As you may know already, it looks like Iran and the Outlaw US Empire are really edging towards an agreement on the Memorandum of (Mis)Understanding or MoU MoM… and no, this time it is not just one of the usual announcement by the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump. In fact, even Iranian officials have commented on it.

United States President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

To understand how we got to this point, let’s first review the development of the last ~48 hours, starting from the night (in Europe) between Thursday 11th and Friday 12th June 2026, when Trump, speaking during a telephone rally for Representative Barry Moore, claimed that it had reached a “great deal” with Iran, adding that he had achieved “everything we wanted” and…

People will start coming home very soon. Today we settled up with Iran.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen. However, yesterday (Friday 12th June 2026) Iran rejected Trump’s claims (source: Al Mayadeen), dismissing reports about signing of an MoU MoM by Sunday, 14th June 2026, with Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei quoted by Mehr (1 and 2) as saying (all emphasis added):

Textually, the text has almost been finalized in its major parts. The problem is that the contradictory positions of the United States have always caused turbulence and disruption in this process. While they speak of diplomacy and negotiations, they simultaneously resort to force, illegal actions, and criminal behavior. Iran has proven in practice that its red lines are the interests and welfare of the Iranian nation, and there will be absolutely no compromise in this regard. The sole reason for this situation is America’s illegal and aggressive actions. The decision-making process in our country is completely clear. The relevant authorities must review every detail of the text. As soon as we reach a final conclusion that serves the interests of the Iranian nation, it will be officially announced.

Until yesterday afternoon Iranian officials were still warning the enemy against renewed aggression on their country.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi (L) and Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei (R) - from Fars.

In a long tweet on X, in response to a joint statement issued by 23 countries (including the Outlaw US Empire, UK and several European States) on alleged Iranian threats on their soil, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi warned that…

Any hostile act, any unfounded accusation, and any participation in a pressure campaign against Iran will be met with Iran’s legal, political, and resolute response, as well as reciprocal and proportionate measures.

…as quoted by Fars, while Esmaeil Baghaei tweeted the following statement on X blaming the Outlaw US Empire for recent attacks on Indian ships in Omani waters (see also IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr - all emphasis mine):

The brutal US attacks on Indian commercial vessels which have killed at least three Indian nationals, stand as clear evidence of America’s ongoing policy of armed robbery and State piracy. We extend our sympathies to the families and friends of the slain Indian sailors and offer our sincere condolences to the Indian people and government. The international community must hold the United States accountable for its lawless conduct, which continues to threaten global peace and security while endangering the freedom of navigation.

…and in a second tweet he cited a verse from the Quran saying (see also IRNA):

They will not harm you except for a little annoyance, and if they fight you, they will turn their backs to you; then they will not be helped. Āl-i Imrān, verse 111

In a statement issued yesterday on occasion of the anniversary of the 12-day war and Operation True Promise 3, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that…

Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran, drawing on the valuable experiences of the Sacred Defense and the historic battles of the 12-day and 40-day imposed wars, stands in a stronger, more prepared, and more deterrent position than ever before… With full awareness of the enemy front’s movements, we remain with fingers on the trigger, ready to deliver a decisive, immediate, painful, and regret-inducing response to any threat, aggression, encroachment, or potential miscalculation by the enemy.

…as reported by IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr (emphasis added).

Commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central HQ Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi (L), Deputy Chief of Iran's Army for Coordination Rear Adm. Habibollah Sayyari (C), IRGC Quds Force Commander Esmaeil Qa'ani (R) - from IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr.

Major General Ali Abdollahi, Commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, warned Trump against a “false and futile cycle” of lies and contradictions, adding (sources: IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr - emphasis mine):

The United States, on one hand, speaks of agreement and negotiation, and on the other hand commits villainy. Oil and gas exports will be for everyone or no one.

…whereas Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Deputy Chief of Iran’s Army for Coordination, claimed that the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf remain under firm control of the IRGC Navy, adding that no vessel is able to enter the strait without Iran’s permit, as reported by Tasnim, Mehr and Fars, which also quoted him as saying:

Our ship [Dena] had gone on a peace and friendship exercise and was training. It carried no combat weapons. [For the sinking of the Dena, see this article] These martyrs were innocently killed. If they were men of the battlefield, why did they attack someone in such a treacherous manner? We will avenge these martyrs. Why don't international and human rights organizations say anything about these issues? We have given 104 martyrs and the bodies of 20 of our martyrs remain in the sea and have not returned

On the other hand, Esmaeil Qa'ani, Commander of Iran’s IRGC Quds Force, was quoted by IRNA and Mehr as saying:

The Zionist regime must know that the occupation, aggression, and continuous crimes against the people of southern Lebanon will never break the iron will of the resilient Lebanese people and fighters of Hezbollah Resistance Movement.

It is also worth reporting the following statement issued yesterday morning by the Handala hacker group announcing that it had breached California water facilities in retaliation for a US airstrike on drinking water reservoirs in southern Iran a few days ago (sources: Fars and Mehr):

Only two days ago, [Trump] destroyed the water sources of the oppressed people of Sirik with multi-million-dollar rockets, inflicting forced thirst and suffering in 50-degree heat. [See my article here] Today, retribution has reached the heart of America. We could have easily cut off the water to American cities just as your foolish president did, but our path and our school are different. This is not 2010, when you could attack with Stuxnet and suffer no consequences. Today, every assault will be met within hours by a far more devastating blow to your own infrastructure.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L), Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (C) and Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (R) - from IRNA and Al Mayadeen.

However, yesterday afternoon the tune started changing, with both Western and Iranian media revealing some details of a potential US-Iran MoU MoM, as per Al Mayadeen, which also reported on a possible signing ceremony in Geneva (Switzerland), where a G7 summit will take place from Monday 15th to Wednesday 17th June 2026, but this report was soon rejected by an informed Iranian source quoted by Al Mayadeen and Fars (1 and 2), according to which the agreement between the two countries had not been finalized yet, as Iran was still in the “review and decision-making process”. At the same time, Trump tweeted the following statement on his Truth social, dismissing details circulating on the US-Iran MoU MoM:

…whereas, one hour later, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted this tweet, announcing that the MoU MoM is within reach (see also Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Mehr):

…which was then re-tweeted by Trump on his Truth social (see here), followed by a tweet by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saying that “a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalize the next steps” (see also Al Mayadeen):

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reacted to the news with the following tweet (see also IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr):

…while Mahmoud Nabavian, conservative member of the Iranian Parliament and of the Islamabad Delegation, commented thusly on X:

Upon reviewing the text of the agreement, I must state that, compared to the two previous versions, it is more damaging and Iran’s concessions have also increased.

Not very encouraging, to be honest! And please mind that currently “Iran’s Parliament is closed due to the war. So it cannot voice its opposition to the MoU or draft a motion to dismiss it”, as per Middle East Spectator (MES). In practice, democracy in Iran has been suspended!

Yesterday evening, Baghaei was quoted by Al Mayadeen and Mehr as saying:

We are in the final stages of summarizing the memorandum text internally. The meeting of the relevant institutions is currently underway. We cannot comment on the time and place of signing the memorandum and must first wait for the final decision to be made internally. The fact that we cannot discuss the details of the diplomatic process does not mean the people are not entitled to know.

…while Mehdi Rahimi, head of the Iranian Parliament News Agency, told Al Mayadeen that “the agreement should not be regarded as finalized before it is signed by the relevant Iranian authorities [and that it] will not bring an end to Iran’s ‘long-standing and fundamental hostility’ toward Israel”, warning that “Iranian missiles would be directed toward northern occupied Palestine if the aggression against Lebanon does not halt”. He also mentioned that the Outlaw US Empire had agreed to release half of Iran’s frozen funds after the signing of the MoU MoM.

On the final point, Reuters, Al Mayadeen and Mehr reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to unlock at least $10 billion for Iran, following an IRGC meeting at Abu Dhabi with Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Emirati national security advisor and deputy ruler of Abu Dhabi, and a reciprocal visit by UAE officials in Tehran, the first in-person meeting of Emirati officials in Iran since the start of the Ramadan War, as reported by Bloomberg (paywalled - see Al Mayadeen instead).

In an interview for Iranian State TV, Araghchi revealed some details of the MoU MoM (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim, Mehr and MES - all emphasis added):

The best time to end a war is when you hold the upper hand in the field and are the victor of that field. We are the victors of this field, not as a slogan but based on existing realities. Iran has been the winner of this war, and the people of Iran are the true winners of this arena. Naturally, after such a victory, it is necessary to consolidate it through an agreement or understanding. We rely on no one for our own security. For years, we built complete deterrence for ourselves. We created an inherent guarantee for ourselves. This process has now reached its final stages, resulting in a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding that has been mentioned in the media. The details of the memorandum will not be disclosed until it is finalized, as changes may still be made up until the very last moment. Once finalized, the details will be explained to the public. The war will come to an end on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and there will be a commitment not to initiate any new war or resort to threats or the use of force. In the text of the possible MoU, both sides will respect each other’s sovereignty. I believe this would mark the first time in 47 years that the United States explicitly recognizes and respects the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and states and documents it in writing. [The problem is: will it keep its word?] [Once finalized, the MoU will be signed digitally by both Iran and the US] Then it will be announced that the memorandum of understanding has been signed by both sides. As I said in my tweet today, we are closer than ever to that point. It could happen within the next day or two, or it may happen within the coming days. There is no agreement or deal in which one side is one hundred percent successful while the other gains nothing. This is a basic principle of diplomacy. When you choose the path of negotiation and dialogue, the satisfaction of both parties is of vital importance. If threats and pressure were effective, Iran would have backed down long ago. Our clear message to the other side is that threats are counterproductive. If you seek an understanding, change your language. But if you choose the path of threats, pressure, or war, Iran is ready and capable of responding. The nuclear file has been deferred to the final agreement, and the text of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been revised many times so far. The US nuclear demands at this stage were entirely unacceptable to us. [If the first-phase understandings are not implemented] we will not proceed to the second phase, and we should expect obstacles to be placed in the way by the other side. The United States commits not to initiate any war and not to resort to threats. The United States and Iran commit to respecting each other's sovereignty and refraining from interference in one another’s internal affairs, on the basis of sovereign equality. The issue of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of the maritime blockade are included in the MoU, and a specific mechanism has been established for Iran’s frozen assets. There is no doubt that the Strait of Hormuz falls under the sovereignty of Iran and Oman, and it is not an international waterway. The future administration of the Strait of Hormuz will not be the same as it was in the past, and no one will be permitted to infringe upon the sovereignty of Iran and Oman over the strait. According to international law, imposing tolls in the Strait of Hormuz is not allowed. But a type of payment or service fees will be required to pass the Strait of Hormuz. This matter is confirmed. Fees will be charged for services in the Strait of Hormuz, and these services will no longer be free. The US naval blockade was the first issue to be addressed, and it was emphasized that it must be lifted. The issue of reconstruction was raised within the framework of a reconstruction and economic development plan, and its mechanisms will be agreed upon during the upcoming negotiations. Iranian frozen assets will be released under the Memorandum of Understanding, should it be signed, and none of our assets can remain frozen. A reconstruction plan has been taken into consideration to compensate for the losses and damages incurred by Iran. Two issues have been deferred to the final agreement: the lifting of sanctions on Iran and the nuclear files. The decision on enrichment and the stockpile of enriched materials will be made in the final agreement. The only way to address the issue of 60% enriched material is through its dilution within Iran. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has full oversight of the negotiations. [A dedicated committee] oversees the negotiations and submits reports whenever necessary. There are both supporters and opponents of the text within the Supreme National Security Council, but ultimately the decision will be made collectively. [The MoU MoM is] less than two pages long. Every word in it has been scrutinized and reviewed repeatedly with the utmost precision. The agreement will be announced, and the signing in the first phase will take place remotely. We are not dealing with parties that are fully committed to their obligations. They take advantage of every opportunity to break their promises. It is we who must close off the avenues for reneging on commitments, and we must have the capability, by relying on our own strength, not to allow such breaches of commitments to occur.

