US strike in Chabahar - from Fotros Resistance .

After a relatively quiet night between Sunday 19th and Monday 20th July 2026, the tenth consecutive night of US aggression on Iran (between Monday 20th and Tuesday 21st July 2026) saw quite an intense fire exchange between the Outlaw US Empire and the Islamic Republic of Iran. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the start of a new round of strikes soon after midnight local time:

…with US attacks reported in Chabahar, Shiraz, Esfahan, Konarak, Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, Bushehr and Sirik (sources: Al Mayadeen, Middle East Spectator (MES) and Fotros Resistance), while, at the same time, Iran initially targeted the Ali al Salem air base in Kuwait with drones and missiles, according to Fotros Resistance and MES, as well as two oil tankers attempting to pass through the US-controlled Omani shipping route in the Strait of Hormuz (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars and Mehr).

As usual, yesterday morning (Tuesday 21st July 2026) Fotros Resistance provided a nice summary of the overnight fire exchange between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire, based on statements issued by Iran’s Army and IRGC (Islamic Revolution Guards Corps) and other reports - see also IRNA (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6), Fars (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7), Mehr (1, 2, 3, 4 and 5), Al Mayadeen (1 and 2) and RNN Mirror (1, 2, 3 and 4):

🇮🇷🇺🇸| Iran-US war update summary July 20-21 Updates since 11PM Tehran time: • US attacked Chabahar several times

• Explosion sounds were reported in: Konarak, mountains of Shiraz, Bandar Abbas, Qeshm island US possibly struck a radar site at Shiraz mountains —

Iran’s Army (Artesh) targeted: 🇰🇼 HIMARS missile systems at the US Camp Arifjan base with ballistic missiles, in Kuwait

🇰🇼 Administrative buildings and direction-finding antennas at Camp Arifjan, in Kuwait

🇰🇼 A helicopter parking area at Camp Buehring, Kuwait

🇰🇼 A building housing US military personnel at Ahmed Al Jaber Air Base, in Kuwait.

🇧🇭 Arash drones struck, in several waves, facilities housing and accommodating US army personnel at Sheikh Isa Air Base, in Bahrain. ℹ️ Iran’s IRGC has interestingly announced it started operations “Dark Night” which aims to clear the way for broader future air & missiles operations & removing obstacles Iran’s IRGC targeted: 🇺🇸 2 oil tankers with the hope to be escorted safely by the US “caught on fire” and were stopped due to an explosion. Unclear if struck or hit a mine.

🇧🇭 A US air defense system and radar system was completely destroyed in Muharraq, Bahrain.

🇧🇭 US Patriot air defense system was struck in Riffa, Bahrain.

🇰🇼 A long-range radar site, a communications centre & satellite-reception systems, as well as a missile-defence radar were struck in Kuwait

🇰🇼 MQ-9 drone hangar was struck, destroying or severely damaging several drones, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait

🇰🇼 Struck & destroyed at the Ahmed al Jaber Air Base, in Kuwait, the following:

🇰🇼 An early-warning radar system

🇰🇼 A missile air defense radar system

🇰🇼 A FPS-117 radar

🇰🇼 A Patriot air defense system

🇰🇼 A satellite communications system linked to US air defenses

🇯🇴 A missile defense radar system and an F-15 fighter jets inside a hangar were struck at a US base, in Jordan (additional info will about this particular operation will be released later)

🇧🇭 In response to the attack on the civilian Darkhoveyn power plant, they struck Amazon’s central data infrastructure in Bahrain with several cruise missiles.

🇯🇴 A compound housing US army personnel & eliminating several, in Jordan’s al-Rukban area

Notice the Amazon data infrastructure in Bahrain among the targets listed above!

In addition to the above, Kuwait announced that its powerplants and water desalination plants were attacked by Iran for the 4th time, resulting in severe damage and fires (source: MES).

New satellite imagery published by Iran yesterday afternoon revealed the destruction of US troops barracks at the Tower-22 base in eastern Jordan on the border with Syria in a previous hit (sources: MES):

Before (R) and after (L) the Iranian strike on US troops barrack at the Tower-22 base on the border between Syria and Jordan - from MES .

