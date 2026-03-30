Time for another update on the “Ramadan War” between USrael and the Axis of Resistance, focussed on day 30, i.e. Sunday 29th March 2026. This time, as tradition, we will start from Iran and with the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) reporting on strikes on US-affiliated industrial facilities in the region in retaliation to USraeli bombing of Mobarakeh and Khuzestan steel complexes on Friday 27th March 2026 (see here), as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

Two industrial facilities affiliated with and linked to American military and aerospace industries in the region were targeted by missile and drone strikes. Following the malicious act by the American-zionist enemy in targeting the industrial infrastructure of our beloved country from the countries of the southern coast of the Persian Gulf, the fighters of the Aerospace and Naval Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in a combined and targeted operation, effectively targeted two industrial facilities affiliated with and linked to American military and aerospace industries in the region, including the EMAL aluminum factory in the UAE [United Arab Emirates] and the ALBA aluminum factory in Bahrain, with missiles and drones. It is worth noting that the EMAL factory, with the longest aluminum production line in the world and a production capacity of 1.3 million tons, and the ALBA aluminum factory, with investments and shareholding by American companies, play an effective role in the production of the terrorist American army’s military industries. Iran’s response to the threats and aggressions of malicious enemies, based on previous announcements, will no longer be based on the eye-for-an-eye rule from now on. Beyond any level of aggression, a more lethal blow will be dealt to the military and economic structure of the enemies.

Damaged US E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft at Prince Sultan Air Base (Saudi Arabia) - from Al Mayadeen .

Later in the morning the IRGC announced the destruction of an expensive US E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft (there are only 16… actually, 15 now!) during a previous missile and drone attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, marking a significant blow to US surveillance and air control capabilities in the Middle East, especially after the destruction of other expensive ground-based strategic long-range radars in the region (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror):

In response to the hostile actions of the US terrorist army, and following the destruction of refueling aircraft at Al-Kharj base, in a joint missile and drone operation by the IRGC Aerospace Force, by the grace of God, at least one E-3 aircraft, known as AWACS, with airborne identification, command, and control capabilities, was 100% destroyed at Al-Kharj base in Saudi Arabia, and serious damage was inflicted on other nearby aircraft.

Seyed Majid Mousavi, Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, commented thusly on this achievement (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror):

The paralyzing of the logistical radar network and the inflicting of losses on American bases in the region continues. Thanks to intelligence information and Iranian strikes, America has no choice but to stay away from Iran’s borders. This is evident through the wreckage of the early warning and airborne command and control aircraft (AWACS), refueling aircraft, and the destroyed American bunkers. Soon, other valuable targets will be added to this list.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf - from Al Mayadeen .

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf mocked the Outlaw US Empire and Western media in the following tweet:

He was also quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying (all emphasis added):

The enemy who claimed to have destroyed our air, naval, and missile forces, and had a plan for the collapse of the Islamic Republic, has now set his goal on reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Reopening a strait that was open before the war has become Trump’s operational dream. The manifestations of American arrogance, from the F-35 to the aircraft carrier and US regional bases, have suffered major blows. Strikes on the Israeli regime have been effective, precise, and foundation-shaking. Hezbollah in Lebanon, which was constantly threatened with disarmament, is today an important and effective part of the Resistance and has trapped the malignant Israeli regime. The Resistance in Iraq is fighting heroically and has astonished the enemy. Ansar Allah in Yemen has breathed new life into the Resistance front and is ready to achieve spectacular surprises. This is the honor and greatness of the Resistance front against the world’s arrogant powers. Trump has been accused worldwide of waging a pointless war and has no answer for his public opinion. The evil of initiating the war has returned to its initiator.

Speaking of Hormuz, yesterday (Sunday 29th March 2026) Iran allowed 20 Pakistani-flagged vessels and Indonesian tankers, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), thus proving that the strait is not fully closed… only to USrael and its allies.

