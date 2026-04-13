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Time for another update on the ongoing Ramadan War between USrael and the Axis of Resistance (yes, it has never really stopped, no matter what the US administration says!), focussing on the developments from yesterday, Sunday 12th April 2026.

Let’s start from the question in the title: is the US blockade on Iran just a diversion? You have probably heard about the blockade from other sources, e.g. Western mainstream media (MSM), Simplicius The Thinker and former CIA analyst Larry C. Johnson, and we will get there later, in case you have not. Both Simplicius and Larry rightly point out that it is unlikely to work, considering that an attempt to enforce it close to the Strait of Hormuz would put at risk US warships, as they would become sitting ducks for the IRGC Navy; on the other hand, staying in the open sea allows them to operate more safely, however locating and tracking ships becomes more difficult, as the search area becomes larger and the Indian Ocean is not the Caribbean!

In addition, to the above, what happens when a US warship comes across a tanker from Iran escorted by the Russian or Chinese Navy? Are they going to start naval warfare with nuclear superpowers? Very unlikely!

So, what are CENTCOM and the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime, Donald J. Trump, trying to achieve?

They may stop and seize unescorted vessels that have no connection whatsoever to Russia and China to avoid escalations with them, but this will stain US reputation even more, though most countries in the Global South already consider the US Navy as pirates, following what they did in Venezuela and what they are doing in Cuba (see my latest translation). So, I believe that whatever the US Navy may do in the Indian Ocean is just a diversion. In fact, over the weekend C-17 Globemaster cargo aircraft and KC-135R tanker aircraft established a continuous air corridor between US/NATO bases in Western Europe and West Asia (see lead pictures): clearly preparations for a new USraeli offensive on Iran are underway! However, if we can see them via Open-Source Intelligence (OSInt), surely Iran is aware of them as well and is preparing its response to any future attack.

In short, I am afraid that Trump’s threat bomb Iranian power stations and bridges from just over a week ago (see tweet below) may materialize soon:

Let’s now see how we got into this situation, starting from where we left last time, i.e. from the end of US-Iran talks in Islamabad (Pakistan) yesterday morning.

First of all, consider that these negotiations did not last long: only 21 hours, suggesting that it was just kabuki theatre. Here is what Aaron David Miller, former US State Department advisor and veteran West Asia negotiator tweeted on X:

Gerard Araud, a high-ranking retired French diplomat who served as the Ambassador to the Outlaw US Empire and as the Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), compared the 21-hour US-Iran talks in Islamabad with the “hundreds of hours of negotiations” needed to secure the JCPOA (see also Al Mayadeen):

Secondly, US imposition of its own terms and conditions instead of genuine diplomatic negotiations. This is explained in simple terms in the tweet below by former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (see also Al Mayadeen):

Third: mistrust. In a thread in Persian on X yesterday morning, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that US officials need to decide if they can earn Iranians’ trust after backstabbing in the two previous rounds of negotiations (sources: Al Mayadeen (1 and 2) and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

Before the negotiations, I emphasized that we have the necessary good will and determination, but due to the experiences of the two previous wars, we have no trust in the other side. My colleagues in the Iranian delegation Minab168 put forward forward-looking initiatives, but the other side ultimately could not gain the trust of the Iranian delegation in this round of negotiations. America understood our logic and principles and now it is time to decide whether it can gain our trust or not? We consider the diplomacy of authority as another method alongside military struggle to realize the rights of the Iranian nation, and we will not stop for a moment from striving to solidify the achievements of the forty days of national defense of the Iranians. I am grateful for the efforts of the friendly and brotherly country of Pakistan to facilitate the process of these negotiations, and I salute the nation of Pakistan. Iran is one body with 90 million souls. I am grateful to the entire heroic nation of Iran who, with the recommendation of the Supreme Leader and their presence in the streets, supported their sons and sent their good prayers to accompany our path. I commend my colleagues for these intensive 21-hour negotiations. Long live dear Iran!

