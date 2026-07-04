GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
3h

I wish Pope Leo XIV had attended the funeral. Then Trump would have called him a communist with all the other attendees.

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1 reply by Ismaele
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Zinenataza
2h

Imagine threatening countries with reprisals for attending the funeral of a leader you have assassinated alongside members of his family. In effect there is no regret, no admission of war crimes, no apology. And you have no shame in blackmailing poor countries who have sympathy for the victims but cannot afford to lose the financial support they receive from the West. No surprise perhaps from the gangster state the U.S. has always been but in the past, pretended not to be. Shameful!

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