GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Gnuneo's avatar
Gnuneo
8h

And that is what the Israeli agents in every Western country do, all the "Friends of Israel" secret lobby groups. Ensure that their OWN country's national security is completely in the hands of this perverted Nazi statelet, so there cannot be a reversal and criticism.

And this has definitely not happened "By chance", but a longstanding program of infiltration by a hostile foreign power right into the hearts of our countries, aided and abetted by NATO, DC, EU, CIA, MIx, and the various 'national' intel agencies.

It was the case of Corbyn in Britain that brought to light the plot - anyone capable and willing to reverse this would be slandered and defamed as an "Anti-semite" - showing Israeli control even extends over our democratic elections!

Of ALL the countries to entrust your national security to!!

One must wonder also just how deep the Zionazi penetration of the Arab countries that signs the Abraham Accords go.

What an appalling situation.

And now we can see, if it wasn't clear before, the purposes of 'Epstein's Island' and similar honey traps. How many of these compromised Western politicians, like Poly Toynbee in the UK, have files on them performing abuse on children and similar?

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
5hEdited

Thank you, Ismaele! "United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon" is a punch line - the whole world is the joke. Try to list the nations now vassals to isra3l, or it's easier to list the few that are not. Besides this "digital vault," they hold the ultimate compliance measure, their Kompromat on almost all men of power in business, govt, military, etc. This informational warfare is vastly more powerful than the Empire of Lies' control over who gets to have an energy supply.

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