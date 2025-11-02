Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Domenico Moro, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 7th October 2025.

Faced with the genocide of the people of Gaza, broadcast live on television worldwide for two years now, accompanied by violence and expropriation against Palestinians in the West Bank, world public opinion has expressed widespread condemnation. It is not only public opinion in Muslim countries and the Global South that condemns Israel, but also, increasingly, that of the North, starting with those states that have always supported Israel, such as the US and Western Europe. Emblematic examples of this are the mobilizations of US universities a few months ago and, most recently, the large popular mobilizations in favor of the Palestinians that took place in Italy between the end of September and the beginning of October [2025].

After remaining virtually inert for almost two years in the face of the massacres and aware of the danger of losing their remaining prestige not only in the Muslim world but also among their own electorate, several Western governments have decided at least to recognize the State of Palestine. This has created a rift within the West: on the one hand, France, the United Kingdom, Canada, Spain, Australia, and others recognize the Palestinian state; on the other, the United States, Germany, Italy, and others refuse to do so. To date, 150 out of 193 UN member states have recognized Palestine, confirming Israel’s increasingly marked international isolation.

Of course, recognition is mainly symbolic, given the bombings and the blockade of food supplies. Moreover, it is belated, coming at a time when further Palestinian territory in the West Bank is being annexed by Israel, and Trump’s so-called “peace” plan provides for the establishment of a sort of “colonial mandate” over Gaza. Furthermore, it is a weak measure, as, with the partial exception of Spain, it is not accompanied by adequate sanctions and a blockade of trade relations, starting with those concerning the sale and purchase of weapons. Nevertheless, Israel’s virulent attacks on countries that have recognized the Palestinian state show that such recognition is not entirely useless.

At this point, we should ask ourselves why Israel, after 70,000 Palestinian deaths (including 20,000 children) in two years of bombing Gaza, continues undeterred, and why the US and other Western states, including Italy, continue to support it not only despite what is happening in Gaza and the West Bank, but also when it bombs other Middle Eastern states, from Lebanon to Syria, Iran, and even Qatar, a close ally of the US. To understand the reason for Israel’s behavior, we must ultimately ask ourselves: what is the State of Israel in its essence, that is, as an economic and social entity?

The nature of Israel in the context of Western imperialism

To answer this question, we must go back in history, well before the events of 7th October 2023. The ideology that still animates the state of Israel today, Zionism, took hold among European Jews between the late 19th and early 20th centuries, at a time when nationalism and imperialism in the form of colonialism were developing in Europe. Zionism is part of that political-cultural-economic movement and shares its motivations and objectives. Significantly, Theodor Hertz, the founder of Zionism, said, referring to the role of Jewish settlers in Palestine: “We would also be part of Europe’s bulwark against Asia, an outpost of civilisation defending against barbarism”.

Members of the World Zionist Organisation shared the ideology of the “white man’s burden”, according to Rudyard Kipling’s well-known expression, which saw colonialism as the manifest destiny of the white European peoples, who had a mandate to dominate the barbaric “races” of other continents. Furthermore, the Zionists believed that in order to begin the colonisation of Palestine, it was necessary to secure the support of the great imperialist powers of the time, starting with Great Britain. This support came in July 1917, during the First World War, when, at the urging of Jewish banker Lionel Walter Rothschild, British Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour guaranteed the creation of a “Jewish national home” in Palestine.

The settlement of Jewish colonists in Palestine represented a strategic advantage for the British Empire, for which it was essential to safeguard communication routes with its main colony, India, and, therefore, control of the Suez Canal. As historian James L. Gelvin recalls: “A Jewish national home in Palestine, surrounded by a predominantly Muslim population and dependent on British benevolence and support, could provide such a safeguard”.

But Western imperialism’s support for Israel did not come only from Great Britain. Since its birth in 1948, Israel has also been supported by France and the US. An example of the close alliance between European colonialism and Israel occurred in 1956, when, following Egypt’s nationalisation of the Suez Canal, Israel attacked that country together with France and Great Britain [the so-called Suez Crisis, also known as the second Arab–Israeli war, the Tripartite Aggression and Sinai War]. As far as the United States was concerned, Israel represented a Western wedge inserted into a Middle East that was feared could turn in favour of the USSR. Israel’s role as a bridgehead for Western imperialism, primarily US imperialism, in the Middle East is still of strategic importance today for the control of both the world’s largest oil reserves and the states that want to escape Western hegemony. This role was explicitly recognised during Israel’s recent aggression against Iran by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who stated: “Israel is doing the dirty work for all of us”.

The nature of Israel as an economic and social entity

Israel is, therefore, part of Western imperialism and, in particular, is the latest example, in the 21st century, of a colonialist state, following the European model in force until the first half of the 20th century, when decolonisation took place. Since the first Jewish migrations to Palestine, the central element of the underlying Zionist project has always been the acquisition and ownership of land. From this point of view, the state of Israel is perfectly consistent with the imperialist nature of capitalism in its monopolistic phase.

In fact, Israel is the ideal expression of “capital accumulation by dispossession”, typical of the imperialist phase of capitalism. The main form of capitalist accumulation is expanded reproduction through the extraction of surplus value from wage labour. However, when such extraction becomes difficult, for example due to a fall in the rate of profit, capital also resorts to accumulation by dispossession. This takes many forms, but the one we wish to emphasise here is the dispossession of indigenous peoples from their land. This is what happened to the Native Americans of North America and to the peoples who were colonised by European and Western states in general. Israel is behaving in the same way towards the Palestinians.

The same logic is also applied to the systematic destruction of the Gaza Strip by the Israeli army. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has described the Gaza Strip as “a real estate gold mine”, stating that “negotiations have begun with the Americans” on how to divide the Palestinian enclave and ensure that the reconstruction “pays for itself”. Smotrich added: “We have invested a lot of money in this war, we have to see how we will distribute the territory in percentage terms… the demolition, the first phase of the city’s renewal, we have already done”. Smotrich concludes by saying that the business plan for the new Gaza is already on Trump’s desk, “who is looking at how this situation will become a real estate windfall”. While thousands of civilians, women and children are being killed or maimed, the Israeli government and Trump, an old New York property developer, are thinking about how to implement a gigantic property speculation. Italy will also most likely participate in the deal, given that [Italian Prime Minister Giorgia] Meloni has assured that she is ready to do her part at the end of the military operations.

Israel is, ultimately, a piece of the imperialist metropolitan centre transplanted into the Middle Eastern periphery. Its “central” nature can also be seen in its economic structure. Israel’s economy is rich and advanced, more similar to those of Western Europe than to those of the Arab countries that surround it. In 2023, Israel’s per capita GDP was $55,488 in current dollars, slightly higher than that of Germany ($53,228) and much higher than that of neighbouring Arab states such as Egypt ($2,895) or Jordan ($4,442). The unemployment rate is very low (3%). Although the trade balance (for goods) was negative by $28.5 billion in 2023, the deficit was more than offset by a surplus of $40.9 billion in the services balance. Furthermore, despite heavy military spending ($45.3 billion in 2023), Israel’s public debt in 2025 represents just 69.1% of GDP.

The Israeli economy is an important hub for innovation in the pharmaceutical and high-tech sectors. For example, it is one of the world’s leading countries for start-ups in artificial intelligence. High tech is the most important driver of GDP and export growth for Israel. Due to its permanent state of war, Israel has developed a highly advanced military industry, which is also the eighth largest in the world in terms of exports, mainly to India, the US and the Philippines. In particular, despite the small size of its economy, Israel has three of the world’s top 100 defence companies: Elbit Systems in 27th place, Israel Aerospace Industries in 34th place, and Rafael in 42nd place.

This performance is not only due to the abilities of Jewish immigrants, who are highly educated, but above all to the help that imperialist countries have provided Israel throughout its history, on which it has become increasingly dependent. If Israel, despite being in a constant state of war, has a relatively low public debt in relation to its GDP, especially when compared to Italy, Japan or the United States, it is because it can count on what historians call “rent”, i.e. revenue not derived from internal taxation. This revenue comes primarily from contributions and investments by Jews from other countries, who also act as lobbyists in favour of Israel. But they also come from other imperialist states.

In 1953, Germany allocated $700 million in reparations for the Holocaust, and shortly afterwards, France began providing military assistance. But by far the greatest aid came from the US. According to the Council on Foreign Relations, from 1946 to 2024, the US gave Israel a whopping $310 billion (adjusted for inflation), of which $80 billion was economic aid and the rest was military aid. [If Trump really wanted to “Make America Great Again” (MAGA), he could just stop financing Israel and invest this money at home, but his real (hidden) slogan is not MAGA, but MIGA, i.e. “Make Israel Great Again”!] During the same period, Israel was the world’s largest recipient of US aid, surpassing the second largest recipient, Egypt, by approximately $150 billion. The US provided considerable economic aid between 1971 and 2007, but today almost all of its support is military. Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the US and Israel in 2016, the former commits to providing the latter with $3.8 billion per year in military aid free of charge until 2028. After 7th October 2023, a further $8.7 billion was added to this aid, bringing the total to $12.5 billion per year. In addition, the US provides another $500 million per year for Israel’s missile defence systems, such as Iron Dome and David’s Sling. Furthermore, it should be noted that Israel, unlike other beneficiary countries, which are obliged to spend the aid on US weapons, is allowed to allocate part of these funds to its own arms industry.

Israel’s trade relationship with the EU, governed by the Association Agreement signed in 2000, which eliminated customs duties on almost all manufactured products traded between the two parties, is very important for Israel’s survival. The EU is Israel’s main trading partner, accounting for 34.2% of Israeli imports and 28.8% of exports. In 2024, total trade in goods amounted to €42.6 billion, of which €15.9 billion were imports from Israel and €26.7 billion were exports to Israel. Total trade in services amounted to €25.6 billion, of which €10.5 billion were European imports and €15.1 billion were exports. The most important sector of Israeli exports to the EU is high tech and telecommunications (electronic components, chips, cybersecurity technology and medical equipment), followed by pharmaceuticals, diamonds and fresh fruit. Imports from the EU, on the other hand, include machinery and equipment, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, vehicles and spare parts, and luxury goods.

The EU also plays an important role in the arms trade with Israel, on which no duties are applied, since between 2020 and 2024, arms supplies to Israel came from the US (66% of total imports), Germany (33%) and Italy (1%). Several EU countries, such as Italy, blocked new government authorisations for arms exports to Israel after 7th October 2023. However, shipments continued under old licences. In 2024, Germany exported €131 million worth of arms to Israel. In the last quarter of 2023, Italy exported €2.1 million worth of arms to Israel and in 2024 it imported €16.8 million worth of arms from Israel and exported €5.2 million worth.

Finally, it must be said that the Israeli attack on Gaza, which has been going on for almost two years, is putting the Israeli economy in difficulty. Among other things, the Israeli army is made up of a significant number of reservists who, in order to participate in military operations, have to leave their jobs, with consequent damage to production. Furthermore, Amir Yaron, governor of the Israeli Central Bank, has stated that the deterioration of Israel’s international reputation due to what is happening in Gaza could damage trade, foreign investment and the economy as a whole. According to Yaron, “Israel depends to a considerable extent on its participation in the global economy. It must therefore do everything possible to strengthen its international position”. The continuation of the war with the occupation of Gaza, Yaron continued, would weigh on economic recovery: “As a direct consequence, growth would be lower, the budget deficit would increase, and inflation and interest rates would be higher”.

