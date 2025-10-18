It looks like that Trumpanyahu’s “peace” plan and “ceasefire” in Gaza were just an excuse for Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) to escalate its military operations in neighbouring countries, Syria and Lebanon, despite a truce with Hezbollah in the latter country.

In fact, while Little Satan keeps violating the ceasefire in Gaza with more killing of Palestinians and by delaying the reopening of the Rafah crossing and restricting the entry of humanitarian aid, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), last Thursday night (16th October 2025), the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) pounded Lebanon with a series of heavy airstrikes.

The first wave consisted of “a drone strike on the al-Dabsheh hill on the outskirts of the town of Kfar Tibnit, followed by another drone strike on the Kawthariya al-Siyyed-al-Sharqiya main road”, two airstrikes on Bnaafoul village in the Saida District, injuring one person, and more air raids on the town of Shmestar in the Bekaa, east Lebanon, where one person was killed. A second wave of airstrikes targeted “the outskirts of the town of Ansar in South Lebanon, which many described as one of the most violent since the ceasefire” between Israel and Hezbollah, as per Al Mayadeen, whose correspondent revealed that the strikes on Ansar targeted “a cement factory, an asphalt plant, and several fuel tanks in the area”, resulting in 5 injured people.

The two videos below show the heavy bombing of Lebanon (additional videos can be found in the Al Mayadeen article in the link above):

At the same time, Israeli media claimed that Hezbollah remains a formidable foe and an obstacle to normalization of relations between Israel and Lebanon, with Tamir Morag, political affairs correspondent for the Israeli Channel 14, stating that his country is benefiting from unprecedented support from the US administration, characterized as the most supportive in its history, adding:

Israel is going through two turbulent and challenging years, confronting a level of political isolation that is both severe and unprecedented in recent decades, coupled with arms embargoes from numerous nations and international legal proceedings against its leaders for alleged war crimes.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which also reported on the US approval earlier this month of a $230 million allocation for Lebanon’s security forces in their efforts to disarm Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, Israel carried out new incursions in Syria: last Tuesday (14th October 2025) the IDF “erected a military checkpoint at the first Ofaniya junction near the al-Hurriyah intersection, stopping and inspecting vehicles and detaining passersby before withdrawing to al-Hurriyah village” and the day after an Israeli patrol raided two civilian homes in the village of Ofaniya in the northern countryside of Quneitra, whereas a unit of 8 military vehicles, including a heavy bulldozer and 2 tanks temporarily advanced in the town of al-Samadaniyah al-Sharqiya, as per Al Mayadeen.

On the other hand, Turkey is planning to ship and deploy military equipment (armored vehicles, drones, artillery, missiles, and air-defense systems) to northern Syria in the coming weeks in an effort to target Kurdish militants along the border between the two countries and support interim Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, but avoiding confrontation with Israel in southern Syria, as reported by Al Mayadeen, according to which Ankara and Damascus have reopened talks to review their 1998 Adana Agreement and allow Turkey to expand the range of Turkish military operations in Syria from 5 km to 30 km from its border, allegedly “to prevent armed groups from establishing a permanent presence in the region”, as argued by Turkish officials. Clearly, Turkey wants to expand its presence too in Syria, which is being partitioned between the Turkish neighbour and Israel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and his Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

In the meantime, last Wednesday (15th October 2025) Ahmed al-Sharaa flew to Moscow for his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who reaffirmed the long-standing partnership between the two countries, stating:

Our countries have developed special relations over many decades. Parliamentary elections were held just recently, on 5th October [2025]. I believe this is a great success for you, as it leads to the consolidation of society.

…while Ahmed al-Sharaa said:

We will try to reset our relationship and introduce you, among other things, to the new Syria. The most important thing now, of course, is stability; stability both in the country and in the region as a whole.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen, which in another article quoted Ahmed al-Sharaa as saying that he…

hopes Russia will assist in rebuilding the new Syrian army.

Al Mayadeen also highlighted that Syrian “officials are seeking assurances from Moscow that Russia will not support or arm remnants of the former Syrian regime” and quoted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying that the two countries will “hold a joint intergovernmental committee meeting in the near future to bolster Syria’s reconstruction process” and that Russian companies are willing to contribute to the rehabilitation of Syrian infrastructure originally built during the Soviet era.

It is clear that, while al-Sharaa seeks support in the reconstruction of his country, Putin wishes to maintain a military presence in Syria, thus they are both trying to reach a compromise, even if it comes at a cost of popularity for Putin due to the massacre of Orthodox Christians in Syria by al-Sharaas’s head-choppers. The presence of Russian military may also help in ensuring stability as a counterweight to both Turkey and Israel.