Fourth: Iran’s sovereignty. Iranian Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref affirmed Iran’s “full sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as a fundamental guarantee of the Iranian people’s rights, particularly in relation to discussions surrounding war compensation claims”, as per Al Mayadeen, which also quoted the following tweet (originally in Persian):

The Leader of the Revolution spoke of “the melting of the ice between the strata”. The government of defense and reconstruction, with the end of the public mourning, considers this unity as the capital for progress and the fulfillment of the nation's rights. From authority in the Strait of Hormuz to the pursuit of reparations, we stand firm on the people's rights; this is our covenant for a strong Iran.

The last two points were seriously tested the day before (Saturday 11th April 2026), just when negotiations started, with the US naval attempt to transit the Strait of Hormuz, covered in my previous update. Yesterday, the Iranian State TV published the footage of the IRGC Navy interception of the two US destroyers, the USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) and USS Frank E. Peterson (DDG 121), both Arleigh Burke-class warships, which were forced to retreat after receiving the IRGC warning (sources: RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen):

It is within this framework that yesterday Trump announced the naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz with the following two tweets (1 and 2) on his Truth Social (see also Al Mayadeen). Hence, it must be seen also as a provocation.

Notice the parts I underlined with different colours in the first screenshot:

the part underlined in blue highlights the hypocrisy and double standards of the Outlaw US Empire after decades of extortion in other countries ;

the part underlined in red indicates that Trump is seriously considering to restart bombing Iran.

In addition to the above, Al Mayadeen, citing Israeli media, reported that Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) “is preparing for a possible renewal of the aggression on Iran” in coordination with Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire).

Iran responded to Trump’s new threats via Ebrahim Azizi, Head of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, who was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying (all emphasis added):

What they are doing is nothing but exaggeration and empty rhetoric. [Trump] merely voices his wishes and speaks of a fantasy and demands that have never been achieved, and will never be achieved. The Americans sought to stage a spectacle yesterday and, through deception, attempted to carry out movements in the Strait of Hormuz. They have once again failed and were unable to influence the negotiating table. The Zionists and the Americans will abide by [the ceasefire] given the defeats they are suffering.

…while the Iranian Embassy in Thailand mocked Trump with the following tweet:

On the other hand, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian tweeted on X:

If the American government abandons its totalitarianism and respects the rights of the Iranian nation, ways to reach an agreement will certainly be found.

I commend the members of the negotiating team, especially my dear brother Mr. Dr. Ghalibaf, and say "God gives you strength."

…and he told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, over the phone, that Iran is “fully prepared” to reach a balanced and fair deal with the Outlaw US Empire that could help secure lasting peace and stability in the Middle East, while stressing that national interest remain non-negotiable (source: Al Mayadeen).

On a side note, it is worth reporting that morale in US troops is “crumbling fast”, as per Al Mayadeen, citing a report by National Public Radio (NPR) and quoting an anonymous Army career counselor as saying:

It has been a mess, and many individuals feel frustration throughout the ranks.

…whereas Bill Galvin, counseling director at the Center on Conscience and War, said that “he has witnessed a sharp rise in service members seeking ways to leave the military”, adding that the Minab school attack…

comes up almost always. They say, “I can't be a part of something that's doing that”.

…echoed by Mike Prysner, executive director of the Center on Conscience and War, who stated:

When Iran was hit, it was like a detonator for everything that had been building.

…adding that “callers include Special Forces personnel, fighter pilots, physicians, and surgeons”, while Kori Schake of the American Enterprise Institute said that Trump’s administration is…

dragging the military into the culture wars. It is not just women and people of color who are feeling discouraged. It's people who wonder whether the military can preserve its inclusive meritocracy under political pressure.

Steve Woolford, a counselor with Quaker House, said call volume has more than doubled since the war began, adding:

People are very confused. The suspicion or distrust of the government seems much higher now.

Updates from Lebanon

From Al Mayadeen.

