After the activation of the JCPOA snapback mechanism by the E3 (France, Germany and UK) and the votes at the UNSC (United Nations Security Council) against resolutions advanced by Russia and China to either lift or delay sanctions against Iran, the latter has started a “diplomatic war”. I say “diplomatic war” because both Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Iran’s UN envoy Amir-Saeid Iravani sent out two passionate letters to convince countries around the world that the E3’s move is baseless and illegal, hence they should not reimpose sanctions on Iran, though UK and EU already ramped them up, as reported by IRNA.

Let’s start with the letter that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi sent to his foreign counterparts, as reported yesterday (Monday 29th September 2025) by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) and Tasnim (all emphasis added):

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful Excellency, I have the honor to draw your attention to a matter of great urgency and importance for the credibility of the international legal order and the authority of the United Nations. Recent claims by the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany that the United Nations Security Council resolutions, previously terminated under Security Council resolution 2231 (2015) [link to full text], have been “restored” through the so-called snapback mechanism are entirely unfounded, unlawful, and invalid. These assertions must be rejected in their entirety. They contradict both the letter and the spirit of resolution 2231, undermine the integrity of the Security Council, and pose a serious threat to the credibility of multilateral diplomacy. Resolution 2231 (2015), adopted unanimously by the Security Council, endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and established a carefully balanced framework. In particular: It terminated the previous Security Council resolutions on the Iranian nuclear program, including all sanctions measures therein, as part of the agreed compromise;

It provided a clear time-bound framework, according to which all nuclear-related restrictions would permanently expire on 18th October 2025; and

It vested no State with unilateral authority to alter, reinterpret, or extend the provisions of the resolution. This resolution was the product of long and difficult negotiations, in which mutual commitments and reciprocal assurances formed the foundation of the agreement. Any attempt to reinterpret or manipulate its provisions ex post facto runs counter to the binding nature of Security Council decisions under Article 25 of the Charter of the United Nations. The so-called snapback procedure invoked by the aforesaid states is null and void. Specifically: The United States, having unilaterally withdrawn from the JCPOA in May 2018 and thereby having ceased participation in all related processes, and having further engaged in the unlawful attacks against Iran’s nuclear facilities under the IAEA safeguards regime, and the E3, being in substantial non-performance of their own commitments, stand absolutely devoid of eligibility to invoke resolution 2231 for any purpose whatsoever. Any claims advanced thereunder are self-contradictory and bereft of legal foundation ;

The notification circulated by the United Kingdom, France, and Germany on 28th August 2025 does not meet the requirements of operative paragraph 11 of resolution 2231 . Russia, China, Iran, and other Member States have made this position abundantly clear including, inter alia, through formal communications to the Secretary General and the Security Council; and

The draft resolution submitted to the Security Council on 19th September 2025 by the President of the Council was manifestly inconsistent with resolution 2231 and, as such, the outcome of its consideration cannot and does not entail restoration of sanctions. For these reasons, no valid legal act has taken place that could restore the terminated resolutions. To claim otherwise is an attempt to mislead the international community and to impose unilateral political agendas under the guise of United Nations authority. Efforts by the E3 and the United States to revive terminated resolutions amount to a unilateral rewriting of international law. Such actions: Violate the explicit provisions of resolution 2231 and erode trust in the binding nature of Security Council decisions; Undermine the authority of the Council by creating the false impression that its decisions can be overridden by a minority of states acting outside established procedures; and Damage the integrity of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime by weaponizing it for political coercion against a sovereign Member State. Furthermore, any attempt to put pressure on the UN Secretariat to take steps for which it has no mandate under the Charter [link to full text], in particular Article 100, threatens the neutrality and impartiality of the Secretariat. The Islamic Republic of Iran categorically rejects the alleged reinstatement of terminated resolutions. Neither Iran nor any other Member State of the United Nations is under any legal obligation to comply with such unlawful claims. On the contrary, recognition or implementation of these measures would itself amount to a violation of international law. Iran reiterates that all restrictions under resolution 2231 shall permanently expire on 18th October 2025. Any attempt to extend or revive them beyond that date will have no basis in law and will not be recognized by the Islamic Republic of Iran and any peace-loving country. Iran has consistently demonstrated its readiness for diplomacy and constructive engagement. The record of the past years proves, however, that certain states have chosen confrontation and coercion over dialogue and compromise. Iran will continue to defend its sovereign rights and legitimate interests firmly, while remaining open to genuine negotiations on an equal footing. In light of the foregoing, I urge Your Excellency and your Government to: Reject unequivocally any assertion that terminated Security Council resolutions under resolution 2231 have been restored; Refrain from incorporating such unlawful measures into your domestic legislation, administrative practice, or foreign policy; and Encourage all states to uphold multilateralism and to resist attempts to manipulate international institutions for narrow political purposes. Excellency, The present moment is a critical test for the credibility of international law. If the unlawful claims of a few states are permitted to prevail, the authority of the Security Council, the integrity of the United Nations, and the very principle of “pacta sunt servanda” will be gravely compromised. I trust in your responsible leadership and principled position to ensure that such a dangerous precedent is not allowed to take root. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Similarly, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir-Saeid Iravani wrote the following letter addressed to UN Secretary General and the President of the Security Council (sources: Tasnim and IRNA - all emphasis mine):

Excellency, Further to the letter dated 27th September from the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I wish to convey, in the strongest terms, our categorical objection to the action taken today by the Secretariat in “notifying Member States” of the so-called Re-application of terminated resolutions concerning the Islamic Republic of Iran. In this regard, I would like to draw your attention to the following: Resolution 2231 does not provide any mandate whatsoever to the Secretary-General or the Secretariat to determine, declare, or notify Member States about the so-called reapplication of terminated resolutions. The resolution sets out a specific mechanism under operative paragraphs 11 and 12, placing the matter exclusively within the purview of the Security Council. By acting unilaterally, the Secretariat has exceeded its authority and trespassed into the domain of the Council. The precedent of October 2020 is clear: when similar claims of “snapback” were raised by the United States, deep divisions within the Security Council over the validity of such a claim prevented the Secretariat from taking any unilateral or administrative steps to give effect to it. The restraint shown at that time reaffirmed the absence of any mandate under resolution 2231 for the Secretariat to act independently in this highly contested matter. By deliberately issuing this notification despite evident and fundamental disagreement among Security Council members, and in the face of the lack of consensus at the UNSC meeting on 19th September 2025, the Secretariat has taken sides with the three European countries and the United States. This action constitutes a serious breach of Article 100 of the Charter, which obliges the Secretary-General and the staff of the Secretariat to refrain from seeking or receiving instructions from any member or external authority, and to maintain the highest standard of independence and impartiality. The Secretariat’s partiality in this matter undermines its credibility and impartial standing as an international civil service. Such conduct severely damages the trust of Member States in the Office of Secretariat and sets a dangerous precedent of politicization of the Secretariat’s role. The Islamic Republic of Iran firmly rejects the action taken by the Secretariat today as null and void, lacking any legal basis, and in direct contravention of the Charter. We urge that this grave breach be immediately rectified and that assurances be provided that the Secretariat will fully respect its obligations under Article 100 of the Charter, refraining from any further action or interference in matters. I would be grateful if you would circulate the present letter and its attachment as a document of the Security Council. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of our highest consideration.

In addition to the above, yesterday Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei issued the following statement on his X account, as quoted by Tasnim and IRNA (all emphasis added):

The UNSC’s failure to endorse the draft resolution on extending Resolution 2231 is a clear demonstration of a so-called “rules-based order” where one ruler dictates (National Security Presidential Memorandum/NSPM-2 ) and the E3 merely obey. Still, the fact that 6 out of 15 Council members withheld a “yes” vote on reinstating terminated resolutions—despite all sorts of pressure from the E3 and the United States—underscores how divided the Council is. Nearly half of its members are unconvinced that the E3-triggered reimposition is justified, legitimate, or legal. The E3’s abuse of process cannot alter the legal reality: Resolution 2231 will be deemed terminated on 18th October 2025, as explicitly provided in the resolution itself. Any attempt by the E3 or the United States to revive terminated sanctions is null and void. FM [Foreign Minister] Araghchi has conveyed this message directly in letters to his counterparts worldwide.

Abbas Araghchi reiterated his message in an in-person meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and IAEA chief Rafael Grossi yesterday and, speaking to the press before leaving New York to return to Iran, he stated (all emphasis mine):

An attempt was made to reach a settlement between the proposals of the two sides, but due to the excessive demands of the Americans and the support of the European countries, we were unable to reach a settlement. We are here to defend the rights and interests of the Iranian people, and certainly no agreement that does not guarantee Iran’s interests will be acceptable to us. We presented completely reasonable proposals, which the Europeans themselves admitted were reasonable. But in return, we faced totally unreasonable and unattainable demands. The numerous meetings, the various proposals that we put on the table... all of these things were done. Tehran will take whatever action is necessary to protect Iran’s interests until the very last moment. We are relieved that we did what was necessary and it was confirmed. As the Leader said, negotiations with the Americans are an absolute dead end. This was once again shown in this process. They thought the monster they created from snapback mechanism would frighten us so much that we would be ready to give any concession. Certainly, that is not the case. No new sanctions beyond what the US has already imposed will be applied. The economic effect will not be extraordinary, though the political and strategic dimensions exist and must be confronted. From now on, we will have a legal challenge at the Security Council and the UN.

…as quoted by Tasnim, IRNA and Al Mayadeen. Tasnim also reported Araghchi’s admission that Iran has exchanged messages with the Outlaw US Empire, both directly and through intermediaries, during recent diplomatic efforts, though negotiations are still in a deadlock.

It is also worth reporting on interview that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian gave to NBC on his last day in New York on occasion of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Here are some highlights from Tasnim (all emphasis mine):

We do not want the US to support an inhumane apartheid regime in the Middle East with the taxes of its people. They should help establish peace in the world, maintain lasting security, and allow people to live together in harmony. We came to the United Nations General Assembly with the belief that nations should be able to communicate with one another, coexist within the framework of laws, and that there should be no aggression, war, or crime, and that problems should be resolved. We came with this perspective, but unfortunately, we do not see those goals being realized here. Nevertheless, coming is better than not coming. We have publicly declared that we are not seeking to develop nuclear weapons. The Zionist regime has bombed six or seven countries and is rewarded for being the main cause of unrest. Today, our relations with neighboring countries have become closer and better. In light of the recent conflicts, regional countries have condemned the actions of the Zionist regime and expressed their readiness to help, and these relations are improving day by day. We can overcome these conditions. There are challenges, but there is no issue in the world without a solution. Many problems can be resolved with various solutions. With unity, cohesion, and the leadership of the Supreme Leader, I believe we will overcome all difficulties.

During a cabinet meeting last Sunday, 28th September 2025, Pezeshkian reflected on the outcomes of his trip to New York, stating:

Our path is one of resilience, relying on the capabilities of our people, and advancing with dignity toward a bright future. Just as Iranians have transformed past crises into opportunities, we will guide the country toward growth, progress, and prosperity through solidarity and determination. Relying on our specialists and the unity of our people, we aim to reduce dependence on oil while advancing our development programs.

…as quoted by Tasnim. Yesterday, Pezeshkian exposed western hypocrisy at a ceremony marking Firefighter’s Day and commented on the sanctions being reinstated against his country (sources: IRNA and Tasnim - all emphasis added):

They want to sanction us because we will not bow down to them, because we will not be humiliated. The idea of bringing Iran and our people to their knees is nothing but a dream and illusion. The human rights (claims), this United Nations and UNESCO [United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization] — all are nothing more than lies, because innocent people are killed before their eyes, and Israel attacks any country it wants at no cost.

…and today (Tuesday 30th September 2025), speaking at a ceremony honoring Iran’s national freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling teams following their championship triumph at the World Competitions in Croatia, he stated:

We must always strive to keep pace with our competitors and avoid falling behind. You, as young athletes, have shown that you are dedicated to elevating our country and have a deep passion for our homeland. Although we are currently in a difficult situation, we are taking measures, including improving our relations with neighboring countries.

…as reported by IRNA.

Yesterday Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf was quoted by IRNA as saying (emphasis mine):

Today the enemy, through snapback mechanism, seeks to strike at the unity and economy of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Damaging social cohesion and creating economic challenges is what the enemy wants. No group or individual, regardless of orientation, has the right to undermine internal unity. The people are ready to bear all the pressures and stand by the values of the Islamic Revolution. They will never trample on their dignity. American honesty is a symbol of treachery. They showed no sincerity in negotiations and on 13th June [2025] attacked Iran from behind the negotiating table.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the National Top Student Festival today, Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref highlighted how sanctions can create challenges, but also opportunities, as reported by IRNA:

In the battles where we invested in science and technology, we had the upper hand. In areas where we faced difficulties, it was because of our neglect in these fields. Although sanctions created challenges for us, they also brought achievements. [The enemies] know that the capacity of our people and leading scientists is to make the verb “we can” executable. We must confront them with the only tool at our disposal: science and technology. With the efforts of our youth, elites, and professors, we can advance swiftly and compensate for our weaknesses.

At a coordination meeting on mechanisms for expanding Iran-Russia relations, he described Moscow as a key partner and emphasized “the importance of boosting coordination through the joint cooperation commission”, as per Tasnim.

In the meantime, “the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission has reached a conclusion on a final plan for Iran’s withdrawal from the NPT [Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty] in response to the European snapback initiative”, as per Tasnim, quoting Ebrahim Rezaei as saying:

We have seen no benefit from our NPT membership or cooperation with the IAEA and therefore do not see a reason to continue. Withdrawal from the NPT requires national consensus. The representatives of the Iranian nation have gathered in the Parliament, not the government, and the president cannot impose his opinion on Parliament.

…referring to recent remarks by Pezeshkian stating that Iran will not leave the NPT.

Despite the “diplomatic war”, Iran is also preparing for real war. In fact, earlier today Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, visited naval forces in Hormozgan Province to assess the operational capabilities and readiness of the Iranian Navy and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), as reported by IRNA and Tasnim, which quoted him as saying that “Iran’s Naval Units [are] fully prepared for potential clash”. Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, top military adviser to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, was also quoted by Tasnim as saying:

The best defense is offence. If we want peace we must be ready for war. A strong nation deters the enemy.

…claiming that at least 16 Israeli pilots were killed in one of the missile strikes on an Israeli pilot training center during 12-day war, though Israel has prevented publication of full details on casualties material losses.

Before leaving Iran, it is worth mentioning that 120 Iranians are being repatriated from the Outlaw US Empire, following their expulsion, as reported today by Al Mayadeen and Tasnim, which quoted Hossein Noushabadi, Director General for Parliamentary and Consular Affairs at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, as saying:

The US Immigration Service is planning to expel about 400 Iranians currently living in the United States, most of whom entered illegally, in light of the new approach of the US government, which has an anti-immigrant approach. Some of those facing deportation also had residence permits, but for reasons stated by the US Immigration Service, they decided to include them on the list. The US should not deprive them of appropriate consular services and the right to a fair trial and the principles enshrined in the Declaration of Human Rights. These individuals are Iranians who left the country legally. However they entered the United States is another matter. Their return to the homeland faces no obstacle, as Iran will always support its citizens. According to available information, these individuals will return to the country within the next one or two days.

