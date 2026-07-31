Following the skirmishes between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire yesterday (Thursday 30th July 2026 - see my previous article), in the early hours of today (Friday 31st July 2026), Iran launched new drone attacks targeting Kurdish opposition groups in Iraqi Kurdistan (source: Middle East Spectator - MES):

…as well as jet hangars, satellite communications systems, and military equipment warehouses at Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait (sources: Al Mayadeen, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr). By the way, despite satellite imagery proving the effectiveness of Iranian missile strikes on US Al Azraq Air Base in Jordan yesterday, the Outlaw US Empire claimed that its aircraft or facilities had sustained no damage, triggering the reaction of the IRGC stating (source: Mehr):

It would be better for you to stop your extensive censorship and provide the world with accurate data so that people around the globe can judge for themselves and see online what we mean when we say the aggressor is punished—and that we mean today.

Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central HQ Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi - from Mehr .

The latest update of the casualty database of the US War Department yesterday brought the total death toll to 18, with 11 additions since last Tuesday, 28th July 2026, and 653 wounded (source: Mehr). However, as reported in the past, the death is probably much higher, ~200 according to Iranian officials (see here). By the way, Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, issued a very stark warning (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Mehr):

The Americans and their mercenaries have today realized deep in their souls that their coffins are part of their equipment in the region.

In addition to the attack on the US base in Kuwait, the IRGC also struck and stopped two oil tankers sailing along the US-controlled unsafe and illegal Omani route, ignoring Iranian warnings (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim, Mehr, MES):

The Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) later tweeted a statement reiterating that the Strait of Hormuz is closed due to the “aggressive action” of US military forces (see also Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr):

…whereas Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, lashed out at UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in the following tweet (see also Tasnim):

…and, in another tweet, commenting on the US attack on a residential house in the Chah Tangu neighborhood on Qeshm Island yesterday (see here), he compared the child-killing American terrorists to ISIS (see also Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars and Mehr - all emphasis added):

The criminal attack last night on the homes of the noblest Iranians in Qeshm, which resulted in the destruction of several houses and the martyrdom of a hardworking taxi driver, Qeysar Jafari, his wife Zahra Jafari, and their innocent two-year-old child, Sina, pains the heart of every conscientious human being. These crimes, which evoke the terrorist actions of ISIS and are carried out under the guise of "peace through force" with the aim of punishing a nation for insisting on its rights, dignity, and independence, will never produce authority or credibility for the criminals. With every explosion, with every crime, with every sanction, with every threat, with the killing of every child, you only make Iranians more determined and united in defending their homeland.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei (L) and Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (R) - from Al Mayadeen and IRNA.

Similarly, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf tweeted (sources: X, IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr):

The United States soils its hands with a new crime every day; the terrorist attack on the residential homes of civilians on Qeshm Island is a continuation of the atrocities in Minab and Lamerd.

Americans have grown accustomed to making up for the slaps they receive on the battlefield by spilling the blood of the innocent. They will pay the price.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, details have emerged from the meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, at the White House a few days ago. According to The Telegraph (paywalled - see Al Mayadeen instead) quoting a senior Israeli official, Netanyahu suggested a land blockade on Iran, probably realizing that the naval embargo is not working very well:

What if you just blocked the land? Suppose Iran can’t bring anything in and cannot take anything out. Anything will happen.

However, retired US Lieutenant General Sean MacFarland rejected the idea:

If you take away Iran’s ability to trade... then you are isolating them economically. That’s the way to bring them to their knees. The economic approach is the concise one, but it must have kinetic elements. Iran borders a whole bunch of countries over land, and Iraq is very aligned with Iran. That would make it very difficult to stop any support from getting in.

Earlier today, while speaking to reporters, Trump went on his usual rant, as reported by MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6) and Al Mayadeen:

We will continue to carry out strong attacks against Iran. In the end, they’ll have no choice but to back down. The war in Iran is going very well, we’re continuing to have major victories.

We’ll be hitting them very hard. At some point they’ll say: we just can’t take it anymore. Reporter: Last time, the U.S. also said the strikes were intended to degrade Iran’s ability to disrupt the Strait of Hormuz. How many more strikes will it take?



President Trump: Well, you never know. Look, most people would’ve given up by now. They’ve got no navy, they’ve got no air force. Most people would have given up, but they haven’t. So I give them credit for that, they’re known for being tough, they’re tough. Right now, they’re maybe getting a little stronger. But later they’ll get weaker. I’m losing faith in Iran, because they lie. We were in the middle of a negotiation, I was waiting for Steve [Witkoff] to call, and they launched 5 missiles at our base in Jordan.

So spoke the pathological liar!

News and updates from Lebanon and Iraq

Moving to Lebanon, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) committed the umpteenth war crime in southern Lebanon, setting off a “massive underground explosion beneath the UNESCO-listed Shaqif Fortress (Beaufort Castle) in the Arnoun area of southern Lebanon overnight Thursday into Friday, using an estimated 700 tons of explosive”, as per Al Mayadeen, citing a statement by the Israeli Prime Minister’s office and the Ministry of War. More demolition and detonation operations were carried out “on a number of caves and houses in the vicinity of al-Mansouri and Majdal Zoun in southern Lebanon”, as per Al Mayadeen, which reported on Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawwaf Salam condemning the ongoing Israeli aggression, especially considering that tomorrow US-mediated talks between Israeli and Lebanese government will resume in Rome (Italy).

