As you probably know already, in the night between Wednesday 8th and Thursday 9th October 2025, Hamas and the other Palestinian Resistance factions agreed to the ceasefire agreement proposed by Trumpanyahu, following days of negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh (Egypt), as reported by Al Mayadeen, which previously quoted US President Donald J. Trump as saying:

Talks with Hamas are going well, and I might go to the Middle East next Sunday. All Islamic and Arab countries are involved in the process, something that has never happened before.

…while talking to reporters, after receiving a note from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (see this article). Later Trump said that he would visit Israel next Sunday, 12th October 2025, to give a speech at the Knesset (source: Al Mayadeen) and issued this statement on his Truth social:

And here is the statement released by Hamas early this morning (Thursday 9th October 2025 - source: Resistance News Network (Unofficial) - all emphasis mine):

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Following responsible and serious negotiations conducted by the Movement and the Palestinian resistance factions regarding President Trump’s proposal in Sharm El Sheikh, aimed at achieving a halt to the war of extermination against our Palestinian people and the withdrawal of the occupation from the Gaza Strip; the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announces reaching an agreement that stipulates ending the war on Gaza, the withdrawal of the occupation from it, the entry of aid, and the exchange of prisoners. We highly appreciate the efforts of the mediating brothers in Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, and we also value the efforts of US President Donald Trump aimed at permanently stopping the war and the complete withdrawal of the occupation from the Gaza Strip. We call upon President Trump, the guarantor states of the agreement, and various Arab, Islamic, and international parties, to compel the occupation government to fully implement the requirements of the agreement, and not allow it to evade or procrastinate in applying what has been agreed upon. We salute our great people in the Gaza Strip, in Al-Quds and the West Bank, and inside and outside the homeland, who recorded unparalleled positions of glory, heroism, and honor, and confronted the fascist occupation projects that targeted them and their national rights; these great sacrifices and stances thwarted the plans of the “israeli” occupation for subjugation and displacement. We affirm that the sacrifices of our people will not be in vain, and that we will remain faithful to the covenant, and will not abandon our people’s national rights until freedom, independence, and self-determination are achieved.

Similar statements were also issued by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement (PMM), the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), the Popular Resistance Committees and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) - a summary can be found in this Al Mayadeen article.

Zaher Jabarin, Head of the Martyrs and Prisoners Office in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), was quoted by Resistance News Network (Unofficial) and Al Mayadeen as saying:

In the context of the ongoing agreement for a ceasefire and cessation of aggression against our people in Gaza, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) confirms that it has submitted the lists of Palestinian prisoners according to the criteria agreed upon within the framework of the agreement. We await the final agreement on the names, preparatory to announcing them to our people through the Prisoners’ Information Office, immediately upon the completion of the relevant procedures and understandings. Hamas renews its pledge to our brave prisoners and their families that they will remain at the core of its priorities, and it will not rest until the last prisoner enjoys freedom.

…while Hamas official Izzat al-Rishq stated:

The ceasefire is the result of the great sacrifices and legendary patience of our people, as well as the strength and steadfastness of the resistance. The agreement is a national achievement par excellence, embodying our people’s unity and alignment with the choice of resistance as the path to confronting the Zionist occupation. Throughout every stage of the negotiations, our hearts and eyes were with our people in Gaza, that pure blood and those great sacrifices are bound by a pledge of loyalty and sacrifice. What the occupation failed to achieve through genocide and starvation over two full years, it could not attain through negotiations.

…as reported in Al Mayadeen Short News, whereas Husam Badran, head of Hamas’s National Relations Office, was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

The movement has been in contact with various factions and national figures to clarify the dangers and the necessity of formulating a common national position. Palestinian consensus forms a solid foundation for confronting the occupation and achieving the legitimate rights of our people on their land and in their future state.

See these two Al Mayadeen articles (1 and 2) for international reactions to the announcement of a ceasefire agreement.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Reactions to the announcement of the ceasefire agreement were mixed in Israel, as reported by Al Mayadeen. For instance, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, a key Netanyahu ally, thanked the Israeli Prime Minister…

who led the ship in its difficult moments and brought us to the historic moment in which we are now. The agreement includes tough prices. [Referring to the release of Palestinian prisoners] We will continue to work to ensure that Hamas never takes arms and control of the Gaza Strip again.

On the other hand, extremist Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said:

While I feel immense joy at the pending return of the hostages, I feel tremendous fear of the consequences of emptying the prisons and releasing the next generation of terrorist leaders. We cannot join in the short-sighted celebrations or vote in favor of the deal.

…rejecting part of the US plan and insisting on the continuation of military operations against Hamas after receiving the captives; similarly, tonight Israel security minister Ben-Gvir threatened Israeli government collapse if Hamas remains intact, as reported by The Guardian:

If the Hamas government is not dismantled, or if they only tell us that it is dismantled while in reality it continues to exist under a different guise - Jewish Power will dismantle the government.

Settlements Minister Orit Strock was quoted by Israeli Ynet as saying:

[I don’t] know how it’s morally possible to remain in a government that does Oslo III, sends soldiers to fight and says — we gave up on these goals.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid congratulated US President Donald Trump saying:

There is no person who deserves more the Nobel Peace Prize — and more than that, the eternal gratitude of the people of Israel. I congratulate Prime Minister Netanyahu, the commanders and soldiers of the IDF, and above all, the families of the hostages. I wish to thank President Trump for his unprecedented involvement.

Despite the announcement of a ceasefire agreement, this morning the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) continued “its bombardment across various areas of the Gaza Strip”, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which in another article reported on the skepticism of Palestinians in the US, such as Mosab Abu Toha, a Gaza-born poet and 2025 Pulitzer Prize winner for his New Yorker essays about life under siege (all emphasis added):

Trump officially announces that Hamas and Israel signed off the first phase of “Peace Plan”. To be honest, I do not like the language here. The agreement signed should be emphatically about a permanent ceasefire. No more slaughtering of more Palestinians. It must not take phases to end a genocide. This is not truly anything close to peace! To me, it sounds like a pause of bloodshed for a few days or weeks! I’m old enough to remember the first phase of the previous ‘ceasefire deal’ in January this year.

Similarly, Yousef Munayyer, a Palestinian American who heads the Palestine/Israel program at the Arab Center in Washington DC wrote the following on X:

…echoing Massimo Mazzucco (see my article here).

Shibley Telhami, the Anwar Sadat professor for peace and development at the University of Maryland, dismissed the idea of giving the Nobel Peace Prize to Trump (all emphasis mine):

…would be very welcome, especially if it includes full ceasefire and flood of badly needed Gaza aid. But so much remains unclear, even about first phase, including point of Israeli withdrawal. Key will be measures agreed to assure that first phase doesn’t become last phase. While ending carnage is badly needed, keep in mind: Gaza is obliterated, 10% of its population killed or wounded, possibly more, with overwhelming majority rendered homeless. Could take decades just to build what has been destroyed – and that’s assuming killing has really ended. Agreement is welcome, but “peacemakers” don’t enable war crimes, including the killing of thousands of children, for most of a year, then expect Nobel prize when a ceasefire is finally achieved. Italy’s PM [Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni] has been referred to the ICC [International Criminal Court] for much lesser enablement of war crimes.

In the meantime, details of the ceasefire agreement were revealed by Al Mayadeen:

ceasefire officially effective since the signing at midday today (Thursday 9th October 2025), though bombing has continued even afterwards, as reported in a separate Al Mayadeen article,

20 Israeli captives will be released by the Palestinian Resistance factions in exchange for the release of more than 2,000 Palestinian detainees, including 250 serving life sentences and 1,700 detained since Operation al-Aqsa Flood on 7th October 2023,

the exchange is expected to take place within the next 3 days, i.e. by Sunday 12th October 2025,

at least 400 aid trucks will enter Gaza each day for the first 5 days of the ceasefire agreement and the number of aid trucks will increase in the following days,

forcibly displaced Palestinians from southern Gaza are allowed to return to Gaza City and the northern areas,

Israeli forces must complete the first stage of their partial withdrawal from the Gaza Strip within 24 hours of the deal being signed, although later Israeli media reported that the countdown will start from the time of approval of the agreement by the Israeli cabinet (ongoing at the time of publishing, though the Security Cabinet already concluded and approved the plan, as per The Guardian).

The Israeli military command was quoted by Al Maydeen as saying that following…

the directives of the political echelon and in accordance with a situation assessment, the IDF has begun operational preparations for the implementation of the agreement.

…though an IDF spokesperson warned Palestinians against returning to northern Gaza, saying that the area north of Wadi Gaza “remains a dangerous combat zone” and that Israeli occupation forces “continue to encircle Gaza City”, while Mohammad al-Mughayyar, a Civil Defense official confirmed that…

Since the announcement of the proposed ceasefire deal tonight, several explosions have been reported, particularly in the northern parts of the Strip.

This afternoon Al Mayadeen reported on several skirmishes between the IDF on one side and al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, and al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the PIJ movement, on the other during the day.

In short, to answer the question in the title of the article, the ceasefire announced last night has already been violated, while not fully implemented yet, hence I seriously doubt that it will hold for long.

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran - from IRNA .

Moving to Iran, today its Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement reaffirming its stance in “supporting all initiatives aimed at halting the genocide in Gaza, ensuring the withdrawal of occupying forces, facilitating humanitarian aid entry, releasing Palestinian prisoners, and realizing the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people”, while calling for “identifying and prosecuting the commanders and perpetrators responsible for war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity in Gaza, in order to end what it described as the decades-long impunity of the Zionist regime” and paying tribute to the memory of the “great martyrs of the Resistance”, as per Al Mayadeen - see also IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) and Tasnim.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf - from IRNA .

Speaking at an open session of the Iranian Parliament yesterday, before the announcement of the ceasefire, Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated (all emphasis added):

Hamas not only dealt a technical and strategic blow to the usurping Zionist regime but also disrupted the calculations of global arrogance and plunged Israel into a quagmire of defeat. Hamas has not been eliminated; rather, it is now imposing its own demands on Israel. The regime that once sought normalization has turned into the main source of instability in the region. Hezbollah has defeated the Israeli army, preserved and rebuilt its military capabilities, and deprived the (Israeli) regime’s forces of any sense of security. Meanwhile, the Yemeni resistance continues to deny calm to ports and airports in the occupied territories. In short, two years after the Al-Aqsa Storm, the Zionist regime is facing an existential crisis. Israel has shifted from normalization to becoming the main threat in the region. Israel has become the most detested regime in the world. The geography of resistance now stretches not only from Gaza and Sana’a to Beirut, but also to Sydney, Berlin, Barcelona, Madrid, London, Amsterdam, Toronto, and American universities. We strongly condemn the meddlesome and baseless claims made in the joint statement of the foreign ministers of the GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] and the European Union, including the repetition of the absurd allegation concerning the eternally Iranian islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa. [Iran’s territorial integrity] has been sealed and safeguarded by the blood of hundreds of thousands of this nation’s brave youth. [The Iranian people] will not show the slightest leniency toward any delusional party. Iran will stand with the resistance until the full liberation of al-Quds [Jerusalem].

…as quoted by IRNA and Tasnim, whereas earlier today Al Mayadeen reported the following statement by Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee:

Iran’s defensive and combat readiness is far greater than it was in the previous four months [and] is at its peak right now. [Iran is] prepared to respond to any attack with a decisive, destructive retaliation. [Anyone who considers attacking Iran] will receive a response that is more severe and destructive than previous ones.

IRGC Chief Commander, Major General Mohammad Pakpour - from IRNA .

Similarly, yesterday, on occasion of IRGC Navy Day, IRGC Commander Major General Mohammad Pakpour warned that…

Any miscalculation by them (enemies) in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, or Iran’s islands will be met with a decisive, immediate, crushing and regret‑inducing response.

…as quoted by IRNA and Tasnim.

Brigadier General Gholam Reza Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Basij (volunteer forces) Organization - from IRNA .

Brigadier General Gholam Reza Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Basij (volunteer forces) Organization, was quoted yesterday by IRNA as saying that it is ironic that USrael considers China, Russia, Venezuela, Afghanistan and Iran as threats, while threatening and dominating all countries by deploying its military forces around the world, rebuking Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) for changing the name of its Department of Defense to the Department of War.

Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref - from Tasnim .

Today Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref also warned against a new aggression, stating:

We are not worried about confrontation, but we do not seek it either. We are not a warmongering nation and have never initiated a war. But now the enemy knows that if it attacks, it will be the one pleading for a ceasefire. Our situation today is much stronger and more cohesive than four months ago, before the 12-day defense.

…as quoted by IRNA and Tasnim.

Iranian Minister of Intelligence Seyyed Esmaeil Khatib - from IRNA .

Speaking in Hamedan Province today, Iranian Minister of Intelligence Seyyed Esmaeil Khatib described the failed USraeli plots to destabilize Iran during the 12-day war:

They mobilized the full range of Western military achievements and resources to strike at our key bases and leadership, but they achieved no success. They worked to undermine hope and progress, and to obstruct potential agreements that could advance our diplomacy. They sought to impose their narrative on Iranian public opinion and perception through disinformation and propaganda. In this hybrid war, the enemies also provoked Takfiri and Daesh militants from Syria and dispatched them toward Iran’s borders and southeastern regions to carry out assassinations, sabotage, and acts of terror. By the grace of God, their efforts failed.

…as reported by IRNA and Tasnim.

Mohammed al-Farah, a member of Ansarullah’s Political Bureau - from Saba .

Moving to Yemen, earlier today Mohammed al-Farah, a member of Ansar Allah’s Political Bureau, stated that the Yemeni movement supports “any agreement that alleviates the suffering of the Palestinian people and upholds national principles, holding the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the aggression and violations in Gaza” and that it is closely following the recently announced ceasefire agreement, as reported by Saba and Al Mayadeen.

Member of the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi - from Saba .

It is also worth reporting the following interview of Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, member of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council, by Al-Masirah TV (source: Saba - all emphasis mine):

