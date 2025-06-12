What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 5th June 2025. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

Old news is often more informative than new news. If you want to understand the reason behind the spell that surrounds Israel, and all the timidity and distinctions with which the genocide in Gaza is addressed, then it will be useful to know that almost all the world's major companies are present in Israel, not only to make investment agreements with local industries and authorities, but also to fuel a cycle of “start-ups”, i.e. new companies that are created and disappear in a short time under the pretext of following market trends. It is no coincidence that ephemeral start-ups are one of the preferred tools for tax evasion and money laundering. When one hears the words tax evasion and money laundering, it is not difficult to associate them with Stellantis, which in fact has its own circle of start-ups in Israel.

But it should come as no surprise that there is a former public company like ENEL in Israel. The fact that ENEL is now a multinational company does not explain why it is investing in a country that is constantly at war. A country where those who can afford it, such as skilled technicians, jump at the chance to get out and change their surroundings in search of a quiet life. Obviously, official communications try to reduce the phenomenon to the so-called trauma of 7th October [2023]. The reality is that Israel's demographic instability has been evident for some time, given that even the agricultural activity of the Israeli settlements in the West Bank depends not only on funding from American evangelicals, but also on their labour at harvest time.

In addition to recognising the usefulness of seasoned news, another tip for navigating official communications is to consider that lying too much leads to telling the truth. To support a blatant lie, a true piece of news is used as support, but it turns out to be instructive in a way that is unpredictable for the reader. The urgency to lie also played a nasty trick on Federico Rampini, who last year, in order to endorse the lie about the successes of the Israeli anti-aircraft system, gave the reader a useful tip, namely the rain of money that Ronald Reagan reserved for Israel as part of the “Star Wars” project. Rampini forgot to point out that the Iranian attack in April 2024 had been announced hours in advance, that no civilian targets had been targeted, that American, British and French interceptors had been deployed to defend Israel, and that, despite this, several Iranian missiles had still reached Israeli military bases. But Rampini was right, in essence: the most important news was the specious money-making scheme set up between Israel and the US by the Reagan administration in the name of illusory security.

The Houthis are currently the only ones doing anything truly concrete against the genocide perpetrated in Gaza by the IDF [Israel “Defense” Forces]; moreover, their missile launches on Israel highlight the gigantic fraud that was concocted in the 1980s based on the false myth of an anti-aircraft shield. If Israel were not Israel, Ben Gurion Airport would already have been considered a dead zone for all airlines in the world, which instead have to continue with “temporary” flight suspensions, which have been going on for months.

According to data reported in October 2024 by “Politico” magazine, there have been more than 17,000 trips to Israel by US parliamentarians or members of their staff over the last decade, far exceeding the number of trips to the Western Hemisphere and Africa combined. The fact that parliamentarians travel at the expense of organisations considered charitable, and therefore do not pay taxes, and are then accommodated in luxury hotels, often with their families, would in itself constitute the crime of corruption. In reality, the issue is even more disturbing, given that these travelling congressmen do not just give standing ovations to Netanyahu's speeches, but allocate tens of billions of dollars each year to Israel. It does not take a genius to understand that on these trips congressmen go to Israel to collect their share of the spoils, safe from any scrutiny. This explains Israel's impunity, as Israel itself is a construct designed to serve the impunity of kleptocracies. Ultimately, it is conflicts of interest, corruption and illegality that produce social and international hierarchies.