In the meantime, Hezbollah issued the following statement condemning the continuous Israeli “ceasefire” violations in southern Lebanon (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

As a continuation of its aggressive, expansionist, and criminal project, the "israeli" enemy continues—in full view and hearing of the Lebanese authority and the world—its terrorism and crimes against southern Lebanon, by destroying villages, burning homes, bulldozing roads and fields, blowing up schools and hospitals, terrorizing safe civilians, and erasing all components of life in the resisting and steadfast southern Lebanon. This comes in a desperate attempt to prevent its honorable people from returning to their villages, homes, and fields that they have watered with their sacrifices and the blood of their martyrs. The primary responsibility for the continuation of these ongoing crimes falls upon the silent, absent, and indeed complicit Lebanese authority, which, by signing the framework agreement, granted the enemy legitimacy for its occupation and practices. Meanwhile, it continues to ignore everything that is happening and does not lift a finger, as if the deafening echoes of those explosions do not reach its ears, uttering not a single word. The Lebanese have not seen any movement from it in accordance with what its national and sovereign duty requires by exercising political and diplomatic pressure in international forums to halt the acts of destruction and bulldozing, and making this demand a priority and a fundamental condition for Lebanon in all its meetings and contacts. We call upon this authority not to continue turning its back on its people, and to listen to the cries and pains of the people of the south who watch every day as their homes are destroyed, their fields burned, and their villages erased of their landmarks. The people of the south want to protect their land and secure security and stability for themselves, and this is a responsibility that falls primarily upon the authority. If the authority is incapable of performing its duty, then at least it should not deprive them of their legitimate right to defend themselves and their land. We demand that the Lebanese authority bear its national and constitutional responsibilities, and move immediately at all political and diplomatic levels to halt the crimes of destruction committed by the enemy. We also call upon the international community with all its institutions to bear its responsibilities and compel the enemy to stop its attacks and withdraw from all occupied Lebanese territories.

Unfortunately no sign of return to the battlefield!

In other statements Hezbollah condemned also the recent US-Saudi aggression on Iraq (see Al Mayadeen) as well as the incursion of Israeli settlers into several villages near Nablus in the occupied West Bank (source: Al Mayadeen).

Secretary-General of the Iraqi Badr Organization, Hadi al-Amiri (L) - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Iraq, Hadi al-Amiri, Secretary-General of the Iraqi Badr Organization, also condemned the recent US-Saudi strikes on his country (see here) and vowed to avenge the martyrs (source: Al Mayadeen):

Those who were sending car bombs and suicide bombers to Iraq yesterday have returned today to send missiles.

…while the Iraqi commander-in-chief stated that the alert level and combat readiness across all military camps and bases had ben raised, in order to prevent further attacks and infiltration attempts as well as to accelerate “procurement and armament plan for radar, early warning, and air defense systems”, as per Al Mayadeen.

By the way, according to MES, citing Al Monitor, the Outlaw US Empire has withdrawn several Patriot batteries from Erbil, and will withdraw all of its remaining military forces from Iraqi Kurdistan by 30th September 2026, thus marking the end of the 23 years of American occupation of Iraq.

Fire at Al-Ahdab oil field in Iraq - from Al Mayadeen .

Moreover, Al Mayadeen reported on a fire that broke out in the evaporation ponds area of the Al-Ahdab oil field, allegedly because of extreme heat or an electric spark, though investigations on the root cause are still ongoing. Luckily, no casualties or property damage were recorded.

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News and updates from Yemen

Moving to Yemen, million-man demonstrations were held across the country and in the capital Sanaa under the slogan “blockade for blockade, escalation with escalation” in support for Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi “to take all appropriate decisions to lift the blockade and injustice against the Yemeni people and restore their wealth and sovereignty” and praising “the imposition of a naval blockade on the Saudi enemy in kind until the blockade is lifted and targeting vessels violating the navigation ban”, with participants stating (source: Al Mayadeen):

Any costs and prices paid in this just battle are far less than the cost of hesitation before an enemy that has made itself a compliant tool in the hands of global Zionism.

Head of the Yemeni negotiating delegation Mohammad Abdul Salam - from Saba .

Mohammad Abdul Salam, head of the Yemeni negotiating delegation, was quoted by Saba and Al Mayadeen as saying (emphasis added):

A salute of respect and admiration to our dear Yemeni people for their massive demonstrations in various squares and in the capital Sana'a, amidst the abundant rain that fell during the blessed million-person march. The reality is that the Saudi regime has not learned from past lessons. Its aggression through the blockade, its procrastination in implementing peace agreements, and its attempts to weaken the Yemeni people and violate their human rights will not bring it any stability. It must realize that the surest path to security is to end the aggression and completely lift the blockade on Yemen, and to respect the rights of its neighbors and treat them with respect, rather than running away from the problem by creating even bigger ones. The Saudi regime must bear full responsibility for the aggression and the continued blockade, which ended the de-escalation phase. Any involvement in a full-scale escalation will be disastrous for it, Allah willing.

…whereas the Yemeni Foreign Ministry issued a statement in response to the formation of a Saudi-led coalition to allegedly protect maritime traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF), as per Saba, which also quoted YAF spokesman Brigadier General Yahya as saying that 8 Saudi oil tankers were recently forced to change course, as part of the Yemeni naval blockade on Saudi Arabia.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Cartoon Movement:

Joint Attack - from Cartoon Movement .

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