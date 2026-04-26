Israel accuses Hezbollah of violating “ceasefire”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from The Times of Israel .

The pot calling the kettle black! Earlier today (Sunday 26th April 2026), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had the audacity of accusing Hezbollah of violating the “ceasefire” between Lebanon and Israel, even though it is the latter that has been violating it daily since the moment it entered into effect at midnight local time between Thursday 16th and Friday 17th April 2026 (see here and here), even escalating attacks on Lebanon, despite a 3-week extension of the ceasefire, as we say yesterday in our previous update. It was only last Tuesday, 21st April 2026, after 4 days and 200+ Israeli violations, that Hezbollah decided to respond to them, one attack per violation! But Netanyahu needed to spin his own narrative and stated:

It must be understood that Hezbollah’s violations are, in practice, dismantling the ceasefire. We are acting vigorously in accordance with arrangements agreed with the United States and, incidentally, also with Lebanon. This means freedom of action not only to respond to attacks, which is obvious, but also to preempt immediate threats and even emerging threats.

…as quoted by The Times of Israel. Hezbollah responded to Netanyahu with the following statement (sources: Al Mayadeen, Middle East Spectator (MES) and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

Today, the criminal “israeli” enemy prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, claimed that “Hezbollah is the one undermining the ceasefire”, and that the enemy has the right to “freedom of action” in Lebanon “according to the agreement with the United States of America and Lebanon”. Hezbollah condemns Netanyahu’s statements and warns strongly of their extreme danger, as they attempt to implicate the Lebanese authorities in a bilateral agreement that occurred only between him and Washington, in which Lebanon had no say or position, and therefore did not approve. From here, Hezbollah emphasizes the following: The Resistance’s continued targeting of “israeli” enemy gatherings on our land which it occupies, and its shelling of enemy settlements in northern occupied Palestine, is a legitimate response to its continuous violations of the ceasefire since the first day the temporary truce was announced. These violations have exceeded 500 on land, at sea, and in the air, including shelling, demolition, and destruction of homes, leading to the fall of dozens of martyrs and wounded from our steadfast people. Extending the truce for additional weeks was supposed, according to what the Lebanese authorities declared, to result in a real ceasefire in which the enemy would stop its violations and aggressions, especially the demolition and destruction of homes in the south. Instead, it escalated its aggression and attacks, confirming its criminal nature, treachery, and contempt for all international laws and charters. The Lebanese authorities claimed that their primary condition for attending their ominous meeting in Washington with the enemy was demanding an end to its attacks and the beginning of its withdrawal from our occupied lands. However, we did not hear any clear, public statement from them conditioning that; on the contrary, what was issued by Lebanon’s representative was only praise for the American president, the enemy’s partner in shedding Lebanese blood, which encouraged the enemy to continue its attacks and violations. The Lebanese authorities have placed themselves in a dangerous predicament by choosing to be captured in a single shameful photo with representatives of a usurping, illegitimate entity that violates its land and sovereignty and continues to kill its people, and by following paths that legitimize this enemy’s attacks. The authorities stand today silent and incapable of performing their most basic national duties toward their land and people, watching as the enemy demolishes homes and burns everything in its path. They are required to provide a clear explanation to their people regarding the enemy’s pretext of an agreement with them that grants it the freedom to attack, destroy, and kill. Hezbollah clearly and decisively confirms that the enemy’s continued violation of the ceasefire, its continued attacks including shelling, bulldozing, and destruction of homes, or targeting of civilians, and before all that, its continued occupation of Lebanese lands and violations of its sovereignty, will be met with a response and Resistance present and ready to defend its land and people—a right guaranteed by international charters. We will not wait for or bet on failed diplomacy that has proven its futility, nor on authorities negligent in protecting their homeland; for the people of this land are the true guarantee in confronting this aggression and repelling the occupation.

Just this morning Little Satan carried out airstrikes on the southern Lebanese towns of Zawtar al-Gharbiya and Zawtar al-Sharqiya in the Nabatieh District and shelled the Ali al-Taher heights and the area between Zawtar and Mayfadoun, as reported by Al Mayadeen, MES and RNN Mirror:

From Al Mayadeen and Middle East Spectator (MES).

Hezbollah responded to Israeli attacks with 4 military operations today, as reported by MES (see also Al Mayadeen):

Targeting a gathering of Israeli soldiers in Al-Tayybeh with an FPV drone, inflicting confirmed casualties (see also RNN Mirror). Targeting a second IDF force that came to evacuate the previously wounded soldiers, also in the town of Al-Tayybeh, with an FPV drone and inflicting confirmed casualties (see also RNN Mirror). Targeting an Israeli artillery emplacement in the town of Al-Bayadeh with a swarm of suicide drones (see also RNN Mirror). Targeting an Israeli ‘Merkava’ tank in the town square of Al-Tayybeh with two FPV drones, scoring direct hits (see also RNN Mirror).

