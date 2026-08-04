Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from Mehr .

In Iran rumours have been circulating about the intention of President Masoud Pezeshkian to resign. Such speculation spread so much that Pezeshkian himself had to state that he has no plan to resign and that he will stay in office and continue carrying out his duties, as per IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr, which quoted him as saying:

We are completely coordinated with the military forces. If I ever decide to resign, I will announce it myself. But I will not resign, and I will stand firm.

…while Mohammad Mahdi Tabatabaei, Deputy for Information and Communications at the Office of the President, lashed out against “political extremists for spreading the rumors in an attempt to undermine national unity and serve the interests of Iran's enemies”, labelling the reports as “baseless” and “an outright lie”.

Middle East Spectator (MES) also reported on these rumours and explained that…

In Iran, resignation of the President is mostly a political pressure tool, not a real threat. By threatening to resign, they aim to put pressure on the Supreme Leader or other branches of government to achieve the policies they want. Basically, throwing a fit. The same thing Javad Zarif (FM) did when he felt he was being excluded from decision-making, but his resignation was rejected by Khamenei at the time. However, in recent days, people close to the Supreme Leader have claimed that Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei may actually accept Pezeshkian’s resignation, should he offer it. This has likely caused him to back down.

So, it could be - as Pezeshkian said - that someone wants to oust him and spread the rumours to trigger his resignation or it could be that Pezeshkian himself (or someone close to him) did it in order to test the resolve of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei and force the (foreign) policy of the Iranian government despite the opposition of Iran’s Supreme Leader and other ayatollahs, a scenario which I consider likely in light of recent spat between the government and the leadership board of the Assembly of Experts (see my previous article).

Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Ali Madanizadeh (L), IRGC Ground Force Commander Brig. Gen. Mohammad Karami (C) and Mohsen Rezaei (R), Senior Military Advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei - from Tasnim, Mehr and Al Mayadeen.

Meanwhile, Ali Madanizadeh, Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance was quoted by Tasnim as saying that Iran’s enemies have been targeting the country’s economy as part of a broader hybrid warfare campaign in an attempt to cause unrest once again in the Iranian society, but with no luck so far. In fact, Ali Madanizadeh rejected recent reports on Iranian banking sector bankruptcy and the government's inability to finance its budget.

In a visit to northwestern Iran yesterday (Monday 3rd August 2026), Brigadier General Mohammad Karami, commander of the Ground Force of the IRGC (Islamic Revolution Guards Corps), said that Iranian forces have “total intelligence superiority” in the region and…

are prepared to confront any miscalculation by enemies and the leaders and members of terrorist groups [and to] turn this land into a mass graveyard for malicious elements and mercenaries.

…as quoted by IRNA and Mehr. Similarly, Mohsen Rezaei, senior military advisor to the Supreme Leader, stated that, with its precision strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Erbil (Iraqi Kurdistan) and Jordan, Iran had “thwarted a US plan to launch a ground assault against the country” and forced the relocation of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) headquarters from Jordan to Israel, adding that the US “attacks on bridges and transport routes in Hormozgan were intended to sever the province from Fars province, cutting off Iran's southern coastline from the rest of the country”, as per Al Mayadeen. By the way, last night either Iran or Iraq launched drone attacks on Erbil, Sulaymaniyah (Iraqi Kurdistan) and Kuwait, as reported by MES (1 and 2):

…while Iran launched ground operations in Iraq's Kurdistan Region targeting “intelligence leaders of Iranian separatist groups, amid reports of intelligence coordination involving Tehran, Ankara, and Baghdad”, which helped identifying locations and activities of the terrorist groups, as reported by Al Mayadeen. At around the same time, Iran struck a cargo vessel ~20 nautical miles off the coast of Oman, as reported by MES, citing UKMTO (UK Maritime Trade Operations):

…bringing the total of vessels hit by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz to at least 4 since US President Donald J. Trump’s threat to blow up “one bridge or power plant” for each ship, as per MES and Al Mayadeen, according to which shipping traffic in the strait remains limited due to the security conditions.

On the matter of control over the Strait of Hormuz, today a senior Iranian source was quoted by Reuters as saying that Iran is seeking to control inbound shipping and visibility over outbound traffic in a plan under discussion with Oman (see also Al Mayadeen and MES citing The New York Times), with no involvement of American officials (see Al Mayadeen). Earlier tonight an informed source quoted by Al Mayadeen said that Iran and Oman are close to reaching an agreement on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, if US and other foreign interference in the region ceases. MES also cited the Wall Street Journal as saying that Iran had made…

a few additional demands for opening the Strait of Hormuz under Iranian management in partnership with Oman: – An immediate end to the US naval blockade. – The lifting of US sanctions on Iranian oil, petrochemical products, and gas. – An explicit acknowledgement of Iran’s right to collect maritime fees. Besides all this, Iran will have full control over inbound traffic into the Strait of Hormuz, and supervision over outbound traffic through Omani waters.

…while a JP Morgan research memo reviewed by the Financial Times (paywalled - see Al Mayadeen instead) acknowledged that potential Iranian fees on vessel passing through the Strait of Hormuz may have legal basis, if presented as payment for specific services (e.g. navigation assistance, traffic management, security protection, emergency response, and environmental safeguards), similar to the fees imposed by Denmark and Sweden for transit services through the Danish straits or by Turkey for transit services through the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits under the 1936 Montreux Convention.

And while the world waits for a solution to this problem created by USrael with its war on Iran, in July (2026) US crude oil exports fell to their lowest level in 8 months, as per Al Mayadeen, which - on the other hand - reported also on a sharp drop in oil prices today (Tuesday 4th August 2026), with the Brent crude falling below $80 per barrel and the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) losing 5%, down to $76.32 a barrel.

The problem is: how long can the Outlaw US Empire go on like this without committing to an agreement with Iran? Especially considering that, according to Reuters (see also Al Mayadeen and MES), the Outlaw US Empire has used “virtually all” of its long-range precision missiles in its war on Iran, including ATACMS and PrSM, whose stock will take years to replenish! And it is not just ground-to-ground missiles, but also interceptors used for air defense, such as Patriot and THAAD (see Al Mayadeen and MES, citing CNN):

By the way, only a few months ago, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei stated (source: MES):

They have no air defense, they have no radar, 90% of their missiles are gone, we totally control the Strait of Hormuz.

In the meantime mediators continue to look for a solution, as reported by Mehr, which quoted Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari as saying:

[Mediators’] focus right now is on avoiding escalation, reopening the strait and reopening the door for diplomacy between the parties. What we do not want to see right now is a major escalation in our region. We are working very closely with our partners in the region and with the parties of the conflict to reach a diplomatic resolution.

The Outlaw US Empire’d better take Iran’s offer before the latter hardens its stance even more!

News and updates from Israel and Lebanon

Israeli “Defense” Minister Israel Katz - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Israel and following up on my previous report, Israeli War Minister Israel Katz’s announcement of the dismissal of Avi Bluth, the army's Central Command chief, on television sparked a storm, not only military, but also political, with former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

I was Defense Minister, and I was Prime Minister, and I have never seen anything like this in my life. The outgoing government of [Itamar] Ben-Gvir, [Bezalel] Smotrich and [Benjamin] Netanyahu is harming Israel's security and trampling on our soldiers. Bluth's dismissal is a crazy step.

…while former army chief and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot tweeted:

The move represented an unprecedented deterioration in relations between the political and military levels. Israel is not private property, and the army is not a tool in the primaries of politicians who have lost their way.

Opposition lawmaker Elazar Stern of the Yesh Atid party posted a tweet, asking for Israel Katz’s dismissal:

I am calling on the Prime Minister to immediately dismiss the Minister of Defense. The Minister of Defense has lost all restraint.

…whereas Yair Golan, former deputy army chief and leader of the opposition Democrats party, stated:

What we saw last night on Channel 14 was a political terrorist attack against the Israel Defense Forces [army] and the security of the State. The Minister of Draft Dodging, appointed to his role as a puppet on strings by a criminally indicted figure has turned the General Staff into a cheap reality TV show designed to appease a few lackeys on a government propaganda channel. Katz is contaminating the [army] with politics and turning it into a tool in the Likud primaries. This is not a government; this is a gang.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Lebanon, earlier today Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem gave a speech on occasion of Arbaeen, commemorating the sacrifice of Imam Hussein martyred in the 680 AD Battle of Karbala alongside 17 of his family members and more than 70 loyal companions, after refusing to pledge allegiance to Yazid, the Umayyad ruler. Here are some highlights from his speech (sources: Al Mayadeen and its Short News, Al Manar, IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr - all emphasis mine):