In summary, the MoU MoM is based on the following 14 points, according to Mehr:

Permanent and immediate end to war on all fronts, including Lebanon [point confirmed also by a US official yesterday (see Al Mayadeen)] US commitment to non-interference in Iran’s internal affairs and respect for the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Complete lifting of the naval blockade within 30 days. US commitment to withdraw its forces from around Iran. Reopening of the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days, under Iranian arrangements. Suspension of sanctions on oil and petrochemical product sales and derivatives, and full Iranian access to its financial resources. Reconstruction plans to be presented by the US and its allies, totalling at least $300 billion. [Would this allow the Outlaw US Empire and, most likely, Trump and his friends to take advantage of the destruction they did in Iran? Also, if US companies were permitted to set foot on Iran officially for reconstruction, it could open the door to US intelligence assets, if not worse!] A 60-day negotiation period to reach a final agreement on the nuclear issue and the complete removal of US primary and secondary sanctions, UN Security Council resolutions, and IAEA Board of Governors [BoG] resolutions. Reaffirmation of Iran’s NPT commitment not to produce nuclear weapons. During the negotiation period, the US commits not to add forces to the region and not to impose new sanctions. Release of $24 billion in Iran’s blocked funds during the 60-day final negotiation period, with half of that amount to be made available to Iran before negotiations begin. Establishment of a monitoring mechanism to implement the agreement. The final agreement to be ratified by a UN Security Council resolution. Final negotiations will not begin until half of Iran’s blocked funds are released, oil sanctions are suspended, and the naval blockade is lifted. The final agreement will address only the fate of enriched materials and enrichment, sanctions relief, and Iran’s economic reconstruction programme. Talks on Iran’s missile programme and its support for Resistance groups have been definitively removed from the agenda.

If you ask me, I believe that it is very unlikely that Trump will sign such an MoU MoM and, if he does, he will renege it and restart the war for various reasons:

first of all, this is just a MoU MoM, not a peace treaty/declaration, i.e. it is only a preliminary step towards the latter; Israel will never ever abide to it, especially considering that he is not a signatory of this MoU MoM and that he has never ever implemented a ceasefire in Gaza and in Lebanon. So, expect the genocide in Gaza and the bombing in Lebanon to continue as usual; the Outlaw US Empire may commit to point 2 (non-interference in Iran’s internal affairs and respect for the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran), however Israel can continue interfering in Iran’s internal affairs through Mossad and other intelligence assets; I cannot see the Outlaw US Empire withdrawing its forces from the Middle East, moreover point 4 is quite generic and does not provide enough details; point 7 allows the Outlaw US Empire and, most likely, Trump and his friends to take advantage of the destruction they did in Iran; also, if US companies were permitted to set foot on Iran officially for reconstruction, it could open the door to US intelligence assets, if not worse! as I reported here, just a few days ago the Outlaw US Empire and the E3 (France, Germany and UK) drafted an anti-Iran resolution that was approved by the IAEA BoG. If the Outlaw US Empire was really interested in peace, why did it do that? Of course, it is not. Instead, this give them a pretext to restart the war at any time if Iran does not comply with US demands according to this new resolution!

If the MoU MoM is signed within the next dew days, I expect the war to restart within a month, i.e. before the Outlaw US Empire has to lift the blockade and withdraw the US Navy from the region, as per agreement. Most likely, the agreement will not be implemented because Israel keeps pounding Gaza and Lebanon… and maybe even Iran, giving Trump the perfect excuse (something along the line of “I have tried, but I cannot control what Israel does”, though he could always stop the flow of weapons and ammunition!).

