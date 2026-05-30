GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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richardstevenhack's avatar
richardstevenhack
3h

According to Al Jazeerah, the US Navy fired a Hellfire missile into the engine room of a Gambian-flagged ship which allegedly refused to turn back when ordered.

So the blockade is still there.

The amount of nonsense in the Trump post is staggering and obviously totally delusional. Particularly the notion that Iran would allow the US to dig up the enriched uranium in conjunction with anyone. Or that Iran would allow US warships to remove any mines.

The problem is this stalemate could go on for months. One side will send a proposal which agrees to one clause and refuses another. The other side will reply agreeing with the latter proposal and refusing the former.

It's obvious that since Iran has the upper hand, Trump is playing for time, hoping something will happen to break the impasse. He can't do anything else because the moneyed interests behind the war won't let him. Iran can out-wait the US indefinitely.

The moneyed interests behind the war don't care what happens to the world economy in the meantime. They have enough money to come out on top regardless. So they're happy to let this war continue indefinitely, just like the Ukraine war.

Israel is happy, because unless an agreement is reached that requires the US to halt logistics shipments to Israel - and the US actually does so, which is next to impossible - they can keep attacking Lebanon, Gaza and the West Bank.

In the meantime, the US will do what it can to provoke Iran to "breach the ceasefire" or at least do something the US can accuse Iran of breaching the ceasefire.

Personally, if I were Iran, I'd say, 'the hell with it, let's finish the job". But they won't. The niceties must be observed (except by the US and Israel.)

When will people learn, as ex-Navy SEAL Richard Marcinko quoted an ancient Chinese general: "Always treat the enemy as the enemy because he will invariably treat you that way."

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Ed Welch's avatar
Ed Welch
1h

Chervhez le Juif!

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