An Iranian Admiral was quoted by RNN Mirror as saying (all emphasis mine):

We are waiting for the terrorist U.S. military for our revenge. Why did the Abraham Lincoln carrier flee the region? During several stages of missile operations, the Army Navy targeted the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and one of the accompanying combat vessels. The American criminals, concerned about this strike group coming within range of our missiles, were forced to make repeated relocations, distancing themselves hundreds of miles from Iran’s territorial waters. If this strike group once again enters the range of our missiles, across the entire Makran coast, we will take our revenge for the blood of the Dena martyrs by firing various types of shore-to-sea missiles at them. All positions and movements of the Abraham Lincoln strike group and its requests to regional countries to meet its logistical needs are being monitored by us precisely and in real-time. The east of the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman, which is considered the gateway to the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, is under the complete control of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Navy, and we are waiting for the moment of our revenge against you.

…while Brigadier General Mohammad Akrami-Nia, spokesman for the Iranian Army, stated (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

The wicked actions of the United States and the “israeli” regime have endangered the security of the Strait of Hormuz. The Strait of Hormuz has always been a safe and peaceful passage, and even extra-regional countries have used it for the transit of their ships. The main issue of the United States with the Islamic Republic of Iran is by no means the nuclear issue; because we had solved this issue once during the Obama presidency. However, Trump broke that agreement during his first term as president of the United States and showed that he does not adhere to any law or commitment, and his issue with Iran is not the nuclear debate; rather, it is the authority and independence of Iran, an independence that few countries in the world fully possess today. Recently, “israeli” and American officials have not hesitated to bring up this issue. The debate of “Greater “israel”“, which the prime minister of the “israeli” regime raised several times before the war, means the disintegration of the countries of the region, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Syria. These countries, within the framework of that vision or plan, were to be divided.

Martyred Lebanese journalists Fatima and Mohammad Ftouni - from Al Mayadeen .

In the meantime, the IRGC announced and executed the 86th wave of Operation True Promise 4, dedicated, among others, to the Lebanese journalists Ali Sheaib, Fatima Ftouni, and Mohammad Ftouni, martyred the day before (see my previous update), as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (all emphasis mine):

Wave 86, dedicated to the martyrs Hajj Ali Shoeib, Mohammed, and Fatima Ftouni. From the dawn of Sunday, with the code name “O God of the Worlds,” and dedicated to the brave martyr journalists “Ali Shoeib, Mohammed Ftouni, and the martyr Fatima Ftouni”, the Armenian and Christian martyrs of the 8-year Sacred Defense, and the Ramadan War, the operation against American and zionist targets in the region began. In the first phase of this operation, air and drone operation infrastructures and weapons depots at the American bases of Victoria, Arifjan, and Al-Kharj were targeted by missiles and drones. Subsequently, the hideouts of the terrorist forces of the US Army, the “israeli” regime, and the Komala party in various areas, including “Arad”, the Naqab, “Tel Aviv”, Erbil, the Fifth Fleet, and Al-Dhafra, were precisely struck. The spread of smoke columns and explosions in the region, and the images of the wreckage of multi-million dollar American planes, have neutralized the efforts of officials and media in countries allied with America in the region to censor the Iranian offensive attacks. And victory is not but from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise.

One of the targets hit by Iranian missiles in wave 86 was the Neot Hovav industrial zone in Beer al-Sabe, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (1 and 2):

Other Iranian missiles landed near the “Talmonim” settlement (source: RNN Mirror):

…and in occupied Beer al-Sabe in the Naqab (source: RNN Mirror):

…as reported also by Al Mayadeen, which quoted Israeli Channel 12 as saying that the Iranian missiles hit “the industrial zone of Beer al-Sabe, with the Home Front Command warning of a potential chemical leak”, while other Israeli media described the targeted facility as “sensitive” and the situation as “serious”.