Peace and blessings be upon Prophet Muhammad and his family. First, we must recall the words of the martyred leader (may God have mercy on him) that we should learn from the Battle of Tabuk and Surah Al-Tawbah in confronting the People of the Book. During that campaign, the Prophet showed initiative. There were rumors and hypocrisy even in Medina, yet the Prophet acted decisively. Similarly, we face the same pattern today: rumors and disinformation. So, when they claim Yemen’s operations aim to obstruct a Gaza ceasefire, this is nothing new. The aggression against Gaza hasn’t stopped; therefore, Yemen’s armed forces continue their support until the aggression ceases and the blockade is lifted. The aggression hasn’t stopped. The occupation continues to bomb Gaza—over 130 airstrikes just recently—and commits massacres every day. The Palestinian factions, including Hamas, do not seek endless war; they seek relief for Gaza’s people, the release of prisoners, and humanitarian aid. We stand with what they see fit for their people. The Yemeni Support Front has proven its effectiveness—striking deep, frightening the enemy, and imposing a naval blockade. This forced the US and others to react. If our operations were symbolic, they wouldn’t have formed a new coalition or moved warships. Even Israel and America admit the Yemeni front’s impact. Those who call it reckless should present a better alternative than silence. As the Leader (Sayyid Abdulmalik al-Houthi) said, we do what is within our means. Whoever can do more should do it instead of criticizing those who act. The Leader made it clear: even without military moves, political and economic pressure is possible—cut trade, cut ties, close airspace. Spain took action; why can’t Arab states? Even symbolic actions would matter. They failed to act as Arabs, Muslims, or humans with a conscience. They still call on the “international community” to act while they sit idle. As the martyred leader said, if change came by prayer alone, the Prophet would have stayed in the mosque praying “O Allah, destroy Quraysh”. Real action is required, not lip service. Israel has been killing, demolishing, and besieging Palestinians long before “Al-Aqsa Flood.” The crimes didn’t begin with Hamas. Hopeless or not, they [Arab regimes] are still responsible. The enemy openly says he wants to dominate Arab lands. Why stop resisting when the enemy never stops? They have armies and money—why silence even protests? Supporting Gaza is our religious duty. Silence would bring God’s punishment before America’s. As for others—what did silence earn them? Has normalization helped them? Did Trump’s billions in Gulf money stop aggression? No. Even Trump admitted Israel’s reputation collapsed globally. [Why can’t Arab regimes take real steps?] Because they’re dependent. Their aircraft can’t fly without US permission. During the aggression against Yemen, airstrike coordinates came from the US itself. Even their weapons are controlled by Washington. If they wanted to move militarily, they couldn’t. But they could act politically or economically—they just choose not to. The martyred leader warned about this: they want to brand Hezbollah, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad as “terrorists,” to form Arab-Islamic forces protecting Israel, not Palestine—exactly as we see today. [On Yemeni mercenaries seeing USraeli escalation as an “opportunity” to fight Ansar Allah] That only exposes their greed. They’re begging new masters for money. Even after receiving billions from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, they achieved nothing. The real victory is Yemen’s—thanks to its tribes, citizens, and loyal leaders who refused Saudi bribes. [Would they actually fight under the US or Israeli flag?] For money, yes. They don’t represent the Yemeni people. The Yemeni nation stands with Palestine; these are merely tools for foreign agendas. [What if Saudi Arabia or the UAE join a new aggression?] They’ve already done everything they could. We advise them to learn from the US—which stopped its attacks after realizing Yemen’s growing power. Our missiles are more accurate now, our drones stronger. Any country that attacks Yemen will be hit in return. We expect moves and rumors, but the Yemeni people are united, vigilant, and aware. The martyr leader taught us to study how the People of the Book operate—through propaganda and deceit. We are ready and confident in God’s victory. Our people, our army, our mobilization—all strong and alert. Those who thought they’d capture Sana’a in a week couldn’t even in years. Yemen proved resilient and victorious. They attacked us long before we supported Gaza. They always fabricate justifications. But Yemenis know the truth—our people aren’t fooled. As we said before, after finishing with the local aggressors, we face the real enemies—America and Israel. Any attack on Yemen now is revenge for our support of Gaza, and we will respond with full strength and faith. The assassination of the Prime Minister, ministers, and other leaders is, without doubt, a grave loss to our nation. But these martyrs were men of faith, principle, and sacrifice — their blood strengthens our determination rather than weakens it. The Yemeni people are a people of resistance; when we lose a leader, dozens rise to continue his path. Israel and its American backers imagine that by targeting our leadership, they will break our will. They are mistaken. We are a people who believe that martyrdom in the path of God is victory itself. The assassination only reaffirms the righteousness of our cause and exposes the criminality of the Zionist enemy and its partners. Every drop of blood spilled from our leaders becomes a new spark for steadfastness, for mobilization, and for greater faith in the justice of our struggle. The Yemeni government, under the leadership of the President of the Supreme Political Council, continues to function effectively. The institutions did not collapse, nor did the state waver — that is the real proof that their crime failed to achieve its objectives. What is the price of silence in the face of genocide? What is the price of abandoning Gaza and Palestine? Those who think in terms of cost and benefit have no understanding of faith, dignity, or moral responsibility. We are not merchants of principles. We act because our faith demands it, because our humanity demands it. Our stance is religious before it is political. As long as the aggression continues, as long as children and women are killed in Gaza, Yemen will continue its support — militarily, morally, and politically. We do not act for applause or for gain; we act for God, and for the oppressed who have no helper but Him. The path forward is clear: steadfastness, awareness, unity, and faith. The “Al-Aqsa Flood” has changed the world. It broke the myth of the invincible Israeli army. It exposed the weakness of its allies and the hypocrisy of those who claimed to be defenders of human rights. For Yemen, this path is one of principle. We will continue to defend the oppressed, to expose the aggressor, and to support Palestine until victory, liberation, and the end of occupation. Our naval operations will continue until the aggression stops and the siege on Gaza is lifted. This is not negotiable. We trust in God’s promise: “Indeed, Allah defends those who believe”. Victory will come from Him, not from the United Nations or from Western powers. The resistance in Gaza, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen — all are connected in a single front of faith and justice. And we tell the enemies clearly: if you continue your crimes, expect a response. We are not a people who bow, nor a people who forget. The blood of our martyrs — from the Prime Minister to every child killed in Yemen or Gaza — will not go in vain. My [final] message [to the Arab and Islamic peoples] is this: do not wait for your governments. Move as peoples. Speak, boycott, resist in every way you can. Do not be silent while Gaza burns. The Zionist project does not stop at Palestine — it seeks to dominate the entire region. Whoever thinks neutrality will save him is deluded. Today, Gaza is the front line, but tomorrow it could be Mecca, Medina, or any Arab capital. So, rise with your voice, your word, your money, your boycott, your awareness. Let every Arab and Muslim make the cause of Palestine his personal cause. This is the duty of our faith, our honor, and our humanity. May peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you, and upon every free soul standing with the people of Gaza and all the oppressed in the world.

Powerful words… and today I will close this article here.

UPDATE/P.S.: Craig Murray has just published this article drawing a parallel between this “peace” plan in Gaza between Hamas and USrael and the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon between Hezbollah and USrael last year. I recommend that you read it, as it is very insightful and optimistic in the long term, though pessimistic in the short term. It also made me think that, now that USrael has finished (temporarily?) its job in Gaza, it may escalate its military operations in Lebanon, after regrouping and redeployment, especially considering that, according to the Lebanese government’s plan, Hezbollah should be disarmed by the Lebanese army by the end of this year, as I reported in the past.

