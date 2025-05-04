Let me start with some news from Yemen and Israel first, as I have not given the right attention to it recently and we have some juicy news from there!

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi - from Al Mayadeen .

Last Thursday, 1st May 2025, the leader of Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi, gave a televised speech, summarized in this Al Mayadeen article. Here are some highlights from Yemen News Agency Saba, which provides a longer summary (all emphasis mine):

Those who are aware of the Qur'anic project know the enemies and their schemes, so they do not fool or deceive them, so they are immune from being influenced by them, and one of the most important things about the Qur'anic project is that it builds a solid building on a solid ground, not a fragile and weak project that can fade away before any challenge. The slogan expresses a culture and attitude, and a practical Qur'anic path that has never changed, neither in the stages of empowerment nor in the stages of difficulties, and never changed in the face of threats or temptations. There are those who change in certain circumstances or stages and have moved under the title of Islamic movements, but our position is fixed by the blessing of the Holy Qur'an, and events reveal the correctness of the Qur'anic project and that it is not a futile project, but the reality proves the urgent need for it. With the entry of the third millennium, the Zionist Jews have moved into a new phase of implementing their aggressive destructive Zionist plan against our Islamic nation. The Zionist Jewish enemies and their arms in the octopus of evil represented by America, Israel, Britain and the Zionist forces of the West are aware of the moral and material strengths of our Islamic nation The great ambitions and the American-Israeli appetite are open with very great greed in the homelands of our peoples, their wealth and geographical location, and with great hatred at the same time, and what increased the dangers of the very dangerous aggressive attack on our nation is the situation of the nation from within due to the great imbalance within it over generations and centuries. Our nation has tended to take the causes of weakness that make it weaker, in addition to its dispersion and division, while the Zionist Jews have tended to target the important components of the nation that give it immunity and dignity. Our nation is not small, limited in number, weak in capabilities, limited in geography, with which the enemies can easily settle the battle, our nation is oblivious to its components, capabilities and elements of strength, but the enemies are aware of the truth of this. If only our nation had nothing but the great Islam, which connects it to God to receive His victory, and the great impact on the psychological and practical level. Our nation has the elements of strength that qualify it to be at the forefront of the nations and not only at the level of defending itself from danger. In the rest of the Arab and Islamic countries, people forget what the American did there and the officials treat him as if he did not do anything hostile against the nation. We are facing a misguided, corrupt enemy that has worked to shackle the nation and deprive it of all motives for action to the point that the enemy controls the level of its positions. If our Islamic nation was in a normal situation and in a healthy state, the Jewish-Zionist attack in Gaza Strip would have been enough to move automatically [sic]. The enemy seeks for our nation to fear him more than it fears God and to obey him more than it obeys God, and this is the American version of Islam. The Zionist plan assumes the fragmentation , destruction of the nation and the obliteration of its Islamic identity. When we reflect on the reality of the nation 20 years ago, we find today a great weakness in the interaction of the people with the Palestinian cause, and the weakness of the popular interaction with the Palestinian cause has emboldened the regimes to take negative positions. The enemy is hesitating in Gaza, and this is the fruit of the great steadfastness of our mujahideen brothers in Gaza Strip from Al-Qassam Brigades, the Saraya and other factions. The resistance in Lebanon is still a real deterrent to the Israeli enemy, and without it, the Israeli enemy would have dared to invade Lebanon and take full control of it. We salute our dear brothers in Hezbollah and the resistance in Lebanon, and the Secretary General of Hezbollah, whose speech was a strong speech, and we emphasize that we are side by side with Hezbollah in supporting them against any comprehensive aggressive escalation by the Israeli enemy. Our naval operations continue, and there is a complete closure of Israeli navigation in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab, the Gulf of Aden , the Arabian Sea, and the Israeli enemy is in a state of despair about the possibility of returning to take advantage of navigation in the Red Sea. The British are implicating themselves and waiting for the consequences of participating in the aggression against our country. The tribes of Yemen came out with their weapons, determination and steadfastness to express their sincere and loyal stance, coming out as a full-fledged army in every sense of the word, as they possess the will, determination, magnanimity, nobility, honor and faith-based orientation. The exit of our people [sic - most likely referring to the Million-man Marches across Yemen], as we said, is unparalleled in all the world and expresses determination, awareness, faith, a sense of responsibility and a living human conscience. The US aggression did not affect the level of the strength of our situation, the strength of the position, the strength of the will, the strength of fortitude, the level of capabilities, and the conviction of the position. We feel God's care, help , victory, and the responsibility is to remain steadfast, continue and work to accumulate important achievements. I hope, with God's success, that tomorrow's exit [sic - see previous comment] will be honorable and represent a great slap to the American and a clear indication of the steadfastness of this people, and that our brothers of the oppressed Palestinian people will see that they are not alone, even if others have abandoned them. We will not watch with others the suffering of the Palestinian people, nor will we ignore the suffering of the Palestinian people, we will not ignore it as some do it, we are with God's success we have taken this position, we will continue it , we will never retreat from it because it is a position based on our faith, our humanity, our trust in God and our response to Him. If we had not acted in this position, it would have been a reason for our destruction, loss in this world and in the hereafter.

In his speech Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi highlighted steadfastness of the Yemeni people despite the unrelenting US bombing of the country, which continues unabated, as reported in this Al Mayadeen article covering the US airstrikes launched in the early morning of Friday 2nd May 2025, targeting the Asr area in the al-Wahda district, southwest of the capital Sanaa, the Attan area in southern Sanaa, and the Hamdan district to the north.

The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) responded on the same day by targeting the Israeli Ramat David Airbase, located east of Haifa, an area that is not usually targeted in Yemeni operations, with a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile, as reported in another Al Mayadeen article and by Saba, resulting in air sirens “activated in over 250 locations, including Haifa, al-Nasirah, Afula, and Wadi Ara”.

This was followed in a matter of hours by another military operation of the missile forces of the YAF, targeting Haifa again, as per Al Mayadeen and Saba, though Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) responded by bombing Ras Isa Port in the Salif district of Hodeidah Governorate in the evening (source: Saba - 1 and 2) as well as Sana'a and Jawf provinces in the early morning of yesterday (Saturday 3rd May 2025 - sources: Saba and Al Mayadeen), but, as usual, these strikes did not degrade the military capability of Ansar Allah. In fact, yesterday morning another Yemeni missile, the third in less than 24 hours, was launched towards Israel, awakening 1.5 million settlers to the sound of air sirens, as reported by Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, cited by Al Mayadeen: this is probably the same Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile that the YAF claimed it hit “an Israeli military target south of the occupied Yaffa [Tel Aviv] region”, as per Saba and Al Mayadeen. US bombing restarted yesterday evening with airstrikes on Madghal district in Marib governorate, Kamaran Island and Al Salif district in Hodeida governorate (source: Saba) and continued until this morning, with multiple raids targeting several Yemeni provinces, as per Saba (1 and 2).

The moment of the direct hit on Ben Gurion Airport - from Times of Israel .

In a dramatic turn of events, this morning the YAF managed to hit an area of Terminal 3 of the Ben Gurion Airport in Yaffa (Tel Aviv) with a hypersonic ballistic missile, after evading American THAAD and Israeli Arrow 3 interception systems, as confirmed by Israeli media (e.g. Channel 12 and Times of Israel), as per Al Mayadeen and Saba. As reported in Al Mayadeen Short News, “air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport was suspended minutes after resuming, along with a halt to train services in the area”, while multiple countries cancelling flights to Israel, e.g. Switzerland, Austria and Spain (see this Al Mayadeen article for more details). Israel’d better to stop the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, if it does not want be completely isolated from the rest of the world… travel-wise, at least, since Western governments continue to support the Zionist entity!

This afternoon a high-ranking Yemeni source commented the event with the following statements to Al Mayadeen (from its Short News - see also this article - all emphasis added):

Sanaa has previously confirmed that Yemen's military capabilities were not harmed, and Ben Gurion Airport stands as proof of our credibility and the precision of our weapons. The US has directed Dozens of satellites at Saada and other provinces, yet all this military effort has failed to neutralize the Yemeni army's weapons or obtain a target bank. There is a qualitative leap in military manufacturing, and Yemen is on the verge of imposing new equations soon. No interception systems, regardless of their size or type, will be able to counter Yemen’s missiles. Netanyahu wants to proceed with his plan to violate the region, and Yemen's weapons will stop this scheme. There is an unprecedented military, political, tribal, and popular consensus to confront the American enemy. Yemen has activated some other missile systems and will continue to develop its military capabilities.

In the meantime, the Trump administration is withholding information on the number of US military casualties, thus causing discontent in the US Congress, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted the following statement by Democrat Representative Ro Khanna, interviewed by The Intercept:

The administration should be transparent about the number of U.S. casualties from the attacks on the Houthis. I am also working to hold the administration accountable for its unauthorized strikes in Yemen.

This was echoed by Republican Representative Pramila Jayapal, who referred to the accident of a F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet falling off the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier into the Red Sea (which I briefly mentioned at the end of this article):

This was a tragic accident, and let’s be clear — neither this service member, nor any of the other service members in Yemen, should have ever been in harm’s way. Trump’s strikes in Yemen are unconstitutional and Congress must assert its congressional war powers before another service member is injured in the line of duty.