Meanwhile, the IRGC issued a statement dismissing US President Donald J. Trump’s claims over the annihilation of Iran's military power, saying that he…

displayed his ignorance and poor judgment by claiming that Iran has only a limited number of missiles and drones left and that its stockpiles are nearly exhausted. Let the murderous President of the United States know that even if this war lasts for years, God willing, our missiles and drones will continue to rain down on the American criminals until the very last day of the conflict. [Source: Fars - emphasis mine]

Iran’s Army Spokesman Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia (L), Iran's Navy Commander Rear Adm. Shahram Irani (C) and IRGC Quds Force Commander Brig. Gen. Qa'ani (R) - from Mehr.

Similarly, Iran’s Army Spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia warned Trump against ground invasion (source: Mehr):

We have already defined precise defense scenarios and plans. Through numerous military exercises, we have trained to target these areas and destroy the enemy without even allowing it an initial foothold.

…while an Iranian military source told Fars that…

Any decision to reopen or continue restrictions on this passageway [i.e. the Strait of Hormuz] will be made solely based on security considerations and national interests, and this situation will not change as long as US threats and hostile actions continue.

In a ceremony in the city of Qom for the commemoration of the martyrs of the Iranian Navy during the Ramadan War, Iran’s Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani stated that Iran will pursue legal action over the US attack on the the torpedoing and sinking of the Iranian Mowj-class destroyer “Dena” in international waters off the coast of Sri Lanka in the early days of the Ramadan War, resulting (see here).He was quoted by IRNA and Fars as saying:

All aspects of this incident are being pursued through legal and international channels, and those responsible for this crime must be held accountable.

…whereas IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmaeil Qa’ani congratulated Khalil Al-Hayya on his appointment as the new political chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas (sources: IRNA, Fars and Mehr):

By choosing a personality who is a symbol of resistance and martyrdom, they have once again proven their firm insistence on continuing the path of Islamic Resistance. The Zionist regime [Israel] is forced to accept that despite all the crimes it has committed, it has not only failed to stop the Resistance, but the Islamic Resistance today is stronger than ever and will continue its honourable and dignified path.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (L), Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani (C) and Deputy Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Bagheri Kani (R) - from IRNA and Mehr.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also sent a congratulatory message to Khalil al-Hayya commemorating his predecessors Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar (sources: IRNA and Mehr):

The martyrdom of these two indomitable heroes is not a blow to the body of the Resistance, but rather the starting point of a new chapter of sacred rage and the crystallization of the Palestinian people’s iron will against Zionism.

Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani, submitted a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council condemning the recent US attack on the Darkhovin nuclear facility in southwestern Iran, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Mehr, while Iran’s Permanent Mission in Vienna (Austria) sent a similar letter calling on the international community to adopt a zero-tolerance policy toward assaults on safeguarded peaceful nuclear facilities (full text on IRNA, summary on Mehr).

Ali Bagheri Kani, Deputy Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), commented on recent developments saying (source: Mehr):

The Americans are trying to compensate for their defeat in this war through military actions and return the Strait of Hormuz to its pre-war conditions, but they will certainly not succeed. They have not only failed to achieve their designed objectives, but a geopolitical earthquake has occurred in the region, and that is Iran’s domination and control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Maybe all these warnings are getting into the ears of US officials who are now warning that Iran is unlikely to budge with more strikes, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Fars and Fotros Resistance, citing The Washington Post (paywalled), while The Wall Street Journal (WSJ - paywalled), quoted by Fars, highlighted the US budget problems due to the ongoing war on Iran. On the other hand, the same WSJ and the CNN are trying to spin the Israeli narrative needed to push Trump to bomb Pickaxe Mountain, a highly fortified underground nuclear site near Natanz, where Iran is allegedly hiding its existing stockpile of 60% Highly-Enriched Uranium (HEU) and thousands of nuclear centrifuges, which would allow Iran to enrich the former to weapon-grade (90%) uranium in a matter of weeks or even days, even though Iran would still need to carry out explosive tests and a viable delivery platform such as an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), not to mention the fact that just a few atomic bombs may not be enough of a deterrent for nuclear powers like Israel and the Outlaw US Empire:

From MES.