Luckily, Iran will keep its finger on the trigger. After all, Araghchi himself was quite clear during the interview on Iranian TV:

We are not dealing with parties that are fully committed to their obligations. They take advantage of every opportunity to break their promises.

…a message that was reinforced by other Iranian officials:

Iranian Defense Ministry Spokesman Brig. Gen. Reza Talaei-Nik (L) and senior spokesman of Iran’s Armed Forces Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi (R) - from Fars.

Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, Iranian Defense Ministry Spokesman, was quoted by Fars today (Saturday 13th June 2026) as saying that “Iran’s armed forces are in full readiness to safeguard the rights and demands of the Iranian nation”.

On the other hand, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, senior spokesman of Iran’s Armed Forces, stated that “Trump has proven far more active in slogans, tweets, and media campaigns than in actual performance on the ground”, as per Fars, adding that “Trump is now seeking a way out of the war and ongoing crises and is trying to find an honorable exit strategy for himself”. He also noted that the “US military was once portrayed as the most powerful armed force in the world, but today global public opinion has come to realize that much of this display of power is more propaganda than reality”, warning that “slogans, tweets, and psychological warfare will not solve any of America’s problems”.

In a message commemorating Major General Gholamali Rashid, former commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, and his son Amin Abbas Rashid, both martyred during the 12-day war last year, Major General Ali Abdollahi stated (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr - emphasis mine):

The weak and predatory enemy imagined that by physically assassinating Iran’s military masterminds, it could create a breach in Iran’s defensive will. But it was unaware that the martyred Rashid left behind a legacy of knowledge, experience, and strategic thinking to guide future generations. The brave defenders of the homeland across the country’s maritime, land, and air borders, with a spirit of “we can” and utilizing advanced, indigenous equipment, embody active deterrence and national dignity. By the grace of God, the world will soon hear the echo of Iran’s victory and the triumph of the Resistance over the aggressive and terrorist enemy across the globe.

Iran's Judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei (L), Head of Iran’s Expediency Council Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli-Larijani (C) and Iran's government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani (R) - from IRNA.

On occasion of the first anniversary of the 12-day war, Judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei posted the following tweets on X (1, 2, 3 and 4 - all emphasis added):

Last year at this time, as a result of the savage and barbaric aggression by the Zionist enemy and the complicity of criminal America, the finest sons and daughters of this land and soil—from brave commanders and soldiers to nuclear scientists and a group of our dear people—attained martyrdom. We cherish the memory of all these devoted patriots of the homeland. The sword of the Islamic Republic of Iran's armed forces was one that, with the help of God, succeeded in severing the necks of enemies and cutting off the hands of aggressors. This sword has still not been sheathed. Our battle with the front of the wicked and the arrogant knows no end, except with the eradication of oppression and arrogance...

According to Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars and Mehr, he also tweeted (all emphasis mine):

The astonishing national unity in Islamic Iran has left the world astonished and bewildered. This cohesion and ironclad unity have brought additional deterrence for our country. We must safeguard this national solidarity and not allow ill-wishers to infiltrate the united ranks of the Iranian nation. Everyone should know: we absolutely do not trust the Americans, and this distrust stems from historical facts and events.

…however, I have not been able to find these tweets on his X account (maybe he deleted them, for some reason?!).

Similarly, Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli-Larijani, head of Iran’s Expediency Council, wrote a message commemorating the martyrdom of senior commanders in the 12-day war, as reported by IRNA (all emphasis added):

One year later, it has become clearer than ever that Iran’s enemies, with all their malice and crimes, did not achieve their evil goals. Although the will of the American and Zionist tyrants was aimed at weakening and dismantling the Islamic system and creating division among the Iranian nation, by divine will, the pure blood of these martyrs further strengthened national unity and renewed the spirit of resistance and steadfastness of Iran’s faithful nation against its enemies

IRNA also quoted Iranian Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani as saying (all emphasis mine):

As the Martyred Leader [Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei] said: “They started this war, but we will bring it to an end”. The battlefield and diplomacy stand together in defending Iran; one protects the country’s security while the other defends the rights of the nation. Negotiating from a position of strength is a continuation of the same national defense.

This afternoon, Gharibabadi tweeted on X (see also Tasnim and Mehr):

Today, during a joint meeting with the ambassadors of Russia and China in Tehran, discussions and exchanges of views were held regarding the latest developments related to the draft memorandum of understanding in Islamabad.

The strategic partnership between Iran, China, and Russia, as well as the coordination and interactions among the three countries, will continue with full strength.

…while Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on X that Pakistan expect finalization of the agreement within one day (see also Al Mayadeen, Tasnim and Mehr):

…though Baghaei stated that the timing of signing the MoU has not been finalized yet, as reported by Al Mayadeen this afternoon:

Tomorrow [Sunday 14th June 2026] is not the designated date.

Speaking on Iranian TV this afternoon/evening, Mahmoud Nabavian commented on the MoU MoM, as reported by MES (1, 2, 3, 4 and 5), which quoted him as saying (all emphasis added):

I’ve seen most of the initial texts that were circulated. When it comes to clause 1, this one is better than before. Initially, it stated that “both parties announce the end of the war on all fronts”. However, this was bad because Trump kept claiming that the American military actions were not war, but rather actions of self-defense. So our guys did something very good. The text of the first clause has been altered to “the end of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon”. This leaves no justification for the other side to continue any sort of action. Still, there should have been certain improvements. It should have been explicitly stated that America is the aggressor.

In the MoU, it is stated that American military forces must withdraw from our region within 30 days of signing the final agreement (not the MoU). However, the details and extent of this withdrawal have not been specified. In my opinion it should be specified.

My core objection is that too many major benefits for Iran are pushed to the vague “final agreement,” whose date is unclear and extendable. The $300 billion mechanism, ending US sanctions, the nuclear issue, and US troop withdrawal all depend on that final agreement. But until then [in the meantime], Iran itself is proposing to freeze 3 things: Our current nuclear status, meaning no enrichment

The damaged nuclear facilities staying as they are instead of being rebuilt

US sanctions remaining in place. Even worse, US forces would also remain in the region until the final agreement. So my question is: Is this really America’s proposal, or ours? Because if the final agreement can keep getting extended, Iran gives up leverage during the waiting period while America keeps sanctions and troops in place.

This interview may have triggered some hard-line Iranians who first gathered outside the foreign ministry chanting:

Death to Araqchi, the dishonorable compromiser!

Araghchi, have shame, leave America alone! [as in: stop flirting]

…and then spread across the streets of Iran:

The criterion for unity is first to accept the conditions of our Leader! [In response to those who say that protesting against a deal is disrupting national unity]

Our word is only one: Revenge!

Araghchi have some shame, put the negotiations aside!

…as reported by MES (1, 2, 3, 4 and 5). Some of the placards hold by protesters read:

Reopen the Parliament. And if they bomb the building, as Araghchi said, we’ll find a replacement.

I wonder if Trump finally succeeded to break the unity of Iranians with this MoU MoM rather than through staged protests, riots and war!

Finally, before leaving Iran, it is worth mentioning that, earlier today, the Islamic Republic announced that the main funeral procession for the martyred Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei and his family (Dr. Mesbah al-Hoda Baqeri Kani, Seyyedeh Boshra Hosseini Khamenei, Zahra Haddad Adel, and Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani) will be held in the capital Tehran on Monday 6th July 2026, after a farewell ceremony for the leader's body at Grand Mosalla of Tehran on Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th July 2026, with a separate funeral ceremony in Qom on Tuesday 7th July 2026 and final rites and burial at the holy shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad on Thursday 9th July 2026 (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr).

News and updates from Israel and Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and US President Donald Trump (R - archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Israel, yesterday former minister Haim Ramon called the emerging US-Iran agreement a “bad deal for Israel”, warning it may have repercussions not just on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and its political future, but on Israel itself, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

In the final result, we did not win. We did not win in Lebanon, we did not win in Iran, and we did not win against Hamas.

…whereas Israeli political correspondent Moriah Asraf described the prospective agreement as a significant concern for Israeli decision-makers, adding:

The most important point is that this is not a final agreement but rather a memorandum of understanding that gives the Iranians more time.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen, which - in another article - quoted Israel Hayom military analyst Yoav Limor as saying that “Israel is suffering strategic erosion on multiple fronts, [and] its deterrence has been severely devoured”, adding (all emphasis mine):

Hezbollah fired in a calculated and measured manner at the start of the battle, while in Israel, they rushed to exploit the event to attack it, as they had hoped to do for months in order to weaken it and hinder its rehabilitation. It was supposed to be the perfect strategic trap. Hezbollah would commit a small mistake and pay a heavy price. But in reality, it turned into a strategic trap for Israel. Instead of being given the freedom to crush Hezbollah, Israel found itself besieged and constrained in southern Lebanon. And instead of Hezbollah being terrified, it found itself free to operate, including inside Israeli territory.

Israel Hayom highlighted the following points proving that Iran is the victor:

“Regime survival”: The mere survival and resilience of Iran’s political and military system after absorbing strikes from the “strongest power in the region and the world” constitutes a victory in itself. Nuclear and strategic deadlock: The inability of Iran’s attackers to break its grip on enriched uranium, as well as their failure to force open the Strait of Hormuz, represents another Iranian win. Diplomatic balance: It is Washington, not Tehran, that is pleading for an agreement and appears ready to soften its terms, a clear victory for Iran. Regional influence: The fact that Gulf states remain “terrified of Iran” is itself a mark of Iranian success. Global perception: The reality that “Israel” is seen in large parts of the world as “the evil party” while Iran is viewed as the “lesser evil” is also counted as a Tehran victory.

…and added:

Whoever believes Israel will live in peace with repeated and frequent rounds of fighting against Iran is mistaken. The result is that Israel is weakening. And when it weakens, the other side immediately notices.

Israeli Deputy Minister of Economy and Industry Yair Golan - from Al Mayadeen.

In addition to the above, former Israeli occupation Navy Commander Eliezer Marom acknowledged the growing threat posed by Iran’s missile arsenal and admitted that Iranian strikes have inflicted significant damage on Israel, as per Al Mayadeen, citing Israeli newspaper Maariv:

We have seen what even limited barrages of Iranian missiles can do. The damage here in Israel is enormous, enormous. A significant portion of this damage remains unseen and unknown to the public due to military censorship.

As if the above was not enough, Netanyahu apparently will not be part of upcoming bilateral meetings between Trump and West Asian and North African leaders on the sidelines of next week's G7 summit, as reported today by Al Mayadeen, citing Reuters.

Finally, for the “joy” of Netanyahu, Israeli casualties keep mounting, reaching 9,162 since the start of the war on Iran on 28th February 2026, as per Al Mayadeen, citing the Israeli Health Ministry.

On a side note, it is worth reporting that Israeli Channel 13, cited by Al Maydaeen, reported that Democrats Party leader and Israeli Deputy Minister of Economy and Industry Yair Golan had recently made a secret visit to the UAE and met senior Emirate officials in Abu Dhabi to discuss political issues.

Hezbollah MP Hassan Ezzedine - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Lebanon, yesterday Hassan Fadlallah, member of the Lebanese Parliament and of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, commented on the MoU MoM between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire, saying (source: Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

The agreement, if reached, will reflect on Lebanon whether the government accepts it or not. [This track] represents a source of strength for Lebanon, but some in the government do not want to benefit from it; rather, they seek to obstruct any potential benefit. The plausible option is to continue confronting, resisting, and remaining steadfast, no matter the pain, sacrifices, and costs. Whoever among the Lebanese authorities wants to surrender, let them go alone. Surrender is nowhere in the Resistance's dictionary. Every position that serves the enemy is against the constitution, the law, the charter, and the country, and every position that offends our sacrifices is a rejected, condemned, and denounced position regardless of where it comes from.