Meanwhile Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met US President Donald J. Trump at the White House in Washington DC and announced a new “peace” plan for Gaza in a joint press conference, as reported, among others, by Al Mayadeen, which quoted Trump as saying:

I also want to thank Prime Minister Netanyahu for agreeing to the plan and for trusting that if we work together, we can bring an end to the death and destruction that we’ve seen for so many years, decades, even centuries and begin a new chapter of security, peace and prosperity for the entire region. There are many Palestinians who wish to live in peace. I challenge the Palestinians to take responsibility for their destiny, because that’s what we’re giving them. If the Palestinian Authority does not complete the reforms that I laid out … they’ll have only themselves to blame. We’re not quite finished. We have to get Hamas, but I think they’re going to be able to do that. So now it’s time for Hamas to accept the terms of the plan that we’ve put forward today. There will be a new transitional authority. All parties will agree on a timeline for Israeli forces to withdraw in phases. [On normalization between Israel and other Muslim countries] Who knows, maybe even Iran can get in there. I think they’re going to be open to it. I really believe that. But they could be a member.

Iran will never normalize relations with the genocidal state called Israel. Iran is not Saudi Arabia! But getting back to the “peace” plan, Netanyahu could not resist threatening Hamas during the joint press conference:

If Hamas rejects your plan, Mr President, or if they supposedly accept it and then basically do everything to counter it, then Israel will finish the job by itself… I support your plan to end the war in Gaza, which achieves our war aims. It will bring back to Israel all our hostages, dismantle Hamas’ military capabilities, end its political rule, and ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel.

These statements clearly show that Netanyahu has no intention of making peace with Hamas. After all, let’s not forget what he said roughly a week ago, responding to the recognition of the State of Palestine by several Western countries at the UNGA:

There will be no Palestinian state. I will give an answer to the latest attempt to impose a terrorist state in the very heart of our country upon my return from the United States. I have a clear message to those leaders who recognized the Palestinian state after the horrific 7th October [2023] massacre: you are giving terrorism a huge reward.

…as I reported here.

As for the “peace” plan itself, I will not spend much time on it, as this article is already getting very long and, in any case, it will trampled upon by USrael (not a typo) either before or soon after the start of its implementation. In short, the “peace” plan (actually a “surrender” plan) calls for…

an immediate ceasefire and the release of all Israeli captives held by Hamas;

the disarmament of Hamas and exclusion of the group from any political or administrative role in Gaza;

a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territory;

deployment of a temporary international stabilization force;

establishment of a transitional authority chaired by Trump himself, alongside foreign leaders, to oversee Gaza’s reconstruction and security.

The US president also envisions Gaza being rebuilt into a thriving economic hub, with large-scale redevelopment projects and foreign investment.

…as summarised by Al Mayadeen. If you are interested in the details, you can find the whole plan here or you can read this analysis by former CIA analyst Larry C. Johnson.

Also, this “peace” plan was not circulated it to Hamas before, but only after the joint press conference, thus showing that USrael is not serious about it. Yet, Hamas reacted saying that its negotiators would study the plan “in good faith”, as per Al Mayadeen, which also reported that Ziyad al-Nakhalah, Secretary-General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), described the “peace” plan as…

Nothing but a full American-Israeli agreement. A recipe for the continuation of aggression against the Palestinian people. A ready-made recipe to ignite the entire region and fuel further conflicts.

…though the Palestinian Authority, several Arab and Muslim countries (Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Turkiye, Indonesia, and Pakistan), France and UK welcomed the plan, as reported by Al Mayadeen. However, even Netanyahu himself admitted in the video below that this “peace” plan is a scam, intended to relieve the international pressure from Israel and divert it onto the Palestinian resistance factions:

Finally, it is worth reporting that, shamefully, the Italian frigate escorting the Global Sumud Flotilla has invited its participants to abandon their ships and return to shore before reaching the so-called “critical zone”, as it will stop its mission before entering it, but the Global Sumud Flotilla is not backing down:

Meanwhile “port workers in Italy are threatening to halt all trade with Israel in response to its war on Gaza, with Genoa’s dockworkers joining an international movement aimed at obstructing the shipment of goods and arms”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted Riccardo Rudino, a veteran stevedore and leader of the CALP dockworkers’ collective as saying:

If they attack the flotilla, there will be a general strike. If Israel doesn’t alter course in Gaza, a total trade blockade will follow. It seemed impossible with South Africa, but after a total block, they freed Mandela and held elections.

I will conclude this long article with the following caricature from Saba, depicting “the difference between Netanyahu’s war and Trump’s peace”:

