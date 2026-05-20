I am very late tonight! Apologies, but there is a lot to report! Please consider a coffee to keep me awake or a paid subscription for continuous support of my reporting efforts; alternatively, please share, restack or cross-post my articles.

Logo of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) - from IRNA .

Following a series of warnings against renewed USraeli aggression on the Islamic Republic from several Iranian officials yesterday (Tuesday 19th May 2026 - see my previous article), this morning (Wednesday 20th May 2026) the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) issued its own… and quite a strong one, as it threatened to expand the war beyond the region (i.e. West Asia, a.k.a. Middle East) as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency), Tasnim and Mehr. Here is the full text from Middle East Spectator (MES) and RNN Mirror (all emphasis mine):

Let the American-Zionist enemy, which has not learned from its repeated major and strategic defeats at the hands of Iran while once again opening its mouth to threats, know this: Although they attacked us with the combined strength of 2 militaries, among the most expensive and well-equipped in the world, we did not yet bring all of our capabilities into operation against them. But now, if an aggression against Iran is repeated, the regional war that had been promised will this time be extended beyond the region. Our crushing blows, in places you cannot even imagine, will bring you to ruin. We are men of war, and you will see our power on the battlefield, not in hollow statements and on social media pages.

Re-read the part emphasized in bold and bear in mind that so far the war has been a regional war, confined within a few countries, mostly bordering Iran, with a few exceptions: Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Jordan (not affected that much until now), Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Yemen (though Ansar Allah has not played a major role so far). Cyprus (an EU country!), Turkey and Azerbaijan were also slightly affected by the war, due to a few false-flag attacks during the Ramadan War. So, when the IRGC threatens to expand the war beyond the region, what does it mean? How are they going to escalate?

First of all, we need to consider that most the US bases in the region, especially those in the neighbouring Arab countries, have been severely damaged, if not destroyed, by previous Iranian attacks and the Outlaw US Empire cannot keep using them for long as a springboard in case of a new aggression on Iran, especially considering that Iran does not allow the US Navy (or even civilian ships affiliated to Western countries allied to USrael!) to cross the Strait of Hormuz. Sure, the Outlaw US Empire can establish air bridges, but they are not very efficient and it is very likely that, in case of a new aggression on Iran, this time it may use Cyprus as a new springboard. After all, with the excuse of the aforementioned false-flag drone attacks during the Ramadan War, USrael and its European allies have militarized the island in the East Mediterranean, with several warships and aircraft deployed there.

Secondly, if Iran wants to impose a new deterrent, it MUST escalate beyond the region, considering that hitting Israel and US bases in the region has not been sufficient to deter USrael so far. If we consider Cyprus and Turkey as outside the region and untouched (neither Iran nor Hezbollah has ever claimed missile or drone attacks on either country!), then Iran could consider attacking the British RAF bases in Cyprus and the NATO bases in Turkey, if used as springboard to launch airstrikes on Iran. Similarly, it could hit US bases even farther away, in Europe proper, such as the US Naval Base in Souda Bay, Crete (Greece) and the US Air Base in Sigonella, Sicily (Italy). All these US bases are within range of Iranian ballistic missiles, as shown in the figure below:

The IRGC may even activate sleeper cells all across Europe and even in the US and target strategic US and NATO bases… or the ayatollahs may issue a fatwa declaring jihad (holy war) against the Western governments, triggering a massive uproar of Shia Muslims across the globe! In any case - please read carefully - I am pretty sure that Iran will NEVER EVER target any civilian target (it has not done so far, so why should they do it now? They are not child-killers like the Anglo-Zionists!). If we see attacks targeting civilians in Europe or within the US, then be sure that they are false-flag operations carried out by CIA, MI6 and other Western secret services to sow panic in their countries!

However, the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, may not have realized the meaning of the IRGC statement and keeps rambling as usual, while negotiations are still ongoing, with Iran reviewing a new US proposal submitted through Pakistani mediators (see Al Mayadeen and Tasnim), as reported by Al Mayadeen and MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8):

We’re giving Iran a chance. We’re not in a hurry Netanyahu will do whatever I tell him to do, he’s a good man, he’s a great guy. In Israel, I’m at 99% approval rating. Maybe I’ll go to Israel and run for Prime Minister.

Don’t forget he’s a wartime Prime Minister, and he’s not treated right in Israel, in my opinion. They have a President over there who treats him very poorly. We have destroyed Iran and obliterated it. You’ll witness many amazing things. If we don’t get the right answer, it goes very quickly. We’re all ready to go.

It has to be a complete, 100% good answer [to our proposal]. If we do, we’ll save a lot of time, energy and lives. Iran is a defeated nation. But actually, I must say, we’re dealing with some very good people.

We’re dealing with people that are far more reasonable than before, people with talent, people with good brain power. We’re pretty impressed by it. Iran’s leaders have big brain power. I’m not doing any relief, we’re not offering anything.

US Vice President JD Vance (L) and Iran's ambassador in Beijing (China) Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli (R) - from Al Mayadeen and IRNA.

…while earlier US Vice President J.D. Vance stated (source: Al Maydeen):

We think that we’ve made a lot of progress. We think the Iranians want to make a deal. He [Trump] stressed that the core issue for the US is that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon [otherwise] countries around the Gulf would then want their own weapon, then other countries across the world would as well. We want to keep the number of countries that have nuclear weapons small, and that’s why Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon… that’s what we’re trying to accomplish in negotiations.

If you ask me, I think that the ongoing negotiations are the usual USraeli ruse to try and take Iran by surprise, though Iran's ambassador in Beijing (China) seem to show some optimism, as reported by Mehr this morning:

Despite the complexities in the Iran-US relations file, China has played a key role in the mediation process underway in Islamabad. The current mediation process is the result of cooperation among Iran, Pakistan, and China.

…despite UAE intensifying security and operational coordination with Israel and US Central Command (CENTCOM), as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (top left), his spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei (top right) and Iranian Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (bottom left), Ali Akbar Velayati (bottom right), political advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader - from IRNA and Mehr.

Meanwhile, in a tweet posted on X overnight, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, citing a US Congressional Report on “U.S. Aircraft Combat Losses in Operation Epic Fury: Considerations for Congress”, confirmed the downing of an American “stealth” F-35 during the Ramadan War and warned that, in case of renewed USraeli aggression on Iran, the Islamic Republic still has not one, but many aces up its sleeve (see also Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr):

In two other tweets (1 and 2) posted overnight, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei reminded that Western hostility (mainly American and British) started 73 years ago with the coup against former Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh (see also IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr - all emphasis added):

Today, 19 May (29 Ordibehesht), marks the birthday of Dr. Mohammad Mosaddegh, the famed Iranian Prime Minister whose government was violently overthrown in a coup engineered and backed by the United States and UK, solely for his unwavering defense of Iran’s national interests, his fierce resistance to foreign domination, and his refusal to allow the plunder of Iran’s national resources. American officials repeatedly speak of “47 years” of confrontation with Iran. This is a deliberate distortion of history; the U.S. hostility toward the Iranian nation did not begin in 1979 — it began in 1953. For more than 73 years, the Iranian people have endured a long record of American intervention, sanctions, threats, and military aggression. Revisiting Dr. Mosaddegh’s legacy and the 1953 Anglo-American coup delivers a clear and timeless lesson: the only true path to national dignity, sovereignty, and sustainable progress is resolute insistence on sovereign rights and political independence.

…and then rejected the claim by US CENTCOM that that Outlaw US Empire “does not target civilians” (see Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Tasnim - all emphasis mine):

The claim by US Central Command (CENTCOM) that the targeted #Shajareh_Tayyebeh Elementary School in #Minab was located within a "missile launch facility" is a baseless fabrication and an appalling lie. This shameless distortion is a clear attempt to obscure the severe reality of the 28th February [2026] missile attacks, which resulted in the tragic slaughtering of over 170 school children and their teachers. [See this article and my account of the first day of the Ramadan War] Targeting an active educational institution during school hours constitutes a grave violation of international humanitarian law and is a clear war crime. The civilian nature of the site cannot be obscured by technical misrepresentations. The military commanders and United States authorities responsible for ordering and executing this catastrophic assault must be held fully accountable under international law.

Similarly, speaking at the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva (Switzerland), Iran’s Health Minister, Dr. Mohammad-Reza Zafarghandi, stated (sources: IRNA and Mehr):

These were not combatants; they were children with dreams. Bombing a hospital or a school is not a “miscalculation”. These are war crimes. Full stop. Attacking a school or hospital is attacking the future and the fundamentals of ethics. We will not be broken. Our National Team of Health stands with the people of Iran in any condition. Health can and must remain a bridge for peace.

…adding that, during the USraeli war on Iran earlier this year, “376 children under the age of 18 were killed, more than 33,000 civilians were injured, 63 hospitals were damaged, and 195 other health-related infrastructure facilities were also struck”.

On the other hand, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York tweeted the following statement with a few important reminders exposing the American hypocrisy (see also Mehr):

The U.S.—the only country in history to have used nuclear weapons and itself responsible for attacks against peaceful nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards, targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure, continues to violate international law through unlawful maritime blockades, and unwavering support for the Israeli regime’s crimes and atrocities across the region, once again abused the UN Security Council’s platform by spreading lies, false accusations, and disinformation against Iran and its peaceful nuclear programme and cynically invoking international peace and security or freedom of navigation. In fact, the culprit and the thief are now playing the role of prosecutor and judge, trying to whitewash his own crimes.

…while an Iranian military sources denied Iran had launched drones toward the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in the UAE (see my article on this topic), blaming Israel instead, as reported by Al Mayadeen. On this matter, today Rafael Grossi, IAEA Director General, has briefed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and stated that radiation levels are within normal limits and external power to the NPP restored, though the situation remains “extremely worrying”, as per Mehr.

In audio message earlier today Iranian Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf echoed Araghchi and the aforementioned IRGC statement (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Mehr - all emphasis added):

The enemy is caught in a strategic dilemma. For about a month, we have witnessed a cessation of fire on the military battlefronts, but the overt and covert movements of the enemy show that, in parallel with economic and political pressures, the enemy has not abandoned its military goals and is seeking a new round of war and a new adventure. This very chaotic situation that has been created in American public opinion and economy has caused the American president to hesitate between two options; the first option is prioritizing the end of the war, paying its costs as the loser of the war, and the second option is restarting the war or continuing the naval blockade to pressure and force Iran to accept surrender. A close reading of America’s situation reinforces the likelihood that they still hope for the surrender of the Iranian nation. In the face of such a plan, we must correct the enemy’s miscalculations by strengthening our preparedness for a powerful and effective response to any possible attacks, and by increasing our economic resilience. We must make the enemy lose hope in Iran’s surrender, so that it is forced to accept the legitimate demands of the Iranian people in negotiations. [Iranian military forces] have made the best use of the ceasefire opportunity to reconstruct our military capability, and by Divine grace and the backing of the people, they enjoy such readiness today that will surprise the enemy and will certainly make them regret any renewed aggression against Iran. The enemy’s big mistake is not understanding, as the Mr. President [Masoud Pezeshkian] said, that the Iranian nation never bows to force. This awareness and kindness make our duty to solve economic problems heavier.

Ghalibaf also tweeted the following statement, mocking Jamie Dimon, an American banker and chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co., the largest US bank by assets, and US Vice President JD Vance by citing a passage from Chapter 11 of the latter’s memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, which describes how disadvantaged American communities disproportionately bore the burden of past US wars, as per Tasnim:

Incidentally, it is also worth mentioning that Iman Shamsaei, head of the Communication, Media and Cultural Affairs Center of the Iranian Parliament, rejected rumours circulating about Ghalibaf’s alleged resignation from his leading role in the negotiating delegation (source: Tasnim):

The new claim by some individuals that Dr. Ghalibaf has stepped down from heading the negotiating team is completely false and an obvious lie. I reiterate once again that Dr. Ghalibaf still heads the negotiating team and, at the same time, upon the proposal of the respected president and with the approval of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has been appointed as the establishment’s special representative for China affairs.

Ali Akbar Velayati, political advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, tweeted the following statements (see also Al Maydeen):

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei (L) and the ate Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (R - archive photo) - from Tasnim .

On occasion of the 2nd martyrdom anniversary of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (see my article on his helicopter incident), Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei issued the following statement (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr):

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful The commemoration of the martyrs of the Ordibehesht [May] Flight – foremost among them the martyred President, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Raisi – serves as a reminder of the vast multitude of devoted servants who have been martyred in the Islamic Republic of Iran. Individuals such as Motahari, Beheshti, Rajai, Bahonar, Raisi, Ale-Hashem, Amir-Abdollahian, Larijani, and hundreds of other outstanding figures – all schooled in the intellectual school of the Great Khomeini and the Beloved Khamenei (may God elevate their noble stations) – have adorned the record of sincere, diligent service by the officials of the Islamic Republic with their own blood-stained signatures. Among the most distinctive qualities of Martyr Raisi were his sense of responsibility, youth-oriented approach, dedication to justice, active and constructive diplomacy, and above all, his being with the people. These attributes were a source of encouragement for Iran’s allies, including the fighters in the powerful Resistance Front, as well as many of the well-wishers of the Islamic system. Of course, all of these qualities were intertwined with a spirituality rooted in the very depths of his being. In the relationship between officials and the public, such impactful and positive traits foster mutual appreciation. It was for this reason that his farewell funeral procession to his final resting place, which is beside his master, Imam Abi al-Hassan al-Reza (pbuh), was carried out with a unique, magnificent grandeur. The unfinished presidency of that martyr established a standard of hard struggle and compassion for the nation and the country, while maintaining the country’s independence. We’re now witnessing the Iranian nation’s historic, unprecedented epic of resistance against two global terrorist armies. This reality places a heavier burden of responsibility on the officials of the Islamic Republic, from the Leader and the heads of the three branches of government to managers at all levels. Today, being thankful for this blessing of the unity of the nation, the government, and all institutions of the Islamic Republic lies in increasing motivation and intensifying the diligent service of our officials. It means actively addressing the people’s problems and concerns – particularly in the areas of economics and livelihood – through a widespread, direct presence and by defining a serious role for the people who have become active on the scene for them to strive on the path of the country’s progress with hope toward a bright future. May God’s mercy and pleasure be upon the martyrs of the path of service. May Allah’s assistance and the prayers of our Master [Imam Mahdi], may God hasten his reappearance, be a support for those who are serving the Muslim nation of Iran.

In another statement this afternoon the IRGC provided an update on the number of vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz, showing a major increase compared to transit rates in the strait since the start of the USraeli war on Iran (see statement below - sources: Al Mayadeen, Tasnim and Mehr), while this evening the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) “published an official map of Iran’s area of supervision over the Strait of Hormuz”, as per MES (see picture above):

During the past 24 hours, 26 vessels, including oil tankers, container ships, and other commercial ships, passed through the Strait of Hormuz with coordination and security provided by the IRGC Navy. Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is continuing after obtaining authorization and in coordination with the IRGC Navy.

Among these vessels there were 2 Chinese supertankers carrying 4 million barrels of crude oil, as reported by Mehr.

Nevertheless, despite the increase in maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) warned that continuing instability in the region may trigger a global food crisis in the near future, “as disruptions to energy markets and shipping routes ripple through international agricultural supply chains”, as per Al Mayadeen, quoting FAO Chief Economist Maximo Torero as saying:

The time has come to start seriously thinking about how to increase the absorption capacity of countries, how to increase their resilience to this choke, so that we start to minimize the potential impacts.

On a side note, it is worth reporting that earlier today Iranian security forces arrested a man linked to Israel's Mossad spy agency in Rey county, as reported by Mehr.

News and updates from Israel

Global Sumud Flotilla activists detained by Israel - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Israel, earlier today the activists of the Global Sumud Flotilla kidnapped by Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) in international waters a few days ago arrived at the Port of Ashdod and were “welcomed” by Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who had the gall to post some videos on X showing the Israeli treatment of the activists (including the sister of the President of Ireland!), not dissimilar to that given to Palestinian detainees:

In the video above you can hear Itamar Ben-Gvir saying:

Welcome to Israel – we’re in charge here... They arrived full of pride, and look at the state they’re in now. They’re no heroes, not at all. They’re supporters of terrorism.

…while some activists scream for the torture they are subjected to: “kicked in the stomach, forced to listen to the Israeli anthem, and taunted with Israeli flags by the police and the Minister himself”, as per MES - see also the video below:

As you can imagine, this triggered the reaction of European governments, though they limited to the usual empty words suited to the occasion and summoning the Israeli ambassadors, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

Do not expect sanctions or that they will stop the flow of weapons and ammunition or that they will cut diplomatic and business relations with Israel. No, that’s reserved to Russia, even though it is not committing war crimes and crimes against humanity like Israel does in Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon, Syria and Iran! The only thing that European governments will do is just a verbal reprimand. However, the Israeli government is in stitches over such statements. Enough of this idle chatter! We need action! If the European governments do not represent their citizens, then the citizens must remove them from office, and then we can finally take decisive action against the Zionist entity called Israel!

If you ask me, I think that these adventures of the Sumud Global Flotilla serve little purpose. What do they achieve? They fail to get aid into Gaza, they are brutalised by the Zionists, and the media largely ignore it. If I were them, I would focus this energy within Europe and on individual European countries to pull the plug on these fascist governments that fully support Israel, regardless of what say on TV or tweet on X!

However, it must be said that, following this “incident”, Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar started a public fight with Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir on X (see also MES):

Of course, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried to control the damage with the following statement:

The way minister Ben Gvir dealt with the flotilla activists is not in line with Israel's values and norms. I have instructed the relevant authorities to deport the provocateurs (activists) as soon as possible.

On the other hand, US officials discredited the activists claiming that they are “in support of Hamas”, as reported by Tasnim, which quoted US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as saying:

The pro-terror flotilla attempting to reach Gaza is a ludicrous attempt to undermine President Trump’s successful progress toward lasting peace in the region. Treasury will continue to sever Hamas’ global financial support networks, no matter where in the world they are.

Huwaida Arraf, a Palestinian American activist and one of the organizers of the flotillas, dismissed Bessent’s claim:

The context is rejected. The facts are absolutely wrong, and all in all, it is just another attempt by the Trump administration and the US as a whole to break Palestinian solidarity efforts. Today’s sanctions by the US come hand in hand with today’s Israeli piracy of the Global Sumud Flotilla and the Freedom Flotilla and the abduction of hundreds of international activists at sea. All of these sanctions targeting Palestinian organizations, not only those targeting us, are aiding and abetting genocide.

…while Isabelle Hayslip, advocacy manager at DAWN, a US-based rights group, stated:

Every time Palestinians and their supporters organize internationally, Washington reaches for the terrorism label to shut them down. The net keeps widening. Palestinian diaspora communities now live under constant threat of designation for demanding their rights Our boats are never going to be able to carry enough aid, and Palestinian people don’t want to survive on aid, so that’s not the main goal. We’ve been trying to break the blockade for decades because it is unlawful and it is deadly, and it has most recently been used as a tool of Israel’s genocide. When we organize each flotilla, it’s part of what’s chipping away at Israel’s impunity. It’s exposing it and exposing our governments’ complicity. It’s to be stressed that everybody sailing is sailing lawfully in international waters when we’re attacked. Even if we reached Palestinian waters, it would be lawfully going into Palestinian waters.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

News and updates from Lebanon

From Al Mayadeen.

In the meantime, Little Satan continues bombing Lebanon, with multiple airstrikes across the country, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), killing 13 people, including several children, only in the town of Deir Qanoun al-Nahr in southern Lebanon, bringing the total death toll since 2nd March 2026 to more than 3,000 martyrs.

From Al Mayadeen.

However, Hezbollah is reciprocating with targeted military operations destroying 4 Merkava tanks overnight and forcing the IDF (Israeli “Defense” Forces) to withdraw toward the town of Rsheif by dawn after hours of sustained combat, as per Al Mayadeen, which - in another article - cited a report of the Israeli Ministry of Health according to which “8,783 settlers have been admitted to hospitals across Israeli-occupied territories since the start of the war on Iran”. Among the latest casualties even an IDF commander, “Colonel Meir Biderman, commander of Brigade 401 and the highest-ranking Israeli officer to be wounded in southern Lebano […] seriously injured after an explosive-laden drone struck a building in the village of Dibl, where he was present alongside other officers”, as per Al Mayadeen, citing Israeli media, which reported on increasing numbers of draft evaders (currently at ~32,000, but potentially even higher!) amid a widening conscription crisis (source: Al Mayadeen).

Leader of the Free Patriotic Movement, Gebran Bassil - from Al Mayadeen .

In an interview with Al Mayadeen, the leader of the Lebanese Free Patriotic Movement, Gebran Bassil expressed a balanced opinion of Hezbollah:

The Free Patriotic Movement has not changed its political positioning, but its dispute with Hezbollah emerged after the latter made choices that do not serve Lebanon’s national interest. In Lebanon, no component of the country can be excluded, and understandings between its various components must not be disregarded. Political differences may arise over certain points, but they should not turn into enmity. Hezbollah is a Lebanese component, but its choices must remain Lebanese, and its national orientation should take precedence over any other alignment. The third pillar of the understanding—the defensive strategy—collapsed when Hezbollah initiated an attack and no longer remained in a defensive posture. The strength of the Lebanese negotiator lies in internal unity, and its weakness lies in fragmentation. Forcibly disarming Hezbollah is a recipe either for the complete destruction of Lebanon from outside or for internal war if disarmament is pursued from within.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah fighter issued a letter to their Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, hailing recent operations and pledging to continue their operations against invading Israeli units”, as per Al Mayadeen (video with English subtitles below from RNN Mirror):

His Eminence the Secretary-General, Proof of Islam and Muslims, the fighter Sheikh Naim Qassem, may the Almighty protect you.

Peace be upon you, and the mercy of Allah and His blessings. We have received your cherished message, which carries the impact of a father upon his children, a leader upon his soldiers, and a sheikh upon his followers. We thank you, our beloved sheikh, for your sincere feelings, pure affection, and clear sentiments. We return your greeting with a greeting filled with faith, crowned with jihad, and ending in victory and martyrdom. We also turn with reverence and glorification to the souls of the martyrs from among our brother fighters and our loyal people, who have amazed the world with their patience, steadfastness, and resilience. They have been, and remain, the impregnable fortress against strife and the solid support in the peak of adversity, the backbone of the Resistance in the field of defending the homeland against the treacherous and barbaric "israeli" occupation. O cherished Secretary-General, your sons, the fighters in the Islamic Resistance, have bet on Allah Almighty before taking up their rifles. They have obeyed His command, relied upon Him, and descended into the fields of battle, guided by patience and supported by His aid. Every day, they write epics of Karbala-style confrontation, pursuing the enemy with all types of their weapons, destroying its tanks, burning its vehicles, terrifying its soldiers, and teaching its army lessons that will be etched in its fabricated memory, keeping the homeland resistant to oppression and occupation. O our sheikh, your courageous leadership has opened the way for a series of operations that have made the enemy exhausted, fearful of stability on the southern soil. It has become addicted to looking at the sky, anticipating our rocket barrages and drones, and has become accustomed to bowing its head to the ground, terrified of our explosive devices and ambushes. Our pledge is what you have pledged to us: We will keep it in this state and we have more. We will not calm down, we will not weaken, and we will not rest until the occupation leaves our land, defeated and disappointed. Between us and it are days during which it will not have patience, while we will be patient, because we are the people of the land. There are dark nights in the eyes of the occupier that we have illuminated with the remembrance of Allah, and a field that will harvest the body parts of the killed and wounded, after we have planted it with gunpowder and fire. In the name of every grain of soil, in the name of every martyr, and every fighter in the Resistance formations ready along the confrontation front, we renew to you the allegiance, the oath, and the pledge to continue on this path, preserving honor, freedom, dignity, and independence. For the life of homelands is only acquired through crimson sacrifices, and the honor of the South refuses to be liberated except at the hands of the resistors, and the bet on them will not fail, God Almighty willing. Peace be upon you, and the victory of Allah and His blessings.

Your sons, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance

I will conclude this article with the following video from Hezbollah mocking Israelis, called “Anthem of Despair”:

…and with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

Hezbollah, the shield of Lebanon - from Saba .

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoy my articles, please consider a monthly/yearly subscription to support my work or leave a tip here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