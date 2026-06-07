GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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richardstevenhack's avatar
richardstevenhack
5h

"Now Israelis can blame only themselves: hitting what they say was an empty Hezbollah operations room or command centre, knowing that it may trigger an Iranian retaliation"

Of course that was the intention - to restart the war. They didn't care what they hit, which is why they only used one missile. They didn't want to waste missiles JUST to restart the war! They need missiles to hit actual civilian targets in southern Lebanon. :-)

Trump quoted: "First of all, I didn’t guarantee no war. Why would I have built the strongest military in the world?"

I wonder how the MAGAMORONS are interpreting that statement? Do they recognize what utter morons they were when they believed his campaign promises? Of course not, that's why they're morons! Or as Scott Ritter calls them, "mouth-breathing air-wasters".

Trump also is quoted elsewhere as saying there will a deal on "Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday" - or maybe "someday". Just kicking the can down the road.

Because the moneyed interests don't need an end to this war. If they can get Iran destroyed, as Israel and the neocons want, fine, but they don't need that. They just need the war to continue so no oil goes to China. If they can get Iran destroyed and the oil turned over to them, even better. But they're happy as long as the war continues.

People need to realize these clowns have 24 TRILLION dollars IN CASH. That's CASH - not stocks, bond, mansions, yachts, etc. - CASH. They win no matter what happens to the world economy.

As for Trump telling Netanyahu, the US "won't participate" in a retaliation, why should the US do that? They can let Israel continue the war and save the US' rapidly dwindling missile supply. Meanwhile, every Iranian missile launch reveals another launch site which the US can then attack as a further provocation. Win-win from the US standpoint (ignoring the face that the Iranian launch point is underground and will merely be dug out and reset.)

So the circus rolls on... From the US moneyed interests standpoint, they're winning and Iran is losing. Iran needs to do something to reverse that. Other than obliterating Israel, I'm not sure what that something is.

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Gnuneo's avatar
Gnuneo
4h

Everyone knew it was coming, and who would begin it again. The only question was when.

Will the US "Stay out of it"? The US is ALREADY committing an act of war with the blockade, so it is irrelevant. As Nima said with Helmer a couple of days back, Iranians know this is a never-ending war. Just like the war against Russia, and the slow build-up to a war with China.

So far, the people in charge of the West have paid no price for these wars.

Perhaps some Russian sea-launched zircons into private islands might change that equation - eventually.

Sadly, it seems only Iran has the balls to do that, and they lack the blue water navy to do so.

Perhaps China should sell them some subs, just as AUKUS is selling them to Australia against them.

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