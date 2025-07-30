What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 24th July 2025. (All emphasis mine).

In the Holy West, reactions to the recent Israeli bombing of government sites in Damascus [see my article on this topic] followed the usual pattern in such cases: while the media uncritically embraced the fairy-tale Israeli narrative about the alleged need to defend the Druze minority in Syria, governments timidly distanced themselves from the attack. The Trump administration had to at least feign disappointment, given that it had officially invested in Syria's new pro-Western and pro-Zionist government, lifting decades-old economic sanctions and pushing European foreign ministers to rush to shake hands with the cutthroat [Ahmad al-Sharaa] who had taken the place of the reviled [Bashar al] Assad, and also inducing the Gulf petro-monarchies to create a business network with the new regime. In reality, last week's attack on Damascus cannot be considered a surprise, given that it comes after hundreds of Israeli bombings on Syria, carried out under various pretexts and intensified after Assad's fall. American “mediation” in the affair consisted of forcing the Damascus government to withdraw its troops from southern Syria, exactly as Israel demanded. Trump's “disappointment” will not prevent Netanyahu from continuing to invite himself to the White House whenever he feels like it. As usual, Israel's behaviour is condemned in purely rhetorical terms, allowing the Zionists to do as they please while posing as victims and misunderstood.

Even if Trump was replaced by someone a little less of a scoundrel and less susceptible to blackmail, the Washington administration would be just as powerless and submissive in the face of Netanyahu's fait accompli, whatever the price to be paid by the US. The state is a legal abstraction that gets bogged down in its own fiction, according to which a complex set of procedures and apparatuses is capable of acting as a single political entity. Israel is not a state, it is a colonial entity, so it only functions in relation to and in conjunction with other external entities that keep it artificially alive. This intertwining can be euphemistically defined as a “lobby”, but it is actually an international criminal association; it is in fact its criminal nature, i.e. having a crime to commit, that gives meaning, precision, determination and ironclad solidarity to the lobby, which can take over states and parasitise their resources. For example, in 2016, the Obama administration launched a 14 billion [USD?] military aid package for Israel, but Senator Lindsey Graham stated that, whatever the administration's agreements with Congress, this would not prevent parliamentarians from passing laws to allocate additional financial resources for further aid to Israel. It is therefore a real race to give more and more money to Israel, and it is taxpayers' money, i.e. the poor, since the rich in the US hardly pay any taxes anymore. It does not take a superior mind to understand that this is a cycle of corruption and that part of the money for Israel is then redistributed to those who allocated it. For decades, US politics has produced these strange shadow presidents, such as John McCain and Lindsey Graham, whose role is to continually relaunch the claims of the kleptocracy.

The new Syrian president belongs to a lower ethnic group, which does not enjoy the privilege of committing crimes with impunity like Lindsey Graham, so he is forced to try to clean up his crimes. For this reason, he changes his name once a week, but unfortunately his political fate is just as precarious, given that his offers of friendship and alliance to Israel are not bringing him much satisfaction; moreover, the man who should be his main sponsor, Turkish President Erdogan, only defends him with words because he cannot risk clashing with the US. At present, the possibility of a partition of Syria also appears to be closed, given that Israeli troops have practically reached the gates of Damascus, which would therefore not even be the capital of itself. The mercenary militias that today support the new Syrian government therefore risk finding themselves without prospects for income and career advancement.

Under these conditions, the only alternative to tribal chaos and permanent civil war in Syria could be what seemed unthinkable a few months ago, namely Iran's reintegration into the area. Syria borders Lebanon and Iraq, where there are various pro-Iranian militias, as well as Assad regime forces. The media have tried to sell a supposed Israeli victory over Hezbollah, but in reality, the Lebanese Shiite militia is cornered precisely because of the current presence of a hostile government in Syria. If that pro-Western government were to fall, the game would start again. Erdogan's Turkey has ousted Iran from Syria, but now Israel risks reopening the doors to it. In fact, the Iranian foreign minister [Abbas Araghchi] has explicitly taken a position in favour of Syria's territorial integrity, and it is therefore clear that he is seeking a channel of dialogue with the Syrian ethnic groups.

The story about the defence of the Druze has made Israel's fans swoon. Strangely enough, it is precisely a section of the Zionist press that is somewhat less enthusiastic, given that it is mindful of the previous results of these hypocritical “adoptions” of ethnic-religious minorities; Israel has in fact demonstrated that it has the opposite of Midas' touch. Journalist Lazar Berman (namesake of the famous pianist) recalls the disastrous precedent of defending Christian Maronites in Lebanon in the 1980s. Berman does not go into detail, but it can be recalled that the sense of impunity conferred by Israel's cover led the Maronite militias to carry out massacres in the Palestinian refugee camps of Sabra and Shatila in September 1982. At that time, people were still outraged by such things. The lasting result of the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in the 1980s was the birth of the Shiite militia Hezbollah in 1985. However, Western propaganda also attributes to Hezbollah the 1983 attacks in Beirut on the barracks of the American marines and French paratroopers. The American and French armed forces had not suffered such carnage since Iwo Jima and Dien Bien Phu, confirming that, from a strategic point of view, Israel is more a source of trouble than an asset. Israel's strength, however, remains the fact that it is one of the main allies of Western kleptocracies, and not only Western ones.

