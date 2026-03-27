Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv - from Al Mayadeen .

As we approach one month of war between USrael and Iran, let’s start this update from the Zionist entity called “Israel”, i.e. occupied Palestine, where the Ministry of Health reported 5,473 injuries between 28th February and 25th March 2026, though the total number of injuries since al-Aqsa Flood Operation on 7th October 2023 reaches the number of 80,594 (source: Al Mayadeen).

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not much concerned about the safety of his citizen, rather his own. In fact, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), if the Knesset (the Israeli Parliament) fails to pass the budget by next Tuesday, 31st March 2026, Israel will have to hold snap elections within 90 days, elections which Netanyahu risks losing, as recent polls show, with 40% of voters sticking with Netanyahu's coalition of nationalist and religious parties, 40% backing opposition parties and the rest undecided. And bear in mind that, until few weeks ago, some of Netanyahu’s allies were considering the idea of a vote in June, however, according to the a poll on 19th March 2026 by The Times of Israel, “Netanyahu’s Likud party would win 28 of the Knesset’s 120 seats, down from 34, while the coalition would fall short of a majority with only 51 seats”!

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

Not only that, but Netanyahu is also facing other problems within the military, with Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir sounding the alarm during a discussion of the Security Cabinet yesterday (Thursday 26th March 2026), saying (source: Al Mayadeen):

The army will collapse on itself if a solution is not found. I am raising many red flags.

…referring to a problem with shrinking number of soldiers, due to increased workload and “the cancellation of extended active service for regular troops and the upcoming legal change reducing service duration to 30 months starting January”, while the Israeli government planned to recruit 400,000 reservists by May 2026. The issue of critical personnel shortage in the army was also highlighted by a senior Israeli military officer speaking to Israeli Channel 13, as quoted by Al Mayadeen:

We have been issuing warnings for a long time about the gap in troop numbers. We need more soldiers, more forces, in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon.

Oh, well… it looks like it was a bad idea to start a war against Iran and then a ground invasion of southern Lebanon, which the Israeli newspaper Haaretz described as a failure, as per Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, reported that the settlements in the north of Israel are emptying, as thousands of settlers flee the escalation in rocket fire and drone activity by Hezbollah in towns such as Kiryat Shmona and Shlomi, now described as “ghost towns”. In a meeting with senior government officials, Avichai Stern, mayor of Kiryat Shmona, stated:

It does not matter how the situation ends in Lebanon or Iran, if we lose a city, this would be the first time a city disappears in Israel.

…whereas Eitan Davidi, mayor of Margaliot in Galilee, cried while on TV:

Let’s now move to Iran: yesterday morning the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) announced the launch of the 82nd wave of Operation True Promise 4 with the following statement (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

Wave 82 of Operation True Promise 4, with the blessed code “Ya Ali Akbar, Imam Hussein (AS),” dedicated to the noble and heroic people of the northern strip of the country, including East Azerbaijan, Ardabil, Gilan, Mazandaran, and Golestan, was successfully executed against pre-determined targets in Arifjan, Al-Kharj, and the US defense logistics site (KGL), in response to the attack that was carried out on Khorramshahr from that center. Through the grace of God, in an effect-based operation using attack drones, the Patriot radar in Sheikh Isa was destroyed, the hangar for the P-8 spy plane in Sheikh Isa was destroyed, and the US support fuel tanks, the MQ-9 hangar, and the satellite communication dish for drones in Ali Al-Salem were destroyed. This wave is still ongoing, and its results will be announced to the noble people of Iran in the coming hours. The source of all evil will be targeted with many times the power, with divine grace.

This was followed by Communique No. 44 of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

A number of sensitive and strategic centers of the “israeli” regime in the port of Haifa have been targeted by drone strikes by the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran since last night. Dear nation of Iran, your zealous children in the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, since last night, have targeted a number of sensitive and vital centers of the “israeli” regime in the strategic port of Haifa in response to the enemy’s claim of attacking the country’s missile and drone capabilities. The center for construction and repair of various types of military vessels of the “israeli” regime in the eastern Mediterranean, which plays a key and sensitive role in supporting the regime’s naval fleet, and the large fuel depots for “israeli” fighter jets in the port of Haifa were among the targets of the drone strikes by the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Later on, another IRGC statement reported on the continuation of the 82nd wave (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

Continuing the 82nd large-scale wave of Operation True Promise 4, and with the assistance of the presence of the Master of the Era and Time (may Allah hasten his reappearance), and with the call “O Knight of Hejaz,” the sites of the American and zionist enemy were pounded. The attacks included wide targets after pounding the command and control centers, radar communication systems, and hangars for the American enemy’s drones. The strikes reached “Kiryat Shmona”, “Tel Aviv” in its center, north, and south, Haifa, and the American terrorist enemy bases of Al-Dhafra, Ali Al-Salem, and Arifjan, using precise and pinpoint missile systems of the Kheibar Shekan, Zolfaghar, Emad, and Ghadr cluster types, and swarms of attack drones. The extensive operations, which reached 220 operations on the Resistance Front in this wave, with 87 operations from the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, 23 operations from the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, and 110 operations from our armed forces, are a harbinger of a new era and a new front against the American and zionist enemy. We will not leave you to your affairs.