Syrian Finance Minister Mohammed Yisr Barnieh - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth reporting that last Wednesday Syrian Finance Minister Mohammed Yisr Barnieh stated is not planning to borrow money from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) or the World Bank anytime soon, probably knowing very well that it would have a deleterious effect for the country (as Comidad explained in this article that I translated here). This is what Mohammed Yisr Barnieh said on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington DC, as quoted by Al Mayadeen:

We have no intention whatsoever to borrow [from the IMF or World Bank]. I’m not excluding borrowing down the road, but now we have no intention whatsoever. We want to make sure that our in-house in order. We might borrow only for strategic projects where private sector finds it not attractive.

Barnieh also expressed confidence that relations between Syria and Russia will gradually improve and that the former is interested in the latter’s assistance in “all economic sectors”.

Iran’s SNSC Secretary Ali Larijani (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

Al-Sharaa was not the only one visiting Moscow recently. Also Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Secretary Ali Larijani flew to Russia “to hold bilateral talks and discuss international issues”, including a meeting with Putin, to whom he delivered a letter on behalf of the Iranian Supreme Leader, Sayyed Ali Khamenei, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Tasnim, according to which key topics of discussion included “enhanced cooperation in the economic, regional, and international arenas”. No further details have been disclosed, but it is very likely that they discussed military cooperation in light of a new potential USraeli attack on Iran.

Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Iran, last Wednesday its government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani responded to recent statements by US President Donald J. Trump during his visit to Israel and Egypt saying:

We do not necessarily shape our diplomatic agenda solely based on rhetoric.

Diplomatic matters become meaningful when there are concrete actions behind them. If today we are talking about gasoline, imbalances, or other economic issues, it is because of the severity of the sanctions. Real engagement is not like that; they must show some operational action other than bombing for us to understand that they are truly interested in engagement. [Regarding Iran’s decision not attend the Gaza “peace” summit in Sharm el-Sheikh] Our conduct in the international arena is not a matter on which only the government decides. The government’s views and those of other bodies were presented, and the overall conclusion was that the president would not attend.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from Al Mayadeen .

Today (Saturday 18th October 2025) marks the end of the UNSC (United Nations Security Council) resolution 2231 and with it the termination of all UNSC restrictions against Iran, as stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the following post on X, quoted also by IRNA, Tasnim and Al Mayadeen:

It is worth highlighting that more than 120 countries, which participated to the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Ministerial Summit in Kampala (Uganda) earlier this week, are on the side of Iran: more than 120 countries out of 195, i.e. more than 60%! Of course, they are mostly from the so-called “Global South”, as shown in the map below:

Non-Aligned Movement countries (member states in dark blue, observers in light blue) - from Wikipedia .

However, as Araghchi said in an interview with IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting), this is significant because it shows that Iran is not isolated:

This is of exceptional importance. This is truly a major achievement for the Islamic Republic of Iran, as nearly all NAM members, over 100 countries, have supported this position.

Similarly to the NAM, last Thursday the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter issued a special communiqué in support of Iran and criticizing the E3 (France, Germany and UK) for its attempt to reinstate sanctions on Iran - the full text of the communiqué can be found in this article by IRNA.

Today the Iranian Foreign Ministry official has announced that the deadline for UNSC resolution 2231 officially expired with the following statement, quoted by Tasnim (see also IRNA and Al Mayadeen), reaffirming that any reimposition of sanctions on Tehran is illegal under international law and urging the UN Secretary-General António Guterres to immediately correct false information on the UN website, claiming that sanctions are being reimposed on Iran (all emphasis mine):

As previously emphasized in Iran’s official positions and statements concerning the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and UN Security Council Resolution 2231 of 20th July 2015, regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, the ten-year period stipulated in that resolution expires on Saturday 18th October 2025. From that date, all provisions of the resolution, including the limitations imposed on Iran’s nuclear program and related mechanisms, are to be considered terminated. Accordingly, the nuclear issue of Iran—which has been under the Security Council’s agenda under the title of “non-proliferation”—must be removed from the Council’s list of matters for consideration. With the expiration of Resolution 2231, Iran’s nuclear program should be treated in the same manner as that of any other non-nuclear-weapon State Party to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). The stated purpose of placing Iran’s nuclear issue on the Security Council’s agenda was to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear activities and to prevent any alleged diversion toward weaponization. This objective has been fully achieved. No report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has ever contradicted this fact. Despite persistent political pressure by the three European countries and the United States on the Agency to allege Iranian non-compliance with safeguards obligations, no such determination has ever been made. Meanwhile, the Islamic Republic of Iran, despite voluntarily accepting extensive transparency measures under the JCPOA, has remained under unjust sanctions, while it was the three European countries, the European Union, and the United States that violated their own commitments regarding sanctions relief. Resolution 2231 and its annex, the JCPOA, represented a major achievement of multilateral diplomacy, whose effectiveness was evident in its early years of implementation. Unfortunately, the United States, through its irresponsible withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018, and the three European countries, through their continued failure to fulfill their obligations, undermined this important diplomatic achievement. The Ministry reiterates the illegality of the recent move by the three European participants in the JCPOA (the United Kingdom, France, and Germany), who—without any legal basis or logical justification and merely in compliance with US pressure—abused the JCPOA’s dispute resolution mechanism to attempt the reinstatement of terminated Security Council resolutions. This was done despite the fact that the United States had unilaterally and unjustifiably withdrawn from the JCPOA in 2018. The Ministry clarifies that the actions of the three European countries have no impact whatsoever on the legal arrangements stipulated in Resolution 2231, including its expiration date. Therefore, the resolution must be considered terminated as scheduled on 18th October 2025. It also emphasizes that, despite the unlawful actions of the three European countries—who have themselves been in “substantial non-performance” of their obligations since the US withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018 and are therefore legally disqualified from invoking the dispute resolution mechanism—the UN Security Council, due to the explicit opposition of its two permanent members, China and Russia, has made no decision to reinstate any of the terminated resolutions. Based on this, Iran considers the confrontational measures by Germany, the UK, and France—persistent violators of the JCPOA who acted in bad faith and without following the required legal procedures to revive canceled Security Council resolutions—as devoid of any legal, procedural, or executive validity. The UN Security Council Secretariat is not authorized to endorse or recognize such illegal actions. The statement stresses that, as reflected in the joint communications by Iran, China, and Russia to the UN Secretary-General, the Security Council has made no decision authorizing the Secretariat to draw any independent conclusion regarding the reinstatement of the terminated resolutions. Such authority lies exclusively with the Security Council itself. Accordingly, the Islamic Republic of Iran calls upon the UN Secretary-General, in accordance with Article 100 of the UN Charter, to immediately correct the false information posted on the United Nations website concerning the alleged “reinstatement” of terminated resolutions against Iran and to prevent further confusion in the Council’s legal and procedural processes. Iran also deems any re-establishment of Security Council sanctions mechanisms, including the Sanctions Committee and the Panel of Experts, as illegal, and expects the Secretariat to promptly remove all such claims from the Security Council’s website. This is particularly necessary given the fundamental ambiguity surrounding the purpose, validity, and termination mechanisms of the now-defunct resolutions. All UN Member States are expected—considering the unlawful nature of the actions by the three European countries, their evident procedural flaws, and the absence of any Security Council decision to extend Resolution 2231 or to reinstate terminated resolutions—to refrain from granting any legal or practical effect to the claims of the three European countries and the United States regarding the reimposition of previously terminated resolutions (including 1696, 1737, 1747, 1803, 1835, and 1929), and to regard Resolution 2231 as terminated. The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms the exclusively peaceful nature of its nuclear program and strongly condemns the Security Council’s failure to denounce the military aggression committed by the Israeli regime and the United States against Iran’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, including attacks on Iran’s safeguarded peaceful nuclear facilities. These brutal and unlawful attacks, carried out in the midst of diplomatic negotiations with the United States, represent a grave betrayal of diplomacy and a major blow to international law and to the integrity of the global non-proliferation regime. These aggressions resulted in the martyrdom and injury of several thousand Iranian citizens, the destruction of thousands of residential units, and significant damage to Iran’s peaceful nuclear infrastructure. They also disrupted Iran’s regular cooperation with the IAEA. Efforts by Iran to restore constructive engagement—culminating in the Cairo Understanding—were undermined by the irresponsible and politically motivated actions of the three European countries who abused the JCPOA dispute mechanism. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran expresses its appreciation to China and Russia, as permanent members of the Security Council, for their consistent opposition to the misuse of the JCPOA dispute mechanism by the three European countries, and also to Algeria and Pakistan, as non-permanent members of the Council, for rejecting this illegal initiative. The Ministry also commends the decisions of South Korea and Guyana, the two other non-permanent members, for not endorsing the European move. Furthermore, Iran extends its gratitude to the Member States of the Non-Aligned Movement, which, in the Final Declaration of the 19th Ministerial Meeting in Kampala (Uganda), emphasized the termination of Resolution 2231 in accordance with its paragraph 8 and the need for full respect of its provisions and timetable. Appreciation is also expressed to the Members of the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter in New York for taking a similar stance. The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its unwavering commitment to diplomacy while firmly insisting on the legitimate rights and lawful interests of the Iranian nation in all fields, including its right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Araghchi also wrote a similar letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the President of the Security Council - the full text can be found on both IRNA and Tasnim.

