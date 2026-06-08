GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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David 1260's avatar
David 1260
1m

Your summary is extraordinary! Thank you for making these confusing days somewhat more understandable.

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richardstevenhack's avatar
richardstevenhack
5m

Excellent recap. I can count on you for the details my YouTube sources are worthless at.

It's unfortunate the Yemeni missiles failed (if in fact they did.) Perhaps Iran should send a few of its better missiles to Yemen.

I posted a thought on my Substack Notes today on the possibility that the reason Iran has sustained its missile inventory and allegedly brought it back up to where it was before the war started - and perhaps even more - is because Iran may have "outsourced" some of their missile production to China. Not just components but the bulk of the missile itself.

The reason is I originally estimated Iran's missile inventory in my "Armageddon" series of Substack articles a couple years ago based on open source estimates of Iran production rates. At that time, I estimated Iran only had perhaps 500-1,000 long-range missiles that were able to hit Israel. They had many more shorter-range missiles, of course, having built those over the last twenty years. But their latest missiles with long-range capability were only brought into production in the last four or five years.

I don't know how many ballistic missiles (as opposed to drones) have hit Israel so far during the war. But it seems likely Iran has many more than I estimated.

As I suggested in my Note, it makes sense for Iran to outsource to China. China has the largest production capability in the world, and has massively increased its own missile production to the point where allegedly they can produce 1,000 cruise missiles per DAY.

It would make sense for Iran, as part of the $400 billion deal with China, to give China some oil price reduction in return for China provisioning a couple missile component plants to produce components for indigenously-designed Iranian missiles. Not just dual-use components, which everyone assumes China produces for Iran, but actual Iranian-designed components, possibly including full missile bodies as well.

This would also enable China to say that THEY were "not supplying missiles to Iran" - because the missiles would already be Iranian - just produced in China under contract.

China could have shipped these by ship initially before the war, and then since the war by rail. Unless US intelligence knew about this arrangement - which would be classified in both Iran and China - it would haven no way to determine the level of the Iranian inventory.

Assuming a Chinese plant could produce one or two types of Iranian missiles at the rate of, say, ten a day, over the last 100 days that would be another 1,000 new Iranian missiles. At 100 per day, it could be as much as 10,000 new missiles.

An objection would be that no country would outsource its primary offensive weapon to another country. But Iran has a close relationship with China and China has no reason to "sabotage" Iran's missiles. More practically, these would be Iranian missile designs and thus Iran would spot-check them and easily determine any alteration.

Bottom line: Short of the US interdicting those rail lines, Iran would have an unlimited supply of missiles indefinitely.

I have ZERO evidence that this occurred, but it would easily explain how Iran maintains and even increases its missile production over what seem probable in Iran itself during war time.

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