In an expected move, last Tuesday 2nd September 2025 Turkey publicly announced that it will increase its troops stationed in Northern Cyprus from ~40,000 to over 100,000, as reported by Defence Security Asia, describing it as “one of the most dramatic military escalations in the region since the 1974”, when Turkey invaded and occupied ~36% of Cyprus, and even as “the most significant reinforcement on the island since the original Turkish military intervention of 1974, transforming Cyprus into one of Ankara’s most heavily militarized forward outposts”.

Rumours were already circulating in the second half of August (2025), when multiple Greek news media outlets (e.g. Athens Times and Greek City Times) cited similar reports from Turkish media (e.g. Aydınlık and TRHaber), including the news that…

Major General Sebahattin Kılıç, who was appointed commander of the Turkish troops in Cyprus by decision of the Supreme Military Council in August 2023, was promoted to Lieutenant General on 5th August 2025

…an appointment that, in itself, was already seen as a major escalation in Turkey’s military posture in the region, considering that Kılıç is “the first commander to serve in the so-called Cyprus Turkish Peace Force with this rank”.

Reportedly, Turkey is justifying the reinforcement of its garrison in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) with the excuse of “growing Israeli threats” in the region and as a response to the deployment of troops in the Republic of Cyprus by Israel, the Outlaw US Empire, UK and Germany. Turkey is also suspicious of covert Israeli presence in the Republic of Cyprus, where several Israelis have fled since al-Aqsa Flood Operation on 7th October 2023.

However, this move is seen as a “recalibration of force projection”, signalling that Turkey sees Northern Cyprus as a “permanent forward operating base”, similar to the British description of the island in the East Mediterranean as “unsinkable aircraft carrier”, where UK still has two “Sovereign RAF Bases” in Akrotiri (near Limassol, in the southwest of Cyprus) and Dhekelia (near Larnaca, in the southwest of the island, but extending into the TRNC - see the map in the lead image).

Cyprus has always been a strategic island in the East Mediterranean and, since 1974, it has been divided in two: the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), established in 1983 and recognized only by Turkey, and the Republic of Cyprus in the south, which is a member of the European Union (EU) and still considers the north of the island as illegally occupied, enjoying support from the international community and United Nations (UN) resolutions. So, it is no wonder that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan may be thinking of taking advantage of the hot situation in the Middle East to further advance his dream of Turkish expansionism and restoration of the Ottoman Empire, especially after the installation of his puppet in Syria (Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa, also known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammad al-Julani), in line with the so-called Blue Homeland naval doctrine.

Ziya Öztürkler, speaker of the TRNC’s Parliament, was quoted by Defence Security Asia as saying that new air defence systems are already being installed. There is also mounting speculation about possible deployment of Turkish “Tayfun short-range ballistic missiles, with proven test ranges of around 500–560 kilometers [km], which would theoretically put Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Israel’s offshore gas platforms within strike range in under ten minutes of launch”, while deployment of ATMACA anti-ship cruise missiles, with a range of 200+ km “could dramatically alter the naval balance in the Levant Basin by holding Hellenic and Israeli surface assets at continuous risk”.

Of course, Israel does not like this and other recent developments and some Israeli analysts have already been calling for Greece and the Republic of Cyprus to “prepare a contingency operation for liberating the island's north”, as Shay Gal wrote on Israel Hayom at the end of July (2025), proposing even a name for such a military operation, “Poseidon's Wrath”, after the Greek god of the sea.

As highlighted by Defence Security Asia, this Turkish move also puts unity of NATO at risk, since both Turkey and Greece are members of the military alliance, but also historical rivals, with the latter fearing Turkish expansionism and even preparing operational plans to protect the Greece-Cyprus electrical interconnection cable project resuming this autumn and prevent incidents like the one near Kassos last year, as reported by Kathimerini, which quoted a Greek military source as saying:

Greece’s Armed Forces are ready to respond to any scenario, undertaking any operational mission when and where assigned.

