Yesterday (Friday 3rd July 2026) marked the beginning of the week-long funeral ceremony of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei and his family (Dr. Mesbah al-Hoda, the Leader's son-in-law; Seyed Boshra Hosseini Khamenei, his daughter; Zahra Haddad Adel, his daughter-in-law; Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani, his granddaughter), whose bodies were transferred to the Mosalla of Tehran in the morning for the farewell ceremony for foreign dignitaries, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), IRNA (1 and 2), Fars, Tasnim and Mehr (1 and 2). In order to ensure security ad maintain order during the ceremonies, 65,000 police personnel have been deployed across the provinces of Tehran, Qom, and Mashhad, in addition to 200,000 personnel “assigned to secure roads and borders areas stretching from Iran's frontiers to the three host provinces”, as per Fars, while the airspace over Tehran was closed soon after the arrival of guests from abroad, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Despite intense US campaign to dissuade foreign delegations from attending the farewell and funeral ceremonies, several countries sent political, cultural or religious delegations. A senior Iranian source speaking to Tasnim (see also Mehr and Al Mayadeen) revealed that over the last five days…

the US officials at the highest levels had launched a comprehensive campaign to dissuade countries from attending the ceremony to pay tribute to the martyred leader.

…adding that even US Secretary of State Marco Rubio sent confidential instructions to all US embassies and diplomatic mission saying that…

all recipients of this instruction are obliged to use all capacities of the United States to justify the host country’s authorities that their participation in the funeral ceremony of the Iranian leader will be considered as an unfriendly act and will have negative consequences for their bilateral relations with the United States.

Marco Rubio himself even discussed the matter with at least 5 Arab countries, while US ambassadors to some African countries threatened to cut off development aids, if the latter had attended the funeral of the Martyred leader! In fact, at least 13 countries, including 3 Eastern European countries, 5 African countries, 2 Persian Gulf Arab countries, and 2 major East Asian countries, withdrew from attending the ceremony under the pressure. Nevertheless, as aforementioned, the international participation to the first day of the funeral ceremony was quite significant. Here is list of countries and groups that attended the funeral ceremony yesterday, according to Fotros Resistance (1 and 2):

🇦🇫 Afghanistan: Taliban, Afghan resistance delegation, Fatemiyoun delegation

🇦🇲 Armenia: PM [Prime Minister]

🇦🇿 Azerbaijan: Parliament speaker

🇧🇩 Bangladesh: Parliament speaker

🇧🇾 Belarus: Parliament speaker

🇧🇬 Bulgaria: Parliament/political representatives

🇧🇫 Burkina Faso: FM [Foreign Minister]

🇧🇴 Bolivia: Cultural/Religious delegation

🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina: Religious leaders

🇨🇳 China: Vice-chair of the National People’s Congress

🇨🇩 DR Congo: FM

🇨🇺 Cuba: Higher-education minister/special representative

🇪🇬 Egypt: Senate speaker

🇪🇨 Ecuador: Cultural/Religious delegation

🇬🇪 Georgia: President + Muslim delegation

(🇩🇪) Germany: Shia community delegation

🇭🇺 Hungary: Religious leaders

🇮🇳 India: Special government envoy, Deputy foreign minister level + Hindu leaders

🇮🇶 Iraq: President + Parliament speaker + Several officials + Hashd al-Shaabi delegation + Kataib Hezbollah delegation

🇮🇩 Indonesia: no official delegation, Islamic delegation only

🇮🇶 Kurdistan Region president: President

🇰🇿 Kazakhstan: FM

🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan: Parliament speaker

🇱🇧 Lebanon: Defense minister + Hezbollah high political delegation + Amal high delegation

🇲🇾 Malaysia: Agriculture minister

🇲🇲 Myanmar: Special envoy / minister

🇳🇦 Namibia: Cabinet minister

🇳🇮 Nicaragua: FM

🇴🇲 Oman: State Council / Council of State speaker + Omani delegation

🇵🇰 Pakistan: PM + Army Chief + Senate speaker + Shia leaders + Delegation

🇵🇸 Palestine: Hamas leadership + Islamic Jihad (PIJ) leader + other scholars delegation

🇶🇦 Qatar: Parliament Speaker

🇷🇺 Russia: Special presidential representative/Dep. Security Council chairman (Medvedev) + scholars + cleric delegation

🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia: DepFM + MFA delegation

🇷🇸 Serbia: Communications minister + gov delegation

🇱🇰 Sri Lanka: Parliament speaker + delegation

🇪🇸 Spain: Cultural/Religious delegation

🇰🇷 South Korea: Delegation

🇰🇵 North Korea: Delegation

🇹🇯 Tajikistan: President

🇹🇿 Tanzania: Special gov representative

🇹🇭 Thailand: Deputy PM + Shia community delegation

🇹🇳 Tunisia: Gov representative + religious/scholarly representatives

🇹🇷 Türkiye: Vice president + party/political delegations

🇹🇲 Turkmenistan: National Leader/Chairman of People’s Council

🇺🇿 Uzbekistan: Parliament speaker

🇾🇪 Yemen: Vice president + Ansar Allah delegation

🌊 Persian Gulf countries: Various

Shia delegations from Persian Gulf countries

⚖️ Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO): Secretary-general

⚖️ Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC): Deputy secretary-general

⚖️ D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation: Secretary-general

⚖️ Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO): Secretary-general

Noteworthy absentees:

• Vatican (even though Iran sent a delegation for their funeral ceremony)

• Jordan

• Japan

• Nigeria

• South Africa

According to Iran’s Deputy Parliament Speaker Ali Nikzad, more than 45 high-ranking foreign delegations arrived in Iran yesterday, in addition to public figures and representatives of civil society organizations from ~100 countries (source: Mehr).

I think it is safe to say that Iran is anything but isolated, considering most absentees are the Outlaw US Empire and its European and NATO vassal States, which constitute only a fraction of the global population, economy and landmass, not to mention that their governments are despised by their own populations! In any case, the presence of Western State officials would have been hypocritical at the very least!

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev (R) - from Fars .

Probably the most important attendee was Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia (see Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), IRNA, Fars (1 and 2), Tasnim and Mehr). Speaking to the press, after attending the funeral ceremony, he stated:

Grief has united the people of Iran, who did not succumb to the pressure that was organized by the United States of America and other countries that joined them, stood firm in this struggle and, I am confident, will ultimately win. We expressed our deep sympathy and conveyed condolences … I held a conversation with [Iranian] President [Masoud] Pezeshkian and also conveyed words of condolence to him from the President of the Russian Federation. Iran has discovered other weapons that are no weaker than nuclear weapons, namely the Strait of Hormuz, which has a complex international status … I think that Iran has in reserve not only these nuclear weapons, but also thermonuclear weapons, and this is the Bab al-Mandab Strait. I hope it does not come to that, but all countries seeking conflict in the region should remember this. The [US-Iran diplomatic] process will be extremely difficult. It will be extremely difficult to reach agreements on a number of positions

…adding that Russia is coordinating efforts with Iran, China and other countries for the creation of a platform for countries under sanctions, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Plenty of photos from the funeral ceremony yesterday can be found on IRNA (1, 2, 3, 4 and 5), Tasnim (1 and 2) and Mehr (1, 2, 3 and 4).

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (L), Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (C) and Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei (R) - from IRNA and Fars.

In a tweet posted on X yesterday morning, before attending the funeral ceremony and meeting with international delegations, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian mourned the martyred Supreme Leader (see also IRNA and Mehr):

The martyrdom of the venerable Leader of Iran has cast a profound sorrow upon the hearts of our nation's masses, the Islamic Ummah, and all the free peoples of the world.

This red ascension is not the end of the path, but the dawn of a new chapter of solidarity, steadfastness, and flourishing for a nation that has always emerged from the heart of the harshest trials more united, more resolute, and more hopeful as it strides toward tomorrow.