Israeli media quoted by Al Mayadeen described the situation in occupied Palestine as a “morning of escalation”, due to simultaneous fire from Iran and Lebanon, resulting in direct hits in multiple locations, such as the “Modi’in” settlement near Ramallah, “Beit Shemesh,” Al-Jalil, and Haifa, as reported also by RNN Mirror (1, 2 and 3):

Iranian missile impacts in occupied Palestine - from RNN Mirror.

As reported by The New York Times, Al Mayadeen (1 and 2) and Simplicius the Thinker, the Iranian attacks on US military bases in the region have inflicted such a heavy damage to render these bases uninhabitable, forcing US military personnel to move to other locations, such as hotels in the same countries or in other bases in the Middle East. In any case, as highlighted in this Al Mayadeen article, the level of destruction of US military installations in the Arab States is forcing their government to question the reliability of US security umbrella, especially considering the low performance and high depletion rate of interceptors, which the Pentagon is now rushing to replenish by redirecting Ukraine-bound weapons, paid by the EU, to West Asia, as per Al Mayadeen, and with an additional $1.5 billion funding for procurement of missiles for Patriot, THAAD and Standard Missile systems (source: Al Mayadeen).

However, at the same time, the US Department of War is withholding it war plans, as denounced by Alabama lawmaker and House Armed Services Committee chair Rep. Mike Rogers, a Republican hawk who initially backed US President Donald J. Trump’s decision to attack Iran (source: Al Mayadeen):

We want to know more about what's going on, what the options are, and why they're being considered. And we're just not getting enough answers on those questions.

War plans are not the only thing that the US Department of War is hiding. Casualty numbers as well. In fact, while the US Naval Forces Central Command tweeted that…

…Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, senior spokesperson of the Iranian Armed Forces, gave a different account of US losses, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (1 and 2 - all emphasis added):

I am only giving the minimum figures when I say that between 600 and 800 American soldiers were killed, and nearly 5,000 were left injured.

When a State launches an attack against us, we punish it. All vital infrastructure of “israel” has been destroyed in this war. To date, 17 American bases in the region have been destroyed. We are pursuing the Americans in the region to exact retribution from them, and for the first time, they have been forced to flee their bases and take refuge in hotels. F-35 fighter jets will no longer be safe. We will target any American presence in the region. We are relying on achieving the four conditions set by the Leader of the Revolution. The Americans and the “israelis” are fighting us, and we will respond to their attacks at their locations. The situation in the Strait of Hormuz will not return to what it was. Even if this war ends and stops, we have conditions that, if not met, we will not let go of the Americans.

The Islamic Republic changed its doctrine after the 12-day war. We changed the defensive doctrine to an offensive doctrine, of course, offensive not in the sense of aggression against others’ lands, which is what the Americans do and call it defense; that is, they invade, aggress, and occupy, but call it defense. We have not aggressed against any country in the past 47 years, nor do we, nor will we. Iran’s offensive doctrine means that if a country attacks us, we will strike until it is destroyed and we will not let go of it. In fact, the defensive strategy will continue until it leads to victory, we reach our goals, and we punish the enemy. Punishing and pursuing the aggressor is on the agenda so that we can effectively lift the shadow of war from the Islamic Republic forever. Today, the US army does not have the ability to stand against powerful Iran. The enemy relied on its military equipment, but it saw that this equipment cannot overcome Iran’s power. They used the most advanced equipment in the world. Actually, America has no equipment more advanced than this. If a world war were to start and America wanted to fight alone in this world war against the whole world, it would use the same equipment that it has used today against the Islamic Republic. The Americans built 17 bases for themselves in the West Asia region, which have been destroyed by now, and they could not defend their bases and their army. Is this called victory or defeat? They had created these bases to protect “israel”, for the zionist entity to remain and also expand in the region. We ask Muslim nations to show us their hiding centers; we will pursue them to take revenge for the Muslim nations, both revenge for our own martyrs and revenge for the damages they have caused to Iran and the region. Even if this war ends and stops, we have conditions that, if not met, we will not let go of the Americans.