…while Erik Sperling of Just Foreign Policy was quoted as saying:

Withholding basic information from the public makes it harder for the media to shine light on how these officials are violating one of Trump’s most broadly popular campaign promises. These operatives apparently hope that by waging a war from the air without constitutionally required authorization from Congress, they can keep the public in the dark about the devastating impact of their war.

It is also worth reporting that, in response to the ongoing US aggression against Yemen, yesterday morning the Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center in Sanaa decided to ban the export, re-export, transfer (including ship-to-ship transfers and indirect or third-party transactions), loading, purchase, or sale of US crude oil, starting from Saturday 17th May 2025, as per Al Mayadeen, which reported that “companies violating the new oil export ban would be added to the list of aggressors against Yemen. Vessels owned or operated by these companies will also be denied passage through critical regional waters, including the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea, and Indian Ocean”.

Meanwhile, in a similar move, after the cancellation of the 4th round of Oman-mediated indirect US-Iran talks, last Thursday, 1st May 2025, US President Donald J. Trump announced on his Truth Social the imposition of secondary sanctions on any entity buying oil or petrochemicals from Iran, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

…thus targeting both Iran and China, the main importer of Iranian oil and petrochemicals, as pointed by Larry C. Johnson in one of his recent posts on his blog.

Of course, the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a strong statement denouncing the Outlaw US Empire for escalating illegal sanctions against Iran and slamming the Trump administration for sabotaging diplomacy, despite its declared willingness to resolve disputes over Tehran’s peaceful nuclear program, as reported by IRNA and Tasnim News Agency (all emphasis added):

The Islamic Republic of Iran, while emphasizing its commitment to the path of diplomacy and declaring its readiness to continue negotiations, absolutely does not tolerate approaches based on threats and pressure — all of which are contrary to the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law and are designed to harm Iran’s national interests and violate the human rights of Iranian citizens. In this regard, it strongly condemns the continuation of illegal sanctions and pressure on Iran’s trade and economic partners, considering it as yet another sign justifying the Iranian nation’s deep mistrust and suspicion toward the seriousness of the United States in the path of diplomacy.

Ali Larijani, member of Iran’s Expediency Council - from Tasnim .

Ali Larijani, an adviser to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, also had his say on the matter of US-Iran negotiations (source: Tasnim):

Holding or not holding negotiations per se has no value, but the main criterion is the fulfillment of the national interests. If the talks do not result in the fulfillment of the interests, there will be no justification for proceeding with them. For instance, when the negotiations on the nuclear issue are beneficial, they must be carried out. But if they do not resolve any problem, it won’t be necessary to continue with the talks.

Before leaving Iran, it is worth mentioning that several Israeli websites and platforms (e.g. The Jerusalem Post and Israel Hayom), as well as Arabic and Persian-language accounts, circulated social media claims of an explosion at a power station in the Iranian city of Karaj last night, as well as claims of an explosion at an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) base. However, official Iranian sources quoted by Al Mayadeen denied that any security incident had occurred on Iranian soil, stating:

There is no truth to reports that a power station in the city of Karaj, west of the capital Tehran, was attacked.

…while stating that “a power outage in parts of the city was caused by a massive sandstorm that hit the city”. Al Mayadeen also cited a report by Tasnim according to which an earthquake measuring 4 on the Richter scale struck west of Tehran at ~9:00 PM, though an analyst refuted this claim on X (formerly Twitter).

Moving to Syria, last Friday morning Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) launched airstrikes just ~400 meters away from the Syrian Presidential Palace in Damascus, where President Ahmad al-Sharaa resides, as a deliberate warning to the Syrian government, as confirmed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Security Minister Israel Katz in a joint statement (source: Al Mayadeen):

This is a clear message to the Syrian regime. We will not allow forces to be sent south of Damascus or any threat to the Druze community. It is our duty to protect the Druze in Syria from harm, for the sake of our Druze brothers in Israel, their loyalty to the state, and their immense contribution to Israel’s security.

Of course, the protection of the Druze minority in Syria is just an excuse for Israel to expand the territory it is occupying within Syria illegally and with impunity.

The Syrian presidency condemned the Israeli strike, issuing a statement calling it “a dangerous escalation and a direct assault on Syria’s sovereignty and institutions”, which “constitutes a blatant violation of international laws and conventions”, warning “that the attack threatens national security and the unity of the Syrian people” and “calling on the international community and Arab states to take a clear stance against these aggressive assaults”, as per Al Mayadeen.

As if the above was not enough, the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) launched an expansive series of airstrikes across Syria in the night between Friday 2nd and Saturday 3rd May 2025, targeting the provinces of Daraa, Homs, and Hama with drones, followed by raids by fighter jets on a military warehouse near the village of Shaṭḥa in western Hama countryside, the al-Sha‘ra region in Latakia's countryside, the Harasta suburb of Damascus, the Signal Battalion headquarters and areas around the former Tishreen Military Hospital in northern Damascus, camps, sites, and military warehouses in the mountain range surrounding Harasta, Barzeh, and al-Tall, the town of Muthbin in northern Daraa and the Syrian Arab Army's 175th Regiment camps in the outskirts of the city of Izra' in the Daraa governorate's countryside (source: Al Mayadeen).

Getting to the point of the title of this article, a Freedom Flotilla vessel, Conscience, with 30 international human rights activists onboard and carrying life-saving humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip, was attacked with two armed drones in international waters off the coast of Malta in the night between Thursday 1st and Friday 2nd May 2025, causing a fire and a substantial breach in the hull, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Interestingly, as reconstructed here by Forensic Architecture, an Israeli airplane, a Lockheed C-130 Hercule (738A92), and later a US airplane, a Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercule, were spotted in the vicinity of the Conscience around the time of the drone attack.

If this is not a coordinated US-Israeli attack against a civilian vessel in international water, then I do not know what else it is! And it marks a dangerous escalation and expansion of the war in the Middle East to the Mediterranean and to Europe!

As Itamar Mann, Associate Professor at the University of Haifa, said, in reaction to the drone attack against Conscience (emphasis mine - source: Freedom Flotilla)…

Assuming, as appears to be the case, that the attack is attributable to Israel, it signals a clear violation of the right to life, as well as a war crime. It is only lucky that the measure has not claimed lives. The location of the attack in international waters proximate to Malta, requires urgent investigation and accountability. I expect maritime safety authorities too to reexamine their relations with Israel, due to the violation of the freedom of navigation, and the risk imposed upon the seafaring community in the Mediterranean.

…whereas Dr Luigi Daniele, Lecturer and Doctoral Researcher at the Nottingham Law School, stated (all emphasis added - same source):

A crime, within a crime, within a crime. Attacking a peaceful vessel protected in international waters, in order to protect the heinous atrocities consequence of the war crime of starvation in Gaza, in order to forward the destructive conditions of life calculated to bring about the destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national group in Gaza.

A crime to safeguard a war crime to advance the genocide.

…and here is Craig Mokhiber, former United Nations human rights official and now international human rights lawyer and activist (all emphasis mine - same source):

The Israeli regime has perpetrated yet another cold-blooded act and gross violation of international law in its attack on the flotilla, targeting humanitarians in international waters far from its shores, just as the ICJ conducts hearings on its violations. This is the arrogance of impunity. The endless impunity afforded to the regime by the US, UK, Germany and other complicit states is to blame for the regime’s ever expanding atrocities. The regime must be isolated, stopped, and held to account urgently - for the sake of all of us.

Finally, it is worth reporting the following interview with retired IDF General Amir Avivi on The Media Line (TML), as he hints at Israeli involvement in the recent “accident” at the Shahid Rajaee Port in the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas, which I covered here:

Look at his smirk as he says (emphasis added):

This attack was on fuel for ballistic rockets. So it makes sense that this is a planned attack and not an accident.

Is it not an admission of guilt?

They are heinous war criminals and must be stopped as soon as possible, together with their accomplices, as per UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, who, in an interview with The Intercept, cited by Al Mayadeen, said:

They will have to understand that immunity cannot equate with impunity. I’m not someone who says, “History will judge them” — they will have to be judged before then. All those implicated and involved in the unlawful occupation, in providing it with support, are aiding and abetting violations of international law and human rights violations and a number of these amount to crimes. There can be individual responsibility and individual liability for those who have been aiding and abetting or enabling such crimes. I come from a place that taught me that the mafia kills through silence. It kills when people don’t react to it.

The last sentence refers to death threats that she received since publishing her March 2024 report, Anatomy of a Genocide. This what we are up against: these bloody Zionists even want to kill people who just speak up against them and reveal their atrocities!

Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur on the Rights Situation in Palestine Al Mayadeen .

UPDATE: As reported by Saba and Al Mayadeen, the YAF officially announced that, following the successful direct hit on Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv (Israel), “they will work to impose a comprehensive air blockade on the Israeli enemy by repeatedly targeting airports, most notably Lod Airport, known in Israel as Ben Gurion Airport”.