The first two military operations resulted in the wounding of 6 Israeli soldiers and the killing of Sergeant Idan Fooks, 19 years old, from Petah Tikva, a fighter in the 77th Battalion, ‘Sa’ar Megolan’(7th) Brigade, as reported by Al Mayadeen and MES (1 and 2), citing the Israeli Army Radio, according to which “an Israeli tank belonging to the Golani Brigade broke down in the town of Al-Tayybeh, and Hezbollah launched an FPV drone at it, killing 1 of the engineers and wounding six others. A rescue force with a helicopter then came to evacuate the wounded force, and one additional Hezbollah FPV drone impacted just meters away from the helicopter, while another drone was shot down just before impact”. Here is Hezbollah’s footage of its drone attack targeting the IDF rescue force with an FPV drone in Al-Tayybeh (from MES):

Hezbollah also released a video vowing that “Israel’s northern settlements will no longer be safe unless Lebanon is safe”, as per MES and RNN Mirror:

Clearly Hezbollah is unimpressed by Netanyahu’s statement, so much that it is trying to turn the tables on him, who - by the way- is still waiting for a pardon for his corruption crimes from Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who keeps postponing the decision and trying to mediate between the prosecution and Netanyahu’s legal team, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing a New York Times report (paywalled).

While Hezbollah feels emboldened, Israeli troops on the other hand are facing a spike in suicides, amid a mental health crisis, according to Al Mayadeen, citing Israeli media outlets.

Iran takes nuclear file off the table

Moving to Iran, this morning, Esmail Qaani, commander of the Quds Force of the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps), commented thusly on Hezbollah’s achievements (source: Al Mayadeen and its Short News):

Hezbollah has demonstrated that Israeli claims of destroying Resistance capabilities are baseless. Israel has repeatedly failed over the years to end wars on its terms or achieve its stated objectives. Unity and cohesion across the wider Resistance front have become stronger and more solid than ever. Hezbollah is not alone; the entire Resistance front stands alongside its fighters and combatants. The Resistance front will act whenever necessary in support of the oppressed people of Palestine and Lebanon, and will make the Zionists regret it. The unity of the fronts is stronger and more effective than ever in supporting Hezbollah and the Resistance axis.

…while the IRGC issued the following statement on occasion of the 46th anniversary of the failed US military operation in Tabas in 1980, “Operation Eagle Claw” (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

The repeated defeats of the United States are an extension of “White House’s failures” before Iran. Any new aggression will be met with a response that exceeds the enemy’s expectations, at a level of strategic deterrence. The Armed Forces maintain full readiness, noting that the level of planning and preparation includes even equipping camps for prisoners of war in anticipation of any potential ground attack. The United States must face reality and not be dragged behind the policies of the “israeli” government, noting that its bases in the region have been subjected to harsh strikes and are no longer capable of rehabilitation. Control over the Strait of Hormuz will remain an essential part of the Iranian strategy, while continuing to allow the passage of commercial vessels, with the exception of vessels belonging to the United States and its allies.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from Al Mayadeen .

Speaking over the phone with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated (source: Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

As long as hostile measures and US pressure do not stop, rebuilding trust and progressing in the path of dialogue will face difficulties. [Iran] was not the party that initiated war [and has] never sought to spread insecurity in the region. [See this article on the first day of the Ramadan War] The continuation of US hostile measures, including the naval blockade, does not align with this country’s declared claims of seeking a political solution. If there is a genuine will for diplomacy… what is the justification for simultaneously resorting to pressure, blockade, and hostile measures? Increasing military deployment and sending new US forces to the region clearly contradicts claims of pursuing a political solution [and] will only complicate conditions and hinder the space for dialogue. Iran will not enter into imposed negotiations under pressure, threat, and blockade. We believe that the path of negotiations can lead to tangible results only when the other side adopts an approach based on trust-building and mutual respect, instead of threats and pressure.

Similarly, Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said (source: Al Mayadeen and its Short News - all emphasis added):

Negotiations must always be conducted from a position of strength. The enemy has, since the victory of the revolution until today, sought to undermine the foundations of Iran’s strength. Democrats and Republicans in the United States are “two blades of the same scissors”. The 12-day war served as a form of reconnaissance for the United States, and Iran’s firm response pushed Washington toward activating the “snapback” mechanism. Today, no one in Iran is asking why negotiations were not pursued or suggesting that the war could have been avoided through talks. We reaffirm the new navigation regime in the Strait of Hormuz. Our consistent position is that we will not allow battlefield gains to be undermined at the negotiating table. The 47-year “era of hospitality” has ended, and all vessels wishing to transit the Strait of Hormuz must now pay passage fees. The Strait of Hormuz has become one of the key pillars of Iran’s strength. All war-related measures and strategies had been planned in advance. We ended this war on our own terms and made the Americans suffer a defeat.

…whereas Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei, Iran’s head of the judiciary, announced that “more than 30 million Iranians have expressed their willingness to sacrifice their lives for the country”, as per Al Mayadeen (see also Tasnim News Agency), which quoted him as saying:

The enemy is seeking to achieve through division and discord what it failed to accomplish through aggression, war, and negotiations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L) and Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi flew back to Islamabad (Pakistan) after a meeting with the Sultan of Oman, Haytham bin Tariq Al-Said, in Muscat yesterday (Saturday 25th April 2026), as reported by MES (1, 2 and 3) and Al Mayadeen, citing Tasnim, according to which Iran is no longer interested in a Pakistan-mediated deal that includes limits on its nuclear program, but it is currently focussed only on negotiating for terms to end the war, such as the future of the Strait of Hormuz, compensation for damages, lifting of sanctions and removing the ongoing US naval blockade.

Before departing for Moscow, where he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, Araghchi also held separate phone calls with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan, with the Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and with the French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, as reported by MES and Al Mayadeen (1 and 2).

It is also worth mentioning that earlier today the IRGC announced the arrest of a 4-member “Shahanshahi” cell accused of carrying out a shooting at a public gathering in the southeastern city of Kerman, as well as the detection and neutralization of more than 9,500 unexploded USraeli munitions in Zanjan province, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2).

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Trump threatens Nord Stream-like sabotage

Moving to USrael, the two allies are going to start “formal talks next month on a new long-term military assistance framework […] as the current 10-year agreement approaches its 2028 expiration”, as per Al Mayadeen, citing Israeli media outlet Ynet and Calcalist, which quoted an Israeli security source as saying:

Operational needs change according to the security challenges posed by different arenas, and we will need to maintain flexibility in developing military capabilities across a range of fields. It is clear to us and to the Americans that there is no way to know now exactly what the battlefield will require in 12 years.

Apparently, under the new framework, the Outlaw US Empire will gradually phase out military aid to Israel by 2038, while expanding joint defense development of advanced weapons systems, such as directed-energy technologies and next-generation air defense.

On a related note, it is worth reporting that, according to an Axios report quoted by MES and Al Mayadeen, at the start of the Ramadan War Israel provided the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with an Iron Dome air defense battery, along with military personnel to operate it, thus making the UAE the first Arab country in the world to officially host Israeli troops on its territory.

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

During a call-in interview on Fox News, the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, went on the usual ramble, announcing victory, negotiations and also threatening Iran with what sounds like a Nord Stream-like sabotage within the next 3 days, as reported by Al Mayadeen and MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6):

The war in Iran will end soon. We’re winning very bigly. We’re going to get the nuclear dust, they’re going to give it to us. That’s part of the negotiations. We have all the cards. Iran has no cards. If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us. You know, there is a telephone. We have nice secure lines, although I’m not sure any telephone line is secure, frankly, but we have secure lines, and if they want, we can talk, but we’re not sending people to travel 18 hours to meet I’m very disappointed with NATO because they didn’t help us with Iran. I hope we won’t have to [deal with the remains of the Iranian regime militarily]. But if we do have to continue military operations in Iran, we would wipe them out very quickly and very easily.

You know, when you have lines of oil pouring through your system, if for any reason that line is closed — because you can’t continue to put it into containers or ships — what happens is, that line explodes from within. Both mechanically and in the earth, something happens where it just explodes. They only have about three days left. And when it explodes, you can never rebuild it. It’s a very powerful thing that takes place, sort of having to do with nature.

I will conclude this article with the following AI-generated video released by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq - Guardians of Blood Brigades, titled “If they return, we return, and Allah returns with us”, highlighting the unity of the fronts/fields among the various factions of the Axis of Resistance:

…and with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba, referring to the alleged “assassination attempt on Trump”, for which I refer you to the following three Al Mayadeen articles (1, 2 and 3), in case you have not heard/read about it:

An assassination attempt on Trump - from Saba .

As the caricature suggests, I also believe that it was staged, based on what I have seen and read so far.

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