In fact, yesterday, during a presser with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Trump floated the idea of bombing Pickaxe Mountain (source: MES):

We will absolutely attack the new site they’re talking about (Pickaxe Mountain). They’re in this because of nuclear weapons, and they’re trying to reconstitute a nuclear site. We’ll hit that site. Any site where they’re even thinking about nuclear weapons, we’ll hit it very, very powerfully.

…even though he does not seem to have a plan (source: MES):

Reporter: There are no signs that Iran is ready to stop fighting. So what is the plan? President Trump: How would you know? How would you know if there are no signs? Why? Why do you know something that I don’t know?

Or maybe he does and he is just mocking the press (and the Americans), considering that several B-1 bombers were seen taking off from UK at around the same time (source: MES):

(By the way, Trump is pressing the newly appointed British Prime Minister Andy Burnham to continue allowing US forces to use British military bases such as RAF Fairford in England and Diego Garcia in the Chagos Archipelago, but also the RAF bases of Akrotiri and Dhekelia in Cyprus - see Al Mayadeen).

However, as we discussed here, there is no way that the Outlaw US Empire can destroy the underground nuclear facilities embedded in Pickaxe Mountain, unless it uses nuclear weapons… and even in that case the result is not guaranteed! Nevertheless, Trump may opt for a stunt similar to the one he played at the end of the 12-Day War in June 2025, when he launched Operation “Midnight Hammer”, bombed three nuclear sites in Iran (Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan - see here) and declared “victory”… a fake victory, of course! The question is: will Iran play along this time or will it continue its war until USrael is defeated? It surely depends on what type of bombs USrael uses: if conventional, it may play along and also declare victory (real victory, of course, considering that most US bases in the region have been destroyed!); if nuclear, it may decide to unleash hell on USrael with all its conventional weapons and even targeted assassinations across the West, if the ayatollah declare a fatwa against the child-killing Western leaders in the Esptein regime/coalition. But we will get to that again in a bit!

In the meantime, Iranian drone and missile attacks continued undeterred until yesterday evening, targeting Kuwait, Bahrain and Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, as reported by MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6) and Fotros Resistance (1, 2, 3 and 4):

Kuwait:

Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan:

Israeli embassy in Bahrain, according to Israeli Channel 14, though other Israeli media denied it, saying that the strike was only in the “area” of the embassy (maybe Israel does not want to be dragged again in the war between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire!):

By the end of the day Iran’s Army and IRGC issued new statements reporting on the results of the their attacks on Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain, targeting (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA (1 and 2), Fars RNN Mirror (1, 2 and 3) and Fotros Resistance):

a complex housing forces of the US army in the Al-Rukban region of Jordan,

housing and deployment locations of the US Army at the Sheikh Isa base (US Navy's Fifth Fleet Headquarters) in Bahrain,

an AN/FPS-117 early warning radar,

a tactical radar complex near Ali Al Salem Air Base,

a radar system on Kuwait’s Bubiyan Island.

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for the IRGC’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central HQ - from Fotros Resistance .

At the end of the day, Iran’s Central Headquarters of Khatam al-Anbiya issued the following stark warning in response to Trump’s threats (sources: IRNA, Fars, Mehr and Fotros Resistance):

The criminal US has threatened to attack the nuclear and other sensitive facilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran. It is hereby declared that, should the aggressive and terrorist military of that country enter such a phase, we will regard it as an expansion of the war throughout the region. All interests belonging to the US, its allies, and the supporters of that rogue and hostile State will then be targeted by powerful attacks from the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

So, here you go: if Trump decides to bomb Iranian nuclear sites, Iran will expand its war even further, beyond the region, hitting not just US assets, but also all parties of the Axis of Evil!

