We are at it again! The end of last month (October 2025) marked the end of Russia’s presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and, as I predicted in this article, the West is now preparing the ground for a new aggression on Iran with the excuse of the latter not respecting the Non‑Proliferation of nuclear weapons Treaty (NPT). More specifically, the so-called E3 (France, Germany and UK) is planning to introduce a draft resolution against Iran during the upcoming session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors (BoG), scheduled from 19th to 21st November 2025, as per Al Mayadeen, which reported the following key points of the draft resolution:

It holds that Iran is legally bound, under UN-imposed non-proliferation measures reinstated on 28th September 2025, to suspend all enrichment, re-processing, and heavy-water projects, including research & development, and to implement the modified Code 3.1 of its safeguards agreement. [Russia, China and several other nations have not recognized the triggering of the JCPOA snapback mechanism by E3 and the re-imposition of UN sanctions of Iran, as reported in previous articles]

It expresses regret that Iran has failed, during the last five months, to provide the IAEA with the required information on its enriched uranium stocks and safeguarded nuclear facilities.

It demands that the Director General report before each quarterly Board meeting on Iran’s safeguards implementation, including verified data on uranium stocks, enrichment levels, centrifuge inventory, chemical forms and locations, and that these reports be forwarded in parallel to the UN Security Council in line with past practice.

The resolution reaffirms that Iran’s failure to allow verification of its highly-enriched uranium stockpile constitutes a serious compliance concern under Article 12.c of the IAEA Statute and references IAEA Board Resolution GOV/2025/65.

It urges Iran to comply without delay with all relevant UN Security Council resolutions (including 1696 (2006), 1737 (2006), 1747 (2007), 1803 (2008), 1835 (2008), and 1929 (2010)). [Once again these are not recognized anymore by Russia, China and several other countries]

It also calls on Iran to fully implement its Additional Protocol and the modified safeguards conditions.

Finally, it instructs the IAEA to re-insert the “Implementation of Iran’s Safeguards Agreement under the NPT” on the Board’s agenda from its next ordinary session and provide a separate status report on the resolution’s implementation.

The IAEA BoG will not review Iran’s implementation of its commitments under the JCPOA, since it expired on 18th October 2025, however IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi will present a comprehensive report on the opening day of the BoG meeting regarding Iran’s commitments to the treaty and to the Cairo agreement reached between IAEA and Iran on 9th September 2025. According to this report, the IAEA sent a message to Iran on 7th Novembre 2025 stating that…

providing the agency with the possibility of access to carry out its planned activities in Iran is an obligation incumbent on Iran under the safeguards agreement concluded with it under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and therefore, Iran is expected to facilitate all these access operations.

…to which Iran responded on 11th November 2025 saying that any future cooperation would be contingent on a decision by the country’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), adding that 11 inspections had already been conducted in Iran since the end of August 2025. Yet the report concluded that “under the NPT safeguards agreement, Iran is obligated to immediately submit a special report on the status of nuclear materials and facilities damaged by military attacks for safeguards purposes, claiming that it has not yet done so”, thus giving leverage to the E3 and USrael (not a typo, but a portmanteau of US and Israel).

Of course, Iran slammed such an anti-Iran draft resolution, with Reza Najafi, Iranian ambassador to the IAEA, stating yesterday (Saturday 15th November 2025) that it “will not alter the country’s status of safeguards implementation” and that the Outlaw US Empire and the E3 are “once again attempting to manipulate international mechanisms to impose their unreasonable and coercive positions upon the Iranian nation, adding that forcing IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to base reports on expired UNSC resolutions is not only completely unlawful and unjustified but will also, in practice, increase existing complexities and deal another blow to diplomacy”, as per Al Mayadeen, according to which Najafi also urged all IAEA BoG member states to stand against the harmful unilateral measures taken by the Outlaw US Empire and its European allies, “while underscoring Iran’s right to take necessary actions in retaliation for any unlawful or unwarranted measures”.

Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN) in Vienna also released a statement saying:

The United States and the E3 intend to table a resolution against Iran at next week’s meeting of the IAEA BoG. [This is] another major mistake after so-called snapback [and] constitutes yet a new deliberate attempt to politicize the Board. These confrontational tactics are misguided and will yield no advantage whatsoever to them. Should this draft resolution be adopted, it will unavoidably and adversely affect the positive course of cooperation between Iran and the IAEA.

…as quoted by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency).

Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani also rapped Western double standards on the Iranian nuclear issue at the UNGA (United Nations General Assembly). I will omit his speech for brevity, but its full text can be found at either IRNA or Tasnim.

Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

The Iranian nuclear issue was one of the topics touched upon by Fatemeh Mohajerani, the Iranian government spokeswoman, in an interview with Al Mayadeen yesterday, also covered by IRNA. Here are a few highlights (emphasis added):

We have not withdrawn from this agreement [the NPT]; we have only frozen it and suspended its implementation. Resistance forces in a country neighboring a fabricated entity is essential, as we have witnessed how it attacks other nations at will, not out of necessity, but with the mere intention of pursuing its malicious ambitions. Authoritarian and expansionist countries overstep their personal boundaries and from time to time initiate attacks on other countries under flimsy pretexts.

Within this context, Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Committee, stated (emphasis mine):

Under the current circumstances, there are no negotiations between Iran and the United States, either directly or indirectly, through intermediaries or directly. Considering the process that the Americans have gone through over the past period, negotiations with them will not bring any results for us but they would be a waste of time. For that, we have no plans for negotiations and no action is being taken in this regard. What the United States is proposing under the guise of talks is more like a dictate and an order, and no country, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran, which enjoys having national might, a great nation, and popular support, will ever enter into such negotiations.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen, which also interviewed Seyed Mohammad Marandi, who said:

The United States, the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Europeans, the Israeli regime have lost all leverage. Europe and the US can issue statements or resolutions at the UN and IAEA, but they will have no effect on Iran.

Former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif.

Former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif voiced his opinion too yesterday at the International Iranology Conference in Tehran (source: IRNA - all emphasis added):

The biggest and only threat to the life of the Zionist regime is peace and tranquility. Whenever there has been talk of peace, Israel has opposed it. Why was Israel the main opponent of the JCPOA? What was the JCPOA supposed to do other than to bring calm to the region? [For Israel] peace is a vital threat, and they have created a false and baseless narrative in the world to pursue their policy. Iran is the land of Hafez , who says “The comfort of both worlds is in these two phrases: kindness to friends and tolerance toward enemies”. Iran is the birthplace of Saadi , who says “If one member is afflicted with pain, other members will be restless”. This is Iran’s message, and Israel has falsely created a message to continue its genocide and daily aggressions against the people of Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Tunisia, and others. Find a country where Israel has not carried out a terrorist operation. In 2006, the well-known Iraq Study Group report stated that military power had not enabled the United States to achieve its goals.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from Tasnim .

Today (Sunday 16th November 2025) the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS), affiliated with the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, held a conference titled “International Law under Assault, Aggression and Defense”, where several Iranian officials expressed their opinion on this matter and on the Iranian nuclear issue. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi gave the opening speech, as reported by Tasnim and Al Mayadeen - the full text can be found in this IRNA article, here are some highlights from Al Mayadeen Short News (all emphasis mine):

[The] world [is] headed toward militarization, which will lead to geopolitical disintegration and marginalization of democracy. Development in the region, especially lately, have become a mirror reflecting arrogant practices of US and Zionist entity. Iranian people broke all delusions of Washington, Zionist entity. The founding principles of international law are facing the toughest attacks from powers that were supposed to be its guarantors [The] US president [Donald J. Trump] arrived to White House holding banner of so-called “peace through strength”; [it] was not long before this principle was revealed as cover for new regime of “hegemony through strength”. Iran has abided by all of its commitments, abiding by international laws and customs in facing aggression. Trump dropped the first bomb on the negotiation table between Tehran and Washington. Had we not stood resolutely against violations of international law, future may have been bleaker than it is now. The peace-loving Iranian people, when at the crossroads of war, stand their ground to the end and make the aggressor regret it. Iran calls for region founded on peace, stability; [it] sees security of [regional] states as its own. We believe in a discourse grounded in international law.

During the Q&A panel at the same conference, Araghchi said (emphasis added):

[Iranian nuclear] facilities may be damaged, but knowledge and determination cannot be destroyed by bombing. Diplomacy has clear rules. One cannot impose demands. The first step in diplomacy is accepting that dialogue must replace force. Whenever that condition exists, Iran has shown its readiness to negotiate. There is no solution except through diplomacy and the language of dignity and respect. If they speak with respect, Iran will answer with respect; otherwise, the Iranian people will respond in the language they are spoken to.

…as reported by IRNA and Tasnim, the former of which also quoted the following statement by Araghchi on the sideline of the conference:

Our policy is quite clear, we continue to pursue diplomacy and support peaceful resolution of international disputes, but at the same time, we will not bow down to bullying, hegemony, and excesses and will resist.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh (L) and AEOI Chief Mohammad Eslami (R) - from IRNA .

