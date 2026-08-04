GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Ed Welch's avatar
Ed Welch
1h

As you may know by now, I very-much enjoy this site which was created by your efforts. BRAVO!

<GoodCitizen> wisely allowed me to "Upgrade To Paid" with a $5/Month 'Pensioner's' rate based on an Honor System. What do you say? Please let me know. Grazie.

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richardstevenhack's avatar
richardstevenhack
1h

The Financial Time article referenced can be viewed in its entirety here:

https://archive.is/20260803154422/https://www.ft.com/content/06f8f1a1-50a1-43d0-a236-c2d65ff38e87

You can frequently use the archive Web site to view articles from paywalled articles. There is a Web browser extension called "Web Archives" which provides links to several archive engines including archive.is. Sometimes they don't work either because the site is overloaded or the original Web page hasn't been scanned yet or the original Web page is "locked down" by some sites so they can't be scraped by the archive sites.

Naim Qassem: He talks a lot. He still isn't shooting at Israelis.

Pezeshkian probably backed down because Khamenei probably indicated he would accept his resignation. It's no secret by now that the clerics are not happy with the President and the negotiators.

As long as they adhere to the "no negotiations except with regional partners" rule, they'll probably keep their jobs. Anyone suggesting talking to the US will probably get fired.

I suspect US oil exports fell as part of the US intent to increase the oil price, while at the same time Trump's TACO let the oil price fall after his cronies made a profit shorting it. They can keep this up for months until there literally is no more oil on the market - and then the oil companies who are already making record profits will make even more record profits.

Trump is simply hoping he can keep manipulating the oil price until he gets past the mid-terms. If he can, he'll restart the war after. If he can't, he'll restart the war before and hope the Republicans get a boost based on his boasting about "American successes".

Meanwhile, the goal to destroy Iran and seize the oil remains. As Professor Pape says, there is nothing stopping the US from dropping dumb bombs and GPS-guided bombs on Iran until the cows come home. The US doesn't really need the precision stand-off weapons and interceptors as long as they're willing to accept a few downed aircraft. And no one in charge in the US gives a rat's ass about military casualties - as long as they aren't TOO big so that the public notices.

It's when it becomes obvious that only nukes or a million-man ground invasion are an option that the crunch will come.

And that's when they will opt for nukes - because they don't have enough ground troops, even with NATO involved. When this will be is unknown, but likely within a year. In the meantime, they'll try limited ground incursions, more air campaigns, and other nonsense.

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