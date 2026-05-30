Before getting into the main topic of this article, let me first deal briefly with the possible US violations of the ceasefire agreement with Iran in the night of Thursday 28th May 2026, since I mentioned them in my previous article.

Towards the end of the day, Middle East Spectator (MES) reported on “explosions heard in Hormozgan Province and Bushehr Province, southern Iran near the Persian Gulf”. Iranian news agencies, quoted by MES and Al Mayadeen, later confirmed that the explosions were related to the launch of warning missiles aimed at “unspecified targets” in the Persian Gulf, probably ships (either commercial vessels or US warships) attempting to pass the Strait of Hormuz without prior coordination with the IRGC (Islamic Revolution Guard Corps). Additionally, the IRGC shot down a US drone “over Persian Gulf waters near the cities of Jam and Kangan in Bushehr province”, as per Fars, Tasnim and MES.

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

Getting into the core of this article, yesterday evening (Friday 29th May 2026), the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump posted a lengthy tweet on his Truth social where he apparently announced the lifting of the US blockade, as reported also by MES and Al Mayadeen:

Soon after this tweet, Fars, quoted by MES, dismissed several of Trump’s claims (all emphasis original):

Informed sources have rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's new claims about a possible agreement with Iran, describing his statements as “a mix of truth and lies” and an attempt to show a fake victory. The MoU is in the final stages of ratification in Iran, but a final decision has not yet been made. In contrast, Trump has already raised issues that contradict the clauses of the MoU text: Strait of Hormuz: Trump has claimed that Iran is obliged to open the Strait of Hormuz without receiving fees, but there is no such clause in the text of the agreement. Iran has emphasized that after the naval blockade is lifted, it will open the Strait based on its predetermined arrangements. These arrangements could range from monitoring and inspecting ships to providing services and security, which according to Fars correspondents, Iran is preparing the ground for these arrangements. Destroying the enriched uranium materials: Trump has claimed that Iran will dismantle or destroy its enriched uranium stockpile. Informed sources emphasize that not only is there no such a clause in the memorandum of understanding, but this claim is fundamentally baseless. There are also key clauses of the agreement that Trump has skipped: Immediate release of $12 Billion in frozen assets to Iran. According to the text of the agreement, this amount must be paid immediately and until that has been completed, Iran will not enter any further negotiations. Ceasefire in Lebanon. According to informed sources, only if these issues are resolved will Iran enter into talks regarding the lifting of all sanctions and the nuclear issue, in accordance with its red lines.

Similarly, Tasnim and Al Mayadeen reported that no final understanding had been reached yet between Iran and the US administration, while Mehr quoted informed sources as saying that…

The most important part of the agreement, which [US President Donald] Trump failed to mention, is the immediate return of $12 billion from Iran’s frozen assets. In line with the text of the agreement, this sum must be paid immediately, and until the payment is made, Iran will not enter further talks.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei (L), Head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Azizi (C) and Mohsen Rezaei (R), Senior Advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei - from Fars, Al Mayadeen and Mehr.

In addition to the above, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei responded thusly to Trump’s tweet (sources: MES (1, 2, 3 and 4), Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars and Mehr - all emphasis added):

Regarding his announcement on lifting the naval blockade, we need to see what happens in practice; is this a real action or a propaganda claim? If they do it, it means stopping a wrongful action they started weeks ago and should never have committed in the first place. I also say once again that nobody can use the language “should” or “must” with Iran. Trump cannot tell us what we “must” do, we decide it by ourselves. We said goodbye to the language of “must” 47 years ago. No Western party, when speaking about Iran, can use such language. We make our decisions based on the interests and rights of the Iranian nation. We haven’t discussed or made any commitments on nuclear matters at this stage. It’s prohibited for any ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without coordinating beforehand with Iran. In terms of a future framework for managing the Strait, this is up to the two States that own this waterway — Iran and the Sultanate of Oman. Negotiations are still ongoing and a text for the MoU has not yet been finalized.

However, it must be said that, earlier in the day, Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, speaking to RIA Novosti, stated that “the USS Abraham Lincoln and the USS Gerald R. Ford have withdrawn from West Asia following the war on Iran”, adding (source: Al Mayadeen):

nearly 9,000 American personnel have withdrawn from the Persian Gulf, 14 US bases have been destroyed, and more than 200 aircraft and aerial assets have been lost. [The Outlaw US Empire has] repeatedly failed to uphold its promises, and Iran’s long experience shows that Washington attaches no importance to obligations or agreements. [Washington] must reconsider its behavior, otherwise this process will not lead to the desired outcome.

