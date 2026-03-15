Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Davide Amerio, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Friday 13th March 2026.

(All formatting original, footnotes mine).

“Stop the world! I want to get off!” That was the slogan from many years ago, when even the “conflict” of the Cold War between the USA and the USSR seemed like madness to us, and our lives were weighed down by a constant sense of insecurity, driven by the risk of a sudden nuclear war breaking out, and we were unaware of how Capitalism was shaping our lives.

Decades have passed, the world has changed; the anniversary of the Second World War and the Holocaust reminds us of those horrors that many of us heard first-hand from our parents or grandparents, and from countless witnesses. And the destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki has left an indelible mark on our collective consciousness, to the point that we have cried out time and again, “Never again!”.

And yet… today the world seems to have plunged into a new madness, where we watch in astonishment as fierce conflicts, the purging of heads of state, blackmail, the occupation of other nations’ territories, the forced export of democracy, regime changes, uprisings infiltrated by foreign agents, and genocides unfold.

But is this madness… truly “new”? Does this material barbarism, which is accompanied and sustained by a manipulated and manipulative intellectual narrative, truly belong to us?

The answer is yes. It is solely our illusion of living in the best of all possible worlds – the democratic West – that has made us lose sight of reality: that underlying current of politics that flows beneath the surface, and often far from us, where interests (money, positions of power) unknown to us are at play, and which do not act for our genuine well-being.

The modern “Cave of Socrates”, which is television, occupied (infested) by ready-made technicians and specialists, steers us towards a single creed, in which “we” exist, distinct from “them”; we are the “good guys” in absolute terms. It is those “others” who constitute the problem. “We” defend ourselves to maintain the well-being we have achieved, and we work to “export” our excellent model of life, so that the “others” may conform to us and rejoice in the “gifts” we bestow upon them: democracy, consumerism, capitalism, finance – which we translate into the elusive well-being for all.

This obtuse conviction, forcibly induced by an effective narrative (with the “End of History”), has shut us inside a bubble, within which we no longer see the contradictions of an ethic that does not look to the logic of real needs, but to the necessities of private profit.

The accumulation of profits – necessary for Capital – has become the justification for any and all amoral behaviour on the part of individuals, organisations and institutions. The accumulation of capital becomes the primary and absolute objective, through the generation of profits that do not go towards fair distribution within the community (which helped to produce them), but rather towards a select few: be they banking institutions, individuals or organised power groups. We have extensive data to support this.

To counter these truths provided by the data, the pre-packaged narrative continues to present the economy as a complex subject, incomprehensible to us, for which “experts” are needed: these politically asexual beings who know what is right to do for our own good.

This is a clear ideological and historical falsehood (to quote Paolo Sylos Labini). Economics is politics. Every economic policy choice belongs to a very specific school of thought: ideologically defined by a particular worldview, by the balance of power between social classes, and by how the wealth produced should be distributed (to quote Clara Mattei).

The “asymmetrical” technical economist, detached from the social and political context, does not exist. Free-market advocates like to think that their doctrine is unrelated to any political philosophy, akin to the natural sciences: but this is not the case.

Another typical lie of our times is the accusation levelled at those who oppose the initiatives of the government in power, that they reason in “ideological” terms. Here too, the premises are false: as if the power proposing an initiative, a project, a political choice (for example, major infrastructure projects) were not guided by a philosophical perspective on the effectiveness of its own thinking and the initiatives it implements.

All too easily we have cast aside the ideologies of the last century. As if they no longer belonged to us. As if they were no longer part of our personal history, of our culture. Here too, the damage wrought by the narrative of the “end of history” is considerable, and leaves us bereft of the tools to interpret reality.

We have, as the saying goes, thrown the baby out with the bathwater. The crisis of political parties – which are incapable of interpreting an ideological framework (post-Tangentopoli), too preoccupied with conforming to a single model faithful to liberalist ideology (of the free market, capital and finance) – has been conflated with the ideologies themselves: these are, in fact, the result of historical, political and cultural processes that retain their validity in imagining a different reality.

This lack of “sociological imagination” (to use C.W. Mills’s term), generated by the abandonment of ideologies, leaves us unable to conceive of – or desire – a different reality, and condemns us to an eternal present, where only pathological consumerism grants us states of illusory happiness.

In this “stagnant” context, the term “geopolitics” has become a dominant feature of our lives and our everyday vocabulary, always accompanied by that air of reverence one owes to something complex, unknown – in short, “expert” stuff that we mere mortals cannot understand.

The official narrative (from the media, the government, the EU, NATO, the US) treats us like children who cannot grasp the complexity of these matters: grown-up stuff. But is that really the case?

How many governments and leaders have been deposed (or killed) by the West because they did not obey “our” democratic dictates? From Africa to Asia, the list is rather long.

How effective have these “exports” of democracy been, after destroying entire countries and massacring defenceless civilians with “smart bombs”?

How much will these wars, and this destruction of international law, cost the West in terms of further migration of desperate and impoverished populations?

To what extent will the genocide perpetrated amidst the European Union’s indifference further fuel terrorism?

Certainly, we have had to watch, in disbelief (for those of us who have long since emerged from the TV cave), the subservience of satellite states (Italy), of a government groveling before its American master ([Italian Prime Minister Giorgia] Meloni), and of a European Union that has demonstrated, in both economic and political spheres, its utter worthlessness.

The demise of the European Union, an armed instrument of neoliberalism, which has led us into the economic coils of a “Eurosuicide” (to quote Gabriele Guzzi), has been the final frontier of the failure of uncritical Western thought, caged within the perverse logic of financial neo-capitalism.

Clearly, economic issues lie behind these wars, though not all that hidden. The blatant failure of European austerity policies, with their neoliberal framework, would require urgent corrective action and a redefinition of the treaties where they express pure free-market logic. But how can those who are the principal architects of this failure correct this drift?

In fact, the response today is a sinister war economy – after having fuelled the false notion of an enemy at the gates – to revive production, which has stalled due to that very austerity, and the surplus value generated by Germany: the nation that has for years pursued mercantilist policies towards the rest of the EU countries.

Since there is no limit to how bad things can get, the “strategic” ally, the USA, is now mis-governed by a dangerous and unreliable figure: the man with the red quiff [Donald J. Trump] who discovers that tariffs are damaging to his own country, after having threatened absurd rates against everyone, only to backtrack later.

Clearly, wars always strategically target the issue of oil supply but also, and perhaps above all, aim to weaken that “other” part of the world (BRICS) which has grown without our “approval” and outside our frameworks.

Paradoxically, it is precisely the country that continues to define itself as “socialist” that is, for Westerners, a threat (real or largely imagined). For, on closer inspection, its success undermines the Western narrative of the “end of history” and the possibility of any socialist-style society.

This psychological aspect should not be overlooked. The Western myth of T.I.N.A. (There Is No Alternative), of an ultra-liberal bent, the brainchild of Thatcher and Reagan, is crumbling in the face of countries that have built an “alternative” through their own historical process of development.

The standard Western defence is that they are not Democracies, and therefore are our “enemies”. We need to be clear on this point. If we decide not to deal with non-democratic countries, we should be aware (though the TV cave doesn’t tell us this) that, following the fourth “wave” of democracy in the 1970s, more than 55% of the countries recognised today are not governed by a liberal-democratic system as we understand it.

Do we want to go to war with everyone? Or perhaps we should, for now, accept and respect the evolution and historical path of each country. It also sounds like a joke that it is precisely the Western countries that want to take the high ground to teach democracy to others. With staggering levels of internal corruption, power intrigues and complicity extending as far as paedophilia, laws that persecute dissent, and armed military units specialised in targeting immigrants, we ought to ask ourselves some questions about the state of health of our own democracies.

We fail to focus on two aspects. The first is that democracy is a process, as Norberto Bobbio explained, which is realised through what he called the six Procedural Universals (the Rules of the Game):

1) universal suffrage; 2) the principle of the “equal weight of the vote”; 3) the guarantee of freedom of expression, information, assembly and association; 4) the existence of a plurality of alternatives from which to choose; 5) the majority rule; 6) the prohibition, on the part of the majority, of infringing upon the rights of the minority, in particular the right ‘to become the majority in turn under equal conditions’ (N. Bobbio, Teoria generale della politica [Italian for General theory of politics], Einaudi, 1999, p. 381)

On reflection, and looking at the reality before our eyes, some of these points are, to say the least, in a state of acute distress within our democracies.

The second aspect is that, being a “process”, it is fully realised through the laws of the state: therefore, it is by no means certain that these laws, which change depending on the government in power, respect the “spirit” inherent in the liberal-democratic system. It is therefore not a given for all time, in an irreversible manner.

For Bobbio, democracy cannot exist without liberalism, and this is incomplete unless accompanied by a democratic system that defends the fundamental – liberal – rights upon which a democracy depends. One might object that Liberalism is the economic face of Liberalism. This is true, but precisely for this reason, our Constitution – unwelcome to the libertarians – sets out a clear path towards liberal socialism to curb those who view free markets as a licence to do as they please.

Our democracies, distorted by financial neo-capitalism, now appear to have entered a crisis. They can no longer conceal the growing and increasingly evident social inequalities. The failure of political promises is masked by a narrative that blames “the others” – the most vulnerable – for the malaise and rising poverty.

The poor, the unemployed, those in precarious employment, are singled out as if their condition were entirely of their own making, and not caused by an economic system that marginalises them in order to exploit them more effectively; as if it were not this very system that requires cheap labour to keep profit margins high.

Hence the need for war, with an imagined, presumed enemy, constructed through a laboratory-crafted narrative; necessary to shift the focus of the debate. Controversies are swept under the carpet, especially those revealing politicians’ pending legal cases; their blatant incompetence fades away, covered by a torrent of rhetoric; the urgent issues shift: weapons, ammunition, attacks, defence against the enemy, against the terrorist (the very one who, until yesterday, was on the payroll).

There is no shortage of money: the money siphoned off from welfare; the money that is never there when it comes to funding citizens’ well-being (schools, healthcare, transport, benefits, pensions), but suddenly appears to be diverted to the needs of war. Austerity changes its face: no longer austerity on debt or the budget, but public spending on defence and armaments.

The TV cave is occupied by the theatrical performance of this fiction, which is in reality dramatic and ferocious, because in reality it produces destruction, poverty, death, fanaticism and a thirst for revenge. But it is distant, in space and time, obscured by the booming entertainment that occupies every corner of our domestic lives: films, TV series, trash TV, sport, reality shows, game shows.

And if inflation rains down, caused by rising fuel costs and market speculation, bearing down on citizens already battered by the loss of purchasing power from ever-shrinking wages, it matters little.

There is always an excuse in the shifting narratives between aggressor and victim to blame someone else, in defiance of Article 11 of our [Italian] Constitution.

What is needed is a “revolution”, not a violent one, but one of awareness and understanding of the deception perpetrated against us by this system (as suggested by Moni Ovadia).

But… as the philosopher Nicola Donti points out: when I have a 55-inch TV at home, subscriptions to channels to watch sport, dramas and films to my heart’s content… for me… the revolution… who’s going to make me do it?!?

And so we are happily screwed.

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