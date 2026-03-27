GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
4h

Really informative. Thanks.

Earlier today, I saw on a YouTube channel that Qatar has made an agreement with Iran. It did not give sources. I wonder if this is true, and if so, whether there are more details from reliable sources you might let us know about.

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Kojo's avatar
Kojo
2h

Love the cartoon - funny!

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