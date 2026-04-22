What follows is my English translation of a short article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 16th April 2026. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

The question of who is actually in charge between the US and Israel in the American-Zionist aggression against Iran and Lebanon is based on a false premise: namely, the lingering belief that it is governments or States that steer a country’s policies. In reality, in the Euro-American sphere today, the real players on the ground are the business lobbies. “Actors” does not mean “decision-makers”, since lobbies are automatic, one-way mechanisms, with no steering or reverse gear. Lobbies cut across governments and States, and can thus take over supranational organisations such as NATO and the EU. Israel itself does not possess the formal characteristics to be considered a State, and exists solely as a function of external lobbying. The case of ELNET (European Leadership Network) is rather instructive, given that it is a “non-governmental” organisation that specifically pursues the interests of a colonial entity – Israel – and manages its relations with NATO and the EU; these are activities that, not only under international law but by law in the strictest sense, should be the exclusive preserve of official diplomatic channels. Once the foreign policy of various countries is privatised through NGOs and foundations, there is no longer a clear line distinguishing what constitutes corruption and what does not. In short, a paradise for kleptocrats.

Reinforcing this state of extra-legality is the fact that NGOs and foundations have non-profit status, meaning their financial transactions are tax-exempt; ideal for tax evasion and money laundering. To facilitate this money laundering, ELNET has a doppelgänger, another non-profit foundation, Friends of ELNET, which channels rivers of money towards its alter ego. In turn, Friends of ELNET acts as a money collector for countless other non-profit foundations. Once the money has entered this circuit, it is impossible to ascertain its origin or destination.

In this context, one sometimes hears governments admit they have no say in the matter. A few days ago in parliament, the [Italian] Defence Minister, Guido Crosetto, engaged in a sort of “fintocracy pride”, that is, he proudly claimed to have acted exactly as all previous Italian governments had done regarding the issue of US military bases. In reality, the fact that there are international treaties – whether secret or confidential – governing the use of US military bases does not in itself imply that, from a legal standpoint, there is no scope for interpreting the treaty on a case-by-case basis. Instead, Crosetto even seemed to boast in Parliament about his own irrelevance.

The problem is that the countries which are instead held up as examples of jealously guarding their sovereignty and interests do not perform much better than Crosetto or [Italian Prime Minister Giorgia] Meloni. A few days ago, Turkish President Erdogan, together with French President Macron, reiterated that the ceasefire must also apply to Lebanon, which has been under Israeli bombardment for decades; bombardments which, however, have reached fever pitch in recent days, resulting in around a million refugees. Israeli attacks on Lebanon, under the most varied pretexts, began in the 1970s, but had never gone so far as to amount to the ethnic cleansing of the Lebanese, forcing them to choose between displacement or facing genocide.

What has enabled Israel’s ethnic cleansing in Lebanon is the disappearance of the country that acted as a counterweight and stabilising factor in the region, namely Assad’s Syria. Erdogan’s stance on Syria has always been characterised by duplicity: on the one hand, the Turkish president has armed the Al-Qaeda and Al-Nusra rebel militias (and has also engaged in lucrative smuggling deals with them); on the other hand, Erdogan has continually muddied the waters with feigned offers of dialogue and cooperation towards Assad.

Once Assad had fallen and a puppet government loyal to Ankara had been installed in Syria, Erdogan objectively became responsible for the region’s stability; a responsibility from which he has systematically shirked, allowing Israel to occupy southern Syria unhindered right up to the gates of Damascus. The jihadist militias (or pseudo-jihadists) under Erdogan’s command never defended themselves against Israel, but constantly directed their hostility towards Hezbollah, which found itself caught between two fires. The media had told us that Israel had practically crushed Hezbollah; now, however, we discover that Hezbollah is alive and well. Today, in fact, it is the pro-Turkish militias in the Damascus government who fear being attacked from behind by the Iraqi Shias.

The Turkish Foreign Minister has suddenly discovered that, despite all the favours bestowed upon Israel, Turkey too has ended up on the blacklist of targets to be eliminated; and not just on Netanyahu’s blacklist, but that of the entire Israeli political class, both majority and opposition. At this point, the suspicion arises that Erdogan’s imperial wishful thinking, and indeed his compulsive double-dealing, are not a strategy, but merely a reflection of the mental confusion of a mythomaniac.

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