If that’s true, then Trump’s announcement would make sense, but, according to the latest US naval update from the day before (Thursday 28th May 2026), while the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) got back home weeks ago, the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) is still in the Arabian Sea, together with the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77):

On the other hand, a Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) Advisory Note 005-26 was issued overnight via UKMTO, warning about “imminent US military operations in the Strait of Hormuz, north of the Musandam Peninsula”, as per MES:

…while this evening Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters reiterated that “all commercial vessels, naval assets, and oil tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz are strictly required to navigate through designated maritime corridors and obtain prior authorization from the naval forces of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC)”, adding that “any breach of these maritime regulations would place the security of passage at significant operational risk”, as per Al Mayadeen and IRNA.

So, we need to wait and see what happens next. Based on the account of Iranian sailors quoted by Tasnim and Al Mayadeen, the US naval blockade on Iran is still in place and enforced, as vessels approaching the blockade line are ordered by CENTCOM (US Central Command) to turn back and avoid passage or face live fire. Moreover, this morning Major General Mohsen Rezaei, a member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council and Senior Advisor to Iran’ Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, commented on the situation thusly on X (see also Fars and Mehr):

As predicted, the President of the United States is betraying diplomacy for the third time. By continuing the naval blockade and making excessive demands in negotiations, he has once again proven that he is not inclined toward negotiation and is pursuing other objectives.

…whereas the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) yesterday issued a statement addressed directly to the US Treasury Department condemning it for the sanctions against the Iranian body (sources: Fars, Tasnim, Mehr and MES):

You failed to gain control over the Strait of Hormuz either on the ground or through diplomacy, and you will not achieve it through sanctions either. Within the framework of facilitating maritime transit, this authority will continue without interruption to review and issue transit permits for non-hostile vessels. While condemning this action, the PGSA considers being sanctioned by a country like the United States, which engages in piracy, as a sign of its own positive performance so far.

Should the situation in the Strait of Hormuz continue like this, a global crisis affecting energy supplies, food security and economic activity will ensue, according to analysts from the World Bank, IMF, IEA, and WTO quoted by Al Mayadeen:

Continued rapid depletion of global oil inventories ahead of peak summer oil demand … would present increasing risks for fuel security, market conditions, and broader economic resilience.

Iran's Parliament Speaker and lead negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (L) and Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi (R) - from Al Mayadeen and IRNA.

Regardless of what Trump does, Iran will keep its eyes wide open, knowing very well that it deals with a treacherous enemy. In fact, just a couple of hours before Trump’s tweet yesterday, Iran's Parliament Speaker and lead negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf tweeted on X (see also Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr):

We seize concessions not through dialogue, but with missiles; in negotiations, we merely make them understand. We have no trust in guarantees or words—only actions are the measure. No action will be taken before the other side acts. The winner of any agreement is the one who is better prepared for war from the day after.

Yesterday morning, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi also warned against renewed aggression, highlighting the readiness of the Iranian Armed Forces and of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), as reported by IRNA (all emphasis mine):

The effort to bolster our defense will continue with determination because, now more than ever, we need strength and authority to stand firm against our enemies. A clear example of this strength can be seen in the military sector, where national unity and cohesion play a crucial role in reinforcing our authority. Enemies must know that the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond appropriately and proportionately to any action, repetition of threats, or insolence. The reaction of the IRGC to the actions and mischiefs by the Americans demonstrates the complete readiness of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran. If such actions continue, Iran will respond proportionately. Exercising sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz is a matter of great significance for the Islamic Republic of Iran. We will not permit our enemies to disrupt this vital passage through military or threatening actions.

Gharibabadi also tweeted on X the following statement slamming Israel for sanctioning UN Secretary-General António Guterres and continuing violating the “ceasefire” in Gaza and Lebanon (see also Fars and Mehr - all emphasis added):

The Israeli regime, instead of being held accountable for the inclusion of its affiliated entities in the UN list on conflict-related sexual violence, has targeted the UN Secretary-General for punishment—a sign of the same dangerous pattern: evading accountability by attacking international institutions. In Gaza and Lebanon as well, the ceasefires have not brought about a halt to violence for the occupying regime, which has continued with killings, bombings, violations of sovereignty, and forced displacement. Conflict-related sexual violence, targeting of civilians, and ceasefire violations must be pursued within the framework of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and international responsibility. The occupying regime's impunity must come to an end.

It is also worth reporting that yesterday both Baghaei and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed solidarity to Oman, after Trump’s threats against the Arab country the other day (see my previous article), as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA (1, 2 and 3) and Tasnim, which quoted Araghchi’s tweet after his call with his Omani counterpart, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi:

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi (L), Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (C) and Pakistani Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar (R) - from Al Mayadeen and Tasnim.

Meanwhile, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi revealed Kazakhstan’s willingness to store Iran’s 440-kg stockpile of 60%-purity enriched uranium if Iran and the Outlaw US Empire reach an agreement on the former’s nuclear programme, as reported by Al Mayadeen. He was also quoted by Mehr as saying:

I would hope that with the extensive background I have in the Middle East, we could put that experience to good use in order to give the process the comprehensiveness it needs. I am sure we will get there. There is a minimal dialogue and exchange that we have, but it's very limited at the moment. Their view is that while the conflict is ongoing, the time is not ripe for a resumption of full co-operation. The issue with a review process is that it is an easy prey to regional crisis. Traditionally, it was the Middle East, but then last time it was the war in Ukraine, and now it's attacks on nuclear power plants. The value of the NPT is what the NPT has given us, which we should not take for granted. There are dangers and challenges on the NPT right now.

Moreover, today, in an interview with Japanese newspaper Nikkei, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan declared that a deal between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire is close at hand (sources: Mehr and Al Mayadeen):

Both sides want to reach a positive conclusion. An agreement is closer than ever. [The disruption in the Strait of Hormuz] has become a situation that takes priority over the nuclear files.

On the other hand, Pakistani Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar rejected speculation about Islamabad normalizing relations with Tel Aviv:

There are a lot of rumors going on related to the Abraham Accord, let me clear that Pakistan’s stance is very clear and consistent on that. Until Palestine is recognized with the pre-1967 model with Quds Al Sharif as its capital, there will be no flexibility.

…as quoted by Tasnim.

It is also worth mentioning that this morning Iranian military forces recovered the wreckage of an Israeli Orbiter drone shot down overnight over Qeshm Island in the south of the country, as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars and Mehr:

…while Iranian border guards “foiled an attempted infiltration by members of a hostile group along the country's western border”, in the city of Chalderan in West Azerbaijan Province, killing two of its members, as per Al Mayadeen, citing Brigadier General Ali Akbar Javidan, commander of Iran's Border Guard, which seized an M16 rifle, five magazines, two hand grenades, and other equipment in the same operation.

There are also a few interesting reports that have emerged in the meantime: one from Bloomberg (paywalled - see MES (1 and 2) and Al Mayadeen, instead) revealed that 5 American service members and contractors sustained injuries and two expensive ($30 million each) US MQ-9 Reaper drones sustained severe damage in an Iranian ballistic missile strike on a Kuwaiti air base in response to US aggression on Iran last Thursday (see my previous article). Allegedly, this was the result of shrapnel and debris falling from the interception of Iranian missiles. If true, immagine what would have happened in case of a direct hit, though I strongly suspect that it was a direct hit!

According to another paywalled Wall Street Journal report cited by Mehr, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) launched attacks against Iran together with Israel and the Outlaw US Empire since the beginning of the Ramadan War and not just towards the end, as previously revealed. Here are some excerpts courtesy of MES:

The strikes were coordinated with US and Israeli intelligence support and targeted sites including Qeshm Island, Abu Musa, Bandar Abbas, energy facilities on Lavan Island, and the Asaluyeh Petrochemical Complex.



Some attacks targeted Iranian energy infrastructure in retaliation for Iranian strikes on Emirati oil and gas facilities.



The strike on the Asaluyeh Petrochemical Complex, carried out with Israel, triggered international criticism and prompted Washington to ask Israel to stop targeting Iranian energy sites.



The operations also exposed divisions among Gulf states: Saudi Arabia urged the US to pressure the UAE to halt the attacks, warning they risked wider retaliation against regional energy infrastructure and global oil markets.



UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan became frustrated with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier in the war for refusing to join coordinated military action against Iran.

Iran’s UN ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Saeed Iravani - from IRNA .

Before leaving Iran, I will point out the following statements issued recently by Iranian officials at international fora (I will omit the full text here for sake of brevity):

Iran’s UN ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Saeed Iravani’s speech at the UN Security Council (UNSC) debate on “Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-Centered International System” last Thursday - see IRNA or Tasnim;

Saeed Iravani’s speech at the meeting of the Group of Friends of Global Governance in New York also on Thursday - see IRNA or Tasnim;

Iran’s Minister of Health and Medication Education Mohammad-Reza Zafarghandi’s remarks at the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva (Switzerland) - see Mehr.

News and updates from Lebanon

Moving to Lebanon, yesterday Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) “continued to expand its attacks across southern Lebanon […] intensifying strikes that have increasingly targeted civilian areas”, as per Al Mayadeen, which reported airstrikes on “multiple towns, including Deir Qanoun al-Nahr, Qlayleh, Arnoun, Tyre Debba, Jouaya, Majdal, Ain Qana, Maaroub, Toul, Kfarroman, Nabatieh, Choukin, Kfar Tebnit, Harouf, Aita al-Jabal, Yuhmor al-Shakif, Dibbine, and the heights of Ali al-Taher”, while “Lebanese Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh warned that several major archaeological sites are at serious risk due to Israeli airstrikes, including locations in the southern coastal city of Tyre and the Crusader-era Beaufort Castle in Arnoun”, the latter of which came under direct Israeli bombardment. Previous airstrikes also damaged the dome of the Saint George Orthodox Church in Marjayoun and the Sœurs des Sacrés-Cœurs school.

