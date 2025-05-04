GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
6h

Thank you Ismaele.

Obviously the Western (racists) this includes Europe (forget USA/UK) we all know they are dying. Bring out your flags the West......

I am a person who watched my 'white Colonialist parents' in Sri Lanka manipulate/lie and divide a Sovereign nation.

This was OVERT.

The English brought in their Justice system to SL. IT was disgusting. They countenanced the 'moneyed people' of my home. They still wore wigs in the Judicial Courts.

READ: Leonard Woolf (husband of the despicable racist Virginia) who came to SL as a Civil Servant.

He watched what was going on and completely changed his mind......the most important person in WHITE colonialism.

Leonard Woolf was the instigator of Independence for Sri Lanka.

I am not sure you can get this book now but it is worth reading.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
E S's avatar
E S
5h

I think this style of article is stronger at consolidating information and it is a great addition to the translations you regularly provide.

Keep up the good work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ismaele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture