GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
9h

In defeat, the "acting" Conman-in-Chief, Donald Trump acts like he is the winner.

Trump believes Iranians are as stupid as his American MAGA zionist cult followers who believe in his subversive deal making skills.

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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
3h

IMO the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV, who represents more than 1 billion Christians worldwide would be a greater force for good by anointing and supporting the Iranian Resistance and the Muslim community as a whole for their efforts to stop the Satanic evil of genocide perpetuated by the U.S. War Machine and its proxy Israel in Gaza.

Stopping a 3-year genocide that began in 1948 against Palestinians. That is the most urgent and highest moral good the Pope should do at all costs.

The agapic selfless love of others for their survival and welfare defined by St. Paul in his letter to the Corinthians 1:13.

In this exceptional case, the end justifies the means. Carpe diem.

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