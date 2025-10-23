Yesterday (Wednesday 22nd October 2025) the Knesset (i.e. the Israeli Parliament) approved two bills, in a preliminary reading, imposing “sovereignty” over the West Bank and to annex a major city settlement, though the first one passed with a narrow margin: 25 votes in favour and 24 against (source: Al Mayadeen).

In particular, the religious right-wing parties, Religious Zionism, Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power), Noam, and Yisrael Beiteinu (Israel Our Home) voted in favour, whereas Yesh Atid (There is a Future), the Labor Party and, of course, the Arab factions opposed it. The Likud party, led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, abstained, with the exception of Yuli Edelstein, who supported the bill.

Interestingly, Netanyahu’s party dismissed the Knesset’s preliminary approval of the “sovereignty” bill as…

trolling… aimed at damaging our relations with the US and Israel’s great achievements in the campaign [in Gaza]. We strengthen settlements every day with actions, budgets, construction, industry, and not with words True sovereignty will be achieved not with a show-off law for the protocol, but by working properly on the ground and creating the political conditions appropriate for the recognition of our sovereignty, as was done in the Golan Heights and in Jerusalem.

…with Minister of Education and Likud party member Yoav Kisch adding:

I deeply believe in sovereignty, but it is not achieved through opposition initiatives.

We are building it every day on the ground.

…probably referring to literally “building” Israeli sovereignty on the ground of the West Bank by displacing Palestinians, demolishing their houses, cutting their olive trees and building Israeli settlements.

Of course, Palestinian resistance factions condemned the votes at the Knesset, with Hamas issuing a statement saying:

Frenzied attempts by the occupation to annex West Bank lands are null, void, and illegitimate and will not change the fact that the West Bank is Palestinian land by virtue of history, international law, and the 2024 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice.

…calling on the United Nations (UN), the Arab League, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to condemn this move and “work toward curbing the occupation’s policies and ensuring accountability for its leaders for their crimes against the Palestinian people and their flagrant violations of international law”, as per Al Mayadeen. Similar statements were issued also by Fatah and the the Palestinian Resistance Committees, “urging the Palestinian Authority to fulfill its duty to protect Palestinians in the West Bank from escalating settler violence” and calling on “Palestinians to intensify resistance through all available means to thwart Israeli plans for ‘annexation’ and displacement”, while the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said:

The Ministry emphasized that the occupied Palestinian territories in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip, constitute a single geographic unit over which Israel has no sovereignty.

Statements of condemnation were issued also by the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and his spokesperson Fuad Majali, as well as the Qatari Foreign Ministry (see this post on X).

While the two bills were being approved in their preliminary reading, attacks by IDF and Israeli settlers in the West Bank escalated, resulting in the killing of a Palestinian youth in the city of Nablus, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio - from Al Mayadeen .

Then today (Thursday 23rd October 2025) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, at the end of his first visit to Israel in this role, warned against formal Israeli annexation of the West Bank, stating:

I mean, that’s a vote in the - yeah, that’s a vote in the Knesset, but obviously I think the [US] President’s made clear that’s not something we’d be supportive of right now, and we think it’s potentially threatening to the peace deal.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen.

US Vice-President J.D. Vance - from Al Mayadeen .

Similarly, US Vice-President J.D. Vance, who was also visiting Israel over the last few days, criticized the Israeli “sovereignty” bill, calling it…

a political stunt […] a very stupid political stunt. I personally take some insult to it. The policy of the Trump administration is that the West Bank will not be annexed by Israel.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen.

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

US President Donald J. Trump put the final nail in the coffin during a lengthy phone interview with the Time magazine, saying:

It won’t happen. It won’t happen. It won’t happen because I gave my word to the Arab countries. And you can’t do that now. We’ve had great Arab support. It won’t happen because I gave my word to the Arab countries. It will not happen. Israel would lose all of its support from the United States if that happened.

