I will go straight to the core of this article and try to answer the question in the title straight away: open-source flight tracking data from FlightRadar24 (see screenshot above) show that last Tuesday, 30th September 2025, the US Air Force (USAF) deployed “at least a dozen KC-135 Stratotankers and one KC-46A Pegasus aerial refueling tanker aircraft from the Atlantic to Qatar”, as per SouthFront.press, which however suggested that these tankers could have been “escorting fighter jets, which do not usually show up on open-source flight tracking data, to Al Udeid and other air bases in the Middle East”.

In any case, all this point to a surge in USAF deployment in the Middle East, which could be an indication that USrael (not a typo, but a portmanteau of US and Israel!) may be preparing to restart its war on Iran, though SouthFront.press also wrote that (emphasis added)…

Just a day earlier, it was reported that the U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of over 30 aerial refueling tankers, including KC-135s and KC-46s, from multiple domestic bases to Europe. This deployment marked one of the largest single-day movements of refueling aircraft in recent history.

As if the above was not enough, the Outlaw US Empire is also deploying the USS Gerald R. Ford, the largest aircraft carrier of the US Navy, in the Mediterranean Sea, where it has recently arrived after transiting through the Strait of Gibraltar yesterday (1st October 2025), as reported by SouthFront.press. However, it must be said that the “EUCOM area of responsibility [which includes the Mediterranean] encompasses all of Europe, Russia, the Caucasus, and parts of Asia and the Middle East, in addition to the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans”.

So, it is not very clear (yet) what is happening: is the Outlaw US Empire planning to bomb Russia (given the deployments in Europe)? Or both Russia and Iran? That would be crazy! In any case, it does not bode well, especially considering the recent secretive US military meeting at Quantico (Virginia) attended by both US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and US President Donald J. Trump, both of who uttered ominous words, as briefly pointed out by Karl Sanchez in his latest post.

Regarding a possible escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian war into a fully fledged NATO-Russia war, we must also take into account the recent developments with European government trying to stir the pot with fake Russian drones all over Europe, alleged violations of European airspace by Russian jet fighters, France seizing a Russian-linked oil tanker and discussions revolving around the deployment of long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles (up to 2,500 km for the Block II TLAM-N variant, which could hit even beyond Moscow and St. Petersburg!) in Ukraine, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warning that…

If this happens, it will be a new, serious escalation of tensions that will require an adequate response from Russia. There is no magic weapon for Kiev, and no weapon can radically change the course of events on the front line. There’s a pause in negotiations, an unclear horizon for continuing these negotiations. The Kiev regime’s position is quite abstract. They don’t want to continue negotiations. They don’t want to try to reach an agreement on anything. Nevertheless, we [Russia] should calmly do our job, maintain openness to dialogue and communication with all parties.

…as quoted by Al Maydeen, citing an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin (emphasis mine).

As for the war front in the Middle East, it must be said that yesterday the Pentagon announced that US and allied forces are “reducing their presence in Iraq, formally beginning the drawdown of a mission that has lasted more than a decade”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell as stating:

This reduction reflects our combined success in fighting ISIS and marks an effort to transition to a lasting US-Iraq security partnership. The US government will continue close coordination with the government of Iraq and coalition members to ensure a responsible transition. US troops simply are not necessary to be in federal Iraq to conduct a counter-ISIS mission. Iraq is eminently capable of doing it themselves.

Although this withdrawal was planned well in advance and is part of the joint agreement reached between Washington and Baghdad ~2 years ago, I wonder if the Outlaw US Empire is vacating its military bases in Iraq knowing that they would be the first target of Iranian retaliation, in case of a coordinated US-Israeli attack on Iran.

Spokeswoman of the Iranian government Fatemeh Mohajerani - from Tasnim .

In the meantime, the Iranian government has prepared a comprehensive plan to counter the sanctions that will be reinstated against the country on 18th October 2025, following the activation of the JCPOA snapback mechanism by the E3 (France, Germany and UK) and the votes at the UNSC against resolutions advanced by Russia and China to either lift or delay sanctions against Iran. Fatemeh Mohajerani, spokeswoman of the Iranian government, was quoted yesterday by Tasnim as saying:

The government had considered all possible scenarios long ago and drafted a plan, which is scheduled to be approved on Sunday [5th October 2025]. This approach ensures that the least possible pressure is imposed on the daily lives of the people.

It is also worth reporting that China is urging all involved parties for a peaceful settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue. During a press conference in Beijing last Tuesday, 30th September 2025, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun, did not mince his words and, fairly and squarely, he blamed the Outlaw US Empire for the current situation (emphasis mine):

The US’s unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is the root cause of today’s crisis. China maintains that peacefully resolving the Iranian nuclear issue through political and diplomatic means is the only viable option and opposes the threat of force, slapping sanctions and pressuring.

….urging the Outlaw US Empire and the E3 to…

show political sincerity, make more diplomatic effort, take the Iranian nuclear issue back to the right track of political and diplomatic settlement, and prevent the situation from further escalation.

…as quoted by Al Maydeen. Similarly, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Vasily Nebenzia, wrote a detailed letter to the UN Secretary General and to the UNSC President (full text in this article by IRNA - Islamic Republic News Agency) saying that the restoration of sanctions against Iran has no legal basis.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) on 17/01/2025 - from Al Mayadeen .

Speaking of Russia and Iran, earlier today (Thursday 2nd October 2025) the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty signed in Moscow on 17th January 2025 by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially come into force, as reported by IRNA, Tasnim and Al Mayadeen. This is significant, as it sends a powerful message to USrael that Russia has Iran’s back. Yes, I am aware of its vague terms regarding military cooperation, especially in case of aggression on either country, but, we do not know the content of other agreements that may have been signed on this specific topic (see articles 5 and 6 in the full text of the Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agreement between Iran and Russia).

Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh (L) and his Turkish counterpart General Yaşar Güler (R) - from IRNA .

At the same time Iran is also seeking to strengthen its relationship with Pakistan, a nuclear power, and enhance defense relations with Turkey. In fact, yesterday Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone conversation with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs (source: IRNA), whereas Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh flew to Ankara and met with his Turkish counterpart, General Yaşar Güler, as reported by Tasnim, whereas IRNA (1 and 2) quoted the former as saying:

We have come to this country for a two-day visit with a high-ranking delegation from our Armed Forces, at the invitation of the Defense Minister of our friendly nation, Turkey. During our visit, we are scheduled to meet with military, defense, and security officials. The cooperation between our two countries, particularly in the defense sector, is essential for establishing stability and security along our shared borders, which exceed 500 kilometers in length. Therefore, it is important to strengthen our defense and military relations, and this visit has been organized for that purpose. The commonalities between Iran and Turkey are so extensive that the differences are considered insignificant in comparison, but the enemies have always tried to magnify these differences and downplay the commonalities.

Not much else has transpired from this meeting. However, earlier today Erdogan issued a “presidential decree to freeze assets of dozens of Iranian entities linked to Iran’s nuclear program”, as per Al Mayadeen (Short News). So, clearly Turkey is playing both sides, as usual.

Emblem of The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) - from IRNA .

So, just to make things clear to everyone, on occasion of the first anniversary of Operation True Promise 2, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) issued a statement warning that “any new act of hostility will be met with a more powerful and precise retaliation” than before, as per IRNA and Al Mayadeen, with Tasnim reporting the full text (all emphasis mine):

(Today, 2nd October [2025]) is a reminder of the historic and enduring epic Operation True Promise 2, in which the Islamic Iran, in response to the (Israeli) assassination of the commanders and leaders of the resistance front, Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Martyr Major General Abbas Nilforoushan of the IRGC, shattered the heart of the occupied territories with waves of missile fire and pinpoint drones, and collapsed the puppet hegemony of the Zionist regime. This strategic operation, led and planned by Lieutenant General Mohammad Baqeri, “a symbol of military rationality and a designer of the balance of deterrence”, the courageous and inspiring command of Lieutenant General Hossein Salami, “the flag-bearer of the battlefield, the revolution’s power and the discourse of resistance”, and the technical genius and offensive power of the distinguished General of the IRGC, Major General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, and the operational acumen and jihadi spirit of Major General Mahmoud Baqeri, showcased Iran’s missile power with its wonders to the Zionist enemy and its supporters, especially the criminal rulers of the White House. These four renowned generals, accompanied by other brave and zealous commanders and warriors trained in the school of revolution and Wilayat Faqih (guardianship of the jurist), with empathy and coordination created an epic by despising the criminal and terrorist Zionist regime, an epic that caused the satisfaction, enthusiasm and proud joy of the Iranian nation, and also of the resistance front and those who seek justice and resist domination. (Operation) True Promise II was not only a harsh punishment in response to the enemy’s act of aggression and crimes in the silence of the ineffectual world forums, but also a clear message to the world and the evil and wolfish Zionist regime that the era of costless threats has ended and any aggression will result in a regret-inducing response. This operation, aimed at targeting the enemy’s strategic centers deep in the occupied territories, showed that the missile and drone power of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is the true support of national security and dignity, has penetrated every defensive shield, even the multi-layered defense systems of the Zionist regime, which is supported by the US and NATO, and destroyed and devastated its targets with astonishing precision, so that today, the Iron Dome and the Arrow and flak systems of the child-killing (Israeli) regime lack credibility and effectiveness, despite the propaganda and psychological operations of the media empire and Zionism. The IRGC honors the memory, names, and epics of the eternal commanders of the Lebanese resistance and the martyrs of the authority of the Islamic Iran, renews our commitment to the ideals of the Islamic civilization-building Revolution and its great and wise architect, Imam Khomeini (RA), and stresses following the wise guidelines of the great leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Imam Khamenei. We seize the opportunity and warn with complete firmness and determination that any new mistake and possible aggression from the enemy camp will have a heavier, more precise, and more deadly response than Operations True Promise; a response that will be able to bring the fake Zionist regime closer to the promised hell.

Let’s now move South America, where the US Navy has also a significant deployment…

President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro - from Al Mayadeen .

As the Outlaw US Empire escalates it military operations in the Caribbean off the coast of Venezuela (in the last few weeks US forces struck at least 3 vessels allegedly involved in narcotics operations), earlier this week its President Nicolás Maduro signed a decree declaring a state of emergency, which grants him “the ability to take action on matters of defense and national security” in case of a US attack, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing Venezuelan Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez. Maduro was quoted as saying that Venezuelan people are…

better prepared than ever are more confident, and have more tools to work against any situation that may arise. Third World War started with the scenario of NATO’s threat to Russia, the massacre in Gaza, and the threat of Arab countries, Iran, Venezuela, and China.

In a meeting with the diplomatic corps accredited in Venezuela, Parliament Speaker Jorge Rodriguez issued a severe warning (all emphasis mine):

In case brazen imperialism unleashes a state of war in the Caribbean, the consequences will be catastrophic for the entire American continent. The responsibility of defending this peace lies on all of us, and we must defend it with action, initiative, and national unity. We defend the entrance to our home, our sacred land, our sacred sky, our sacred rivers, and our sacred seas. Our Caribbean, our sea, our own sea—we must defend it as a region of peace, as a region free of acts of war. Venezuela is united in the defense of our country. We will never surrender our homeland.

Speaking at the Theater of the Military Academy of the Bolivarian Army last Tuesday, 30th September 2025, after being awarded the title of Honorary Doctorate in Integral Defense of the Nation, Maduro stated (sources: Al Mayadeen and TeleSur - all emphasis added):

We will never be a backyard, a colony, or slaves of any supremacist empire! If they touch Venezuela, they touch us and it will be time to unite again in a single united army Liberator of South America, to confront any imperialist aggression. It is a world that is changing, it is transforming. And it is not from yesterday, nor from today. That Venezuela belongs to that world. We belong to the world of the balance of the universe that Bolívar dreamed of since ancient times. We have always sought that world. Tooth and nail. The Bolivarian Revolution of the 21st century activated a powerful military revolution and completely broke the dependence and ties with the old doctrines of National Security of occupying armies imposed by the Schools of the Americas and West Point. There is a military revolution of Bolívar, Sucre and Zamora and a doctrine that also has a well-organized, well-prepared, capable and powerful military force. That every day is in the path of its deployments, it finds the paths that must always lead us to the stability and peace of the Republic. That this is part of a fundamental component of Venezuela’s reality.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) and Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa (L) - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, the Outlaw US Empire is planning to establish military bases in Ecuador, as reported by Al Maydeen, citing US-born and US-aligned Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa’s office. However, Ecuador’s Constitution explicitly prohibits foreign military bases, as pointed out by TeleSUR correspondent Elena Rodriguez, who was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

Social organizations and analysts warn that moving forward with agreements of this nature without a popular mandate violates the country’s sovereignty and constitutional order.

For this reason Noboa is calling for a referendum to consult citizens. If it happens, expect electoral manipulations similar to those that happened recently in Parliamentary elections in Moldova (read this article for more details on this story).

Allegedly the partnership between Ecuador and the Outlaw US Empire is intended to fight drug trafficking, but this is just an excuse for the latter to encroach in a foreign and sovereign country and expand its hegemony in South America.

In fact, last week US Southern Command chief Admiral Alvin Holsey visited Ecuador, signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) on communications security to facilitate the secure exchange of information and delivered a radar system, which, according to the US embassy, will…

significantly improve Ecuador’s ability to monitor its airspace, detect illicit activities, and combat transnational criminal organizations.

YAF spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree - from Saba .

Returning to the Middle East and focussing, in particular, on Yemen, yesterday the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF), Brigadier General Yahya Saree, confirmed that earlier this week the naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) had targeted and hit the Netherlands-flagged MINERVAGRACHT cargo ship, while transiting in the Gulf of Aden, with a cruise missile, causing a fire onboard and significant damage, in response to its violation of the Yemeni blockade, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2) and Saba.

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi - from Al Mayadeen .

Today Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi gave his weekly speech, focussing on Trump’s plan to disarm and expel the resistance from Gaza, as well as on the ongoing Yemeni efforts to stop the Israeli genocide of Palestinians. Here are some highlights from Saba and Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine):

The American and Israeli sides deny the legitimacy of Palestine’s recognition by some European states. [Trump’s plan] seeks to strip Gaza of its capacity to defend itself. The level of Israeli crimes, backed by American partnership, has reached a monstrous and terrifying degree of criminality. This [Gaza Humanitarian] Foundation is one of the tools of killing and violation. We must continue in our position and our original effort to raise military capabilities and to build the foundations of our economic situation to face challenges and dangers, and to remain in continuous concern and action. We are in a sustained position whose global echo and real, confirmed, clear and evident effect on our enemy — the enemy of God and the enemy of humanity — is ongoing. These efforts and sacrifices bear a specific fruit, within the framework of divine guarantee and God’s true promise. It is globally known that our maritime operations have achieved important results in disrupting the port of Arish (Umm al-Rashrash) and the significant losses inflicted on the Israeli enemy’s economy — in terms of what it used to gain in profits, revenues and economic interests. On the other hand, there is a major strategic implication in preventing the enemy from navigating via the Red Sea to Bab al-Mandeb and the Gulf of Aden. This is a position of great strategic importance acknowledged by research centers, officials, studies and statements — even by the Zionists themselves. Our people move as a jihad in the path of God, with the sanctity of jihad as a great and sacred Islamic duty that brings major gains in this world and the next. Our stance as a jihad in the path of God is connected to God; we act within His guidance and instructions, and this stance is not reckless, frivolous or absurd. Our stance is within the framework of God’s instructions and His wise guidance in His Holy Book, within the framework of our religious obligations and commitments, and within the framework of human nature and noble ethics — a mature, aware position regarding the danger of the enemy and the Zionist plan. We seek to realize values, principles and faith-based stances and to act within our religious commitments so that, by God’s grace, we obtain the great promise of “victory”. Loss, conversely, lies in other directions — in the choice of surrender and the consequences that follow: enemy domination, total violation, enslavement, humiliation, extermination, pillage and control — that is the true loss. The outcome of the conflict with the Israeli enemy — whatever its stages, with their turns, events, pains, sacrifices, efforts and effects until the end — is decided and certain in God’s Book. We believe in it; we believe in God and in His Book and His words. The inevitable fate written in God’s Book for the enemy entity is disappearance, regardless of the extent of support for the Zionists. Confronting aggression and standing with the Palestinian people is both a faith-based and human duty. Our solidarity will persist, stemming from our beliefs, our values, and our unwavering commitment to justice.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature from Saba:

UPDATE: Iran’s Defense Minister, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh commented on the US military buildup in the Middle East stating (source: Al Mayadeen):

Iran is ready to defend its country regardless of the movements of US cargo aircraft toward the region.

…warning that any attempt to destabilize the nation “will not go unanswered”, whereas Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, stated:

Those who stand behind this [maximum pressure] policy will regret it this time more than ever before.

USrael has been warned!

