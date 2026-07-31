GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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richardstevenhack's avatar
richardstevenhack
40m

"Hezbollah issued the following statement condemning the continuous Israeli “ceasefire” violations"

Lame, lame, lame. Someone replace Naim Qassem with a bullet.

The IRGC should remind him how it's done by dropping a few missiles and drones on the Israeli force inside Lebanon.

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