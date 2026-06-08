In my previous article I covered the Israeli bombing of Beirut yesterday (Sunday 7th June 2026) and the subsequent Iran’s retaliation in support of Lebanon and Hezbollah.

We got to the point where, according to US and Israeli statements, Israel would refrain from responding to responding to Iran’s missile waves on occupied Palestinian soil. However, these statements proved that they are worth nothing. In fact, first of all, overnight COGAT announced on X that it would completely shut down the crossings into Gaza, including Kerem Shalom and Rafah Crossing, until further notice, in response to Iranian missile attacks:

Secondly, just a few hours afterwards, in the early morning, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) attacked Iran once again with aerial ballistic missiles launched by fighter jets over Iraq and cruise missiles launched from warships in the Mediterranean Sea, as per Al Mayadeen, RNN Mirror (1 and 2) and MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18), which reported explosions heard in Tehran, Karaj, Najafabad, Tabriz, Urmia, Isfahan, Kermanshah (Eslamaba-E-Gharb):

Results of Israeli airstrikes across Iran - from MES and Mehr.

Among the targets hit by Little Satan in Iran: Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, a drone assembly warehouse in Najafabad, an IRGC compound in Eslamabad-e-Gharb, a ballistic missile site in Tabriz and also the Karun Petrochemical Company in Mahshahr, as reported by Fars, Mehr and RNN Mirror.

At around the same time, missile and drone alerts were activated in Saudi Arabia, where the US Prince Sultan Airbase in Al-Kharj was subjected to attack, with 2 explosions reported by MES (1, 2 and 3) and RNN Mirror, possibly an Israeli false-flag operation try to put Iran and Saudi Arabia against each other, though MES claimed that it was carried out by Yemen.

From MES.

…while a ballistic missile targeting Tel Aviv was launched from Yemen, though it was intercepted, according to MES (1, 2, 3 and 4).

YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree - from Mehr .

The launch of a Yemeni ballistic missile was later confirmed by the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree, who also announced a complete ban on Israeli navigation in the Red Sea, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Fars (1 and 2), Mehr, Saba and RNN Mirror (all emphasis mine):

In line with confronting the American and Zionist aggression against the axis of Jihad and Resistance in Iran, Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen, and in rejection of the Zionist project seeking to establish what is so called "Greater Israel" under the name of the New Middle East, and in our endeavor to break the unjust and oppressive siege imposed by the American enemy on our people and the free and dear peoples of the axis in Lebanon, Gaza, and Iran, and Based on the principle of unified fronts and confronting enemies, and in response to the Zionist aggression against Lebanon, Iran, and Gaza. The Yemeni Armed Forces launched a missile barrage targeting sensitive Israeli enemy targets in the occupied Yaffa region, the missile strikes achieved their objectives with precision. And in this context, the Armed Forces affirm the following: First: We declare a complete and total ban on Israeli maritime navigation in the Red Sea, and we consider all enemy movements to be legitimate military targets for our Armed Forces from the moment this statement is issued. Second: We affirm that we will respond to escalation with escalation, and our military operations will intensify in accordance to the field developments, the battle, and in conjunction with the axis of Jihad and resistance. Third: We affirm the right of our people and the peoples of our free nation to confront the American-Israeli aggression. We will not stand idly by in the face of the unjust siege imposed on our people and the peoples of the axis of jihad and resistance in Palestine, Gaza, Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq. All the enemy's attempts will fail, Allah's willing, and our operations will continue as long as the aggression and siege against us and the axis of jihad and resistance persist. Sana'a,

Dhu al-Hijjah 22, 1447 AH

June 8, 2026 AM

(Notice that the YAF did not claim any missile strike on Saudi Arabia!)

