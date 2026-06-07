Smoke billowing after an Israeli airstrike in Nabatieh (Lebanon) - from Al Mayadeen .

As you know, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) has been bombing Lebanon relentlessly, despite a first ceasefire agreement earlier this year and a new one just a few days ago (see my article about it here). Until this afternoon Israeli airstrikes have targeted various towns and villages in southern Lebanon, such as Nabatieth, Doueir, Tyre, Srifa, Deir Kifa, Bint Jbeil and Al-Shahabiya, all subjected to strikes today, as reported by Al Mayadeen; however, this afternoon Little Satan decided to cross one of Iran’s red line and carried out a raid targeting a building in the Tahwitat al-Ghadir area in Dahiya, the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital Beirut, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Tasnim, Mehr (1 and 2), RNN Mirror and Middle East Spectator - MES (1, 2, 3 and 4), which reported on at least 2 martyrs and 11 injured:

Result of the Israeli airstrike on a building in Dahye, Beirut (Lebanon) - from RNN Mirror and MES.

Just while the airstrike in Beirut was carried out, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu and his Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a joint statement saying (sources: MES and The Times of Israel):

The IDF [Israel “Defense” Forces] is currently attacking terrorist headquarters in the Dahieh district of Beirut, in response to Hezbollah firing towards Israeli territory. We will not allow Hezbollah to target us and we will act in kind.

…while delusional Israeli media were quoted by MES (1 and 2) as saying that “Israel informed the US prior to the strike on Beirut” (as confirmed later also by Axios - see Al Mayadeen), adding:

A limited attack in Dahye was carried out, and the IDF has assessed that Iran will not respond directly to Israel.

Why delusional? We have seen that Iran has always kept its (true) promises and always responded to all recent US provocations and ceasefire violations (see my previous articles); so, of course, it would respond to this Israeli attack on Beirut: there is now way Iran would let it go, otherwise it would appear weak and would not be able to establish a deterrent!

According to Israeli Army Radio, cited by MES, the Israeli strike targeted a Hezbollah command centre, but…

It remains unclear whether the facility was occupied at the time of the attack, and it may have been empty. The operation was intended to destroy the command site itself rather than target a specific Hezbollah figure. If any Hezbollah personnel were killed or wounded, they are believed to have been low-ranking members rather than senior figures.

…whereas, a few minutes later, Yedioth Ahronoth was quoted by MES as saying that…

The operations room targeted in Beirut was empty, the attack was symbolic.

If true, that was pretty idiotic, in my opinion! Now Israelis can blame only themselves: hitting what they say was an empty Hezbollah operations room or command centre, knowing that it may trigger an Iranian retaliation, especially considering that there are deaths and wounded from neighbours and passersby, while no Hezbollah operative was killed, according to MES.

Soon after the Israeli bombing on Beirut, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) convened a virtual emergency session in a limited format, according to pre-planned instructions issued by Iran’s Supreme Leader Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, as reported by MES (1 and 2).

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

At almost the same time, the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, was quoted by MES (1, 2 and 3) and Al Mayadeen as saying to NBC News' Meet the Press (all emphasis added):

It’s not necessary for Lebanon to be part of the ceasefire with Iran. I'd like to see Lebanon have a better life. I'd like to see a more surgical attack on Hezbollah. I think it should be more surgical. We’re not going to unfreeze any Iranian funds, and there won’t be any sanctions relief.

If they behave, if they do a good job, we start talking. Yeah. [Regarding Iran's enriched uranium stockpile] We'll take it out and destroy it, whether it's on-site or whether we take it off-site […] with them, or without them. Most of the drone factories have been knocked out, most of the launching pads have been knocked out, and most of the missile manufacturing areas have been knocked out. [The usual lies!] We're very close to a deal, or I'm going to blow the hell out of them. They're proud, and there are things they never thought they'd be doing that they're going to have to do. They've got no choice, and it takes a little while. [In response to a question regarding the whereabouts of Iran’s Supreme Leader]

I don’t want to say that, but there’s a good probability. Well, well. First of all, I didn’t guarantee no war. Why would I have built the strongest military in the world? [Asked about his campaign promise of keeping the US out of any new conflicts] We’re there for a few months. And the threat is largely over. Soon, it will be over. But you cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon, or they will blow you up.

This interview (especially the parts I have emphasized) clearly suggests coordination between Trump and Netanyahu and their intention to restart the war on Iran.

Possibly in response to Trump’s remarks, but surely in response to the Israeli bombing of Beirut, Nour News Agency, an Iranian outlet close to the SNSC, was quoted by MES as saying (all emphasis mine):

Trump continues his repetitive words while Tel Aviv only wants a ceasefire on paper. They struck Dahye and simultaneously escalated threats. But Iran has long replaced the policy of ‘strategic patience’ with a ‘punitive strike’ doctrine. Warnings were already issued; now the equations change, and the address of responsibility is clear: Washington and Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, Little Satan continued its airstrikes across southern Lebanon and, in particular, on Tyre, as reported by MES:

…with Hezbollah launching “a surface-to-air missile at an Israeli jet above Nabatieh, forcing it to deploy flares and retreat from Lebanese airspace”:

…while Qatar issued “a NOTAM redirecting flights around Qatari airspace if possible from 7-13 June [2026] due to ‘regional tensions’”, as per MES:

Obviously Qatar must know something and/or be acting pre-emptively!

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Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Rezaei (L), Iran’s Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (C) and Iranian Judiciaryv Gholamhossein Ejei (R) - from Mehr and Fars.

Later this afternoon, Iranian officials started tweeting ominous warnings for Israel or statements in support of Lebanon and Hezbollah, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Here is a tweet by Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Rezaei (see also Mehr and RNN Mirror):

We will deliver a decisive and painful response to the Zionist regime's attack on Dahiyeh. These rabid dogs must be disciplined and put back in their place. Look at the sky over the occupied lands tonight.

Here another one by Iran’s Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (see also MES, Fars and Mehr):

They are neither committed to a ceasefire nor believe in dialogue, and by demonstrating through the naval blockade and violation of agreements regarding Lebanon that they only understand the language of power. The naval blockade against the Iranian nation and America's green light today to the Zionist regime turn American and regime bases and assets in the region into legitimate targets. The hand of our armed forces is open, as always.

Iranian Judiciary Gholamhossein Ejei’s tweets (1 and 2):

Lebanon's Resistance is Iran's life... Now, with the aggression of the Zionists, a veil of sorrow has settled upon the face of Beirut. With this dust of grief, hearts in Tehran have begun to tremble. We stand alongside the people and resistance of Lebanon.

…and posts on another social media (see Mehr):

The Lebanese resistance is not just a name and title; it is an echo of the zeal, dignity, honor, Resistance and common life of nations that do not bow down in the face of oppression, aggression and aggression. There are strong ideological, faith and spiritual bonds between Iran and the Lebanese people, the Lebanese resistance is the soul of Iran. After its aggressive advances in southern Lebanon, the Zionist enemy has now coveted Beirut, the heart of this country.

Mohammad Mokhber, advisor and aide to Iran’s Supreme Leader, tweeted on X the following statement (see also MES):

The enemy set the negotiating table ablaze for the third time by bombing Lebanon during the mediator's presence in Iran, shouting its repeated violations of the ceasefire across all fronts.

We speak to the oath-breakers in the language of “power”; the Axis of Resistance is a unified body, and they will certainly pay a heavy and painful price for this aggression on the battlefield.

In the meantime, the cyberwarfare group Handala issued “an urgent warning to Israeli residents in northern areas to immediately evacuate their properties for their own safety”, claiming that “it had successfully transmitted classified coordinates of these locations to the rocket and missile units of the Axis of Resistance, adding that these designated targets would soon be struck by heavy missile fire”, as per Mehr.

In fact, earlier tonight Iran’s Civl Aviation Authority issued the order to close the airspace, as reported by MES, suggesting that Iran was preparing to launch ballistic missiles towards Israel in response to the bombing of Beirut. Some civilian aircraft made U-turns shortly after take-off and landed at nearest airport, as per MES (1 and 2), while a Turkish Air Force MALE drone (a TAI Aksungar) took off to monitor Iran’s North-Western airspace, as shown in the picture on the right below (FlightRadar does not have an image for it - the displayed image is wrong - source: MES).:

From MES.

At the same time, the IDF Home Front Command announced nationwide cancellation of educational activities and started preparations for “incoming fire towards Israel in the coming hours”, as reported by MES (1 and 2)… fire that actually materialized sooner than expected, just a few minutes after the announcement, with launches of Iranian ballistic missiles from various bases in Tabriz, Kermanshah, Esfahan, Qom, Karaj, Kashan and Urmia (source: MES) towards northern Israel and, in particular, in Haifa, as reported by MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7):

From MES.

Video of Iranian missiles in Haifa:

Another video of multiple Iranian missiles arriving in Israel (source: MES):

And here are a couple of videos of missile impacts in Israel from MES (1 and 2):

Here instead is a video from Kermanshah (Iran), with people cheering in the streets as ballistic missiles were seen overhead:

While missiles were flying from Iran to Israel, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X the following tweet with no text, but just the two flags of Iran (left) and Lebanon (right) next to each other:

…whereas Ebrahim Azizi, Head of the National Security Commission of the Iranian Parliament, tweeted:

Similarly, Mohsen Rezaei, Senior Military Aide to the Iranian Supreme Leader, was quoted by RNN Mirror as saying:

The aggressors have received their response. Every new action will be met with a more crushing response and exorbitant costs.

…while the spokesperson for the Khatim al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, issued the following statement, as reported by Fars, MES (1 and 2) and RNN Mirror (1 and 2 - all emphasis original):

The aggressor Zionist regime, by repeatedly violating the ceasefire, is increasing its evils against the oppressed people of Lebanon with a green light and the support of the criminal United States and the silence of the international community day by day, and is committing war crimes using banned weapons, including phosphorus bombs. Despite previous warnings from the Islamic Republic of Iran, the child-killing Zionist regime has targeted the suburbs of Beirut by crossing all red lines and increasing its attacks in southern Lebanon. We had previously warned that if the crime in the suburbs of Beirut spreads, we will attack targets in the occupied territories. The Zionist army must stop its attacks on southern Lebanon and the suburbs, and if it expands its attacks in the South or responds to Iran's action, it will face more crushing and regrettable blows and attacks, and destruction will begin against the regime and its supporters.

The Iranian response to one (1) Israeli strike on Beirut consisted of 5 waves for a total of ~20 missiles, as reported by MES (1 and 2), and last ~1 hour, at the end of which Majid Mousavi, Commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

We have fulfilled our promise.

…while the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) released the following statement, together with a video of launched of ballistic missiles, as reported by Fars, Mehr, MES and RNN Mirror (1 and 2 - all emphasis added):

In response to the widespread crimes of the occupying "israeli" regime in southern Lebanon, and the massacre and mass displacement of the oppressed people in the areas of Sour, Nabatiyeh, and other points, including the Beirut suburbs, "Ramat David" airbase—the origin of these aggressions—was targeted by ballistic missiles of the IRGC Aerospace Force. Our acceptance of the ceasefire on 09/04/2026 was conditional on the cessation of fire on all fronts; however, as always, America and the "israeli" regime did not adhere to their commitments. They continued their aggressions and crimes in Lebanon, and violated the ceasefire by repeatedly attacking Iranian coasts and vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the Sea of Oman, and the Indian Ocean. Tonight's operation was a warning, and in the event of repeated aggressions, the responses will be more extensive and will encompass all American-zionist targets in the region.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also issued its own statement saying (source: MES - all emphasis mine):

Following the repeated violations of the ceasefire and the aggressive actions of the Zionist regime against Lebanon and the Islamic Republic of Iran, including through complicity with the terrorist army of the United States in the attacks of the past two weeks on Iranian ships and targets in the southern regions of the country, as well as complicity with the American regime in maritime piracy against the Iranian nation, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran struck several military targets in the north of the occupied Palestinian territories on the evening of Sunday 7th June 2026, within the framework of the inherent right of self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. The Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasizing the Iranian nation’s strong determination to decisively defend its security and national interests at any point it deems appropriate, recalls that the ceasefire in Lebanon was an integral part of the ceasefire agreement dated 8th April 2026, and that the U.S. government bears direct responsibility for the violations of this ceasefire by the Zionist regime and the consequences thereof, as well as any increase in tension in the region. The Islamic Republic of Iran warns that any evil adventure by the Zionist regime against Lebanon or the Islamic Republic of Iran will be met with a crushing and comprehensive response from the zealous Iranian armed forces.