Since Russia holds UNSC Presidency this month and it is aligned with Iran, the nuclear issue of Iran will surely be removed from the UNSC agenda. In fact, as reported by IRNA, yesterday the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that all restrictions in UNSC Resolution 2231 must be lifted and that the UNSC must conclude its review of Iran’s nuclear program, as requested by Iran. It also urged the UN Secretariat to remove misleading information regarding the reinstatement of sanctions from the UN website.

Moving to South America, Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) keeps carrying out airstrikes on boats of the coast of Venezuela, the latest of which killed 6 people, including two men from Trinidad and Tobago, Chad “Charpo” Joseph and Rishi Samaroo, whose parents apparently are more knowledgeable of maritime law than US officials; in fact, Lenore Burnley, mother of Chad “Charpo” Joseph was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

According to maritime law, if you see a boat, you are supposed to stop the boat and intercept it, not just blow it up. That’s our Trinidadian maritime law, and I think every fisherman and every human knows that.

Unfortunately, there is no humanity in Trump, who, as usual, claimed that the attack had eliminated 6 “narcoterrorists” in international waters, without providing evidence.

In response to US strikes off its coast, Venezuela’s UN Ambassador Samuel Moncada wrote a letter calling on the UNSC to declare them illegal and reaffirm “unrestricted respect for the sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity of states”, as reported by Al Mayadeen. However, due to US veto power, any formal action by the UNSC is unlikely. In fact, in a previous UNSC session requested by Venezuela, Russia and China, Great Satan claimed that its airstrikes fall under Article 51 of the UN Charter, though there is no armed attack against the Outlaw US Empire, regardless of what US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz says in defense of US military operations, claiming that Trump is acting to…

defend US sovereignty against actions that are actively killing Americans. Venezuela can bring whatever they want to the UN. But Article 51 is part of the UN too. That’s what President Trump is relying on, and that’s what he’ll continue to do.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro - from Al Mayadeen .

It is worth mentioning that both Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people and President Nicolás Maduro, who, in a speech earlier today, thanked them, announced the completion of the Independence 200 military exercises and concluded his address saying (source: Al Mayadeen):

We love peace, we want peace, and we will continue to achieve peace, because we are the people of the liberators in the Americas.

As if extrajudicial killings were not enough, US Special Operations aviation assets (MH-6 Little Bird and MH-60 Black Hawk helicopters) conducted training flights off Trinidad’s northeast coast, close to Venezuela’s maritime zone, as reported by Al Mayadeen, according to which the “aircraft are likely operated by the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, a unit that supports elite ground forces such as Navy SEALs and Green Berets”, indicating that the future ground operations, recently authorized by Trump (see my article on this matter), are very likely.

US military assets deployed in the Caribbeans include submarines, destroyers, F-35 fighters, B-52 bombers, C‑17 Globemaster aircraft, as well as MV Ocean Trader, “a vessel configured as a floating Special Operations base, operating near Trinidad and St. Croix”, as per Al Mayadeen.

SOUTHCOM Chief US Navy Admiral Alvin Holsey - from Al Mayadeen .

Probably due to a rift with US War Secretary Pete Hegseth, yesterday US Navy Admiral Alvin Hosley, in charge of the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), responsible for American forces in the Caribbean and overseeing operations in Latin America, announced his resignation, less than a year into the role, as confirmed also by the Pentagon and by Hegseth himself in a tweet, though no official reason has been given for his early retirement, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), which quoted Senator Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, as saying that Holsey’s resignation is “deeply troubling”, adding:

Unilateral military action, especially without congressional authorization, is reckless and ignores the lessons of past US intervention.

Not a good sign for US military when a top commander resigns, especially in the middle of ongoing military operations!

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado - from Al Mayadeen .

Finally, it is worth reporting that Venezuelan opposition leader and newly named Nobel Peace Prize laureate, María Corina Machado recently held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose office issued a statement saying that she…

greatly appreciates his decisions and decisive actions in the war, and Israel’s achievements [in its] struggle against “the Iranian axis of evil”.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen, though neither Machado nor her office confirmed the call or its contents. If true… what to say? Machado is truly a Nobel “Peace” Prize… as much as Trump is a “President of Peace”!

I will conclude this article with the following caricature from Saba:

