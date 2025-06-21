GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David 1260's avatar
David 1260
8h

Thanks for this unavailable-elsewhere summary. Well done.

Complementary to it is Pepe Escobar's excellent appraisal setting out the Big Picture context:

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/escobar-iran-now-first-line-defense-brics-global-south

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
charles leone's avatar
charles leone
8h

Action by Turkey could be a determining factor in the outcome of the Israeli War on civilization.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ismaele
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ismaele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture