Today I am providing my English translation of a short, but very important article by Saura Plesio (a.k.a. Nessie), originally in Italian and published first on her blog on Tuesday 26th May 2026 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org the day after, Wednesday 27th May 2026.

(All emphasis and footnotes mine).

I find it rather pointless to hide behind discredited, thuggish figures like [Israeli National Security Minister Itamar] Ben Gvir and [Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich – whom I have already discussed at length in previous posts, back when the mainstream press was still asleep and ignoring them. The far-fetched idea of devising targeted measures to strike at one of the key ministers in [Benjamin] Netanyahu’s government (the Ministry of National Security is roughly equivalent to our Ministry of the Interior), singling them out from the rest of the current government, smacks of hypocrisy and amounts to nothing.

France, however, has already given the boot to the fierce, kippah-wearing fatso (i.e. Itamar Ben Gvir) who, incidentally, never leaves his settlements. I don’t think he’s the sort to want to visit the Champs-Élysées with his little wife. The video posted by Itamar Ben Gvir himself showing the [Global Sumud] Flotilla prisoners (actually “kidnapped” off the coast of Cyprus) bound and kneeling, violently forced to move (and it seems there was even sexual abuse) has already gone viral, provoking horror, indignation and condemnation [see here]. But here is the point… We are horrified only when it affects our own people, while the Western conscience remains dormant when it comes to other peoples, even those close by. Is it perhaps normal for there to be war zones off-limits to the press, as was the case in Gaza?

I recall that during the Vietnam War, the press did its duty to document and regularly report on what was happening in the theatres of war, even the most dangerous ones. I’ll make this brief.

It is thanks to that horrific video posted on social media by Ben Gvir himself that we can now ask ourselves in astonishment: “Well, if they treat an allied country like this, who knows what those poor Palestinians are going through in terms of torture, sexual abuse, targeted killings of children, women and the elderly, and so on”. And it’s not over yet, because there is the risk that Lebanon is undergoing a process of “Palestinisation” [sic] (read: martyrdom) of its civilian population.

Must we once again shrug our shoulders and look the other way? Or accept the excuse of the Shiite Hezbollah within the Lebanese fabric, as if we did not know that Israel possesses the most powerful intelligence apparatus in the world and that, if it so wished, it is capable of carrying out “selective killings” of Shiite leaders whilst sparing the Lebanese civilian population from suffering?

And so the suspicion arises that southern Lebanon may serve to expand the territory of the Jewish state and build Greater Israel. All this upheaval on the open battlefronts makes us forget that, in the meantime, the Netanyahu government and its henchmen are taking advantage of the situation to annex the West Bank, through violence, harassment and flagrant injustices against the poor, defenceless farmers and shepherds of those lands, at the hands of settlers armed to the teeth. Meanwhile, oppressive construction projects continue, euphemistically referred to as “settlements”.

But let us return to the matter at hand. I was struck by the Israeli government’s impassivity when [Italian Prime Minister Giorgia] Meloni suspended, on 14th April [2026], the memorandum of military cooperation between Italy and Israel, a move subsequently formalised by Defence Minister [Guido] Crosetto in a letter to his Israeli counterpart [Israel] Katz. For its part, Israel is playing down the matter. This was stated to ANSA by the spokesperson for the Israeli Foreign Ministry, who added that the suspension of the memorandum “will not harm Israel’s security”, also implying that it is Italy that needs Israel and not the other way round. Here are all the details regarding the suspension of the aforementioned memorandum.

But there had been some very unpleasant precedents (our soldiers on the UNIFIL mission repeatedly targeted, and before that the attacks against Christians in the Holy Land and the ban on the Latin Patriarch [Pierbattista Pizzaballa] accessing the holy sites during Easter services) that Meloni could not ignore. I have gathered a few articles and materials on the long-standing issue of commercial, industrial and military relations with Israel: there have been many such instances under successive governments, perhaps too many! In my view, the most delicate and sensitive issue is that of cyber-security. I am aided by an investigation by L’Espresso from last year, entitled “Israel, the West’s digital safe: this is why no one ever really criticises it”.

If there is one thing that Western governments, including Italy’s, seem determined to avoid at all costs, it is a direct confrontation with Israel. Even when the evidence — from the bombings of Gaza to attacks on humanitarian missions — would justify asking uncomfortable questions, the official reaction remains cautious, vague, or entirely silent. It is not merely a matter of geopolitics or historical ties. It is also — and perhaps above all — a question of digital infrastructure. Because over the last twenty years, Israel has become the West’s “digital safe”: it is in Israeli software that some of the most sensitive information of European governments, ministries, law enforcement agencies and secret services is processed, stored and protected. A sort of “black box”, in short.

Over time, Israel has built a military technology ecosystem that is unique in the world, the result of the intertwining of universities, the army and intelligence. It is from the Mossad’s elite cyber-intelligence unit—considered the “Silicon Valley of digital warfare”—that the founders and executives of dozens of start-ups and hi-tech giants very often emerge; these firms develop tools for surveillance, interception, profiling and data control, sold to Western governments under the guise of “national security”.

Not to mention the software capable of turning a simple smartphone into a permanent microphone without leaving a trace (many Italian and international journalists know a thing or two about this). These facts demonstrate to the world just how fine the line is between protection and espionage. Following recent scandals, the problem has not disappeared: it has merely become more invisible.

There are countries that use Israeli products to manage classified data. If they wanted to, the Israelis would have a complete map of the digital vulnerabilities of the entire European continent. It is not certain that they do so, but it is technically possible. And this is more than enough to keep all Western governments silent.

Italy, too, is part of this invisible network. Some Italian public prosecutors’ offices, special units and even certain sections of the intelligence services rely on Israeli platforms for managing investigative data, wiretaps, biometric recognition and digital forensics. The contracts are often subject to confidentiality clauses. But the flow of technology goes in one direction only: from Israel to Rome, Berlin, Paris and Madrid.

“Whoever holds the keys to the software has the power to monitor what is happening. Even within allied governments,” says an intelligence expert. “Israel’s true strength today is not just military: it is digital. And no one wants to cross those who can potentially access everything, even the most hidden and confidential information”.

Let’s also factor in industrial agreements, intelligence collaborations, joint training programmes, NATO missions and cross-shareholdings between sovereign wealth funds and private companies, with the aim of feeling and being indispensable, especially for those who hold power and wield it over countries that have fallen behind in terms of technology and digitalisation, such as Italy.

“But technology is not neutral. Whoever controls the tools used to gather evidence, unlock mobile phones, bypass security measures and analyse personal data, controls a real share of the State’s coercive power. If these tools come from an ecosystem that has made the fusion of security, war, intelligence and the market a national strategy, then the problem is not merely technological. It becomes a problem of democracy, public oversight and judicial independence”. (source: La Fionda).

In conclusion, this cyber partnership is by no means an equal one, but rather a functional subordination on the part of Italy from which it will not be easy to break free.

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