GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
2h

Your work is much appreciated.

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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
2h

A poem I wrote, and was published, many years ago

Lebanon Again

Beyond empty windows

Books and broken toys

Lie scattered along the burning ripped-up road.

Roses entwine with rows of smoke

Rising from reborn ruins

The scent of rosemary mild

Mixes with garlic and olive and burning alive.

There is no place for these words in this world:

Spontaneous combustion, retaliation

Act of nature, measured

Self-defense.

Boughs are broken

By the side of the road

A cradle bursts into flames

The cedars are fallen

Still falling

Falling again.

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