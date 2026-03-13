Iranian ballistic missile over Tel Aviv - from Al Mayadeen .

Yesterday was the 13th day of the “Ramadan War”, which is now lasting longer than the 12-day war, and Iran and Hezbollah were at it again: in the early hours of Thursday 12th March 2026 they launched simultaneous missile strikes against Israel, with sirens sounding in Tel Aviv, Haifa, Eilat and surrounding areas, as reported by Al Mayadeen. What is interesting is that single and relatively “slow” missiles (compared to what we saw before or in the 12-day war) seem to penetrate USraeli air defences quite easily and without any attempt at intercepting them (see videos below), suggesting at least a couple of things:

USraeli air defences are either depleted or destroyed, Iran is using older-generation missiles and in smaller quantity.

The second does not mean that Iran is running out of missiles, instead it is a consequence of the first. In fact, why would you use a large barrage of missiles and newer-generation, if you can easily penetrate the enemy the air defences? There is no point, instead you can less missiles and older junk, while still hurting your enemy!

In the morning the Iranian Army issued a statement saying (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror):

Over the past hours, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran attacked the control tower, airport runway, and hangars of the “israeli” regime’s “Palmachim” and “Ovda” airbases, as well as the headquarters of the regime’s “Shin Bet,” using kamikaze drones. The “Palmachim” airbase, located near “Tel Aviv,” is the center for the regime’s satellite launches and missile tests, and it hosts missile defense systems such as David’s Sling and Hermes 900 drones. The “Ovda” airbase is one of the strategic facilities and a training base for the “israeli” regime’s air force. This base has served as a deployment site for American F-22 fighter jets. The “Shin Bet” serves as the operational heart of the “israeli” regime’s internal security organization, responsible for tasks such as commanding security operations and coordinating the protection of key figures and critical facilities of the regime.

…while the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) stated:

At dawn today, the ship “Safe Sea,” owned by the US and flying the flag of the Marshall Islands, was struck as one of the assets of the terrorist US army in the northern Persian Gulf after failing to comply and ignoring warnings from the IRGC Navy. Tankers and vessels traversing the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz must know that this insecurity is the result of the unjust US aggression in this region, and in order to maintain their safety and security, they must act in accordance with the laws and regulations of passage in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz during war conditions as declared by the Islamic Republic of Iran, in order to remain safe from being hit by stray projectiles.

…as reported by RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen, confirming what Mohsen Rezaei, Senior Advisor to the Supreme Leader of Iran, said a few hours before:

The naval forces of the Revolutionary Guard Corps are in full control of the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

…as quoted by RNN Mirror. On the other hand, Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, confirmed that “security conditions along Iran’s southern coasts remain fully stable despite the ongoing regional conflict [and that] customs operations in Hormozgan Province and at Shahid Rajaee Port, Iran’s largest commercial port located near the Strait of Hormuz, are continuing normally”, with no disruptions reported in port or customs activity, as per Al Mayadeen.

At the same time, Iran denied reports of Indian-flagged oil tankers being granted special permission to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, as claimed by Indian media after a phone call between Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi (source: Al Mayadeen).

Khorramshahr missile - from Al Mayadeen .

In the morning the IRGC also announced the start of the 41st wave of Operation True Promise 4, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (emphasis added):

The 41st wave of Operation True Promise 4 was executed, commemorating the martyrs of the Ramadan War, especially the man of the battlefield, the valiant commander of the IRGC, the martyr Lieutenant General of the Guards, Mohammad Pakpour, on the eve of Al-Quds Day, under the code name “To Al-Quds,” against targets of the American-zionist enemy in “Tel Aviv” and occupied Al-Quds, and against the bases of American terrorist soldiers in the region. This was carried out by firing more than 10 heavy and massive Khorramshahr missiles with multiple warheads, Qadr missiles with multiple warheads, Kheibar Shekan missiles with a one-ton warhead, and hypersonic Fattah missiles with a one-ton warhead, alongside kamikaze drones.

The results of this wave were reported later (source: RNN Mirror):

Announcement No. 34: The response to the enemy’s crimes will be given at any level without hesitation. The 41st wave of the True Promise 4 operation was launched on the eve of Quds Day with the code Towards Al-Quds, dedicated to the pure souls of the martyrs of authority, especially the man of the field, Brigadier General Martyr Hajj Mohammad Pakpour, against the targets of the zionist regime and the criminal America, starting at 9:00 AM today. The gathering point of American forces on Sheikh Zayed Road and the location of American forces at Ahmed Al-Jaber Airport were targeted with Fattah hypersonic precision missiles. The residence of American marines at Al-Dhafra base and American mobile bases in Iraq, along with the gathering place of zionist executioners in “Tel Aviv,” came under the continuous, targeted, and effective fire of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces with a complete collection of heavy and formidable Khorramshahr missiles, Ghadr missiles with cluster warheads, and Kheibar-Shekan missiles with one-ton warheads. The Revolutionary Guard declares in this phase of the war that it has organized its attack map and taken control of the battlefield in proportion and corresponding to the brutal tactics and actions of the criminal American army and the zionist regime. Our field of operation is broader than that of the hostile enemy. The response to the enemy’s crimes will be given at any level without hesitation.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

In the afternoon the new Iranian Supreme Leader, Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, issued his first public statement (source: Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

