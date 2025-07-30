GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Johannes S. Herbst's avatar
Johannes S. Herbst
14h

Israel pulled off the greatest PR campaign of all time: A group of migrants enters a country, kills and expels the inhabitants, and claims to be the victim. And the world believed it! Even Christians believed it was divinely ordained! That's some skill!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Ismaele and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ismaele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture