Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei - from Al Mayadeen .

Before delving into the topics in the title of this article, let’s catch up with what’s happened in Iran since the explosion(s) at Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port last Saturday, 26th April 2025, which I covered here, presenting hints and clues pointing towards a sabotage, if not a terrorist attack, rather than an accident!

As reported by Al Mayadeen and IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) Last Sunday evening the Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, issued the following statement urging security and judicial authorities to investigate the cause of the disaster (from Khamenei.ir - emphasis mine):

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful “Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return” (Quran 2:156).

The tragic fire in the Shahid Rajai Port has caused grief and concern. It is the duty of security officials and judicial authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to detect if there's been any negligence or deliberate acts that have caused this and to follow this up according to regulations. All officials must know it's their duty to prevent bitter, damaging events. I pray for God's mercy and forgiveness for the deceased, for patience and calm for their grieving families, and for a swift recovery for those injured in this tragic event. I sincerely thank the generous people who were ready to donate blood for the injured at a time of need. May God’s greetings and mercy be upon you. Sayyid Ali Khamenei

April 27, 2025

The reason why I emphasized the sentence above is because Khamenei seems to indicate the way forward in investigation, despite calling for “a thorough investigation to detect if there's been any negligence or deliberate acts that have caused”. Re-read in particular the last 5 words in the emphasized sentence:

to prevent bitter, damaging events.

Could he be referring to further escalations, if the officials start pointing fingers to the (Anglo-)Zionists? After all, until so far, the Iranians have been very careful in their retaliations for:

In fact, Iran responded to the last 3 attacks on its soil and to the heavy bombing of Beirut (Lebanon) of 27th September 2024, which had decapitated Hezbollah’s cadre (including its Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah), only on 1st October 2024 with “Operation True Promise 2”.

After all, Khamenei knows very well that Damocles’s sword of an impending (Anglo-)Zionist attack is suspended on his country and I would not be surprised if, during the indirect Oman-mediated US-Iran negotiations, Trump’s diplomats warned their Iranian counterparts not to haste in retaliation to any suspected Israeli attack… and let’s not forget that the fire at Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port happened roughly at the same time as the last round of indirect US-Iran talks!

It is not surprising then that the Interior Minister, Eskandar Mo’meni, said that “negligence and shortcomings have caused the incident” and that “safety issues and civil defense regulations had not been taken seriously at the port”, even summoning a number of individuals in connection with the explosion, as reported by Tasnim News Agency yesterday, Monday 28th April 2025, when providing an updated death toll.

Saeed Rasouli, Acting head of the Ports and Maritime Organization - from IRNA .

Meanwhile, loading and unloading operations at the Shahid Rajaee Port have restarted and are continuing normally without disruption and following safety protocols, as stated earlier today by the Acting director of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) Saeed Rasouli, who also expressed sympathy with families of the victims of the accident and added that “the governor of Hormozgan is supervising an investigation into the cause of the incident”, with reconstruction efforts in the damaged area already in progress, as reported by IRNA.

Interestingly, yesterday Iran deflected a large-scale and highly sophisticated cyberattack on its critical infrastructure, as reported by Al Maydeen, which quoted the following tweet on X by the Deputy Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Behzad Akbari:

By the grace of God and through the efforts of the security and technical teams at the Telecommunication Infrastructure Company and the Ministry of Communications, a major and sophisticated cyberattack targeting the country's infrastructure was identified and preventive measures were successfully taken yesterday.

Even more interesting is the fact that on the same day a major power outage hit Spain, as well as parts of Portugal and France, as per IRNA. It makes me wonders if the robust Iranian cyber defense system rerouted the Zionist attack against Europe… LOL! Of course, I am joking - there is a much simpler explanation for what happened in Spain, Portugal and France, as explained in the article in the link below:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

Joking aside, it is worrying that major escalatory attacks threaten Iran, against which the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu launched a new tirade, as reported last Sunday night by Al Mayadeen, quoting him as saying:

You have to dismantle [Iran's] nuclear infrastructure and that means ... they will not have the capacity to enrich uranium. The real deal that works is the deal which removes Iran's capacity to enrich uranium for nuclear weapons.

Then, yesterday the Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a new threat against Iran, as per The Jerusalem Post:

The central mission is to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. Israel will not allow Iran to get a nuclear weapon, and we [are] prepared – of course, in a deep dialogue with the US. We know we have someone to count on when, in the end, we will be required to undertake decisions. We know that there is someone to execute them: and this is true in any place, including with Iran. If there is a need to act [attack], there is someone who will do it.

Clearly, the hands of Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) are itching and, based on recent events (explosions at Shahid Rajaee Port and the failed cyberattack), it is trying to lure Iran into a trap by provoking it to the point of launching an attack against Israel, so that it can retaliate together with Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire).

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iranian Parliament Speaker - from IRNA .

In response to the Israeli rhetoric, earlier today the Iranian Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, issued a stern warning to the Zionist entity and its allies, calling Netanyahu a “corrupt criminal” and threatening the US bases in the region, as per IRNA:

Even the slightest aggression will be like igniting a barrel of gunpowder. He [Benjamin Netanyahu] is so terrified of being arrested that he changes his flight routes daily. Every time this corrupt criminal brags louder, he suffers a bigger defeat. Hamas has become his nightmare.

Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar - from Al Mayadeen .

In the meantime Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar announced his resignation yesterday, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which cited the following statement:

After 35 years of service, in order to allow an orderly process for appointing a permanent successor and for professional handover, I will end my role on June 15, 2025.

Al Mayadeen also reported that, in a 23-page affidavit to the Supreme Court over the corruption case against Netanyahu, the latter accused Ronen Bar of submitting “a false affidavit to the Supreme Court” and accusing him of failing…

in his role as chief of Shin Bet and lost the confidence of the entire Israeli government as far as his ability to continue to manage the organisation.

…after Bar’s testimony accusing “Netanyahu, under oath, of pressuring him to act against anti-government protesters during the 2023 demonstrations and demanding personal loyalty”. Clearly, Ronen Bar has had enough of this clown called Netanyahu!

P.S.: I wanted to cover also recent developments in Yemen, including a US airstrike against a migrant detention center in Saada (see this Al Mayadeen article), YAF (Yemen Armed Forces) attacks against Israel and the USS Truman (see this other Al Mayadeen article), as well as the loss of a F/A-18 from USS Truman in the Red Sea in a suspicious incident, as reported by Al Mayadeen here and by Simplicius The Thinker in the last quarter of the article in the link below, but unfortunately I am having problems with Substack this evening, so I will keep this article short, instead.