In the name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

“Whenever We abrogate a sign or cause it to be forgotten, We bring forth one better than it or similar to it.” Peace be upon you, O caller to God and interpreter of His signs. Peace be upon you, O gate of God and guardian of His faith. Peace be upon you, O vicegerent of God and defender of His truth. Peace be upon you, O proof of God and guide of His will. Peace be upon you, O awaited and hoped-for leader. Peace be upon you in every expression of peace. Peace be upon you, my master, the Lord of Time. At the outset of this message, I extend my deepest condolences to the Lord of the Age, may God hasten his reappearance, on the martyrdom of the great, beloved, and wise leader of the Islamic Revolution, Sayyed Ali Khamenei. I pray that blessings and mercy be granted to the great Iranian nation, to all Muslims across the world, to the servants of Islam and the revolution, to the fighters who sacrifice for their homeland, and to the families of the martyrs of the Islamic movement, especially those who have fallen in the present war. I also ask for prayers for this humble servant. The second part of my remarks is addressed to the great Iranian nation. First, I must briefly clarify my position regarding the decision of the respected Assembly of Experts. Like many of you, I learned of the outcome of its vote through the broadcast of the Islamic Republic’s national television. For this servant of yours, Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, to assume the position once held by two towering figures, the great Khomeini and the martyred Khamenei, is an immense and daunting responsibility. This seat was previously occupied by a man who devoted more than six decades of his life to struggle in the path of God. He renounced comfort and worldly pleasures and emerged as a figure of rare distinction, not only in our own era but in the long history of those who have governed this country. Both his life and the manner of his martyrdom were marked by dignity and greatness born from steadfast faith. I was granted the honor of seeing his body after his martyrdom. What I witnessed was a mountain of resolve and strength. I was told that even in death his uninjured hand remained clenched in a firm fist. Those who truly understood the many dimensions of his character will speak of him for years to come. Here, I will confine myself to these brief words and leave the fuller account for another time. It is precisely for this reason that assuming leadership after such a figure is so difficult. Bridging the gap left by his absence will only be possible through reliance on God and through the steadfast support of the Iranian people. One essential truth must be emphasized: one of the defining achievements of the martyred leader, and of his great predecessor [Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini], was to bring the people into every arena of national life. They awakened public awareness, cultivated insight, and placed their trust in the strength of the nation itself. In doing so, they gave real meaning to the idea of a republic and to the sovereignty of the people. The results of this approach became clear during the brief days in which the country was left without a leader and without a commander-in-chief. The awareness, courage, and steadfast presence of the Iranian nation during those days astonished the enemy and inspired admiration among friends. It was you, the people, who safeguarded the strength and authority of this country. The verse with which I began these remarks reminds us that when a divine sign is taken away, God replaces it with one that is equal or greater. The purpose of invoking this verse is not to claim that this servant stands at the level of the martyred leader, far from it, but to highlight the decisive role of the Iranian people themselves. If that great blessing has been taken from us, another has been granted in its place: the renewed presence and determination of the Iranian nation. Know this clearly: if the strength of the people is absent from the public arena, neither leadership nor the institutions of the state, whose true mission is to serve the people, can function effectively. For this strength to flourish, several principles must be upheld. First, remembrance of God, trust in Him, and devotion to the sacred legacy of the righteous must remain the foundation of our struggle. These are the sources of resilience and the keys to ultimate victory over the enemy. Second, unity among the various segments of the Iranian nation must be preserved, especially in times of hardship. Differences must not be allowed to weaken the solidarity that binds our people together. Third, the people must maintain an active and meaningful presence in the public arena, as they have done throughout these days and nights of war. This presence can take many forms: social, political, cultural, educational, and even security-related. What matters most is that each person understands their role and fulfills it without undermining the unity of the nation. In this regard, I emphasize the importance of mass participation in the upcoming Quds Day commemorations of the year 1447 AH. These gatherings must embody the spirit of resistance and demonstrate the determination of our people to confront the enemy. Fourth, mutual solidarity must remain a defining feature of Iranian society. Our people have always stood by one another in times of difficulty, and this spirit must shine even more brightly in these challenging days. I also call on state institutions and public service bodies to provide every possible form of assistance to those who have suffered losses and to support community relief efforts. If these principles are upheld, the path toward renewed greatness and dignity will open before our nation. The closest example of this, God willing, will be victory over the enemy in the war that is now being waged against us. Message to the fighters and the resistance front The third part of my remarks is a message of sincere gratitude to our brave fighters. At a time when our beloved homeland has come under unjust aggression from the leaders of the arrogant front, you have stood firm. Through your powerful strikes, you have blocked the enemy’s path and shattered their illusion that they could dominate our country or even divide it. Dear brothers in arms, the will of the Iranian people is clear: the defense of the nation must continue in a way that is effective, decisive, and deterrent. The strategic leverage of closing the Strait of Hormuz must continue to be used. At the same time, studies have been conducted on opening additional fronts where the enemy has little experience and would be highly vulnerable. Should the war continue, and if circumstances require it, these options will be activated in accordance with the interests of the nation. I also extend my sincere thanks to the fighters of the Resistance front. We regard the nations and movements of the Resistance front as among our closest friends. The cause of Resistance itself is inseparable from the values of the Islamic Revolution. Without doubt, the cooperation and solidarity of the forces of this front will shorten the path toward overcoming the Zionist threat. We have seen how courageous and faithful Yemen has refused to abandon the defense of the oppressed people of Gaza. We have seen how Hezbollah, despite immense obstacles, has stood by the Islamic Republic. And we have seen how the Resistance in Iraq has bravely followed the same path. Address to the victims of the war The fourth part of my remarks is directed to those who have suffered during these difficult days, those who have lost loved ones to martyrdom, those who have been wounded, and those whose homes and livelihoods have been damaged. First, I express my deepest sympathy to the families of the noble martyrs. My empathy for them comes from personal experience. In addition to my father, whose martyrdom became a loss shared by the entire nation, I have also lost my beloved and loyal wife, my devoted sister who dedicated her life to caring for our parents and ultimately received her reward, her young child, and the husband of another sister, a learned and honorable man. They too have joined the caravan of martyrs. What makes patience in the face of such hardships possible, even bearable, is trust in God’s certain promise of great reward for those who endure suffering with faith. Therefore, patience must prevail, and our reliance must remain firmly placed in God’s mercy and justice. Second, I assure the nation that we will not abandon the pursuit of justice for the blood of your martyrs. This pursuit does not concern only the martyrdom of the leader of the Revolution. Every member of our nation who falls at the hands of the enemy represents a separate case in the ongoing account of retribution. A limited portion of that retribution has already been carried out. Yet the matter will remain open until justice is fully realized, especially with regard to the blood of our children. The crime committed deliberately by the enemy against the Shajarah Tayyebeh school in Minab, and other similar atrocities, occupies a special place in this pursuit. Third, those wounded in these attacks must receive proper medical treatment free of charge and be granted the support and benefits they deserve. Fourth, as far as the current conditions allow, sufficient measures must be taken to compensate citizens for the financial losses inflicted upon their homes and property. These responsibilities are binding obligations upon officials, who must implement them and report their progress accordingly. Let it also be clearly understood that we will demand compensation from the enemy for these crimes. If they refuse, we will take from their assets what we deem appropriate. And if that is not possible, we will destroy an equivalent portion of their resources. Message to regional governments The fifth part of my remarks is addressed to the leaders and decision-makers in several countries of our region. Iran shares land or maritime borders with fifteen countries, and we have always sought warm and constructive relations with all of them. However, over the years, our enemies have established military and financial bases in some of these countries in order to consolidate their domination over the region. During the recent aggression against Iran, some of these bases were used. As we had previously warned, we targeted only those bases, without directing any aggression toward the countries themselves. If these bases continue to be used for attacks against our nation, we will be compelled to continue targeting them. At the same time, we remain firmly committed to maintaining friendly relations with our neighbors. For this reason, I advise these countries to move quickly to close those bases. By now it should be clear that the promises of security and peace offered by the United States were nothing more than deception. The Islamic Republic seeks neither domination nor colonial influence in the region. On the contrary, we remain fully prepared to build sincere, cooperative relations with all our neighbors based on mutual respect. In these blessed days, I pray that God’s special grace and mercy encompass the Iranian nation, as well as all Muslims and all oppressed people throughout the world. Finally, I ask our master, the Lord of the Age, may God hasten his reappearance, to pray during the remaining nights and days of Qadr in this sacred month that our nation may achieve decisive victory over its enemies, and that our people may be granted dignity, prosperity, and well-being. May our martyrs be granted the highest ranks in the hereafter, and may peace and divine mercy be upon you all.

The IRGC later announced the beginning of the 42nd wave of Operation True Promise 4 (source: RNN Mirror):

Wave 42 of Operation True Promise 4 was executed with the codename “Labaik Ya Khamenei” [“At your service, Khamenei”], in commemoration of the martyrs of the Ramadan War, and dedicating this wave to the Master and Chief of Martyrs, the martyred leader of the revolution, and his honorable family, by launching heavy Emad, Qadr, Kheibar-Shekan, and Fattah missiles and attack drones at the heart of “Tel Aviv” and the bases of the terrorist US army.

…followed by these statements of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as quoted by RNN Mirror (1 and 2 - all emphasis added):

The Army’s response to the orders of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief: We stand until the last breath; we will take revenge and make the enemy regret their actions. The first enlightening and insightful message from the Supreme Leader and beloved guide, which serves as a decisive order to confront the enemies and avenge the blood of the martyred leader, Imam, and the precious martyrs of the current war, has been heard with all our hearts. The fighters of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while renewing their pledge of allegiance to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, have received the esteemed command of the Supreme Commander with heart and soul. With a resolve firmer than before and motivation stronger than ever, they will continue their relentless fight against the invading and criminal enemies. The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran assures that, hand in hand with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, it stands until the last breath to defend the independence, territorial integrity, and the system of the Islamic Republic. By avenging the pure blood of the martyred leader, the valiant commanders, and our dear compatriots, it will make the enemies of proud Islamic Iran regret their actions.

Army: The destruction of the zionist regime is near. Statement of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the occasion of Quds Day: International Quds Day, in which Muslims and the free people of the world shout for the liberation of Palestine and Holy Al-Quds, is an important factor in maintaining and vitalizing the cause of the oppressed people of Palestine. Undoubtedly, the destruction of the zionist regime and the formation of an independent Palestinian state with the presence of all religions and denominations in the land of Palestine is near.

Similarly, the General Staff of the Armed Forces and Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters pledged allegiance to Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei (RNN Mirror):

In response to the orders of the Great Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces: The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, all commanders, fighters, and their families, while adhering to the principles of the Islamic Revolution, have declared their allegiance to the comprehensive and precise jurisprudential authority, Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, the just, the knowledgeable of the times, the politician, the scholar who acts upon his knowledge, the ascetic and pious, the capable manager, and they will dedicate all their capabilities and efforts under his leadership to achieve the goals of the Islamic Revolution under his guidance and just rule.

…while the IRGC announced the results of an earlier attack on the headquarters of the US 5th Fleet in Mina Salman, Bahrain (sources: RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen):

The IRGC Navy launched two waves of attacks this morning, subjecting the headquarters of the American terrorist 5th Fleet at “Mina Salman” port to powerful missile and drone strikes. At this base, the Leeds anti-drone system, centers for storage and depots of USV (Unmanned Surface Vessels), support equipment centers, fuel depots of this base, and gathering points for American terrorist soldiers were precisely hit with various types of suicide drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. With the help of God, the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed.

…and the spokesman for the Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters warned the enemy against new attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure and ports (RNN Mirror):

We will set fire to the oil and gas in the region at the slightest attack on the energy infrastructure and ports of Iran. We warn the aggressor government and all its allies that the slightest attack on the energy infrastructure and ports of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be met with our crushing and devastating response. In the event of such aggression, all oil and gas infrastructure in the region, in which the US and its Western allies have interests, will be set on fire and destroyed.

…though a senior Iranian security official revealed to Al Mayadeen that the drone attack on fuel storage facilities at Oman's Port of Salalah the day before was a false-flag operation orchestrated by Israel, as discussed yesterday in my previous update.

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), also warned US President Donald J. Trump against bombing Iranian power stations (see tweet below and Al Mayadeeen):

…while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi lashed at Trump on X for bombing Iranian cultural heritage (see also Al Mayadeen):

The President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime, Donald J. Trump, thinks that he can collapse the Iranian government and a millenarian civilization by hitting power plants and historical monuments, but actually he is achieving exactly the opposite effect: enraging the population even more against the evil enemies, Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) and Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel), with people rallying around their leadership and demonstrating its support to it in million-man marches, as we have seen several times since the start of this bloody war!

Even his intelligence agencies believe that Iran’s government does not face any risk of collapse, after ~2 weeks of bombing (source: Al Mayadeen), yet USraeli military operations continue, spending billions of taxpayers’ money just to cause death and destruction across Iran for nothing, with $11.3 billion spent in just the first week, according to Al Mayadeen, citing Pentagon officials’ statements in a closed-door briefing on Capitol Hill.

Not only that, but Trump is also causing such an energy shock that he is now considering the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), as reported by Al Mayadeen, while the member countries of the IEA (International Energy Agency) already agreed to release a record 400 million barrels of oil from national reserves in a coordinated effort to stabilize global markets.

Even Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - apparently - admitted that he cannot guarantee the collapse of the Iranian government, as per Al Mayadeen. Maybe they should just give up!

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

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Lebanese and Iraqi frontlines

On the Lebanese war front, the day started once again with Israeli strikes across Lebanon, targeting in particular the Ramlet al-Bayda coastal area of Beirut, where civilians are sheltering in tents, and the Aaramoun area in Mount Lebanon, as per Al Mayadeen, which in another article, reported on the attacks carried out by Hezbollah overnight targeting the Ya'ra barracks with a swarm of drones, as well as other military bases, troops gathering and settlements within occupied Palestine, but Hezbollah continued its military operation throughout the day.

On the Iraqi war front, it is worth reporting that in the early hours of Thursday a US airstrike targeted several positions of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) between the areas of Akashat and al-Qaim in Anbar province in western Iraq, causing 30 casualties, as reported by RNN Mirror (1 and 2) and Al Mayadeen, which quoted Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al‑Araji as stating:

We strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack that targeted the Popular Mobilization Forces in al-Qaim, which led to the martyrdom and injury of dozens of our heroic security forces. The bombing constitutes a blatant aggression and a violation of sovereignty.

…while the PMF issued a statement saying (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful The Popular Mobilization Forces expresses its categorical rejection and strong condemnation of the sinful aerial attacks that targeted its official headquarters in a number of Iraqi provinces, which were carried out by American aircraft, in a blatant aggression and dangerous violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and a clear transgression against its official security institutions. These attacks affected the Popular Mobilization Forces’ headquarters in the provinces of Diyala, Kirkuk, Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin, Wasit, and Babil. These are official headquarters that operate within the Iraqi security system and in full coordination with the Joint Operations Command. The total number of strikes reached 32 aerial strikes. Since the beginning of this month, these attacks have resulted in the martyrdom of 27 fighters and the injury of 50 others from the Popular Mobilization Forces, who were performing their national duty in defending Iraq, its security, and its stability, including 9 martyrs and 10 wounded in the aerial attacks that took place today. We affirm that these headquarters had no role in targeting American bases inside or outside Iraq, and that those who were martyred are innocent fighters who were practicing their official duties, and some of them were stationed on the borders to protect Iraq’s sovereignty and security. The Popular Mobilization Forces, as an essential part of the Iraqi state’s security system, confirms its full commitment to the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and also works in direct and continuous coordination with the Joint Operations Command in carrying out all its security and military duties. In the face of these dangerous attacks, the Popular Mobilization Forces demands that all political forces take a firm national stance and clear measures to stop these repeated attacks targeting our heroic security forces, and what this represents as a direct infringement on the country’s sovereignty and the dignity of its security forces. The Commission also affirms that the blood of the martyrs will not be wasted, and that these attacks will not deter the members of the Popular Mobilization Forces from continuing to perform their national and constitutional duty in protecting Iraq and its people. The members of the Popular Mobilization, as the Iraqi people have known them, will remain an impenetrable fortress and a firm dam against terrorism and anyone who attempts to undermine the security, stability, and sovereignty of Iraq. Glory and eternity to our righteous martyrs. Speedy recovery to our wounded. And pride and sovereignty to Iraq and its people. Popular Mobilization Forces 12th March 2026

Despite the US airstrikes on the PMF positions, attacks against US and allied forces by Iraqi Resistance continued, including a missile strike on an Italian military base in Iraqi Kurdistan, according to RNN Mirror citing the Italian Ministry of Defense, and another attack on the French military base in Erbil in northern Iraq (see video below), which resulted in 6 casualties, as per RNN Mirror (1 and 2), which also reported on the shot down of US military refueling aircraft.

So spoke Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi - from Al Mayadeen.

Moving briefly to Yemen, yesterday, on the eve of International Quds Day, Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi gave a speech discussing the ongoing “Ramadan War”. Here are some highlights (sources: Al Mayadeen, Saba and RNN Mirror (1 and 2) - all emphasis added):

International Quds Day on the last Friday of the blessed month of Ramadan is an occasion of great importance. The occasion of Quds Day relates to reminding the Islamic nation of its sacred and religious responsibility toward the greatest cause of our era. The Jewish zionist danger seeks to destroy Al-Aqsa Mosque and establish “Greater ‘israel’” through the occupation of the countries of the region and full control over them. The Jewish zionist danger targets Islam, the Muslims, and the Islamic holy sites. Quds Day keeps the Palestinian cause alive in the conscience of the nation in the face of the efforts of the enemies of Islam and their agents to waste the cause and erase it from the circle of concern of the nation. The Islamic Revolution in Iran adopted the Palestinian cause early and proved its sincerity in remaining steadfast upon this position through all forms of support. The zionist goals are openly spoken of by the enemies themselves in official statements concerning their plan to establish “Greater ‘israel’” and to “change the Middle East.” The aggressive American movement against our Islamic nation participates with the Jewish zionist enemy in all its crimes. The American position is not merely a political position; the American position is a zionist position. The West, foremost among them America, holds a belief that Christ will return after the Jews succeed in establishing “Greater ‘israel’” and in a framework where they will be able to control the world. The elimination of Muslims and their removal is a central point for the zionists in achieving their ambition. The Qur’an has given wide space to speak about the enemies of Muslims, especially the main enemies who are the most hostile and the most dangerous to this nation. When you examine what other nations possess, you will find the Qur’anic truth that the most intense in hostility are the Jews. Why do many from among the nation insist on ignoring the truth about the Jews and promoting them as if it were possible for them to become friends? The choice of loyalty to the Jews, to America, and to “israel” is adopted by many regimes and governments, and many peoples follow them in that, and it is a false choice. The options of treaties, agreements, peace, coexistence, and half-solutions are a false choice, and the correct choice is allegiance to God. The wide movement according to the guidance of God is the choice whose result is victory, and the horizons and outcomes of this conflict inevitably lead to the disappearance of the enemies. The nature of the conflict with the enemies is not merely a military conflict; they move widely to mislead the nation on all levels. In the media field, those who move in media must act as mujahideen in the path of God, confronting the zionist Jewish media attacks. The enemies are active in targeting values, spreading corruption in all its forms, dismantling the family, and spreading drugs and moral decadence. The enemies attempt to spread immorality in societies at the worst level and to destroy the values of chastity and the Islamic values of noble character. The American-“israeli” aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran has absolutely no justification; it is unjust, tyrannical, criminal, and brutal aggression. The declared goal of America and “israel” in the aggression against the Islamic Republic is to “change the Middle East” and remove the Islamic Republic as a major Islamic force protecting the nation. The Islamic Republic of Iran represents a very major obstacle before the “israeli” enemy in controlling the region. The Iranian steadfastness is great steadfastness, and the Iranian response is strong, effective, and destructive to the enemies. The Iranian response destroyed the American bases in the region and inflicted great damage upon the Israeli enemy. The model of steadfastness and resilience was previously seen in the great steadfastness of the mujahideen in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq. It is the legitimate right of Hezbollah to confront the “israeli” aggression against Lebanon. Instead of blaming Hezbollah, there should be support for its position. What the Islamic resistance factions in Iraq are doing is a legitimate right and great positions that deserve praise and gratitude. We consider ourselves concerned to stand with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and that we are with it against the enemies of Islam and the Muslims. The Palestinian cause is the central cause of the nation. We affirm our principled religious and moral commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and the holy sites, foremost among them the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. Our dear people are among the greatest peoples in reviving International Quds Day, based on their faithful identity and their spirit of jihad. Our dear people will tomorrow revive Quds Day with a great, honorable, million-strong turnout. The million-person mobilization is part of our jihad and part of the great acts of devotion through which we draw closer to God in these blessed days.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

“The punishment of the criminals is coming” - from Saba .

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