In another tweet today (Saturday 4th July 2026) he wrote (see also IRNA and Fars):

The great nation of Iran, with hearts brimming with sorrow and resolves infused with hope, will prove that the flag for whose enduring raise the martyred leader struggled shall not fall to the ground. And We desire to bestow a favor upon those who have been oppressed on earth and make them leaders and make them the inheritors.

Speaking at a conference titled “Imam Khamenei, the Eternal Leader of the Resistance” earlier today, he said (source: Al Mayadeen):

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, in a meeting with the Lebanese delegation, vowed to revenge Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei and free all Muslims from USraeli oppression (sources: IRNA, Fars, Mehr - all emphasis mine):

There is no doubt that avenging the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution means nothing other than liberating all Muslims from the oppression and injustice of the United States and the Zionist regime. All members of Lebanese society must work to ensure the Lebanon clause in the Iran-U.S. MoU [Memorandum of Understanding] is implemented, because its implementation can prevent sedition in Lebanon.

In a separate meeting with He Wei, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, Ghalibaf called for closer coordination between their countries in post-war regional situation (sources: Fars and Mehr):

Upgrading Iran-China relations will be effective in reducing tensions in the world. Frankly, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not allow any American interference in the Strait of Hormuz. [Israel is] without doubt seeking to disrupt the Iran-U.S. Memorandum of Understanding,

Responding to US President Donald J. Trump’s remarks earlier this week (see video further down from Fotros Resistance), yesterday evening Ghalibaf tweeted (see also Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr):

Iran is supposed to use money to buy food for their people, because right now their people are very hungry, and they're buying it exclusively from us: corn, soybeans.

As Ghalibaf said, Trump’d better focus on its own domestic food (in)security, considering that just a few days ago he declared a national emergency and authorized the temporary suspension of duties on phosphate fertilizer from Morocco (see here and here)! An emergency that he created by launching his stupid war on Iran a few months ago.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, in addition to a tweet mourning the late Iran’s Supreme Leader, also commemorated the 28th anniversary of the downing of an Iranian passenger aircraft by a US warship in the following statement posted on X (see also IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr):

Today marks the anniversary of one of the most heinous crimes committed by America against the Iranian nation. On 12th July 1988, Iran Air passenger flight number 655, en route from Tehran to Dubai, was struck by two missiles from the US Navy warship USS Vincennes over the Persian Gulf, and all 290 souls on board, including 66 innocent children, were martyred. The dark irony is that the commander of this warship was awarded a medal of honor by the US government for committing this atrocity! We honor the memory of the martyrs of the Iranian passenger flight and will never forget the unforgivable crime of the American regime of that time.

Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Maj. Gen. Amir Hatami (top left), IRGC Deputy Commander-in-Chief Brig. Gen. Ahmad Vahidi (top right), IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Maj. Gen. Majid Mousavi (bottom left) and Iran’s Acting Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Majid Ebnolreza (bottom right) - from IRNA, Fars and Al Mayadeen.

Speaking on the sidelines of a farewell ceremony attended by senior commanders yesterday, Major General Amir Hatami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, vowed to avenge the martyrdom of Iran’s Supreme Leader (sources: Fars and Mehr - all emphasis added):

Today, with even stronger determination, we tell the enemies of the Iranian nation—the criminal United States and the treacherous and criminal Zionist regime—that we will avenge the blood of our martyred Leader and all of our martyrs.

Similarly, Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), stated (sources: Al Mayadeen, Fars, Tasnim, Mehr - all emphasis mine):

This nation will never surrender. Day by day, we grow stronger through this pure blood. He is with us always, in our hearts, in our souls, in who we are. He is part of our beloved Iran, part of our ummah, and he always will be. He stays with us. Nothing can separate us from him. He is everlasting and eternal for all of us, for Iran, and for our nation. We will never truly bid farewell to him. Those who do not want to see the honor of this land should know that the pure blood of our martyred Imam will be another turning point in the victories of dear Islam against the global infidel front, and they will never see the day when this nation surrenders.

…echoed by Major General Majid Mousavi, IRGC Aerospace Force Commander (sources: Al Mayadeen, Fars and Mehr - all emphasis added):

Our position remains the same as that declared by the Leader: every member of the nation who is martyred at the hands of the enemy constitutes a separate case in the file of retaliation. The hard and unexpected blows the enemy has received will never end, for the path of struggle between truth and falsehood has not ended and will not end I announce to the Iranian nation that your loyal sons in the Aerospace Force have, on your behalf, unleashed your anger upon the heads of the enemies, and they will continue to do so Now that we bid farewell to our martyred Leader with grieving hearts, we pledge before God that we will not cease, even for a moment, until the lofty objectives he charted for the Islamic community are realized.

In a phone calls with Pakistan’s Chief of Defense Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir yesterday morning, Iran’s Acting Defense Minister Brigadier General Majid Ebnolreza warned that…

any violation of the ceasefire will be met with the necessary and strong response of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The crimes of this regime in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran show that the Muslim world must adopt a common approach through unity and coordination to counter this threat. The recent war once again proved the ineffectiveness of the security system reliant on foreign powers and showed that sustainable security can only be achieved through understanding, cooperation, and synergy among regional countries.

…as quoted by IRNA and Fars. In addition to the above, yesterday a group of senior Iranian military commanders signed a letter describing the assassination of Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei as a great tragedy and vowing to avenge his blood, while pledging allegiance to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei (source: Mehr), while the IRGC issued a separate statement warning the enemy that any new “miscalculation by Iran’s adversaries will be met with a decisive and more crushing response than ever, while calling on the public to participate in nationwide ceremonies honoring the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution”, adding that the funeral ceremony is not merely a farewell but…

great resurrection to renew the covenant with pure Islam, the lofty ideals of the revolution and the continuation of the path of the martyred leader. This readiness is not merely a military display, but a declaration of the disgust of a risen nation, avenging all oppression and aggression, which under the shadow of guardianship and reliance on divine power will bring the enemy to its knees.

…as reported by IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr.

Senior Iranian cleric Sheikh Mohammad al-Qomi - from Al Mayadeen .

In an interview with Al Mayadeen yesterday, senior Iranian cleric Sheikh Mohammad al-Qomi called on Muslim nations to convey the truth in the fight against the enemy (all emphasis mine):

I would like to emphasize that cultural work springs from the people themselves. The people are the true agents of cultural action, while cultural institutions provide the support and the means. [The concept of Jihad al-Tabyeen (Jihad of Clarification)] has become both deeper and more necessary. We are not deceived by the posts or statements of Netanyahu or Trump. We describe it as a hybrid war, a multifaceted war fought simultaneously across different fronts. [Referring to Lebanon] We are brethren. Our flesh and blood are one. Our destiny is one. There is an expression in Persian: “We are partners in blood”. It means that our blood has become intertwined. The happiness of one belongs to all, just as hardship is borne collectively by every member of the family. We have an initiative in Iran known as Fida Iran [Devotion to Iran], in which 32 million Iranians participated. We are speaking about a very different kind of war, one whose central axis is the people and the institutions that support them. The people have entered this war with determination, it is an entirely different kind of conflict. The Palestinian cause grows more significant with each passing day. [The] liberation of al-Quds [Jerusalem] and the collapse of Israel [is inevitable]. For us, this is not a slogan but a belief. We are convinced this will happen, and that day is not far away. Truth will not remain hidden behind clouds forever. Seek truth and defend it. Say, I advise you to do one thing: rise for God, in pairs or individually, and then reflect. Our late Imam and founding leader [Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini] said that we have created a new framework in the world, defending every oppressed person and confronting and fighting every oppressor.

