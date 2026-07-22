GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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richardstevenhack's avatar
richardstevenhack
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There's no chance Iran stops bombing the US until the US withdraws all its forces from the region, including Jordan and Israel.

There's no chance Trump just bombs Pickaxe and then declares "victory" and quits. He may do that the former, but he won't do the latter. He can't.

In the meantime, continued attacks on Chabahar indicate the US is still planning a ground incursion into either one of the islands (likely) or Chabahar itself (less likely.)

Professor Pape yesterday on Mario Nawfal's YouTube channel was debunking the notion that the fact the US is short on air defense interceptors means the US can't pursue a further war on Iran. He pointed out that the US has plenty of dumb bombs - and dumb bombs that can be converted to GPS-guided bombs in minutes - for use by B-52 and B-1 bombers in "Arclight" strikes.

Also apparently the US has just allowed Saudi Arabia to enrich nuclear fuel - without IAEA safeguards. Pape says this is a regional game changer that will wreck nuclear non-proliferation. My guess is this will also affect Iran's calculations as to whether they should go ahead and make a nuclear weapon.

Your point that Iran having a nuclear weapon is not necessarily a deterrent is correct. Everyone, including Pape, always refers to North Korea. But the reason the US leaves North Korea alone is because China explicitly said that it would enter that war as it did in the 1950s as long as NK didn't start it. Also, Pentagon war games show 50,000 US casualties in the first 90 days of a war with NK. Also, NK is an extremely tough nut to crack - it makes Iran look like silly putty. They have a million-man army and thousands of artillery and missiles that can drop 500,000 shells an HOUR on Seoul, South Korea - and the 20-odd thousand US troops there.

That's why North Korea is left alone - not the possession of a handful of nukes they could never use without being nuked by the US in a hour by one US nuclear sub with 16 Trident missiles with MIRV warheads.

Hopefully the Iranians understand that nukes are not a deterrent, too.

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