It was later revealed that Iran also launched Shahed-136 drones at Israel with the slogan “We will not abandon Lebanon” (source: MES):

In the meantime, Iraq issued a NOTAM and closed its airspace too (source: MES):

…followed by Iran later, as per MES, while Trump was quoted by Al Mayadeen and MES (1, 2, 3, 4 and 5) as saying to Fox News and Axios:

What I would suggest to Iran: You've shot your missiles, that's enough. Get back to the table and make a deal. [As if the problem was Iran!] I was going to sign an agreement probably on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, but now this is happening. [Yeah, sure!] Israel didn’t tell us they were about to bomb Beirut. I’m not happy about it. [Big lie!] I will tell Netanyahu not to attack Iran. [Keep playing “good cop, bad cop” and making fun of people, we can see through your lies and we know that it was all coordinated beforehand!]

We are very close to a great deal with Iran. It is going to be a great deal. I don’t want it to blow up just because of what is happening right now. I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate. Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one.

…whereas a person close to Trump said (source: MES citing Israeli Channel 12):

We’re not gonna become part of the developments that are happening right now.

On the other hand, IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin stated (source: MES):

Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir is conducting an assessment and is approving plans for the future. The Iranian regime made a mistake by firing into our territory. We will continue our attacks in Lebanon despite the equation Iran is trying to impose. We are preparing for the possibility of further fire towards Israel.

In the meantime, the US embassy in Jerusalem ordered all employees and their family members to shelter in place, as per MES, suggesting that they expect further strikes, probably in response to an upcoming Israeli response to the Iranian retaliation to the bombing of Beirut.

While Trump and Netanyahu started a phone call, Iranian air defenses shot down an American MQ-9 Reaper drone, which crashed in the Karbala Governorate of Iraq, as per MES (1 and 2):

After the phone call between Trump and Netanyahu ended, Ynet revealed that the former urged the latter to wait for “a few days” to see if a deal can be reached with Iran, while Netanyahu informed Trump of Israel’s intent to launch a “massive attack” on Iran, to which Trump replied that the Outlaw US Empire would not participate, as reported by MES (1 and 2).

Speaking to the press after the call with Bibi, Trump stated:

The ceasefire we have is a great thing. Reporter: Will Netanyahu accept your deal with Iran? Trump: He won't have any choice. I call the shots. I call all the shots. He doesn't call the shots. Iranian attacks have no effect on the deal. We’re gonna make a great deal.

…as quoted by MES (1, 2 and 3), however an Israeli official told Israel Hayom that…

We will respond to Iran’s attack, even if it does not happen in the immediate timeframe.

…as reported by MES. That’s it for now! We will have to see how things develop within the next few hours/days. In the meantime, I will go to bed and leave you with the latest news and updates from Iraq and Yemen. If you can, please buy me a coffee (it’s VERY late here!), so I can survive work tomorrow this morning or, even better, support me with a paid subscription (BTW, a big “thank you” to all those who recently bought me a coffee or became paying subscribers!).

News and updates from Iraq and Yemen

Moving briefly to Iraq, earlier tonight Kataeb Hezbollah in the Islamic Resistance in Iraq issued a statement warning that…

If America intervenes in this clash, we will target its bases and interests in Iraq and the region.

…as quoted by RNN Mirror.

Moving briefly to Yemen, its Foreign Ministry congratulated with Iran for the military operation carried out against the Zionist enemy in response to Israeli bombing of Beirut, reaffirming the equation of “unity of fronts”, as per Saba.

I have also seen some unconfirmed reports that Ansar Allah (a.k.a. Houthis) are waiting for order to close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

Iran strikes the Zionist entity on behalf of Lebanon - from Saba .

P.S.: In a last-minute update, before publishing, Channel 12 has just reported that…

Israel will not respond to the Iranian attack. [source: MES]

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