Mohammad Eslami, Iranian Vice-President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), lambasted the IAEA and the UNSC for their silence on USraeli attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities during the 12-day war (all emphasis mine):

What happened in Iran was the first time in history that facilities under the Agency’s supervision were attacked. Not only the Agency but the [UN] Security Council also refused to condemn these attacks. This is a clear example of the erosion of international law and regulations. If attacking nuclear facilities is permitted, why don’t you say so? And if it is forbidden, why don’t you condemn it? It is entirely clear that the objective is not the facilities, nor military issues or an atomic bomb, but rather the destruction of all capacities that contribute to the progress of our country. What happened to Iran today could happen to any other country tomorrow.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA (1 and 2) and Tasnim. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh was also quoted by IRNA as saying:

The United States until today in none of its statements over the past few months has had the readiness for a real, results-oriented negotiation. [The US] wants to achieve its objectives by using diplomacy and a show and theater of negotiation. Iran has always been ready and has declared its readiness to move under the framework of the remarks of the Leader under those conditions.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei - from IRNA .

Speaking on the sidelines of the conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei confirmed exchange of messages with the Outlaw US Empire through third countries (source: IRNA - emphasis added):

It must be said that this is nothing new; in situations like this, there are always some countries — both within the region and outside it — that try to put forward ideas and offer assistance to prevent tensions from escalating. But as for whether these exchanges are leading toward any meaningful negotiations, we are not at that stage at the moment. What they [the E3] intend to do at the Board of Governors is nominally a technical resolution, but we know that this resolution is not purely technical and operates beyond that. In fact, they are trying to do the same thing here that they did at the UN Security Council… and they are pursuing a similar approach in this case as well. We have never been afraid of dialogue. We have said before, and we repeat it again, that any negotiation has its requirements. For talks and diplomacy to materialize, the parties to a negotiation process must not pursue maximalist demands or attempt to dictate terms. When this condition is met, I believe Iran – as it has shown in the past – will not hesitate to use diplomacy to safeguard its national interests.

Kamal Kharrazi, a senior advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from Al Mayadeen.

Similarly, Kamal Kharrazi, president of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations (SCFR) and senior advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, stated:

We are not running away from negotiations. However, we are not prepared to negotiate under pressure from force of weapons and criminal actions. Therefore, my advice to Trump is to adopt a positive approach and show his readiness to negotiate based on equality and mutual respect. Then, he will see what the results will be. [Trump] must also know that we will not stop enriching [uranium] that is for peaceful purposes, nor will we give up our defense power, nor our independence. Iran has always shown that it is ready to negotiate, but a negotiation based on the principle of equality and mutual benefits. The problem is that the Americans are not ready for such negotiations. They want to advance their illegitimate goals by relying on economic pressures. This method is rejected, and the Iranians stand against bullying.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi - from Tasnim .

On the sidelines of the conference, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi told reporters that, with its actions, the E3…

removed themselves from diplomacy with Iran. They have no interest in engaging with Iran. [The JCPOA] fallout was brought under control. Iran will conduct a fundamental reconsideration [of its relations with IAEA, in case of an anti-Iran resolution].

…as reported by IRNA and Tasnim.

Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi (L), Major General Amir Hatami (C) and Admiral Habibollah Sayyari (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

Separately, during a meeting with members of Parliament’s Civil Commission today, Iranian Army Commander-in-Chief Major General Amir Hatami stated his country is “steadily working to bolster its defensive strength in the face of persistent threats” and that Iranian “Armed Forces remain focused on constantly advancing Iran’s defense capabilities”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

Among the components of national power, those related to defense belong to the armed forces and the Army of the Islamic Republic, and we have not lost a moment in this field. [Iran is] seriously and continuously striving to improve these components. The cohesion, empathy, insight, and determination of the Iranian nation, together with the efforts of the armed forces, compelled the enemy to request a ceasefire [at the end of the 12-day war]. Today, without a doubt, our people are more aware of the enemy’s intentions than in the past. They clearly understand their malicious designs and know that the path to confronting the enemy lies in the same components of victory demonstrated in the 12-day imposed war.

Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Talara.

Iran’s response to the West was in word and deed. In fact, last Friday (14th November 2025) the rapid reaction units of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy seized the Marshall Islands-flagged Talara oil tanker off the costs of Makran in southeastern Iran, while en route to Singapore, because transporting unauthorized cargo, as established after a full review of its cargo (30,000 tons of petrochemical materials) and verification of its documentation, as reported by IRNA and Tasnim, the former of which cited the following statement issued by IRGC Navy yesterday:

[The] operation was carried out in line with legal duties and to protect the national interests and resources of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In addition to the above, this weekend the pro-resistance Hanzala hacker group “breached and leaked sensitive information on nine individuals tied to the Israeli regime’s army, defense industries and propaganda media outlets”, as per Tasnim. In the past, the same hacker group “targeted Israeli companies such as Rafael, Appletec, and Silver Shadow, claiming to obtain large volumes of confidential data”, as well as the Iron Dome radar and former Defense Minister Benny Gantz, thus demonstrating “vulnerabilities in Israeli genocidal army’s cybersecurity apparatus”.