News and updates from Lebanon

Moving to Lebanon, yesterday Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem also congratulated Khalil al-Hayya on his appointment as the new political chief of the Hamas (sources: Al Mayadeen and Al Manar - all emphasis added):

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful To the Head of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas,

Mr. Khalil Al-Hayya

May the Almighty protect you.

Peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you. Your election as Head of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas, amid the difficult Israeli-American aggressive circumstances suffered by the Palestinian people, Gaza, and the entire region, is an expression of steadfastness, determination, and will to keep the flame of resistance alive. The Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas represents the most prominent of its jihadist and sacrificing factions, for the noblest cause in our contemporary time: the liberation of Jerusalem and Palestine from the cancerous tumor, the Israeli entity. We see in your leadership — you, with your decades-long jihadist field history and as the father of martyrs — a continuation of the martyred leaders. At their forefront are the founder His Eminence Sheikh Ahmed Yassin (may Allah have mercy on him), Hajj Ismail Haniyeh (may Allah have mercy on him), Commander Yahya Sinwar (may Allah have mercy on him), the jihadist leaders, the sons of the Hamas movement, and the Palestinian people, in pursuing the path of the holy resistance. This is in cooperation with the Palestinian factions and with the contributions of the jihadist and steadfast Palestinian people. We affirm to you that we in Hezbollah and its Islamic Resistance stand by you. We support you and back you in your jihad and your goals to restore the land and the rights, upon the covenant drawn by our most exalted martyr, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (may Allah be pleased with him), and the noble martyrs. We are the sons of the sacred and beloved vision that directs the compass toward Jerusalem and Palestine — a vision solidified by the late holy Imam [Ruhollah] Khomeini (may Allah sanctify his secret), and by the Leading Imam on the path of Palestine, the supporter of the oppressed and backer of the resistance, Martyr [Sayyed Ali] Khamenei (may Allah sanctify his secret). All of us have faced the war of the Israeli entity and the American tyrant with steadfastness and sacrifice. And despite three years having passed since Al-Aqsa Flood, this enemy has not been able to achieve its goals of genocide, ending the resistance, or forcing the resistance to surrender.

This criminality has left destruction and the killing of women, children, and life itself. But it has ignited the commitment to safeguard the trust: liberation and dignity. We look to the future with the promised hope of victory. Allah Almighty said:

“Indeed, We will support Our messengers and those who believe during the life of this world and on the Day when the witnesses will stand”. (Ghafir: 51) May Allah Almighty grant you success in this noble mission until victory and liberation, by Allah’s permission.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun (L) and his American counterpart Donald J. Trump (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, US President Donald J. Trump received his Lebanese counterpart, Joseph Aoun, at the White House in Washington D.C. and, while speaking to the press, the latter said (sources: Al Mayadeen and Al Manar):

All we ask is that support for the Lebanese army continue. It is doing an excellent job and carrying out its duties to the fullest.

…but Trump has something else in mind (another kind of “support” for the disarmament of Hezbollah):

The Syrian president wants to intervene and do something about Hezbollah, and I think that would be highly effective.

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Yemen imposes naval blockade on Saudi Arabia

Moving briefly to Yemen, yesterday Major General Mohammad Al-Qadri, commander of Yemen's Coastal Defense Forces announced the enforcement of the naval blockade on Saudi Arabia since Monday afternoon, warning that “economic security can no longer be separated from military security and that all options remain open, with the highest level of readiness maintained”, adding: (sources: Al Mayadeen and Fars - all emphasis mine):

The decision to ban shipping for the Saudi enemy came into force immediately on Monday afternoon. [To the Saudis] Either lift the blockade and end its intervention or continue escalating, a course that will carry a heavy price. We are fully prepared to enforce the equation: blockade for blockade, airport for airport, and port for port.

In a separate article Al Mayadeen confirmed that the maritime bank was being imposed, with 6 vessels bound for Saudi Arabia turning and two other Saudi tankers making U-turns in the Red Sea and heading back towards the Suez Canal, as reported also by MES (1 and 2).

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Cartoon Movement:

Trump: Al-Sharaa wants to enter Lebanon and confront Hezbollah - from Cartoon Movement .

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