Here is a video of the launch of the Yemeni ballistic missile released by the YAF:

Later today Hamas praised the stance of Iran and Yemen in the following statement (sources: Al Mayadeen, MES and RNN Mirror):

We highly value the Iranian and Yemeni response to the zionist entity due to its crimes against Lebanon and its honorable people. In light of the crimes of the zionist occupation and its continuous aggression against our people in Gaza, the West Bank, and Al-Quds, and against the brotherly Lebanese people, working to stop this zionist aggression and its continuous crimes has become an urgent priority. This requires the solidarity of various parties in the region and the world to put an end to it, as it has become clear that the zionist entity and its unbridled aggressive behavior are the source of all tensions in the region and their dangerous repercussions on the international arena. The occupation has proven, through its continuous aggression against Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran, and through its treachery and repeated reneging on its commitments and violation of agreements it signs, that it is an entity that respects no covenant and adheres to no understanding. It continues its violations and breaches of all international agreements and obligations, confirming that its aggressive policies represent a permanent threat to the security and stability of the region. The zionist aggression against Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran does not target these parties alone, but constitutes an assault on the entire nation and its capabilities. This compels all components of the nation to stand as one rank in the face of these continuous attacks, and to strengthen all forms of solidarity and support to contribute to deterring the occupation and curbing its escalating aggression.

Ali Akbar Velayati, senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Sayyed Ali Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei - from Fars .

Just a few hour earlier, Ali Akbar Velayati, senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Sayyed Ali Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, tweeted a statement on X saying (see also Al Mayadeen and Fars - all emphasis added):

As predicted days ago, the missile response has materialized of the “Dhāt al-Salāsil” kind. Today's recklessness by the regime in #Beirut and its blatant violation of the ceasefire activated the first link in our chain response. The current security of Bab al Mandab should not lead the enemy into a miscalculation. The Resistance Axis has the capability to lock down both #waterways The choice is yours stop the #recklessness , or enter a new equation in which both straits become subject to a regulated balance of deterrence.

In response to the renewed Israeli aggression on the Iran, the Islamic Republic launched new waves of missiles, also in combination with Yemen, triggering early warning and air sirens across most of occupied Palestine multiple times, as per MES (1, 2 and 3) and RNN Mirror (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9):

From RNN Mirror.

Like previous times, Israel wasted a lot of interceptors (source: MES):

…but an “Iranian missiles made impact in the settlement of ‘Itamar’, built on the lands of Nablus in the West Bank”, as per RNN Mirror (1 and 2) and MES (1, 2 and 3):

From MES.

According to MES, the missile missed its target, but it damaged 3 houses in a Jewish settlement. On the other hand, Mehr (1 and 2) reported on missile strikes on Tel Aviv and Krayot, north of occupied Haifa, where industrial facilities were targeted in retaliation to the Israeli attack on the Iranian petrochemical plant.

Shortly after the beginning of the military operation, the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) announced its name, “Operation Nasr”, meaning “Victory” (sources: Fars, RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

Relying on Allah Almighty and seeking the help of the Lord, the All-Powerful and Exalted, the fighters of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps began a few minutes ago Operation “Nasr” with the sacred code “Ya Haidar Karrar”, dedicated to the martyrs of the twelve-day war, by targeting important centers at the strategic air bases of “Nevatim” and “Tel Nof”. This operation was carried out in response to the missile aggression launched by the child-killing zionist entity against a number of radar sites in three regions of the country. The speed of the response to the aggressions of the zionist entity’s army and the expansion of the target bank were among the measures adopted by the executing units in this phase. All combat and operational units of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps are in a state of full readiness to carry out a large-scale operation that carries a deterrent nature and serves as a lesson on all fronts, and work plans have been prepared in accordance with the enemy’s various scenarios.

…adding later the following warning (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

With the help of Almighty God, the fighters of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in response to the aggression of the American zionist enemy against one of the petrochemical industries, minutes ago targeted similar industries in Haifa with a missile attack. We warn the zionist enemy, by acting against non-military targets and targeting oil industries, has started a dangerous game, the scope of which will encompass all energy targets in the region, and the consequences for the global economy will be the responsibility of the main arsonist of this field, America.

The name of the military operation suggests that Iran this time may want to go to the end… until victory over its enemies!

Spokesman and Deputy Head of Public Relations of the IRGC Brig. Gen. Hossein Mohebbi (L) and Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force Brig. Gen. Seyyed Majid Mousavi - from Mehr.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, spokesperson and Deputy Head of Public Relations of the IRGC, was quoted by Mehr and Fars as saying that Israeli skies are under control of Iranian missiles, whereas Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Mousavi, Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, in an address to the Iranian people, stated (source: Mehr):

You are a people who understood the weight of your responsibility at the finest and most critical stage in history. You managed to disappoint the enemy through your worthy actions and your presence on the scene. Your actions and operations, O people, extended for 100 days. This presence and perseverance were the main backbone of endurance and resistance. Everyone must strive to remove the enemy from its desperate efforts by linking the battlefield, the streets, and diplomacy.

(Watch videos of Iranian rallies across the country last night in this Fars article).

Similarly, the IRGC Intelligence Organization issued a message saying that field intelligence indicated “severe and rapid military, security, and cyber blows” were delivered overnight against the occupied territories, describing the outcome as a “100 out of 100 success", adding (sources: Fars and Mehr):

100 nights of resistance, 100 years of security.

While missiles were still flying between Iran and Israel, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi responded to Trump’s remarks regarding use of frozen Iranian funds to compensate neighbouring Arab States for damages (source: Fars - all emphasis mine):

Iran’s assets are neither war spoils for Washington nor a payment fund for its allies. Any seizure, transfer, or allocation of Iran’s property without the consent of the Iranian government is itself a new internationally wrongful act. If Washington, as the primary aggressor in the military aggression against Iran, is truly seeking to compensate for damages, it should not get the address wrong: it should start with America itself and with the regime that is the main source of arson, aggression, and instability in the region. Their behavior [of neighbouring countries] is subject to international responsibility and the rules concerning participation in wrongful acts and aggression, and they must fully compensate Iran for damages inflicted on it.

Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali (L) and Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei (R) - from Mehr and Fars.

Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali was quoted by Mehr as saying:

We were ready to invite our Russian colleagues to help resolve this issue, but Trump and the Americans were not interested. Trump wants to present himself as the sole person capable of solving the issue and is not prepared to give any role to other participants. Europe does not currently occupy any place in these processes. Where is Europe now? You should not count on them. Trump is not ready to give any role to his European friends. As I said, he does not want to allow other participants, Trump wants to say that he is the only person deciding this issue. We have never sought to create nuclear weapons.

At his weekly press conference this morning, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei made clear that the Outlaw US Empire shares direct responsibility for any Israeli aggression on his country (sources: Al Mayadeen, Fars and Mehr - all emphasis added):

It is not possible for the Israeli occupation to launch an attack against Iran without coordination with the United States. One should not overlook the fact that the US State Department justified the attack on Iran as support for the Zionist regime. CENTCOM has also explicitly acknowledged its coordination with the Zionist regime. The United States’ responsibility for the aggression of the Zionist regime is evident, and responsibility for the consequences of any escalation also lies with the United States. Whatever happens in the region… the direct responsibility of the United States is established, and it will also bear responsibility for the consequences of any escalation. The actions of the Zionist entity within the region cannot be looked at in isolation from the United States. The purpose of the negotiations was to bring an end to the war against Iran, and we had also considered an end to the conflict in Lebanon as part of the ceasefire.

Baghaei, who tonight posted the following tweet on X:

…was echoed by a military source quoted by Mehr and Al Mayadeen as saying (all emphasis mine):

The Americans must also understand that they cannot evade responsibility for the crimes of their rabid dog, Israel. The Americans will pay a price in this regard. Attempts to portray the Israeli and American fronts as separate are merely propaganda and deception. Iran will not allow the United States to stage such a performance.

