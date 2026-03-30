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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
1h

I read a post, and I'm sorry I didn't copy it, that said there is a belief in DC that this Trump induced chaos is intentional.

The goal is to plunge the world into an extended deep depression, and as the US is relatively protected compared to others, return the US to Top Dog status. Given who we are talking about, it's asinine enough to be true.

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