…whereas Hamid Shahryari, Secretary-General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, was quoted today by IRNA as saying:

The martyred Leader always regarded unity among the Islamic community as a fundamental strategy for confronting the domination and divisiveness of enemies. Today, it is the duty of all scholars, thinkers, and elites of the Islamic world to keep this banner raised high, and not allow sectarian and ethnic differences to prevent the Islamic community from pursuing the great ideal of liberating Holy Quds and supporting oppressed people. We believe in the divine promise that the future belongs to the seekers of truth, the steadfast, and those who strive in the path of God. The Iranian people, alongside the Islamic community, will stand firm with resilience and unity on this path until the realization of dignity, justice, and final victory.

IRGC Navy Chief Commander Rear Adm. Ali Ozmaei - from Middle East Spectator .

Today Rear Admiral Ali Ozmaei was officially appointed as IRGC Navy Chief Commander (source: Middle East Spectator - MES) and issued a statement saying that he and all the IRGC Navy personnel…

pledge to God that, by following the ideals of the martyrs, we will continue the path of the martyred leader of the Ummah with strength and steadfastness. Today, we mourn the heartbreaking loss of a distinguished figure who was martyred by the vilest and most wicked people on earth. Today, we do not bid farewell; rather, we renew our pledge to his ideals, his steadfastness, his faith, and the path that stretches from his heart toward the bright horizons of the future. We have firm hope that divine retribution against the terrorist America and the illegitimate Zionist regime is not far off. [Sources: IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr - emphasis mine]

…whereas Iran’s Intelligence Ministry released a statement vowing revenge for the martyred Supreme Leader and all the other victims of war (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Mehr):

The bloodthirsty American-Zionist enemy committed the greatest crime and terrorist conspiracy of contemporary history in this great tragedy. The wounded hearts of the brave people of Iran and the freedom-seekers of the world will not be healed except through taking vengeance on the criminals responsible for this crime, and, according to the divine promise, this revenge and punishment will be fulfilled.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi - from IRNA .

This morning, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi responded to a joint statement by France and UK regarding the Strait of Hormuz with the following tweet (see also Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim, Mehr):

The Strait of Hormuz is not a theater for the military display of extra-regional powers. Iran, as the responsible power and guarantor of the Strait's security, warns with sensitivity to any military movement in this waterway. The security of Hormuz lies with the coastal States; the crisis-makers will be held accountable for the consequences of their adventurism; this is a serious warning.

Crowd at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran on Sat. 04/07/2026 for the funeral ceremony of Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, the funeral ceremonies continued today (Saturday 4th July 2026) with the public farewell ceremony at the Mosalla in Tehran, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted the Iranian State television as saying that Iranian authorities have estimated the participation of 15-20 million people over three days (see also IRNA, Fars, Tasnim (1 and 2) and Mehr)! Mourners were seen carrying pictures of the martyred Leader, the “clenched fist” symbol, the Iranian flag, the “Ya litharat al-Hussein” red flag as a symbol of avenging the blood of the Martyred Imam and chanting “Revenge! Revenge!”, as per by Tasnim (1 and 2). Today Mehr and Tasnim also reported the announcement that the funeral prayer ceremony will take place tomorrow (Sunday 5th July 2026) at 6:00 AM local time. Here are some photos from today from Fotros Resistance and MES (1 and 2):

From Fotros Resistance and MES.

(More photos can be found on IRNA (1 and 2), Tasnim, Mehr.

Eulogist Mehdi Rasooli at the Tehran prayer hall chanted (source: Fotros Resistance):

We have not come to bury our leader, we have come to avenge him. Oh, avengers of the martyred leader.

Notice the sea of people with red flags, demanding justice for the martyrdom of their Supreme Leader (from Fotros Resistance):

A couple videos from tonight from MES (1 and 2):

To the Martyr of Iran, salute!

In the shadow of Seyyed Mojtaba, we shall stand firm.

We are all the avengers of the Father; obedient to the command of the Son.

[Expressing support for Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, son of the martyred Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei]

Whoever thinks that they can defeat the Iranian nation is completely crazy!