Yet, Israeli newspaper Haaretz, cited by Al Mayadeen, described the war in Lebanon as a “futile and senseless war” with no clear objectives and unknown trajectory and duration, resulting in “unjustified killing” and the “needless deaths” of soldiers, mauled by Hezbollah’s FPV drones. In fact, the number of casualties linked to the Lebanese front continue to rise, reaching 1,008 since the “ceasefire” agreement took effect on 8th April 2026, according to the latest official figures released last night by the Israeli Health Ministry (source: Al Mayadeen).

For a summary of Hezbollah’s military operations yesterday, see this article by Al Mayadeen, which - in another one - quoted a Hezbollah statement warning “against any potential Israeli attack targeting the Qaraoun Dam in eastern Lebanon”.

Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc Hassan Fadlallah - from Al Mayadeen.

Yesterday Al Mayadeen reported that Hassan Fadlallah, member of the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc, had warned that Lebanese authorities are…

not only abandoning their duty, but also granting the enemy a political platform to justify its aggression. We previously tried to avoid war and cooperated with the authorities, which extended full control over the area south of the Litani River, but they were unable to stop the attacks and abandoned their responsibilities. There is no option other than resistance and steadfastness. Even if the occupation enters villages in the south, the Resistance will continue its operations to prevent it from establishing a foothold. No one should intimidate us with the threat of sedition or internal war.

…warning against civil war, following reports about the formation of a US-backed Lebanese “Lahad Army” to disarm Hezbollah (see here for more information).

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, US-mediated military negotiations between Lebanon and and Israel took place at the US Department of War. However, as reported by Al Mayadeen, after more than 9 consecutive hours of talks, there was “no breakthrough on Lebanon’s core demand for an immediate cessation of aggression” as “the Israeli delegation refused to withdraw from occupied Lebanese territories and maintained its demand for the ‘dismantling of Hezbollah’ as part of any potential understanding”.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam was quoted today by Al Mayadeen as saying:

Are negotiations guaranteed to succeed? Certainly not. But they are the least costly path for our country and our people compared to the alternatives available today. And negotiations are not surrender.

From Al Mayadeen.

Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon have continued today, as reported by Al Mayadeen. However, Hezbollah has not stopped either, executing multiple military operations against Israeli targets, including an ambush on Israeli military forces “attempting to advance toward the eastern outskirts of the town of al-Ghandouriyeh”, as per Al Mayadeen, while the villages of Yohmor al-Shaqif, Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, Debbine remain active combat zones, with Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) “unable to break through due to sustained Resistance fire targeting their concentrations and supply routes” (source: Al Mayadeen). Nevertheless, according to Al Mayadeen, Israel is still attempting to portray limited territorials gains in their push towards the Litani River as a major battlefield achievements, which Hezbollah rejects, highlighting the fact that the IDF managed to advance by 3 km in 3 months and capture only 8 villages, 3 of which completely destroyed, along the route to the river.

This afternoon Hezbollah escalated its operations even further, firing rockets and missiles continuously into Israel, as per MES, with interceptions and impacts reported by MES (1 and 2) in Karmiel, northern Israel:

Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror quoted Israeli army radio as saying that sirens were activated in Safad for the first time in ~6 weeks, with impacts recorded on the beaches of Nahariya:

According to RNN Mirror, Hezbollah launched 25 rockets from Lebanon toward northern Israel since midnight, with reports from Zionist media indicating that “sirens have been activated more than 130 times across the north in recent hours. Within the last 24 hours, Hezbollah operations have targeted approximately 60 towns throughout the occupied territories in Al-Jalil”. Israeli media quoted by Al Mayadeen described today as one of the toughest days in northern Israel since the “ceasefire” took effect.

Before leaving Lebanon, here are two videos released by Hezbollah warning Israelis “not to send them [the soldiers] to Lebanon” (source: RNN Mirror):

…and that “no ‘security zone’ will prevent their operation”: (source: RNN Mirror):

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’d better implement the ceasefire for real before he runs out of soldiers and tanks!

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News and updates from Yemen

US MQ-9 Reaper surveillance and strike drone - from Mehr .

Moving briefly to Yemen, it is worth reporting that this morning a US MQ-9 Reaper surveillance and strike drone was downed over the Marib Province in the northeastern part of the country, as per Mehr.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

Trump’s concerns about signing an agreement with Iran - from Saba .

P.S.: Just before publishing this article, Al Mayadeen quoted US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth as saying that the US naval blockade on Iran “is very much still in place”.

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