Yesterday the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc issued the following statement welcoming Iran’s missile response to the Israeli aggression on Beirut a week ago (see my article about it) - source: Al Mayadeen and its Short News - all emphasis mine):

We praise the Islamic Republic’s missile response to the Israeli attack on Beirut’s Southern Suburb as a legitimate and decisive act of self-defense that affirms Lebanon’s sovereign right to protect its territory. The Resistance remains steadfast in confronting the enemy and defending its land and people. The Resistance inflicted heavy losses on the Israeli forces in personnel and military equipment, plunging their army into a deep and genuine predicament from which it has sought an escape, to no avail. We condemn the latest round of direct negotiations conducted by the Lebanese authorities with the Israeli occupation. We strongly condemn the remarks made by the US State Department to the Lebanese delegation during the rejected negotiations, in which Hezbollah was portrayed as a “common enemy”.

Similarly, Hassan Ezzedine, another member of the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc, told Al Mayadeen that direct talks between Israel and Lebanon…

are not worth the ink used to write them. [Such negotiations amount to] imposing conditions in favor of the Israeli enemy.

…while expressing full confidence in Iran. However, the Lebanese government does not seem to care and is planning to hold a fifth round of negotiations with American and Israeli officials in Washington D.C. on Monday 22nd June 2026, according to Al Mayadeen, citing a Lebanese source.

Saudi envoy to Lebanon Yazid bin Farhan (L) and Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth mentioning that yesterday Saudi envoy Yazid bin Farhan met with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, with the former expressing “support for preserving civil peace in Lebanon” and renewing “readiness to provide an Arab umbrella to support the desired political and security stability in Lebanon”, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, Lebanese Economy Minister Amer Bisat told Sputnik Radio, cited by Al Mayadeen, that “the Israeli war on Lebanon has inflicted severe damage on the country's economy, with losses estimated at around $20 billion”, whereas earlier today Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam commented thusly on the ongoing US-Iran talks, on the direct negotiations with Israel and on the disarmament of Hezbollah (source: Al Mayadeen):

If the negotiation process in Islamabad leads to a ceasefire and de-escalation in the region, then we will certainly benefit from it. We insist on negotiating as an independent country with full sovereignty. No one negotiates on behalf of Lebanon. Our problem with [Hezbollah] is its weapons. All that is required of it is to implement its commitments. Hezbollah must be faster than us, or at least move at the same speed as us, and declare its support for the negotiations we are conducting in Washington.

From Al Mayadeen.

Moving to military front, Little Satan is still pounding southern Lebanon with airstrikes, targeting towns in Jezzine, Nabatieh, Tyre, and Marjayoun today, as reported by Al Mayadeen. However, Hezbollah keeps fighting back and yesterday, in one of its major operations in defense of Lebanon, it repelled an Israeli advance near Majdal Zoun, as per Al Mayadeen (1 and 2). In another significant operation last week, but reported only today, Hezbollah downed an Israeli Heron 1 long-endurance reconnaissance aerial drone (worth $10 million) over the town of Nahleh in the Bekaa Valley (watch the video below from RNN Mirror):

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News and updates from Yemen

Moving briefly to Yemen, it is worth reporting that its Deputy Foreign Minister Abdul Wahid Abu Rass stated that he is “closely monitoring the ongoing negotiations in Cairo on the Gaza ceasefire” and that Yemen vows to stand by Palestine until its complete liberation, as per Tasnim, which quoted him as saying:

We will prove to the criminal Zionist enemy, its supporters, accomplices and all those who participate in its crimes that the Palestinian people are invincible, regardless of the sacrifices.

I will conclude this article with the following compilation of Hezbollah drone attacks (source: RNN Mirror):

…and the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

The World Terrorism All-Star Team - from Saba .

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