GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Marledonna's avatar
Marledonna
5h

I like the sentence: “the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire³ and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime, Donald J. Trump”, but maybe we can make it a bit longer by adding additional features:

the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire³ and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime, the anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump

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JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
5h

Do the children in the US watch their presidents tweets.

This is NOT a President this is MORON.

How much longer Americans can you let this go on?

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