Moving to Lebanon, Little Satan is demolishing entire villages in the south of the country (e.g. al-Taybeh, Naqoura, and Deir Seryan) with controlled explosions using remotely-triggered explosives, as reported by Al Mayadeen, according to which Israeli “Defense” Minister Israel Katz called for demolition of “all houses” in border villages, using the “model used in Rafah and Beit Hanoun in Gaza”, amounting to what rights groups and legal experts call “domicide”, which is considered a crime against humanity, according to international law:

Israeli airstrikes continued yesterday, “targeting multiple villages and towns in the Lebanese South and Bekaa […] killing more than 24 more civilians”, as per Al Mayadeen, which, in a separate article, reported that Israeli “Defense” Forces (IDF) also “intensified actions against United Nations peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, ramming UN vehicles, firing near personnel, and obstructing operations”, according to various statements issued by UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) such as the following two:

It is worth mentioning that Tzachi Hanegbi, former head of the Israeli Security Council and advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “criticized the continuation of the war on Lebanon, warning that it is unsustainable and increasingly costly”, as per Al Mayadeen citing Israeli Channel 12, calling the war a “stupid act” and adding that troop casualties in Lebanon are due to declining training standards.

On the other hand, yesterday Hezbollah carried out a total of 60 military operations against Israeli targets with artillery, drones and rocket barrages, as detailed in this Al Mayadeen article and in the statistics below from RNN Mirror (1 and 2):

From RNN Mirror.

Here is the video, released by Hezbollah yesterday, of a previous military operation targeting a position of Israeli troops in the town of Taybeh in southern Lebanon with an attack drone:

Notes: 0:08 - Monitoring the enemy soldiers’ positioning 0:52 - In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. “And you threw not when you threw, but it was Allah who threw” [Al-Anfal: 17]. O Master of the Time! 1:07 - “One, two, three!” 1:12 - Moment of hitting the targeted force 1:35 - Moment of withdrawing casualties

On a final note, it is worth reporting that Hezbollah firmly rejected accusations by the Syrian Interior Ministry that it was linked to a cell allegedly planning to assassinate a religious figure, describing the claims as “false and fabricated”, as per Al Mayadeen.

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Updates from Yemen

Moving briefly to Yemen, yesterday UKMTO (UK Maritime Trade Operations) reported the following incident in the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, 54 nautical miles off the coast of Yemen:

A sailing vessel was approached by a skiff with approximately 10-12 people on board, 4-5 of whom were armed with automatic weapons. The crew requested that the sailing vessel stopped and, when the Master refused, they attempted to pull the skiff alongside the sailing vessel to board. The Master deployed a fare and the skiff turned away and departed to the southeast.

However, Ansar Allah did not claim any attack.

On the other hand, yesterday evening the Yemeni Foreign Ministry in Sanaa issued a statement affirming that “the steadfastness of the Iranian negotiator at the negotiating table constitutes a new victory for the Islamic Republic and the axis of jihad and resistance”, explaining that the Outlaw US Empire “wanted to impose at the negotiating table what it had failed to impose through military confrontations on the ground” and pointing out that “there was great pressure to abolish the equation of unified fronts, but it ended in failure and loss, noting that the escalation in the rhetoric of the criminal Trump – moving military confrontations to the high seas – proves the failure and futility of the previous military option”. It also added that “the criminal Trump and his partners in crime in the previous two rounds aspired to overthrow the system of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and now he is seeking to open the Strait of Hormuz, but he will fail to achieve” it and that “any new American escalation in the region or at the level of naval escalation will cast a negative shadow on supply chains, energy prices, and the entire global economy”. It concluded saying that “if the aggression of America and the Israeli enemy entity against the Islamic Republic of Iran and the axis of jihad and resistance resumes, Yemen's position remains steadfast in active participation within an escalating path of military operations”, as per Saba and Al Mayadeen.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

The opening of the Strait of Hormuz - from Saba .

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