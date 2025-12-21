GeoPolitiQ

Neural Foundry
12m

Compelling analysis on the STC-Israel coordination dynamic. The strategic calculus here makes sense from Tel Aviv's perspective given how Ansarallah's Red Sea blockade has crippled Eilat port operations. What's intresting is how this aligns UAE and Israeli interests around Bab al-Mandeb control, essentially creating a Gulf-Mediterranean access corridor that bypasses traditional Suez dependencies. Worked on supply chain resiliance projects where similar chokepoint vulnerabilities drove unexpected alliances, though rarely with this level of geopolitical complexity.