…as reported also by Al Mayadeen, which also quoted the following snippets on Hamas disarmament and normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia:

Well, you have to go in. If they don’t. I mean, they’ve agreed to do that, right? So—see, the world was tired of us attacking—I’ll say us, you know, Israel and us. We didn’t fight. They didn’t like it. Anyway, it was a lot. And I said to Bibi, “Bibi, you can’t fight the world. You can fight individual battles, but the world’s against you. And Israel is a very small place compared to the world”. You know, I stopped him, because he would have just kept going. It could have gone on for years. It would have gone on for years. And I stopped him, and everybody came together when I stopped, it was amazing. And when he made that one tactical mistake, the one on Qatar, and that was terrible, but actually, and I actually told the emir, this was one of the things that brought us all together, because it was so out of joint that it sort of got everybody to do what they have to do. Does that make sense to you? […] I think we’re very close. I think Saudi Arabia is going to lead the way. I have great respect and like for the king, as you know, we have a great relationship, and I think Saudi Arabia will lead the way toward the Abraham Accords. That’s a big deal. So the Abraham Accords—Biden did nothing with them except make them more difficult. And you know what? The amazing thing, we kept the four members, because they’re doing great in the Abraham Accords, so nobody left. But instead of four members, within six months, we would have had everybody signed up. But now it’s easier. Now it’s better. Look, we had an Iran threat. That’s why I have such respect for those four members that went in, because they went in knowing there was an Iran threat. Think of that, right? UAE. You know, they went in knowing that there was—because that was when Iran was at the top of its game in terms of power, and they went in. I have great respect. We don’t have the Iran threat anymore. We don’t have any threats anymore. We have peace in the Middle East. And I think that the Abraham Accords are going to start filling up very quickly. I actually know it.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

Getting back to the “sovereignty” bill, finally, this afternoon the Israeli Prime Minister office released a statement (1 and 2) in English stating:

The Knesset vote on annexation was a deliberate political provocation by the opposition to sow discord during Vice-President J.D. Vance’s visit to Israel. The two bills were sponsored by opposition members of the Knesset. The Likud party and the religious parties (the principal coalition members) did not vote for these bills, except for one disgruntled Likud member who was recently fired from the chairmanship of a Knesset committee. Without Likud support these bills are unlikely to go anywhere.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen. However, some Israeli pundits on X exposed the lies:

So, in short and to respond to the question in the title of this article… regardless of what Netanyahu and his office are saying, the truth is that neither he nor Trump want Israel to formally annex the West Bank, especially now that the “ceasefire” in Gaza is “holding” (though Israeli violations keep happening!), as it would backfire and compromise Israel’s reputation once and for all. Instead, as the Likud party and its member and Minister of Education Yoav Kisch said yesterday (re-read the opening of this article), they want to physically annex the West Bank bit by bit “on the ground”, as they have been doing slowly all these years. In the end, they will de facto annex the West Bank to Israel in the complicit silence of most of the world!

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth mentioning that today, during a conference for the Zomet Institute and the Makor Rishon newspaper, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich mocked Saudi Arabia and rejected the idea of normalization relations in return for a Palestinian state, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

If Saudi Arabia tells us “normalization in exchange for a Palestinian state”, friends — no thank you. Keep riding camels in the desert in Saudi Arabia, and we will continue to develop with the economy, society and state and the great things that we know how to do. Israel is the state of Israel within all its borders, and there will never be a Palestinian state.

He was so rude that opposition leader Yair Lapid criticized him and made up for his remark writing the following post in Arabic on X:

…while Yesh Atid party leader asked Smotrich to apologize, whereas Democratic Party leader Yair Golan said:

Instead of normalization with Saudi Arabia, Netanyahu and Smotrich’s coalition chooses Hamas and Qatar in Gaza. The boycott imposed on the Saudis is a prize for Hamas and will help it maintain its rule in the sector, exactly as Smotrich wants.

Clearly, Trump’s plan of normalizing relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia is facing quite a challenge!

Former head of the Israeli National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi - from Al Mayadeen .

Before leaving Israel, it is also worth reporting that Netanyahu dismissed Tzachi Hanegbi from his role as head of the Israeli National Security Council due to disagreements on multiple issues:

his opposition to Operation Gideon’s Chariots 2,

his support for the heads of the security establishment in backing the Qatar prisoner exchange deal,

his opposition to attack Hamas political leadership in Qatar.

Hanegbi himself confirmed his dismissal stating:

Netanyahu had informed me of his intention to appoint a new head of the National Security Council. In light of this, my term as national security adviser and head of the National Security Council ends today. The terrible failure on October 7, 2023, for which I share responsibility, must be thoroughly investigated to ensure that the necessary lessons are learned and to help restore the trust that has been damaged.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which also reported that his deputy, Gil Reich, has now taken over as the acting head of the council.

Hanegbi is just the latest of a growing list of high-ranking security officials who have either resigned or been removed due to disagreements with Netanyahu in recent years:

Security Minister Yoav Gallant, replaced with Israel Katz in November 2024,

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, replaced by Eyal Zamir in January 2025,

Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, replaced by David Zani in March 2025.

IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi (L) and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from Tasnim .

Moving to Iran, in an interview with Geneva Solutions yesterday, Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), commented on the US strikes on Iran nuclear facilities and on Iran capabilities:

The damage to key sites in Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow was severe. But even though Trump talks about “obliteration”, Iran’s technical know-how hasn’t vanished. Its centrifuges, which can be used to enrich uranium, can also be rebuilt. In any case, Iran still holds enriched uranium, including around 400 kg enriched to 60%, just short of weapons-grade level. If it went further, Iran would have enough material for roughly ten nuclear bombs. But we have no evidence that Tehran intends to build one. To be sure of that, inspections must resume. We believe most of the highly enriched uranium remains at Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow.

In practice, he was giving a new excuse to USrael to bomb Iran again. No surprise then that today Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded saying:

I do not know whether he made these comments out of concern or as a threat. But those who make such threats should know that repeating a failed experience will bring them nothing but another failure.

…as reported by Tasnim, whereas IRNA (1 and 2) quoted him as saying:

The main priority of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s foreign policy is its neighbors, an issue that is of political, security, and strategic importance to us, and at the same time, is also very important economically. In fact, one of the effective strategies in neutralizing sanctions is to use regional and border capacities. We believe that there is a lot of economic potential in the country that can flourish and be utilized through direct communication between provinces and neighboring countries. I see extensive capacities in provincial diplomacy that can bring blessings to the entire country.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from IRNA .

Similarly, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated:

We firmly believe that the way to tackle economic difficulties and resist the pressure of sanctions lies in boosting domestic production and expanding exports. Any obstacles from the government side will be addressed in collaboration with relevant agencies to facilitate trade for economic actors. A massive volume of flare gas is currently being burned across the country. If properly managed, it could generate $5 to $6 billion annually.

…as quoted by IRNA, while Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf commented on strategic cooperation with Russia and China:

Such cooperation, in addition to strengthening economic and technological ties, finds meaning in confronting unilateralism and global hegemonic structures. However, today nations no longer submit to this monopoly. The failure of the US and the three European countries (the UK, France and Germany) to illegally activate the snapback mechanism, and the official opposition of two permanent members of the Security Council (Russia and China), is a sign of a new world — a world whose decisions are no longer written in a single capital.

…as reported by Tasnim.

Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf - from Tasnim .

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving briefly to Lebanon, last Tuesday (21st October 2025) Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem gave a televised speech at the launch ceremony of the book “Singing and Music – Studies by His Eminence Imam Ali Khamenei”. Here are some highlights from Al Manar and Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine):

Despite international collusion, Israel has not and will not achieve its goals. Netanyahu can say he kills everywhere, but he cannot say he has stabilized and that the future belongs to the Israeli entity. When Netanyahu proposes Greater Israel, it’s in the service of Greater America, as we see what Trump is doing around the world. Lebanon cannot give Israel or America what they want, as long as there is a proud people willing to make great sacrifices. We are at a stage of conflict filled with pain and hope, because Israel has not achieved its goals and will not achieve its goals. Lebanon must remain a sovereign, free, dignified, independent, strong, and capable nation. Whoever thinks that disarming Hezbollah will end the problem is mistaken, because Hezbollah’s arms are part of Lebanon’s strength, and they don’t want Lebanon to be strong. We are not affected by threats. Implement the agreement; Lebanon has implemented it. All maneuvers and pressures are a waste of time. The Governor of Lebanon’s Central Bank is not an American employee to restrict citizens’ access to their money. The government must set limits for him. Is Lebanon a prison for its citizens managed by America? We do not accept that Lebanon be a prison, nor that anyone be under the command and administration of America.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature from Saba, captioned “The search for the bodies of Israeli captives in Gaza”:

