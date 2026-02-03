More than one month has passed since the USrael-backed riots in Iran aiming at regime change and the build-up of US assets in the region, however no USraeli attack has materialized on Iran… yet! In my previous update I reported that the Outlaw US Empire was still deploying military assets around Iran; since then, there have been no additional reports about US movements (as far as I am aware - please provide updates in a comment, if you have any).

So, the reasons why US Emperor, a.k.a. US President Donald J. Trump has not ordered an attack could be two, in my opinion:

USrael is still gathering intelligence, in order to understand how to proceed and, possibly, how to catch Iran by surprise with a “shock & awe” attack, similar to what we saw in Venezuela exactly one month ago with Nicolas Maduro’s abduction (which I covered here); ongoing diplomatic negotiations.

Please mind that the two are not mutually exclusive. Actually, it could be that, as it happened during the 12-day war in June 2025, the Outlaw US Empire is negotiating (in bad faith) with Iran in order to buy time and gather final intelligence data before launching the first attack. However, this may also play in Iran’s favour: in fact, as reported in this Mehr article (which I recommend that you read in full), Iran is not sitting idle either and is gathering data on the US Navy deployment (and, in particular, the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group) through its long-range aerial reconnaissance drones, equipped with advanced sensors, capable of collecting electronic and signal intelligence from significant distances, thus allowing Iranian armed forces to monitor and analyze radar, communication and data-link frequencies (especially those associated with Aegis systems) and design more effective jamming, deception, or radar-blinding scenarios.

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

Indeed diplomatic negotiations seem to be ongoing. In fact, last Saturday, 31st January 2026, Trump stated that his administration is still engaged in talks with Tehran. Here is what he said in an interview with Fox News, as quoted by Al Mayadeen:

The plan is that [Iran is] talking to us, and we’ll see if we can do something, otherwise we’ll see what happens […] a big fleet [is] heading out there. The last time they negotiated [i.e. just before the 12-day war!], we had to take out their nuclear, didn’t work. Then we took it out a different way, and we’ll see what happens. We can’t tell them the plan [for Iran]. If I told them the plan, it would be almost as bad as telling you the plan.

In addition to the above, last Saturday Al Mayadeen reported on:

the meeting of Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani with Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), in Tehran (Iran) last Saturday for bilateral talks on regional developments (see here and here) and…

a call between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the same topic plus Iran’s nuclear file (see here)…

…indicating that probably Iran was already negotiating indirectly to the US administration via regional intermediaries, such as Qatar and Egypt, but also Turkey, as mentioned in another article by Al Mayadeen, which reported also on parallel talks between US General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Israeli General Eyal Zamir, Chief of the General Staff of Israel Defense Forces (IDF), thus suggesting that Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may be scheming something against Iran behind the scenes… as usual!

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L) - from IRNA .

In an interview with CNN last Sunday, 1st February 2026, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi hinted at ongoing indirect negotiations with the Outlaw US Empire, despite the lack of trust after what happened in June 2025. Here is what Araghchi said (all emphasis mine - see also Al Mayadeen, Al Masirah, IRNA and Mehr):

I am not concerned about war. What I am concerned of is miscalculations. […] We have lost our trust [in] the US as a negotiating partner. There are now some intermediators, some friendly countries in the region, who are trying to build this confidence. So, I see the possibility of another talk, if the US negotiation team follows what President Trump said: a fair and equitable deal to ensure that there [are] no nuclear weapons.

…adding that, in return, he would expect the lifting of sanctions that have burdened Iran's economy for over a decade.

When asked about Iran’s missile arsenal and its support for resistance groups in the region (e.g. Hamas in Palestine, Hezbollah in Lebanon and Ansar Allah in Yemen), Araghchi said:

Let’s not talk about impossible things. And not lose the opportunity to achieve a fair and equitable deal, which I said is achievable even in a short period of time.

…warning that, if negotiations fail, Iran is ready for war, as restated in this tweet.

Araghchi returned on the same topic yesterday (Monday 2nd February 2026) during a visit at Imam Ruhollah Khomeini’s mausoleum in Tehran (sources: IRNA, Mehr and Al Masirah):

Today, following the failure of the conspiracy, the same parties are once again talking about diplomacy. We have always been ready for dialogue, but meaningful diplomacy can only occur from a position of equality, mutual respect, and the interests of the Iranian nation. Anyone who speaks with the Iranian nation respectfully will receive a respectful response. Conversely, anyone who speaks through threats and force will be met with the same tone. Diplomacy cannot coexist with pressure, threats, and intimidation.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from IRNA .

In a speech delivered last Sunday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei reiterated the warning against US aggression on Iran, as it would escalate to a regional war. Here is what he said (all emphasis added - sources: RNN Mirror and Middle East Spectator Telegram channels, Al Mayadeen, Al Manar, Al Masirah, IRNA and Mehr - I strongly recommend that you watch the 1-minute video snippet below to see Iranians’ reaction to Khamenei’s words further down and understand how supportive they are to their leader!):

It’s nothing new that they sometimes talk about war and about planes and ships and all that. In the past, the Americans have repeatedly threatened and said that all options are on the table, including the option of war. The Iranian nation should not be frightened by these things; the people of Iran are undeterred by such threats. We are not the ones who start [a war], and we do not want to attack any country, but the Iranian nation will deliver a hard punch to anyone who attacks and harasses it. What is the issue between the United States and Iran?

The issue can be summed up in a few words:

The United States wants to devour Iran; the Iranian nation and the Islamic Republic prevent this. Iran possesses numerous attractions: Its oil, gas, rich minerals, and geographic location are attractive. The US wants to seize control of this country just as they controlled it before. For more than thirty years, the Americans were in Iran. They had the resources, they had the oil, they had the politics, they had the security, they had the connections with the world, they had everything. They did whatever they wanted. Now they want to go back to the same situation as the Pahlavi era. The Iranian nation is standing firm against them. Iran stands firm and will continue to stand firm, and, God willing, will put an end to the United States’ mischief and harassment.

Iran will deliver a strong and decisive punch to any enemy who is greedy, wants to attack us, and cause trouble. And America should know, that if they start a war this time, it will be a regional war.

The recent attempt at internal sedition wasn’t the first, and it certainly won’t be the last. The recent sedition attempt was completely ordered and directed from abroad. In my assessment, it was an American-Zionist insurgency. Yes, there were people, ignorant people, who also joined in and committed riots. But the terrorist acts, organized killings, trying to take over government buildings, and so on—this was directed from abroad. In essence it was a coup, which thanks to the diligent efforts of the police, the basij, the IRGC and all others with responsibility, was foiled. But most importantly, the enemy’s plot failed due to the unity of the Iranian people, as well as the wise merchants distancing themselves from these treacherous acts. The only “crime” of Iran is saying “no” to the United States of America. They want to impose their dictates upon the Iranian nation. But the Islamic Republic of Iran stands firm, and will continue to stand firm. America will never force us into submission. Everyone knows that the U.S. military is the most powerful in the world. In fact it is a “super power”. But Iranians have experienced these threats of war many times before, and we do not fear them. And God willing, the glorious nation of Iran will prevail with divine courage and strength.

Senior political advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, Admiral Ali Shamkhani - from Al Mayadeen .

Yesterday Admiral Ali Shamkhani, senior official in the Supreme National Defense Council and senior political advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader, gave an interesting interview to Al Mayadeen, covering different topics, starting from the negotiations with the Outlaw US Empire on the nuclear file. Here are some highlights (all emphasis mine - see Al Masirah, IRNA and Mehr for shorter summary):

There is no reason to move the stored material out of Iran. 60% enrichment can be reduced to 20% if they are concerned, but they must offer something in return. [Iran’s enriched uranium at 60% is intended primarily] to counter enemy conspiracies against us first, and secondly to prepare for negotiations and dialogue. The West perhaps does not understand, or does not want to understand, what we say, that producing or possessing weapons is forbidden by a religious decree. [This] is non-negotiable and stems from the vision of a religious authority, the Leader of the Revolution and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sayyed Ali Khamenei. Iran does not seek nuclear weapons, will not seek a nuclear weapon, and will never stockpile nuclear weapons, but the other side must pay the price for this. The quantity of enriched uranium remains unknown, because part of the stockpile is under rubble, and there is no initiative yet to extract it, as it is extremely dangerous. [Iran] has repeatedly confirmed and demonstrated its readiness for practical negotiations with the United States, and not with anyone else. [Europe has] practically proven that it cannot do anything, after US President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018, and also during negotiations before last June’s war. Even Trump did not allow them to intervene in these matters. The negotiations are limited to the United States and to the nuclear file, over which an agreement can be reached. If negotiations start under the conditions I mentioned, with the two basic requirements of staying away from threats and avoiding illogical orders, of course, there is the possibility for direct and indirect meetings with the American side. [Direct talks] will be preceded by indirect negotiations. If there is an understanding and if it forms quickly, the situation can shift to direct negotiations, and it will only be on the nuclear issue. One of the conditions of the negotiations is to limit them to the nuclear topic. War is not just exchanging fire or the whizz of cannons. We are actually living in warlike conditions, but we are prepared for any circumstances that may arise. [Military readiness] does not mean provoking war, but we are facing an unjust war and threats imposed on us by our enemies, who are preparing for this war with all their capabilities. The enemies are seeking to swallow Iran. Swallowing Iran while the Islamic Republic exists is impossible. Iran is a morsel that will get stuck in their throats; they will never be able to swallow it. [Adversaries] have still not learned from their previous experiences. Over the past four decades, they have taken numerous measures against the Islamic Republic of Iran with the aim of swallowing Iran, and they have failed. I hope that in this experience as well they realize this reality and understand that Iran is not swallowable. Before they spend their money and threaten the security of the region, they should be deterred from this kind of behavior. Since Trump came to power and withdrew from the nuclear agreement in 2018, he has pursued a specific plan and scenario against Iran. [Trump is now] seeking to take steps forward and implement alternative plans following his return to the presidency. We are now in the course of Plan B. That is, the first alternative plan after last June’s war that involved equipping, educating, training, and supporting those who took up arms against the country’s security centers, in order to weaken Iran’s position, pave the way for the next plan, and provide the groundwork for the following step. As military figures, we must assume that war is inevitable, without a doubt. [However,] within political realities, there is still ample time to invest opportunities in the right direction. One of the correct paths is diplomacy and dialogue. They have sent us proposals. If these proposals are free of threats, include logical conditions, and avoid arrogance, then there is hope to prevent an unjustified catastrophe or incident. These matters are still in their initial stages. I believe there is a real possibility of achieving this goal and avoiding war. [Why war against Iran would turn regional?] The first reason is the enemy’s military deployment and positioning in the region, including the furthest points surrounding the Islamic Republic of Iran. Militarily, it is therefore impossible to confine deterrence and response to Iran’s geography alone. [The second reason is that] endurance and restraint taught us during last June’s war that it was not in the country’s interest. Patience is no longer the case. We informed some parties in the region that we will not exercise restraint, and we intend to inform others in a documented manner. Many countries issued statements and made every effort to prevent threats from originating from within their territories and announced that they would not allow their territory to be used to launch any attack against the Islamic Republic. [Iran] regards the desire of regional countries to prevent war as sincere, and everyone must participate in preventing this catastrophe in the region. One of the main theaters of war at sea is a real possibility. We are testing our capabilities to target enemy positions, as these capabilities were not tested during the twelve-day war. We do not separate targets from underlying doctrine. There is no room for such compartmentalization. Israel and the United States are not two different elements; they are one and the same, as proven by reality and facts. The assumption that the United States would strike without Israel’s participation is fundamentally wrong. If the United States strikes, Israel will certainly be involved and must be responded to accordingly. The scale of the response depends on their actions and steps. We respond in kind. Our current plans are certainly different from those at the beginning of the 12-day war; different in planning, equipment, organization, and systems. All of these capabilities are homegrown. There are no limitations on production capacity. [Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is] the essential pillar that we are duty-bound to protect with all our capabilities. Any attack, no matter how small, would turn into a colossal crisis, greater than what others can imagine. We will take all necessary measures to defend this essential pillar. The Leader is courageous. In these circumstances, he delivered a speech yesterday and personally visited the shrine of the late Imam Khomeini, something only a few would publicly announce under such conditions. [During the 12-day war Sayyed Ali Khamenei] filled the vacuum created by the assassinations of military commanders within a matter of hours […] decisions in the early hours were taken directly by the Leader. Difficulties make the revolution stronger and more resilient. The question of fear for the Revolution is a result of psychological and cognitive warfare waged by enemies against Iran. [Saddam Hussein] destroyed Iranian cities, killed more than 17,000 troops, and invaded the country. The situation then was far more tragic than today. What makes things seem different today is the cognitive war being waged by the enemy, a war that goes beyond psychological operations and targets awareness and perception. 11th February, the anniversary of the revolution’s victory, is still alive. Over the past 47 years, we have never initiated a war, and we have no desire for this fact to change. The Americans are present in the region to defend Israel. Iran is the force that constrains Israel in the region and prevents its bullying and arrogance. We will continue on this path and we will not allow them to turn the region into an unsafe area or push us toward a situation we do not want. Iran will continue its choices, policies, and support for the option of resistance and resistance groups in Palestine, Lebanon, and elsewhere. The reason Iran is targeted is on the Resistance's flank.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from Mehr .

Getting back to the topic of negotiations, yesterday Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian officially ordered the resumption of talks with the Outlaw US Empire on the nuclear issue, as per Al Mayadeen, Al Manar, Al Masirah, IRNA and Mehr, the last of which also reported that Iran was carefully studying the structure of potential negotiations. Later in the day, Al Mayadeen quoted Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib as saying that negotiations will be conducted within the framework of national interests and under the guidance of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), while in this other article Al Mayadeen revealed that nuclear talks between US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will take place in Istanbul (Turkey) next Friday, 6th February 2026 - representatives from regional countries, such as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Egypt, are also expected to participate.

To be honest, I am not sure how the participation of so many countries can facilitate the negotiation process, but we will see… In any case, I am very wary of these talks. As I mentioned at the beginning of this article, I suspect that the Outlaw US Empire is just trying to buy time to finalize war preparations and/or catch Iran by surprise, though it is very unlikely that Iran will let its guard down - as they say, “fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me”!

It is no coincidence that IRGC drones have been carrying out surveillance activities near the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group in the Arabian Sea / Gulf of Oman for the seventh day in a row now, as reported on Middle East Spectator Telegram channel, while other drones have been monitoring the north-west, near the border with Azerbaijan (see images below). However, earlier today (Tuesday 3rd February 2026) an Iranian Shahed-139 drone, was shot down by an F-35C as it approached “aggressively” the USS Abraham Lincoln, as reported by Middle East Spectator and Reuters, though, according to the former, the downed drone was immediately replaced by another one to continue the monitoring of the US Navy deployment. Now just imagine someone coming from out of town and starting looking around suspiciously and towards your house, only to shoot at the security camera in your garden: this is roughly what’s happened today! Call it a provocation, if you want… a provocation that may have triggered an Iranian (failed) attempt to board and seize the US-flagged and US-crewed M/V Stena Imperative merchant vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

From Middle East Spectator Telegram channel.

Also, as reported by The Times of Israel (1 and 2), today Witkoff was in Israel for a meeting with Netanyahu, the Head of Mossad David Barnea, and the Israeli Minister of Defense Yisrael Katz, who told him their demands for the negotiations in Istanbul next Friday, insisting on the fact that Iran should give up its ballistic missile program and its support to its regional allies in the Axis of Resistance, something that Iran fully rejects. In fact, Israeli media were concerned that Iran-US talks may sideline these issues, as requested by Iran (source: Al Mayadeen).

If Witkoff agrees with Israeli officials and brings these points to the table on Friday, the Iranians will walk away… and war may start - it is no coincidence that the US Navy is still in the region, while an Iranian diplomatic source remains skeptical, “neither optimistic nor pessimistic” about upcoming talks, as per Al Mayadeen, adding that Iran is at its “maximum defensive readiness” and is prepared for any scenario.

Spokesperson for the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Ebrahim Rezaei - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, warned that Iranian Armed Forces would…

neutralize 50 percent of the enemy's capabilities in the initial phase of any potential war.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, quoted Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces as saying:

No American [soldier] will be safe, and the fire of the region will burn America and those with it. We will never be negligent in the face of enemies. Any mistake made by the enemy will be met with an immediate response. A strong and vast Iran is a country that cannot be blockaded. [Iran] is not afraid of false noise or the enemy’s formal arrogance.

…adding that Iran’s military doctrine has shifted from a defensive posture to an offensive one, “based on a rapid and broad operations approach with the adoption of hybrid and powerful military strategies”.

If we consider all recent statements by various Iranian officials, it seems clear to me that Iran’s strategy, in case of USraeli attack, is an immediate and coordinated large drone and missile barrage on several fronts, targeting most, if not all US bases in the Middle East and, most likely, also the US Navy deployment in the region, in order to deter any further strikes. If Iran managed to sink a US ship, even better the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, it may deter USrael to attack ever again… though it may also trigger a nuclear retaliation! Surely, Iran will have to calibrate carefully its response to the initial attack according to its scale, targets and the damage sustained.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohamad Bagher Ghalibaf - from IRNA .

Moving on, last Sunday Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohamad Bagher Ghalibaf announced that Iran now considers the armies of European countries as terrorist groups in response to the recent EU designation of the IRGC as such (sources: Al Mayadeen, Al Masirah, IRNA and Mehr - all emphasis added):

The IRGC is the world’s most unique anti-terrorism institution, which, with the help of the people of the region, brought down the Daesh rule and eliminated the global threat of this terrorist group. In its path of fighting international terrorism, the IRGC has offered hundreds of martyrs, including one of its greatest and most experienced commanders, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani. The enmities of the world’s terror supporters will not diminish the IRGC’s power. I announce that under Article 7 of the law on reciprocal action against the [US’s] declaration of the IRGC as a terrorist organization, the armies of European countries are considered terrorist groups, and the EU bears responsibility for the consequences of this action. By trying to deal a blow to the IRGC, which was the greatest obstacle to the spread of terrorism to Europe, the Europeans actually shot themselves in the foot and once again made decisions against their people’s interests through blindly obeying the Americans.

After this announcement, Alireza Salimi, a cleric and lawmaker from Tehran, “called for the expulsion of military attachés stationed at European countries’ embassies in Tehran, arguing that they should be regarded as ‘terrorists’ because the armies of their respective countries have been declared terrorist entities”, as per IRNA, which quoted him as saying:

They are now terrorists, and allowing them to remain in the country is against the law.

I cannot argue with that… and Ghalibaf either; in fact, according to IRNA, he “instructed Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission to pursue the issue and coordinate with the Foreign Ministry”.

Moving briefly to Israel, it is worth reporting, in support to previous statements, that its military officials claim that Iran’s ballistic missile program poses an “existential threat” to their country. An unnamed senior military official stated clearly that…

Israel cannot coexist with Iran’s ballistic missiles. The Iranian missile threat is no longer a secondary issue, but has become central to Israeli security calculations. Iran can now launch dozens of missiles simultaneously.

…adding that a limited strike focusing on Iran’s nuclear sites only would not be effective without also addressing the country's “missile launch infrastructure, stockpiles, and manufacturing capabilities”, as per Al Mayadeen, citing Israeli KAN radio and Turkish Anadolu news agency.

On the other hand, Israeli media cited by Al Mayadeen (e.g. i24NEWS) are warning that a new war with Iran could cripple the Israeli economy for good, with analysts saying that “hostilities could disrupt ports and airports, choke foreign trade, and trigger a sharp rise in insurance premiums, with immediate consequences for investment flows […] a large-scale war could partially paralyze aviation and international commerce, while surging shipping and energy costs would rapidly feed into higher consumer prices at home”, with risks of flight of foreign capital and of sovereign credit rating downgrade, further amplifying economic strain.

Moving to Yemen, last Saturday the Houthis, a.k.a. Ansar Allah, reaffirmed full support for Iran in case of US aggression on the latter. Hizam al-Assad, a member of the Ansar Allah movement’s politburo, was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

Yemen categorically rejects any US aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran and affirms its full solidarity with it. We place full responsibility on the United States for any escalation and its consequences, while response options are a sovereign matter that must be decided by the leadership based on its assessment of the situation.

Members of Ansar Allah political bureau Hizam Al-Assad (L) and Mohammad Al-Farah (R) - from Al Masirah.

Hizam al-Assad also warned Israel against the continuation of “ceasefire” violations in Gaza, stating that the current truce…

does not constitute an open mandate for killing, nor a cover for the continuation of Zionist crimes

…and that the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) are ready to re-enter the fray…

with deeper and more effective capabilities than before. [Our response would be] harsher than the Israeli enemy expects. [The current truce is] the end of a round of fighting, not the end of the war.

…as reported by Al Masirah, which, in another article, quoted Mohammad Al-Farah, another member of the Political Bureau of Ansar Allah, as saying that “any act of aggression against Iran or Yemen would not remain confined to a limited geographical scope, stressing that its repercussions would extend beyond borders and affect all parties without exception”.

I will conclude this article with the following two videos released by the Iraqi resistance faction Saraya Awliyaa Al-Damm (Blood Guardians Brigades), the second of which reveals extensive underground tunnels and a mobile rocket launcher and vowing to support Iran in any upcoming war with USrael:

P.S.: There are reports coming out just before publication (e.g. Al Mayadeen) suggesting that Iran would like to move the talks with the Outlaw US Empire from Istanbul (Turkey) to Muscat (Oman).