From what we have said, given that Israel is strongly integrated economically and militarily with the US and the EU, any US and European sanctions would be very effective. A blockade of foreign trade with the US and the EU, including the exchange of arms, would lead to Israel’s collapse within a short time. After all, we have seen how Israel found itself in difficulty when Iran responded to its air strikes with a massive missile launch, which quickly overwhelmed its defences. The stock of interceptor missiles was quickly depleted, despite US supplies, leaving the country at risk of being left without air defence. For this reason, Trump intervened militarily in order to end a conflict that was taking a nasty and unexpected turn, allowing Israel to save face.

Therefore, not only the US but also Europe, starting with Germany and Italy, bear a heavy responsibility for not having used all the means at their disposal to stop the genocide in Gaza and the ethnic cleansing in the West Bank. Furthermore, the attitude of the Italian government is particularly hypocritical. On the one hand, it welcomes, with great emphasis in the national news, a few dozen sick or wounded Palestinian children into Italian hospitals, while on the other hand, it refuses not only to recognise Palestine but also to block trade, especially in arms and ammunition.

Conclusions: a colonialist state supported by imperialism

The State of Israel has no constitution. Instead, it has 11 basic laws, approved over the years by the Israeli parliament, the Knesset. The last of these laws, referring to the nature of the nation state, was passed in 2018. This law declares that Israel is the national home of the Jewish people, that a united Jerusalem is the capital of this state, that the development of Jewish settlements is a national value, and that Hebrew is the language of the State. In this way, an ethnic-religious conception of the State as a State of the Jews prevails, which arrogates to itself the right to annex East Jerusalem (Arab) and all those territories in the West Bank where there are Jewish settlements. All this is serious not only for the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, but also for the 2 million Arabs (20% of Israel’s population) who have Israeli citizenship. These Arabs, Muslims, Christians and Druze, already felt that they were second-class citizens in terms of access to services such as education and healthcare, and now they are also second-class citizens in terms of legal status.

But, in reality, this law only enshrines what has always been the case in practice. Israel was born and developed as a white, European enclave in the Middle East. Its nature is colonialist, in many ways similar to that of the old African states that were the product of European colonialism and where apartheid was in force, such as South Africa and Rhodesia, which, not surprisingly, counted Israel among the few states in the world that officially recognised it. After all, the genocide of the Palestinian population can be compared to those perpetrated by the European colonial powers, such as the genocide of the Herero in Namibia between 1904 and 1907 by Germany, or the massacres of the civilian population of Algeria by France, or the massacres through famines induced by Great Britain against the Irish and Indians, or the massacres against the Ethiopian and Libyan populations by Italy.

The ethnic-religious and therefore colonialist nature of the Israeli state is directly attributable to its international function: that of trusted supporter of the imperialist centre against the Arab and Muslim periphery. For all these reasons, Israel can afford to do things that would not be tolerated if perpetrated by another state, especially a peripheral one. This tolerance does not depend solely on Europeans’ guilt over the Shoah, but depends above all, from an ideological point of view, on a sense of common belonging to Western culture as opposed to Asian and African “barbarism” and, from an economic and political point of view, on belonging to what Samir Amin defines as the collective imperialism of the West. Without such belonging and, therefore, without the support of US and Western European imperialism, Israel would not have been able to survive all this time.

Two important practical and political consequences can be drawn from what we have observed so far. The first is that Israel’s behaviour does not stem from the impromptu decisions of one of its political parties, but from the very essence of the State of Israel. Consequently, if this nature does not change, there can be no pacification, and even the existence of a neighbouring Palestinian micro-state would be nothing more than a Bantustan, a sort of “colonial mandate” of Israel. The only solution would be a single Arab-Jewish state on a federal basis with equal rights for both ethnic groups, which was, in fact, the minority solution (the majority solution was the division of Palestine into two states) proposed by the United Nations Special Committee on Palestine in 1947. Finally, the second consequence is that opposing Israel’s genocide and oppression of the Palestinians necessarily implies fighting also and above all against US and European imperialism. This is especially true for those of us who live in the so-called “advanced” countries of Western Europe.