This position was shared by Iranian lawmakers, who “emphasized the need to maintain the country’s defensive posture amid rising tensions in the region” and “stressed that Iran's ‘Sacred Defense’ must continue until all threats are removed and any possibility of new attacks on Iran’s territory is eliminated”, as per Al Mayadeen.

Senior spokesperson of the Iranian Armed Forces Brig. Gen. Shekarchi - from RNN Mirror .

And here is what another Iranian security and political source said to Al Mayadeen, revealing a plot by US Vice-President J.D. Vance and CIA Director John Ratcliffe “to remove Netanyahu from the American decision-making circle” (see also RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

The current situation, especially regarding Trump’s 5-day deadline, is titled “a new Trumpian deception” with a change in tactics. On the 18th day of the war, the American Secretary of War and the “israeli” Chief of Staff pushed for what was called the major strike on Iran. The major strike on Iran, which Pete Hegseth and Eyal Zamir pushed for, was intended as a way out of the impasse of the ongoing war. Trump adopted the idea of the major strike and revealed it by announcing threats to all Iranian infrastructure and power stations. Trump retreated when he received a firm Iranian response to target all energy sources in the countries from which the aggression is launched. With Trump’s retreat, the anxiety of the zionist right increased regarding a “Trump betrayal” and the possibility that he might suddenly close the war file. There is information indicating that the team of the US Vice President and the CIA Director is working to remove Netanyahu from the American decision-making circle. Rubio is coordinating with Netanyahu, and his team is inciting the adoption of the “major military strike” as the only way to end the war. The CIA is pushing toward relying on realistic data when making decisions regarding Iran, rather than instincts. Iran is determined to cement its goal that Washington must realize its war must be the last, and to thwart any image of victory for Trump. Given the enemy’s deception and swift movement, Iran is focusing all its efforts on comprehensive war and containing any sudden movement.

Commenting on the relocation of US troops from their military bases in the Gulf States to hotels and on the hypocrisy of Western government regarding the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tweeted the following statements (see also Al Mayadeen):

…while Al Mayadeen, citing Fars News Agency, reported on an Iranian warning to hotel owners and operators across West Asia saying that properties accommodating US military personnel are “legitimate military targets” and included in Iran’s target list.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - from Al Mayadeen .

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also had his say on this topic (source: Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

The fact that these bases are now subject to periodic attacks is the consequence of an adventure launched without any reason. It was not for nothing that the Americans evacuated most of their troops from these bases. This also shows that they knew what would happen. By launching this aggression, they betrayed and let down their Arab allies. Everyone knows the coordinates of US military bases in the Persian Gulf, so there is no surprise that Iran is attacking them. [In response to US allegations that Russia is providing intelligence to Iran. Even if that was the case, what’s the problem? The Americans and the British do the same with Ukraine. So, why can’t Russians and Chinese help Iran?] This is the second time in a row that aggression against this country has begun in the midst of negotiations. Everyone is talking about it. This cannot but raise questions for the American negotiators who led this political and diplomatic process. US President Donald Trump's statements that he is not interested in international law and is guided by his own principles cannot be approved of. Proud statements by US leadership on cold-blooded murders of Iranian government officials can hardly be described as anything other than cynicism. What is happening to Iran is the same as what happened to devastated Iraq, Syria, and Libya, where intervention of the US and its allies worsened the situation, and Russia advocates for protecting the interests of Iran and all Persian Gulf countries suffering from the US and Israeli aggression.

Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov - from Al Mayadeen .

…while Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov commented thusly on the (partial) closure of the Strait of Hormuz (source: Al Mayadeen):

The Middle East conflict is already having a significant impact on the global oil market... If the conflict and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continue, then in 2-3 months the global oil market will face a very serious shortage and, consequently, with even more significant consequences for the global economy. The price of oil in the world is unlikely to rise as much due to the conflict in the Middle East as in it did in the 1970s, because now the market is better prepared.

Before moving to other war theatres, it is worth reporting that an Iranian source dismissed Trump’s claim of Iran sending him a “very big present… worth a tremendous amount of money”, as quoted by Al Mayadeen:

They did something yesterday that was amazing, actually. They gave us a present, and the present arrived today. It was a very big present, worth a tremendous amount of money. I’m not going to tell you what that present is, but it was a very significant prize, and they gave it to us.

The only present Iranians can give him is: missiles and drones targeting his troops and US bases in the region (see caricature at the end of this article)! They actually signed a missile (see video above) with the following words:

This is Iran’s gift that US President talked about… Receive it with your arms wide open.

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Lebanese frontline

Moving briefly to the Lebanese war front, regional sources said that Iran informed intermediaries that Lebanon must be included in any ceasefire agreement with USrael:

Iran is prioritizing Lebanon – it will not accept Israeli violations in Lebanon like what happened after the 2024 ceasefire.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which in another article, reported on the scorched-earth tactics the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) is adopting in South Lebanon using white phosphorus, used by military as a smokescreen, to mark targets, or to illuminate terrain, but whose use over civilian and agricultural areas is illegal due to fires, burns and toxic fumes.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah went on a rampage surpassing the previous record of military operations against the Zionist enemy, completing 94 operations over 24 hours on Thursday, as reported by Al Mayadeen (check the article for more details). Below the footage of an operating targeting an armored personnel carrier and a Merkava tank in the square of the town of Taybeh in southern Lebanon with two attack drones:

So spoke Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Yemen, yesterday Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi gave a new televised speech on occasion of National Day of Resilience, warning the enemies that the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) are ready to enter the fray and calling on all Muslim countries to join the fight against USrael. Here are some highlights from RNN Mirror (see also Al Mayadeen and Saba):

Today marks the National Day of Resilience, in the eleventh year since the beginning of the American-Saudi aggression against Yemen. The choice of resilience is the one worthy of human dignity and faithful honor, and it is the fruit of true faith in liberating oneself from servitude to tyrants. The United States played the primary role in overseeing the aggression, using regional and local tools characterized by betrayal and hypocrisy. Around 60,000 Yemeni men and women have been martyred or injured. More than 1.4 million civilians have died as a direct result of the blockade on our country, the spread of chronic diseases, and malnutrition. The coalition of aggression has comprehensively targeted all forms of life and all the foundations of life in our country. The coalition has destroyed more than 1,840 mosques, houses of God, and even mosques, despite their sanctity, were not spared. The objective of the aggression against our country is to subjugate our Muslim people to America and “israel”, strip them of their decision-making power, sovereignty, and independence. The coalition of aggression occupies a large portion of the country directly and continues the blockade, depriving the Yemeni people of their national wealth. The coalition of aggression, led by the United States and its regional tools represented by Saudi Arabia, is determined to control Yemen’s political decision-making. They want to appoint presidents, ministers, and officials, and to fully control the military in a way that serves the interests of the United States, “israel”, and Britain. Whoever falls under Saudi control is, in reality, under American, “israel”, and British control. The Saudi regime has no justification for adopting hostility toward the Yemeni people. Saudi hostility toward our people cannot achieve its objective of fully controlling the Yemeni people and stripping them of their freedom and dignity, this is impossible. Developments in the region clearly show that the United States and “israel” are working to implement a zionist plan targeting all countries in the region, under the banner of “reshaping the Middle East” and establishing “Greater ‘israel’” The pursuit of “Greater ‘israel’” entails treating the peoples of this region as mere animals rather than human beings. We have directly entered into support for Gaza, and our position remains firm and ongoing with the Palestinian people. The United States represents the second wing of zionism, after “israel”, which represents the first. American and “israel” officials speak openly about the zionist project, and they are actively working to implement it in order to establish “Greater ‘israel’”. When they speak of reshaping the region, they aim to erase the features of Islam within it, occupy it, and establish “Greater ‘Israel’”. The American-”israel” aggression against Iran has harmed the economic interests of countries worldwide and the security and stability of the entire region. The United States and “israel” are solely concerned with implementing their zionist project, regardless of the economic interests of the world. We must be aware and clear-sighted about the reality of what is happening, it is a joint American-”israel” offensive to implement the zionist project targeting the entire region. The enemy continues to attack and brutalize the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank. The Iranian military position is very strong in its intensity, with missiles and drones capable of penetrating all layers of defense. Iranian strikes are achieving their objectives, inflicting damage on American bases and “israel” targets. We are not neutral, we stand with Islam and with the Islamic Ummah, within the framework of the rightful position. We declare that we will never hesitate to fulfill our Islamic duty in jihad in the path of God against the tyrants of this era, the zionist Jews and their American arm. Any developments in the battle that require military action, we will undertake them with full trust in God and reliance upon Him, as in previous rounds. Our position is clear and explicit against the United States and “israel”, and we hold no aggressive intentions toward any Muslim country. We call on all countries of the Islamic world to unite as one front to put an end to zionist aggression and American tyranny targeting the Ummah (Islamic/Arab nation). We are confident that the outcome of resilience and steadfastness, rooted in reliance on God and adherence to truth, is the promised victory. The “israeli” enemy has not implemented agreements, neither withdrawing from Gaza nor halting its crimes of killing, blockade, torture, and violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

“Iran’s gift to Donald Trump” - from Saba .

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