In summary, although it is unlikely that Turkey will try to invade and occupy further Cypriot territory, this Turkish move creates a new hotspot in the region, with Cyprus “no longer just a frozen conflict zone but an active front line in the broader contest between Türkiye, Israel, and their regional partners”, as per Defence Security Asia.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun (L) and Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Lebanon, tension is rising within the government due to the debate on the disarmament of Hezbollah. In fact, as reported by Al Mayadeen, 4 minister from Amal and Hezbollah plus Fadi Makki, a fifth independent minister, withdrew from the Lebanese government session yesterday (Friday 5th September 2025), first moving to an adjacent room and then leaving the Baabda Presidential Palace, refusing to discuss the Lebanese Army plan in the Cabinet session because it is “an executive tool for a cabinet decision not based on the National Pact”, as per Al Mayadeen (Short News), which quoted Minister Fadi Makki as saying (emphasis added):

I once again call on the ministers and political authorities to discuss the plan of weapons exclusivity under the framework of the ministerial statement that we all agreed upon. If my resignation from the Lebanese government serves the national interest, I am prepared to place it at the disposal of the President and the Prime Minister. I call for a calm and thoughtful discussion, placing the interests of the nation, the South, and civil peace above all other considerations. In light of the current situation and the withdrawal of a key component, I cannot bear the burden of such a decision and have decided to withdraw from the Cabinet session.

Similarly, Lebanese Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar stated:

We withdrew from the session in protest of the discussion of the item of the army plan linked to the previous decisions. Our withdrawal is in line with our positions and is not directed at the army. We will take our final position after the session ends and based on the decisions announced. Currently, the issue of resigning from the government is not on the table. We have withdrawn from the session and not the government. Our withdrawal is not an objection to the content of the army's plan, which we have not seen, but rather to the principle of discussion; therefore, we withdrew before it was presented. Our demand is to agree on a national defense strategy for Lebanon.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen in its Short News (see also this article).

At the end of the Cabinet session, Paul Morcos, Lebanese Minister of Information, issued the following statement on behalf of the Lebanese government (emphasis mine):

The Ministerial Council listened to the army's plan and welcomed it and its successive stages. The Council of Ministers decided to keep the content of the army's plan and its deliberations confidential. Israeli behavior reflects the absence of any real intention to commit to the truce and undermines stability efforts. The army command will submit a monthly report to the Council of Ministers. Israel's continued violations expose regional security and stability to grave risks. The US envoy’s paper stipulated coordinated steps from all parties, and its implementation is contingent on the approval of the concerned parties. Lebanon approved the paper's objectives in the cabinet and prepared the army's plan, but the Israeli side did not take corresponding steps. Any progress in implementing the US envoy's paper is contingent on the Israeli side's commitment. The Lebanese Army will begin implementing the plan under the available capabilities. The Army Commander outlined the restrictions related to the implementation of the plan, the first of which is Israeli attacks. The army will act within the framework of the relevant decision during the 5th August [2025] session, but it has the right to exercise operational discretion.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen in its Short News (see also this article). In short, the Lebanese government endorsed the plan, prepared by the Lebanese Army, to disarm Hezbollah and establish the state’s exclusive authority over the use of arms. Though no details of this plan have been provided, as they remain confidential, from the statement above it appears that the Lebanese Army will start implementing its plan, despite the disagreement of Amal and Hezbollah ministers within the cabinet.

Ali Ammar, member of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to Resistance bloc in the Lebanese Parliament - from Al Manar .

In an interview with Al Manar yesterday, Ali Ammar, member of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to Resistance bloc in the Lebanese Parliament, responded to the decision of the Lebanese government to approve the army’s plan saying (all emphasis added):

Whoever seeks to delegitimize the resistance’s weapon is illegitimate himself, based on the United Nations Charter and the Constitution. The resistance gave the Lebanese State an opportunity during which the latter has not yet been able to stop the Israeli aggression, liberate the Lebanese territory and release the prisoners. There is a group in the government that has been pushing towards a clash between the resistance and the army. Such clash risks the civil peace. Whoever bets on sowing discord between the army and the resistance is delusional, and this will never happen. Disarming the resistance can only be achieved by taking away all of our lives. The resistance won’t allow anyone to drag it into a civil war. The civil war won’t be in favor of those who are seeking it.

It is also worth reporting on a poll conducted between 21st and 26th August 2025 by International Information and cited by Al Manar, according to which:

58.2% of the respondents reject Hezbollah disarmament unless guarantees were provided regarding Israeli withdrawal and stopping violations

34.2% supported handing over weapons,

7.6% refrained from expressing their opinion.

The highest rate of refusal to hand over Hezbollah weapons without guarantees was:

96.3% among Shiite respondents,

59.3% among the Druze,

44.5% among the Christian Maronites.

Asked if Hezbollah disarmament would lead to Israeli withdrawal and cessation of violations:

63.2% of respondents were pessimistic,

26.4% believed that handing over weapons might contribute to this,

10.4% refrained from answering.

Asked about the possibility of the confrontations between the Lebanese Army and Hezbollah, in case the latter refuses to hand over its weapons within the specified deadline:

54.4% of respondents believed that the army would not clash with Hezbollah,

36.6% believed that it might use force to withdraw the weapons,

9% refrained from answering.

As for fears of divisions among the military establishment:

53% of respondents expressed their fear that a confrontation between the army and Hezbollah would lead to this,

40% expressed their confidence in the army remaining united,

7% refrained from answering.

Moving to South America, earlier this week, while on a visit in Quito (Ecuador), US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, responding to a journalist saying that only 5% of drugs transit through Venezuela according to UN, said:

I don’t care what the United Nations says!

…and called Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro a “drug trafficker” and “terrorist”, as reported by TeleSur, which also quoted Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil as stating the following in response to Marco Rubio (all emphasis mine):

In his eagerness to attack Venezuela, Marco Rubio lashes out against the United Nations and all the scientific data confirming that our country is free of illicit crops and combats drug trafficking with exemplary effectiveness. That is the Nazi and gangster logic: deny evidence, invent enemies, and sow hatred to cover up failures. He is nervous and defensive, trying to conceal his absolute defeat in the policy of persecution against Latin America. And, to add irony, he sits beside Daniel Noboa [President of Ecuador]: the banana grower who no longer exports fruit but drugs to the United States and Europe, with the complicity of the DEA [Drug Enforcement Administration]. Even more serious: Rubio spews his lies from a sacred territory of Bolivarianism — the Ecuador of Bolivar, Sucre, Manuela Saenz and Eloy Alfaro. His words are an offense to the Ecuadorian people and their Armed Forces. What will Ecuador think when it hears Rubio propose foreign military bases on its soil, while its president protects a drug business disguised as politics? Rubio is not attacking Venezuela. He is attacking our people’s truth, history and dignity. And in doing so, he confirms his fate as a failed politician consumed by hatred. With Rubio, what Einstein once said is confirmed: two things are infinite — human stupidity and the universe.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro - from TeleSur .

In the meantime, the Outlaw US Empire is deploying ten F-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico, allegedly in a move to fight drug cartels in the region according to US officials cited by AFP, as reported by Al Mayadeen. However, this is not scaring Maduro, who yesterday “activated the Communal Militia Units […] in the nation’s 5,336 communal districts in response to growing threats”, as per TeleSur, which quoted him as saying (all emphasis added):

Today [Friday 5th September] is the first day of organizational operational activation of the entire Bolivarian National Militia, already structured by the citizens who enlisted in the first two days. Venezuela is today a territory free of coca leaf production, free of drug processing in the country, and very soon we will be 100% free of any attempt to smuggle even a grain of this drug into our national territory. We have not attacked, nor will we ever attack, any people on the planet, much less in our region. This is the great ethical, moral, political, ideological, human, and military difference with the imperialist armies we knew yesterday and today. They have plans to conquer, subjugate, colonize, and dominate the world. Let them deal with their plans; we have plans for Venezuela to reign in peace, stability, tranquility, and national unity, articulated with the new multipolar world that has already emerged. Those are our plans.

More than 8 million people enlisted in the Bolivarian National Militia, along with reservists, were summoned yesterday to begin the first induction session!

US F-35 fighter jet - from Al Mayadeen .

Finally, it is worth mentioning that, while Trump threatened to shoot down Venezuelan military aircraft, if deemed a threat to the US forces, “two Venezuelan F-16 fighter jets conducted a low-altitude flyover of the USS Jason Dunham, a US Navy guided-missile destroyer, in international waters of the Caribbean”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted the Pentagon as describing the maneuver as “provocative”… quite funny, if you consider that the US navy is in international waters not far from Venezuelan coast! Maybe they should go back to their home ports, if they want to avoid provocations, unless they are looking for them, of course.

On a very final note, yesterday US President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order renaming the “Department of Defense” to “Department of War”, as reported by Al Mayadeen. So much for the the “President of Peace”!