In other news, it is worth reporting that earlier today Iranian security forces arrested 6 people tied to enemy networks in Pardis county, east of Tehran, as per IRNA, whereas Al Mayadeen and Fars reported on the arrest of 10 suspects linked to USraeli takfiri groups in anti-terrorist operation in the Taftan area of Sistan and Baluchestan province in the southeast of Iran, which resulted also in the death of 2 other terrorists.

Worth of note is also a report by The New York Times (paywalled - see Al Mayadeen or Mehr, instead), according to which Israel attempted to assassinate Iran’s top negotiators, i.e. Araghchi and Ghalibaf, during sensitive ceasefire negotiations this spring; however, allegedly US officials got so concerned that they warned Iran. To be honest, I find it hard to believe and I think that it this just a propaganda story being spun by the US government and media just to deflect the blame from the Outlaw US Empire towards Israel. After all, we need to remember that the Ramadan War was launched on 28th February 2026 simultaneously by both Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) and Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel)!

Finally, it is worth mentioning an article by The Jerusalem Post (see also Mehr), which reported on CENTCOM (US Central Command) allegedly considering relocating some of its bases from the Persian Gulf (e.g. United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait) to Israel, in order to increase their distance from Iranian missile and drone attacks. If true, this would mean US compliance with article 4 of the Memorandum of (Mis)Understanding or MoU MoM with Iran (full text here), which could claim another victory… but let’s not rush, because we know that we cannot really trust Anglo-Zionist media and governments!

News and updates from Lebanon, Israel and Turkey

Member of Hezbollah’s Political Council, Ghaleb Abou Zainab - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Lebanon, in an interview with Al Mayadeen, Ghaleb Abou Zainab, member of Hezbollah’s Political Council, stated that…

the US administration quickly moved to create a Washington track for later bargaining. [Even] Lebanese political components that supported direct negotiations rejected [the trilateral framework agreement among US, Israeli and Lebanese government]. [It is] net gain for Israel and a catastrophe for Lebanon. The framework agreement formula is indefensible.

Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter (L) and former US envoy to Lebanon Jeffrey Feltman (R) - from Al Mayadeen.

…while Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter candidly admitted that…

The focus of the agreement is the dismantling of Hezbollah, not Israel’s withdrawal.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen. Not that we had any doubts, but… thanks for speaking loud and clear, even though people will never read or hear this on Western mainstream media (MSM - that’s why GeoPolitiQ exists and relies on you, readers, for spreading the word by sharing, restacking and cross-posting my articles and notes!).

Meanwhile, former US envoy to Lebanon Jeffrey Feltman dismissed Trump’s idea of a Syrian role in war against Hezbollah in Lebanon, saying (source: Al Mayadeen):

It’s clear that he’s thought about this or was told about this because he repeated it. It’s awkward for Sharaa but I don’t think he would fall into what would be a trap. If the Israelis… cannot eliminate Hezbollah militarily, why would Syria be able to do that?

He has a point: Syria’s military is probably not in a very good shape, especially after Israel destroyed most of its equipment during and after the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (see my article on it). However, the Outlaw US Empire may be rearming Syrian troops and the takfiris of Ahmed al-Sharaa (formerly known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammad al-Julani) and then launching a coordinated three-pronged attack against Hezbollah from Israel, Syria and the Mediterranean Sea (US troops on ships): that could be dangerous for Hezbollah!

Southern Lebanese village of Majdal Zoun after a massive detonation/demolition by Israeli forces - from Al Mayadeen .

In the meantime, Israeli newspaper Makor Rishon, cited by Al Mayadeen, reported that the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) delayed the massive detonation and demolition in the southern Lebanese village of Majdal Zoun until the signature of the trilateral framework agreement.

Let’s leave Lebanon with some good news, with the admission by Israel of three serious casualties in a close-quarters confrontation with Hezbollah in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon, last Thursday, 2nd July 2026. According to Israeli Army Radio, cited by Al Mayadeen, “a force from the 679th Brigade (Yiftah) entered a building in the town of Bint Jbeil, where it encountered a gunman who opened fire on the unit. One occupation soldier sustained serious injuries in the close-quarters confrontation, while two others were wounded, bringing the total number of injured to three”. After the confrontation, Little Satan carried out an airstrike on the building where the fire exchange had taken place.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Manar .

Moving briefly to Israel, Maariv commented harshly on the 1,000 days since Operation al-Aqsa Flood on 7th October 2023 (source: Al Manar - all emphasis added):

Only in one State does the person who bears primary responsibility for this kind of catastrophe remain in office. That State is Israel. In Japan, he would have taken his own life on the afternoon of 7th October. In Germany, he would have resigned the following day. In Britain, it would have taken a little longer, because he would first have had to go to the palace and inform the King. The same applies to any country that respects itself—wherever there are people, where there is honor, where there is conscience, and where there is accountability. Even under dictatorships, the generals would have hinted to the ruler that his time was up. There is no doubt that when Netanyahu promised “total victory” in his speeches, statements, and numerous announcements, he meant his own complete personal victory—his political survival and his continuation as Prime Minister. Netanyahu realized that achieving a “total victory” over Hamas was impossible, that destroying or eliminating it was impossible, and that disarming Hezbollah was impossible.

Similarly, Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper wrote:

It is true that the tunnel infrastructure has been damaged, that the military wing has lost thousands of fighters, that Hamas’ weapons are no match for those possessed by Israel, and that nearly all of Hamas’ leadership has been eliminated. Nevertheless, according to numerous reports from Gaza, Hamas is rearming itself, restoring tunnel infrastructure in the areas it controls, reproducing weapons and even rockets, and attempting to smuggle drones from Sinai. In other words, it is preparing for another round of fighting against Israel.

…while Walla! reported some interesting statistics:

~17,000 wounded suffering from psychological injuries, including 7,700 who are also suffering from physical injuries ~9,000 wounded ones are receiving treatment for physical injuries only, including 97 who underwent limb amputations. 62% of the wounded are reserve forces. 21% are compulsory service soldiers. 10% are members of the Israeli police. 7% are career military ones.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (L) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) - from Mehr and Al Mayadeen.

Moving to Turkey, its Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned that…

The problem with Israel is not only our problem. Israel is the world's problem. And this is how it needs to be understood. Israel is not just Türkiye's problem. It is not only our President's issue. Yes, our President is the one who openly says that what Israel is doing is wrong. That is a separate matter. Everyone knows it, everyone feels it. They whisper it behind closed doors. From time to time, they even say it publicly. But this is a shared problem for all of humanity. With these policies and this mindset, humanity simply cannot carry this burden anymore. The human conscience cannot bear it. Political systems cannot bear it. Economic systems cannot bear it. [Sources: Mehr and Al Mayadeen]

…triggering Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar’s reaction (see also Al Mayadeen):

Yet, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan double-down saying:

The current Israeli government, addicted to war, must not be allowed to drag our region again into the smell of gunpowder and blood. We want a climate in which all people of the region live in peace and security, regardless of their religious beliefs. We support every step that contributes to de-escalation in the region and helps solve problems through dialogue.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen.

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News and updates from Yemen

YAF spokesman Brig, Gen. Yahya Saree - from Al Mayadeen .

Finally, moving briefly to Yemen, it is worth reporting that yesterday YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced the violation of Yemeni airspace by Saudi warplanes in the attempt to prevent an Iranian civilian aircraft from landing at Sanaa International Airport; however, the YAF “responded by launching several surface-to-air missiles toward the Saudi aircraft, forcing them to withdraw from Yemeni airspace and allowing the Iranian plane to continue its landing at Sanaa International Airport”, thus breaking the Saudi air blockade that has been ongoing since 2016, as per Saba and Al Mayadeen (1 and 2).

On the other hand, today the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen announced that it would respond with “utmost firmness” and “unprecedented force” to any attempt to target Saudi territory, adding that it would…

confront any attempt to target the Kingdom, its citizens, or its national capabilities, or to undermine the sovereignty of the Republic of Yemen.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen.

I will conclude this article with the following cartoon from Middle East Spectator:

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