The IRGC itself confirmed the strikes in another announcement in the afternoon (source: RNN Mirror):

In continuation of the eighty-sixth wave of Operation True Promise 4, under the codename “O God of the Worlds,” and dedicated to all zealous national athletes and champions, in a harsh response to the brutal attacks by the American-zionist axis on the industrial centers of dear Iran, and in continuation of the strikes against industries affiliated with America on the periphery of the Persian Gulf, the “Neot Hovav” industrial zone in “occupied Bir Al-Sabi’” in the south of the occupied territories was, by the grace of God, attacked by solid and liquid-fuel ballistic missile systems of the IRGC Aerospace Force. Following successive explosions, this area went into a total blackout. In this operation, the regime’s military centers in the Naqab desert, the command of the regime’s northern region, and security-governmental centers in occupied Al-Quds and “Tel Aviv” were also targeted by Iranian ballistic missiles and attack drones. We will never miss the convergence of opportunity and the necessity of destroying the zionist regime at this historical juncture.

Separately, Khatam al-Anbiya's spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari, issued a sharp statement condemning the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime, Donald J. Trump, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (all emphasis added):

Trump, the US president, has repeatedly threatened Iran with ground operations and the occupation of certain islands in the Persian Gulf. There is no doubt that the US president, under pressure from the terrorist organization Mossad, due to his history in the Epstein file, has become a pawn in the hands of the prime minister of the zionist regime in war and aggression against Iran. The US president, who has become known as the most lying president in the world and lacks any intellectual or discourse stability, is not trustworthy at all. Unfortunately, the US leaders have entrusted the authority of the armed forces command to someone who, due to imbalance, dangerous and wrong stances and decisions, has led the US army into a quagmire of death. Trump, whose commanders and soldiers face death in the region daily, due to the fear of being killed, have fled from destroyed bases and taken refuge in service, residential, and economic centers of the countries in the region, and of course, they are targeted there as well. He and the senior commanders of the dismantled US army, thousands of kilometers away from the battlefield, expect resistance from the commanders and soldiers on the battlefield! Trump beats the drum of threats one morning, and on the evening of the same day, he retreats. At one time, he talks about negotiation, and hours later, he decides to manage the war. This unbalanced and lying individual has caused extensive damage to the people of America, Europe, and the countries of the world, especially the countries of the West Asia region. The US president has proven that the only language he understands is the language of force. In response to Trump’s recent threats regarding ground operations or occupying any point of Iranian territory, which is, of course, nothing more than a wish, we declare: The fighters of Islam have long been waiting for such actions to prove that aggression and occupation will result in nothing but humiliating captivity, being torn to pieces, and the disappearance of the aggressors, and the American commanders and soldiers will become good food for the sharks of the Persian Gulf. It is better for Trump, the leaders, and the commanders of the US army to study the history of Iran once and learn a lesson from the encounter of the valiant Iranians with aggressors throughout history, and not drag their soldiers into the abyss of captivity and death, nor mourn the American people on a large scale, in the circle of the delusions of the unbalanced US president. The powerful armed forces of Iran, proud and honorable, are counting the moments for the annihilation of your army should the threat of the US president, as a manifestation of delusion and lies, be implemented.