…whereas Ebrahim Rezaei tweeted on X:

We must not fall into a #calculation_error. The path to peace and stability passes through internal warfare. If you do not prepare yourselves for a decisive response to the enemy, the war will knock on your door. Our armed forces, after the silence of the battlefield, have bolstered their strengths and remedied their damages. We are ready to respond stronger than on 9th March [2026], and we will not remain silent until the moment of the enemy's regret and change in their mental and perceptual calculations.

Spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Ebrahim Zolfaghari (L) and Iran’s Acting Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Majid Ibn Reza (C) and Iran’s Army Chief Commander Maj. Gen. Amir Hatami (R) - from Mehr.

This afternoon, after hours of missile strikes on Israel, the spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, announced the suspension of the military operation against Israel, while cautioning the enemy about renewing its aggression on Iran (sources: Al Mayadeen, Fars, Mehr (1 and 2), MES and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

In response to the aggressions and mischief of the savage Zionist regime in southern Lebanon and the Dahieh area, which took place with the support of criminal America, the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran delivered a painful response to this regime in support of the oppressed people of Lebanon. We announce the cessation of military operations after the armed forces directed a painful response to this entity in support of the Lebanese people. In the event that attacks on Lebanon continue, especially in southern Lebanon, the zionist enemy will receive harsher blows. The fake zionist entity and its supporters should have learned from this response and taken lessons from it. In the new wave of operations against important and sensitive targets in the occupied territories, the enemy received heavy, targeted, intelligent and damaging blows. From now on, if the Zionist regime continues its aggression against us — or against southern Lebanon or elsewhere in Lebanon — we will strike and punish them severely.

…while Iran’s Acting Defense Minister Brigadier General Majid Ibn Reza was quoted by Mehr as saying:

Until the aggressor is punished, Iran will not retreat one moment from defending its national interests and security.

A military sources revealed to Mehr that Iran had used the latest generation of Kheibar Shekan missile in the attacks last night, adding:

The speed of this type of ballistic missile during a dive reaches about Mach 9, which makes it very difficult to destroy it with expensive systems such as the THAAD and Arrow.

…whereas Iran’s Army Chief Commander Major General Amir Hatami, on the other hand, lashed out at the enemy for not upholding the ceasefire and not honoring agreements, while praising Iranians for their steadfastness, as per Al Mayadeen and Mehr, which quoted him as saying (all emphasis mine):

The enemy has once again shown that it cannot be trusted to uphold a ceasefire or honor any agreement, violating the ceasefire even as a mediator was present in Iran. The remarkable presence of noble people of the country in the streets has strengthened the morale of our fighters and breathed new life into the ranks of the nation's armed forces. Your sons and brothers standing on the front lines are prepared to defend this honorable homeland, fighting to their last breath and making the ultimate sacrifice for Iran's dignity, independence, and sovereignty. Your hundred days of resistance and steadfastness reflect the will of the nation, the unity of a strong and cohesive Iran, and the heights of resilience our people have reached. They send a clear message of solidarity and national unity under the leadership and command of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, and stand as Iran's firm response to adversaries who have sought to undermine the country's independence, territorial integrity, and the security and dignity of its people.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (L) and spokesman for the Red Crescent Society Mojtaba Khaledi (R) - from Mehr.

Similarly, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian tweeted on X (see also Mehr):

Our priority is national security and the peace of our people. We will defend the rights of the nation with authority and will not retreat in the face of any threat. Diplomacy and defense are the two wings of national power; we have neither abandoned the field nor the negotiating table. God willing, with unity and rationality, Iran will emerge triumphant from this trial as well.

…whereas Mojtaba Khaledi, spokesman for the Red Crescent Society, was quoted by Mehr as saying:

Since 4 AM today, following the Zionist regime’s attacks on the country, the Red Crescent Society has been put on full alert. These forces are fully prepared to provide any relief in the affected areas. 12 cases of damage have been reported so far, and Red Crescent relief teams have arrived at the targeted locations and taken the necessary measures. Fortunately, no martyrs or injuries have been recorded so far, however, the Red Crescent Society remains on full alert.

…though Jafar Miadfar, head of the country's emergency organization, later reported on 15 wounded people, 14 of which sustained in Mahshahr, in the southwestern Khuzestan Province, where Little Satan targeted the Karoun Mahshahr Petrochemical Company (source: Al Mayadeen).

Alaeddin Boroujerdi (L), member of Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee; SNSC secretary Mohammad Bagher Zolqadr (C) and Iran’s Parliament Speaker Bagher Ghalibaf (R) - from Mehr.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, warned the enemy that, in case of new aggression, the war may expand beyond the region (source: Mehr - all emphasis added):

The Prime Minister of the Zionist regime is fanning the flames of war to maintain his political survival. We had previously announced in the Islamabad talks that the security of Lebanon is the security of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and crossing this red line would be met with our decisive respons. We have not yet unveiled many of our military capabilities. If the enemy had taken the real weight of these capabilities into account in its calculations, it would definitely have reconsidered its decisions. This regime will suffer irreparable damage in the event of widespread attacks. If the enemy continues the game, this war, which has now become regional, will turn into a trans-regional war. America's interests in the region's oil and gas projects, as well as the naval blockade, are among the goals for which the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to respond if the aggression continues.

…echoed by the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Mohammad Bagher Zolqadr, who was quoted by Mehr as saying (emphasis mine):

Forty-seven years [since 1979 Islamic Revolution] and one hundred days (since 28th February [2026] aggression) of resistance, from the battlefield to the city squares, from the city squares to the battlefield of politics and diplomacy, have transformed the world's security order. Look for a credible threat from somewhere other than Washington and Tel Aviv! If the evil Zionist-American coalition makes another mistake, the region will become hell for it. Peace be upon the martyrs of Dahiya. [in south Beirut].

Similarly, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Bagher Ghalibaf tweeted the following statement (see also Mehr and Al Mayadeen):

We have disrupted the equation of a ceasefire on paper and its repeated violations in the field. As long as you lack the genuine will to build trust, Iran's response will be exactly this.

…and elsewhere stated (source: Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

Had we not achieved military success or advanced diplomatically, we would not have been able to support Lebanon or confront the naval blockade. We will turn the naval blockade into another defeat for the enemy. We had to respond firmly to defend the rights of the Iranian people. Diplomacy does not prevent military operations, and military operations do not prevent diplomacy. The objective is to end the war and establish sustainable security, not to normalize relations with the United States.

…while Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref wrote the following post on X:

The enemy, in the shortest possible time, tasted the firm and expert strike of the honor and expertise of this land's sons and daughters, and was forced to beg once again for Iran to accept a ceasefire. Operation Nasr showcased a new level of deterrence from mighty Iran. We do not seek war, but in defending our soil and our values, we will not hesitate for a moment.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L), IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi (C) and Russia’s Permanent Representative to the international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov (R) - from Al Mayadeen and Mehr.

In the meantime, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged all parties to de-escalate with this tweet on X (see also Al Mayadeen):

However, there is no way that USrael will ever prefer “peace and diplomacy” to “violence and destruction”!

In fact, this afternoon Al Mayadeen revealed that USrael is now preparing a draft resolution, to be presented at the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) Board of Governors, requiring Iran to provide the latter with “accurate information regarding nuclear materials and safeguarded nuclear facilities within the country” and “grant the agency all authorities necessary to verify that information”. However, both Iran’s Permanent Mission at the United Nations in Vienna (Austria) and Russia’s Permanent Representative to the international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, slammed such a draft resolution, exposing the hypocrisy of Western countries supporting it:

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi (L) and IRGC Quds Force Commander Brig. Gen. Esmail Qaani (R) - from Al Mayadeen.

Earlier tonight, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi responded to the new sanction imposed by the EU on Iranian individuals and institutions with the following tweet (see also Al Mayadeen):

Today, the Council of the European Union, in a fraudulent move, approved so-called sanctions against some Iranian individuals and institutions in connection with the Strait of Hormuz. This is while the member States of the Union are major violators of the rights of the Iranian people and the Union has also deliberately remained silent in the face of the US naval blockade against Iran, which is considered an act of war! I should point out that Iran is not a party to the Convention on the Law of the Sea. The legal regime emphasized by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz is “innocent passage” based on customary international law and observance of maritime safety and security considerations of the coastal state. Unilateral coercive measures also do not create law; rather, they can themselves be the source of international responsibility for their authors. Iran does not attach any value to this political and hypocritical European move and will continue its strategy of maintaining sovereignty and exercising sovereign rights over the Strait of Hormuz.

…whereas IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Qaani warned:

From the Strait of Hormuz to Bab al-Mandab and from the Persian Gulf to the Red Sea, there will be a new security belt of resistance. The timely and authoritative action of the heroic Yemeni is a sign of the smartness of the Resistance Front. If necessary, others will also come. The sinister acts of the Zionist regime and the United States in this region will result in a response from the United Resistance Front. Fighters without borders are watching you. If you continue to attack, they will squeeze your throats.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen and Mehr.

News and updates from Israel and Lebanon

Moving to Israel, its news media exposed the lack of deterrence of the Israeli government and military, as reported by al Mayadeen (1, 2, 3 and 4), quoting Israeli Channel 12, Channel 13, Haaretz, Israel Hayom, Maariv, Walla:

It is as though nothing happened. It is heartbreaking to think of those in the north. There is no deterrence whatsoever. Any harm to Lebanese civilians or infrastructure without clear justification linked to Hezbollah only strengthens the Resistance's narrative and helps it present itself again as the defender of the State against Israeli aggression. The leadership in Jerusalem completely ignores this equation and fails to think two steps ahead, especially given that the current central arena is Iran, not Lebanon. Israel has maneuvered itself into a corner where it is now required to contain even Iranian strikes and respond to de-escalation efforts because it cannot sustain a wide-scale war without American backing. Washington is therefore looking for a non-humiliating exit and wants de-escalation, making Israeli insistence on igniting the southern suburb a step that invites direct confrontation and intense, embarrassing American pressure on Israel. We did not think that the Iranians would carry out the threat of launching missiles toward Israel. Iran has succeeded in undermining Israeli deterrence. A highly concerning equation whereby any attack on Beirut will be met with Iranian missiles targeting Israel.

From MES.

Despite the Iranian bombing of Israel this morning, in the afternoon Little Satan continued carrying out airstrikes all across southern Lebanon, damaging the UNESCO World Heritage Site in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, killing civilians and wounding medics, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2) and MES (1, 2, 3 and 4).

The Directorate General of Antiquities of the Lebanese Ministry of Culture issued a statement rejecting Israeli claims that allege that the archaeological site of the al-Shaqif Fortress (Beaufort Castle) houses military infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah (source: Al Mayadeen):

In this context, the Ministry of Culture – Directorate General of Antiquities emphasizes that since the withdrawal of the Israeli army from southern Lebanon in 2000, the management of the al-Shaqif Fortress has been fully entrusted to the Directorate General of Antiquities and has come under its direct responsibility, where it is protected and supervised by its official staff. The Directorate has also worked to secure the necessary funding to restore, preserve, and reopen the castle to visitors, researchers, and tourists as a national and human cultural heritage site.

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News and updates from Yemen

Yemen has continued attacking Israel tonight with new drone attacks targeting the south of occupied Palestine, but unfortunately they were intercepted, as per MES:

Finally, it is worth mentioning that today the Yemeni Parliament in Sanna warned the Israeli enemy against further escalation, which may render Israel a “living hell”, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Saba.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

Trump angrily walks out of an interview with NBC News - from Saba .

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