The objective of the September 2024 aggression against Lebanon was to eliminate the Resistance and uproot it from both the land and public life. For 15 months, they bet on gradually eliminating us, using every malicious tool at their disposal to undermine our path. They prepared for a major battle, believing it would bring an end to the Resistance, but were surprised by its level of preparedness, the strong popular support behind it, and the resilience of its fighters. We believe in one united Lebanon that cannot be divided and cannot give up its land. The Israeli entity has only one option: a complete withdrawal, and it will ultimately be forced to do so. We support Lebanese Army deployment south of Litani River. We confronted them in the People of Might battle, remained steadfast, and compelled them to accept an agreement that recognizes the Resistance as a legitimate right, causing their objective to fail. What brought the large-scale, brutal aggression to an end and reduced it to the level we see today was the US-Iran MoU [Memorandum of Understanding]. Iran worked to ensure that Lebanon was included in the Memorandum's first clause, making an end to the aggression and an Israeli withdrawal key conditions. Iran stood firm with its army, the IRGC, its people, and its leadership. The country that was predicted to be defeated within four or five days managed to endure and proved itself as a vital, influential, and deeply rooted nation. Under the leadership of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, Iran will continue to witness more victories and achieve its future goals. We are proud that Iran stands by us in confronting the enemies of humanity and the criminals of the modern era—namely the United States and Israel. We are proud to stand alongside Iran, and the future achievements will benefit the entire region. The path of the Memorandum of Understanding is what will achieve the Israeli withdrawal. Direct negotiations have brought Lebanon nothing but humiliation, disgrace, disappointment, and successive concessions. Israel’ has secured political gains, but it will not achieve its objectives on the ground as long as the Resistance exists. At this pace, Lebanon’s political leadership will achieve nothing for the country and will not be able to advance US-Israeli objectives. Shouldn't the systematic destruction ongoing in the villages and towns of the South be a reason to end talks with the Israeli entity? The political authority in Lebanon must place national sovereignty at the forefront by strengthening the army, ensuring enemy withdrawal, advancing reconstruction, uncovering truth behind Beirut Port explosion [in 2020 - see this Al Mayadeen article], and restoring depositors’ funds. We are committed to it, and the great unity between Hezbollah and the Amal Movement is an impenetrable barrier against the enemy. We are together not only as two parties, but as a people, a Resistance, a future, and a life. The Resistance will continue as long as the occupation exists. We will defend our land, our rights, and our homeland with the spirit of Karbala. We understand that what happened to our people is painful and heartbreaking, and we feel for you and are living through this with you. We will do everything in our power to provide shelter and ensure reconstruction. This is a promise and a commitment. A stable Syria is a pillar of support for Lebanon, just as a stable Lebanon is a pillar of support for Syria. There is no objection to a public meeting between Hezbollah and the Syrian leadership at a time appropriate for both sides. [Interesting!] We are confronting a US-Israeli aggression against Lebanon, Gaza, Iran, Iraq, and Yemen aimed at extinguishing the flame of resistance and colonizing the region. We will not forget Gaza and Palestine, and we must stand against this brutal aggression.

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News and updates from Yemen and KSA

YAF spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree - from MES .

Moving briefly to Yemen, it is worth reporting that earlier today Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson of the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF), announced that the YAF had conducted a drone attack on a sensitive target at Najran International Airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in response to a Saudi airspace violation in Hodeidah and Saadah provinces, as per Al Mayadeen, Saba, Mehr and MES, which later revealed that the Yemeni drone destroyed the main air traffic control radar.

After this attack, Al Mayadeen, citing Bloomberg, reported that “Saudi Arabia is pursuing indirect diplomacy with Yemen's Ansar Allah in an effort to prevent a renewed confrontation that could threaten the kingdom's oil industry and broader economy”. Apparently, US officials advised their Saudi counterpart against launching a large-scale military campaign, probably knowing that they would not be able to help due to the low stock in ammunitions and that further escalations may lead to the full closure of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Currently the Houthis (a.k.a. Ansar Allah) are imposing a naval blockade only on KSA and, earlier today, they struck an Indian-flagged tanker, carrying oil from KSA, with a Yemeni suicide boat 13 nautical miles off Hodeidah, as per MES and Al Mayadeen, which reported that the ship is now sinking and that the crew had been rescued and brought to the port of Mocha by the Yemeni Coast Guard of the Saudi-affiliated Yemeni government.

I will conclude this article with the following dramatic footage of the largest non-nuclear explosion in history in the port of Beirut on 4th August 2020…

…and with this picture of some of the relatives of the 200+ victims who, 6 years after the tragedy, are still seeking the truth and demanding justice:

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