Member of Lebanese Parliament Ali Hassan Khalil (centre left) and Iran’s SNSC Secretary Ali Larijani (centre right) - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth mentioning that yesterday Ali Hassan Khalil, member of the Lebanese Parliament and political aide to its Speaker, Nabih Berri, visited Tehran and met with Iran’s SNSC secretary Ali Larijani to discuss the latest regional development and, in particular, “the actions of the Zionist entity in southern Lebanon and its repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement”, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which also quoted Khalil as saying:

The possibility of a large-scale war cannot be ruled out entirely, as the facts on the ground show a higher level of escalation that requires caution.

…in an interview last Sunday, 9th November 2025.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Lebanon, yesterday its Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called for national unity amid mounting internal and regional pressures, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

Lebanon is a country for all Arabs, our hand is extended to all our Arab brothers. My relationship with Saudi Arabia has never been severed. We reject the isolation of any political or spiritual component; there will be no internal strife in Lebanon. What is neither understandable nor justifiable is that the Lebanese do not have a unified stance on Israel’s actions, and what it harbors against Lebanon. Where and when has Israel adhered to a single clause of the ceasefire agreement? This is the aggressive nature of Israel. Claims of arms smuggling by sea, land, or air are false and baseless. Parliamentary elections will be held on schedule in Lebanon, with no postponement or extensions. Some are impatient and unfairly want me to resolve the electoral law crisis, even though I haven’t received a draft yet. Lebanon is facing a crisis fueled by those devoid of mercy, and internal disputes on every issue, as if there is no agreement except on disagreement. For 11 months, the Resistance has not fired a single shot. Lebanon has fulfilled all its obligations regarding the ceasefire agreement in southern Lebanon. The current crisis that Lebanon is going through is the most dangerous I have personally faced, and it is also the most dangerous in the history of Lebanon. There is no salvation for Lebanon, no alternative for us, except through unity, more unity.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, UNIFIL peacekeepers reported that Israeli forces had illegally built a concrete T-shaped wall southwest of Yaroun extending beyond the so-called Blue Line, cutting off more than 4,000 square meters of Lebanese territory. Of course, Israel ignored the peacekeepers’ request to remove the wall and even continued with its construction, while another wall is being built between Aytaroun and Maroun al-Ras, south of the Blue Line, in violation of UNSC Resolution 1701 and infringing upon Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. So, yesterday Lebanese President Joseph Aoun gave instructions to his Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji to task Lebanon’s permanent mission to the UN to file a complaint with the UNSC, as reported by Al Mayadeen. However, do not expect that the UNSC will do anything about it, since the Outlaw US Empire has always supported Israel and used its veto power at the UNSC.

Just to set out clearly who is in charge in Lebanon, this morning the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) fired on UNIFIL peacekeepers from a Merkava tank from near a position that Israel has established in Lebanese territory, with heavy machine-gun rounds landing ~5 metres from the peacekeepers patrolling on foot, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing a statement issued by UNIFIL on X.

United Nations Security Council - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving briefly to Yemen, last Friday the UNSC approved a resolution extending financial sanctions and a travel ban on Yemen until 14th November 2026, as well as the mandate of the panel of experts supporting the sanctions committee until 15th December 2026, with Russia and China abstaining from the UNSC vote, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Mohammed al-Farah, a member of the Political Bureau of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, described the UNSC decision as “the worst example of double standards” and a “moral failure”, adding that the UNSC…

continues to apply double standards while Gaza is being devastated under two years of bombing and blockade with US and Western weapons [and] Yemen has been under siege for a decade. Human rights are defined only as Western human rights and international interests are reduced to those of Washington alone.

Al-Farah also praised Russia and China for their stance, though hoping for their definitive rejection and veto of the resolution, and added that the proposed sanctions on Yemen are just…

tools to serve Zionist objectives and punish the Yemeni people for their resilience, independent decision-making, and solidarity with Gaza.

Similar statements were issued earlier today by the Yemeni Parliament, condemning e UNSC’s policy and hypocrisy (source: Saba).

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the Yemeni Minister of Interior obtained new confessions from the spies that were apprehended last week (see final part of my previous article), as reported by Saba.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature from Saba:

