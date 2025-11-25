Following the assassination of senior Hezbollah commander Haitham Ali Al-Tabtabai a.k.a. Sayyed Abu Ali (which I covered here) last Sunday, 23rd November 2025, and fearing a rocket barrage in retaliation for the airstrikes in Beirut (Lebanon), Israel heightened the alert level of its air-defense system in the north, as reported by Al Manar, citing Israeli Army Radio and The Times of Israel, though the guidelines for Israeli settlers were not changed, indicating that, after all, the probability of fire exchange with Hezbollah remains low for now. However, according to Israeli public broadcaster KAN…

Israel is nevertheless preparing for various possible reactions, such as attacks on Israeli targets abroad or strikes from other fronts like Yemen.

In addition to the above, the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) launched a surprise drill near the border with Lebanon, as reported also by The Jerusalem Post, which quoted the IDF spokesperson’s office as saying:

The General Staff drill “Shield and Might” began today, Monday [24th November 2025], in the early morning hours and will continue over the next two days. The purpose of the drill is to examine and improve the IDF’s readiness for a variety of scenarios while training the headquarters. Under the instruction of the IDF Chief of Staff, Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, the drill opened with the activation of a chief of staff test in a surprise format to examine the readiness of Division 210 for a sudden erupting incident.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir - from Al Manar .

It is also worth reporting that last Saturday, 22nd November 2025, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir warned that “unchecked settler violence could destabilize the fronts of Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria”, as per Al Manar, which quoted him as saying:

If we do not stop the extremist settlers, it could reshape the strategic balance across these arenas. If we do not stop the extremist settlers, this could disrupt the stability we rely on in the main fronts—Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria. These agitators can trigger a flare-up in an instant, forcing the army to divert forces immediately from Gaza and Lebanon to the West Bank, without any security justification for doing so at this moment. If this issue is not addressed, it could derail everything. We are in a critical phase, and the focus must remain on Gaza and Lebanon.

He was echoed also by the new head of the Shin Bet, David Zini, who said:

This phenomenon must be confronted decisively, through full cooperation among all relevant bodies.

It is quite interesting to hear such stark warnings. First of all, because they are admitting that they are still fighting a war in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, while considering the West Bank a distraction. Secondly, it looks like they are genuinely concerned about the situation in the West Bank, where Israeli settlers are storming Palestinian towns and villages almost every day, often with the consent, if not complicity, of Israeli police and security forces, knowing that it could trigger a severe response by Palestinian Resistance factions in the West Bank and thus divert forces from Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, where the other parties of the Axis of Resistance could take advantage of the situation.

Moving across the border, yesterday (Monday 24th November 2025) Lebanon held the funeral of Haitham Ali Al-Tabtabai a.k.a. Sayyed Abu Ali (bio on Al Mayadeen and Al Manar) and the other 4 Hezbollah fighters that were killed with him:

Qassem Hussein Berjawi, a.k.a. “Malak”, Mostafa Asaad Berro, a.k.a. “Hajj Hassan”, Refaat Ahmad Hussein, a.k.a. “Abu Ali”, Ibrahim Ali Hussein, a.k.a. “Amir”.

The funeral saw the participation of thousands of people, confirming that the popular support for Hezbollah is still strong, if not even stronger than before, as shown in the video above.

head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council - from Al Mayadeen .

During the funeral, Sheikh Ali Daamoush, head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, gave a speech describing Haitham Ali Al-Tabtabai as “a man of the field and one of the architects of the resistance’s early operations”, adding (sources: Al Manar, Al Mayadeen and its Short News - emphasis mine):

With honor and pride, we bid farewell to great commander Haitham al-Tabatabai and his comrades, martyrs for Lebanon and its people. We are not concerned with any plans so long as enemy not abiding by ceasefire. It is the duty of the state to protect its citizens and sovereignty, government must push plans to that effect and refuse external pressures, diktats. All concessions given by Lebanese government to date bore no fruit. The Israeli enemy has repeatedly miscalculated in assuming that assassinating commanders would weaken Hezbollah. Such losses only reinforce the movement’s resolve. This strike was a grave mistake that would leave the Israeli occupation entity on alert ahead of the inevitable response. We will complete what you [martyrs] started, and we will remain in the field defending Lebanon and the nation.

“From the [Palestinian refugee] camp to the [Southern] Suburb [of Beirut], from te Bekaa [Valley] and South [Lebanon] to Gaza, our blood is one, our destiny is one” - from Al Mayadeen .

In addition to the funeral, a popular march was held in Beirut to demonstrate against the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon, normalization with Israel and US interference in internal affairs, while reaffirming the right to resistance and calling for unity, with banners reading:

No sect is protected from Israeli aggression

We all win when we unite in the face of Israeli aggression

…as reported by Al Mayadeen, which also quoted resistance fighter Georges Abdallah (recently liberated after 41 years of incarceration in France - see here for more details) as saying:

Our people will defeat normalization despite all pressure, and we will meet the aspirations of the Arab nation’s masses. There is no excuse for anyone.

Arab National Congress Secretary-General Dr. Maher Al-Tahir (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, condolences came from Palestinian Resistance factions (Al Mayadeen) and from the Arab National Congress (ANC), whose Secretary-General Dr. Maher Al-Tahir stated (source: Al Mayadeen):

Such brutal crimes will not stop the nation’s march toward the liberation of its land and holy sites, as long as it has great resistance fighters, foremost among them the historic and exceptional leader, martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, as well as the commanders and fighters in Lebanon and Palestine and across the nation, who have inscribed, and continue to inscribe, epics of dignity and heroism on the path to Jerusalem and Palestine.

Member of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council Mohammed Ali al-Houthi - from Saba .

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, member of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council, also sent his message of condolences to Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem yesterday, saying (source: Saba - emphasis added):

The lives of those who struggle for the sake of God—filled with steadfastness, sincerity, and tireless effort in confronting the Zionist enemy—are what keep the nation alive and lead to victories. Their sacrifices are the seeds of the promised divine triumph, in which we firmly believe. We affirm to the Lebanese resistance that the only way to halt Zionist brutality is through your steadfast path of struggle and resistance, and through upholding the principles you consistently declare in your public statements.

…adding that “the fate of the temporary Zionist entity is disappearance, regardless of how long it exists under illusions of power and arrogance”.

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi - from Saba .

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi sent the following letter of condolences to Sheikh Naim Qassem (sources: Al Mayadeen and Saba - all emphasis mine):

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful Among the believers are men who have been true to their covenant with Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their vow, and some are still waiting; but they have never changed in the least Allah the Most High has spoken the truth Your Eminence, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah

Our dear mujahid brother, Sheikh Naim Qassem — may God preserve you Peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you, We extend to you, and to all our brothers and sisters in Hezbollah—its honorable members, supporters, and loyal popular base—our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy on the martyrdom of our dear brother, the great jihadi commander Sayyed Haitham bin Ali al-Tabtabai (Sayyed Abu Ali), along with his fellow martyrs—may God’s mercy be upon them all. We also convey our special condolences to their noble families. Congratulations to them for the honor of attaining martyrdom in the path of God after a long jihadi journey filled with dedication and accomplishments. The great jihadi commander Sayyed Haitham al-Tabtabai—may God’s mercy be upon him—lived a life of struggle, sacrifice, righteous deeds, and goodness, embodying the meaning of the blessed verse: “Say, ‘Indeed, my prayer, my rites of sacrifice, my living and my dying are for Allah, Lord of the worlds’”. God enabled him to achieve significant accomplishments and to make major contributions in his wide-ranging jihadi efforts in support of truth and the oppressed. His contributions and sacrifices in the field of struggle will remain lasting, as will the honor of his martyrdom in the path of God. Indeed, God does not let the reward of the believers go to waste. By perpetrating the attack that targeted the martyr and his companions—may God’s mercy be upon them—and through its continuous violations since the ceasefire in Lebanon, and likewise in Gaza, the Israeli enemy demonstrates to all the peoples and governments of the region its deeply rooted aggression and criminal conduct. It proves that it will not honor any commitments or agreements, especially with the protection and support it receives from the United States, in contrast to the complacency of governments and entities that not only fail to act but also adopt the Israeli enemy’s demands to strip oppressed peoples of their weapons and means of strength, besiege their resistance groups, distort their image, blame them, and pressure their popular bases through economic and other forms of siege. We have full confidence in Hezbollah’s steadfastness and resilience, grounded in faith, an authentic jihadi path, extensive practical experience, great accomplishments, and a firm structure built on piety and reliance on God: “And whoever holds firmly to Allah has been guided to a straight path.” (Aal ‘Imran 101) Hezbollah’s distinguished role throughout the fronts of the axis of jihad and resistance is deeply rooted in its sacrifices and great contributions for the sake of God, through both word and action. We affirm our complete solidarity with you in confronting Israeli aggression targeting our entire nation, confident in the certainty of God’s promise regarding the end of the temporary Zionist entity—regardless of its tyranny and crimes—for such behavior only hastens its demise. Day by day, it will become increasingly clear to our nation that all attempts to normalize or pacify the enemy will fail, and that the only correct, realistic, and righteous path is responsible and conscious action in confronting the enemy, resisting its conspiracies, upholding the banner of jihad in the path of God, and trusting His promise. Indeed, God does not break His promise, and the outcome belongs to the righteous.

It is worth mentioning here that, while Ansar Allah’s embargo against Israel-affiliated ships is still in place in the Red Sea, the YAF (Yemeni Armed Forces) has stopped its missile strikes against Israel since the start of the ceasefire within the framework of Trumpanyahu’s “peace” plan, despite multiple and severe violations. I suspect that the YAF has not restarted its missile strikes against the Zionist entity because it is refilling its stock in preparation for the final battle, possibly in coordination with Hezbollah, Iran and the other members of the Axis of Resistance.

Iranian Foreign Ministry building in Tehran - from IRNA .

Of course, the Iranian Foreign Ministry also expressed its condolences to the Hezbollah leadership and condemned the Israeli strike in Beirut as a “cowardly assassination”, a “brutal attack” on Lebanon’s sovereignty and a “gross violation” of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, adding (all emphasis mine):

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers the inaction and silence of the United Nations and its Security Council regarding the continuous aggressions and countless crimes of the Israeli regime against the Lebanese people as regrettable and unjustifiable. The continued American support for the Israeli occupation entity is the main reason for this entity continuing its transgressions and crimes. Without a doubt, the military adventures of the Zionist regime in the West Asian region are the greatest threat, not only to the peace and stability of this region, but also to international peace and security, and therefore confronting this threat is a global responsibility.

…as reported by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency), Tasnim and Al Mayadeen, while Mehr News Agency quoted Mohsen Rezaei, member of Iran’s Expediency Council and former chief of the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps), as saying that each slain commander bring Israel “one step closer to its own end”.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani - from IRNA .

Similarly, Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, stated:

These martyrs achieved their aspirations, but [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu will continue his adventurism until everyone realizes that no option remains but to confront this fake regime.

…as quoted by IRNA, whereas Ali Shamkhani, Advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, wrote the following tweet on X, as reported by Al Mayadeen too:

Ali Akbar Velayati, Secretary-General of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening - from IRNA .

Ali Akbar Velayati, Secretary-General of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening, instead focussed on the lack of reaction by the international community, stating that…

[the] silence of the international community in the face of the criminal behavior and crimes of the Zionist regime [reflects] sympathy with this regime. The costs of such an approach will be imposed on them in the future. [Israel] not only did not remain committed to its obligations within this agreement, but has also repeatedly introduced itself as a clear violator of human rights and the rules governing international law through blatant violations of the ceasefire, acts of aggression, widespread airstrikes, repeated bombings, and targeting of civilian infrastructure, innocent people, resistance commanders, and Lebanese women and children.

…as quoted by IRNA.

Finally, the IRGC issued a statement vowing revenge for the assassination of senior Hezbollah military commander Haitham Ali Tabatabai, which it considered not a show of strength, but…

a clear indication of the enemy’s weakness and helplessness in the face of the will of the region’s peoples and the Axis of Resistance. Without a doubt, Hezbollah and the Resistance hold the right to avenge the martyr, and at the appropriate time, a crushing response awaits the terrorist aggressor. [Emphasis added]

…as reported by Al Mayadeen and Tasnim.

All these messages point towards the same direction: the Axis of Resistance will not let this umpteenth Zionist crime unpunished!

I will conclude this article with the following video (from Al Manar) of senior commander Haitham Al-Tabtabai, who appears as saying:

The spirit of the Islamic Resistance fighters is a major reason behind the epic steadfastness, breaking the will of the enemy and undermining its battlefield achievements. This spirit remains within thousands of our operatives Hezbollah is so powerful and it has this spirit. Hezbollah has the ability to plan and restore its capabilities. Hezbollah is regenerative…

Israel should be afraid. Very afraid! Because, once Hezbollah has regenerated, its end will draw near! And Iran only awaits the next USraeli misstep…