Towards the end of the day, Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari reviewed the results of the military operations conducted over the previous 24 hours (source: RNN Mirror):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. In continuation of the heroic feats of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the 86th wave of Operation True Promise 4 in multiple stages and with a joint missile and drone attack by the IRGC Aerospace and Naval Forces with the code “Ya Ilah al-Alamin”, against American and zionist targets in the region has begun. In the first stage of this operation, the air and drone operation infrastructures and weapon stockpiles in the American bases of “Victoria”, “Arifjan”, and “Al-Kharj” in the region were targeted by missiles and drones. Furthermore, the hiding places of the terrorist forces of the US Army, the zionist entity, and the Komala party in various regions, including “Arad”, “Naqab”, “Tel Aviv”, the 5th Naval Fleet, “Al-Zafra”, and “Erbil”, were accurately targeted. Also, in response to the hostile actions of the US terrorist army, and following the destruction of the fuel tanker aircraft at “Al-Kharj” base in Saudi Arabia, one strategic AWACS E-3G aircraft with reconnaissance, command, and control capabilities stationed at that base was 100% destroyed, and other adjacent aircraft also suffered serious damage. Additionally, two Orbiter drones were intercepted yesterday by the IRGC’s advanced air defense system under the control of the country’s integrated air defense network in Khorramabad and were shot down. The release of smoke columns and explosions in the area, and images of the wreckage of destroyed US aircraft, have neutralized the efforts of officials and media of US allied countries in the region to censor Iran’s offensive attacks. Since early this morning, the support equipment warehouse and housing facilities of the US terrorist army forces at the Al-Azraq base in Jordan were targeted by the drone attacks of the brave men of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Al-Azraq base, due to its strategic location in eastern Jordan, is a sensitive and key operational platform with various aircraft for conducting airstrikes and is one of the most important command centers against Iran. This base also serves as the main center for logistical and operational support for US forces in the region. The Army Air Defense Force targeted and destroyed a hostile American drone with a successful interception and missile launch by the air defense system in the east of the Strait of Hormuz. The powerful armed forces of Islamic Iran, with divine will and the support of the brave and resilient nation, by the grace of Allah, will deliver more crushing, stronger, and more effective blows to the aggressors and the American and zionist enemies in the future. We have proven in our country’s history that any aggressor who has encroached upon our beloved country has not escaped with their life. And today, we are many times more advanced and stronger than in our history. And victory is only from Allah, the Almighty, the All-Wise.

However, it must be said that Iran was also on the receiving end. As reported by Al Mayadeen, despite the alleged moratorium on airstrikes on power stations (see here), USraeli airstrikes targeted Iran’s energy infrastructure, causing blackouts across parts of Tehran and Karaj, after shrapnel hit a high-voltage transmission tower in Alborz province and the Dushan Tappeh substation.

It is also worth reporting that yesterday Iranian authorities arrested “35 agents in Lorestan Province, western Iran, who were reportedly providing hostile entities with sensitive information and images of critical sites”, as per Al Mayadeen, while 6 other agents affiliated with Israel were detained by the IRGC intelligence units in East Azerbaijan Province.

Before leaving the Gulf, it is also worth mentioning that 70 Britons have been arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for taking photos and videos of Iranian drone and missile strikes, while Bahraini authorities killed one of their citizens, Sayyed Mohammad al-Mousawi, after being arrested at a security checkpoint and tortured, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2).

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Lebanese frontline

Moving to the Lebanese war front, Hezbollah continues its military operations, making the life of invading Israeli troops miserable and achieving great success.

In fact, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), citing Israeli media, at the end of last week Hezbollah “came close to targeting a field military command operating in the western sector of southern Lebanon”, killing an Israeli soldier and injuring three others in a rocket strike targeting a paratrooper unit in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah may have captured this in the following video:

Also, Israeli i24NEWS cited by Al Mayadeen yesterday revealed that Hezbollah almost killed an Israeli minister in a missile strike at the beginning of the war.

It is also wort reporting that the manpower shortage in the Israeli army is so bad that it has had to recall reservists suffering from psychological injuries, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to Israeli newspaper Haaretz quoted by Al Mayadden, thus confirming previous reports of an imminent collapse of the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces):

Here are some statistics related to Hezbollah military operations yesterday, Sunday 29th March 2026 (from RNN Mirror):

From RNN Mirror.

Total Operations: 74 • 19 inside occupied Palestinian territories • 55 inside Lebanese territories • Depth of targeting: 75 km Targets • 5 Military bases • 1 Military barracks • 7 Cities and settlements • 6 Border sites and outposts • 53 Repelling advancing ground operations • 2 Aircraft and drones Weapons Used (number of times used) • 40 Rocket weapons • 3 Direct fire missiles • 7 Medium and light weapons • 8 Artillery shells • 9 Guided missiles • 2 Air defense • 6 Attack drones • 7 Suicide drones • 2 Engineering weapons Enemy Losses • 15 Fortifications • 16 Tanks • 3 Settlement units • 1 Hummer (destroyed/disabled) • 1 Bulldozer (destroyed/disabled) • 1 Quadcopter

Iraqi frontline

Moving to the Iraqi warfront, yesterday US aircraft “launched an aggression against the Al-Rashidiyah area in Mosul, northern Iraq targeting the 14th Brigade of the PMF (Popular Mobilization Forces), the Sayyed al-Shuhada Brigades”, as per RNN Mirror:

…as well as other PMF sites in Kirkuk and Nineveh, as reported by Al Mayadeen. In response to these attacks the Ashab Al-Kahf - Islamic Resistance in Iraq stated (source: RNN Mirror):

Iraqi blood that has been shed will not go in vain. Our vengeance will not die with these aggressors and their masters. The vengeance is ours.. and the word belongs to the battlefield. And Allah is Witness to what we say.

…echoed by Hajj Abu Hussein Al-Hamidawi, Secretary-General of Kataeb Hezbollah in the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. (”When they came at you from above you and from below you, and when eyes shifted and hearts reached the throats, and you thought about Allah various thoughts.”) Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds, and peace and blessings be upon our leader and Prophet Muhammad the Trustworthy, his pure and immaculate family, and may Allah be pleased with his chosen, righteous companions, and His righteous servants, martyrs, and fighters. The entry of the lions of Yemen into the resistance front in the holy defensive war against the zionist-American enemy, which has targeted the sanctity of the Islamic Republic and the resistance forces in the region, represents divine reinforcement and a qualitative addition through which we foresee the heralds of goodness and blessing; in verification and fulfillment of the truthful promise in what was heralded to us by the Chosen One (peace be upon him and his family) and his successor, the Chosen (peace be upon him). While we feel the magnitude of the exceptional circumstances that have shackled our brothers in Palestine and the collusion of the Arabs against them, we look to them for a leap — even with minimal effort — to attain the honor of defending the sanctity of Muhammadan Islam and preserving human dignity. Hezbollah — the crown jewel of the resistance and the pillar of its edifice — must not be left alone, for it has sacrificed its soul and precious things as an offering for the cause of Palestine, and the epics of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” are but a true testament to its great sacrifice and exceptional stances. Our eyes also look to the honorable people of the Levant, that they may erase with their heroism and the glow of their sacrifices the filth of the betrayal of “Al-Julani” and his gang, who have pawned themselves to the projects of the enemies. The field today opens its doors to the free people of Syria so they may restore its stolen position, in loyalty to the resistance path that has never compromised with the zionists. It is the doubling of the number of qualitative operations against American forces — not the quantitative ones — that subdues the enemies. By the power of Allah and His aid, we will see the fighters in Iraq crushing the head of the American aggressor; (”That is a promise that will not be denied”). The criminal “Trump,” along with the butcher “Netanyahu”, conspired to destabilize the security and stability of the Islamic Republic and to turn its proud people against their leadership. But Allah willed only to turn their plot back against them, as the American street revolted against the arrogance of “Trump” and his policies, (”And they plan, and Allah plans, and Allah is the best of planners”), and we hope to soon witness the shaking of the zionists from within. War, in our conception, is a conflict of wills, and the breaking of the enemies’ will has appeared on the horizon, so (”Endure and be more patient and remain stationed”), for the promise of Allah is true (”Victory from Allah and an imminent conquest, and give good tidings to the believers”). (”Peace, a word from a Merciful Lord.”) Secretary-General of Kataeb Hezbollah Hajj Abu Hussein Al-Hamidawi 29/03/2026

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq reacted not just with words, but also with 21 operations, using dozens of attack drones, against US bases in Iraq and the region (source: RNN Mirror):

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf:

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