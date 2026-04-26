GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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America Leaks 💦's avatar
America Leaks 💦
3h

I stand with Hezbollahs and anyones right to defend itself from Israelies

If Israel is in Lebanon, expect dead to the IDF

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1 reply by Ismaele
Liana Chenoweth Kornfield's avatar
Liana Chenoweth Kornfield
2h

No question in my mind the "assassination attempt" was staged, as were the first two. Assassins don't miss three times in a row. He'll do anything for attention.

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