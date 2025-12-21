Israel to disengage from US military aid and collaborate with STC in Yemen?

US President Donald J. Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

Earlier this week there were rumours suggesting that Israel may be considering to disengage from US military aid, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing Israeli Channel 14 and a recent interview with Political Affairs correspondent Tamir Morag. To be honest, I find it hard to believe it, considering how dependent Israel is on the Outlaw US Empire for weapons, ammunition, and intelligence, as well as the poor performance of Israeli air defense during the 12-day war with Iran, despite being bolstered by Western and regional allies, but let’s see what is being said.

The fact is that the current direct aid agreement expires in 2028, so Israel needs to negotiate a new one soon and, responding to rising opposition within the Outlaw US Empire (i.e. the hardcore MAGA supporters), Ron Dermer, former Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs, is pursuing a new cooperation model, shifting aid from direct military funding to joint R&D projects, but still with the Outlaw US Empire paying for most it, i.e. between 2 and 3 US Dollars for every one invested by Israel.

Although Dermer’s idea has some support within Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s circle, others believe that it would be a strategic mistake, but most likely all this is just empty talk, more to appease Israeli nationalists than anything else. After all, under the 2016 MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) between the two countries, Israel already receives approximately $3.8 billion per year in military assistance and, since Operation al-Aqsa Flood on 7th October 2023, military aid has increased even more totalling $21.7 billion until now in terms of heavy bombs, missiles, F-35s, etc.

Meanwhile, Israeli media have admitted that Israel is coordinating with the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC), which recently captured territory in southern Yemen from Saudi-backed militias (see my coverage here and here). This is nothing unexpected - Ansar Allah officials already warned about it, but now we have confirmation straight from the horse’s mouth.

As reported by Al Mayadeen, citing Israeli media and commentators, STC is actively seeking support from Israel based on shared interests, among which “securing international shipping lanes in the Gulf of Aden and Bab al-Mandeb, confronting groups opposed to Emirati influence, and curbing alleged Iranian support to northern Yemen”. Of course, this would be a rare opportunity for Israel to try and tame Ansar Allah (a.k.a. Houthis), which has imposed a blockade in the Red Sea on any vessel with ties to Israel since soon after Operation al-Aqsa Flood on 7th October 2023, causing severe effects on Israeli economy, including the shut down and bankruptcy of the port of Eilat.

Apparently, there have already been some meetings between STC envoys and Israeli officials, with rumours of Israel backing a new potential independent South Yemeni state, while STC representatives pledged to recognize Israel in case of a secession.

Of course, the Houthis, who are in control of northern Yemen and the capital Sanaa, are keeping an eye on this development and have increased surveillance along southern frontlines and coastal areas, warning that any permanent foreign presence near Bab al-Mandeb constitutes a red line.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett - from Al Mayadeen .

On a side note, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s iPhone 13 was hacked by the Handala hacker group, which mocked his cybersecurity skills when publishing documents retrieved from his phone, including “phone numbers of prominent political figures, screenshots of personal conversations, and private photos involving Bennett’s family and public figures”, as per Al Mayadeen:

You once prided yourself on being a leading light of cybersecurity and displayed your expertise to the world. And even so, how ironic that your iPhone 13 fell so easily into the hands of Handala. Despite all of your pride and boasting, your digital fortress is nothing more than a paper wall waiting to be broken.

Initially Bennett denied the data breach, but he later admitted it to Israeli media, adding that he is not using that device anymore (well… a bit too late, though!) and calling the incident a “cyber political assassination attempt”. LOL! So, does he thinks that it was actually the Shin Bet to hack his phone under Netanyahu’s direction? It could be… I would not be surprised.

It is also worth reporting that earlier this week the International Criminal Court (ICC) rejected the Israeli appeal against the arrest warrants issued in November 2024 for Netanyahu and his former Security Minister Yoav Gallant, both accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity. In retaliation, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sanctions against ICC judges Gocha Lordkipanidze (from Georgia) and Erdenebalsuren Damdin (from Mongolia), bringing the total number of ICC judges and prosecutors involved in the investigation under US sanctions to nine, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted the following statement by the UN human rights office in response to US measures:

Yesterday’s announcement of US sanctions against two more (ICC) judges... represents a further intensification of reprisals against international institutions. Such targeting of judges, as well as prosecutors and UN experts, runs counter to the rule of law and administration of justice.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Iran lashes out at US hypocrisy and neo-colonialism

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei - from IRNA .

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei exposed the hypocrisy of the Outlaw US Empire in the following statement issued last Friday, 19th December 2025:

While genocidal war criminals remain at large and continue to commit egregious atrocities and crimes against humanity, the US State Department intensifies pressure and imposes sanctions on those seeking to hold these wanted criminals accountable. This represents impunity in its most blatant and brutal form—a profound moral aberration.

…as quoted by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) and Mehr News Agency.

In another statement issued the day before (Thursday 18th December 2025), the Iranian Foreign Ministry lashed out against the Outlaw US Empire for imposing unlawful sanctions and restrictions on its permanent representatives at the United Nations (UN) in New York, as reported by IRNA, Tasnim (1 and 2) and Mehr:

Military aggression and complicity with a genocidal regime in the killing of Iranians, the imposition of cruel sanctions, and the abuse of the privilege of hosting the UN are all of the same nature, reflecting nothing other than the US regime's blatant contempt for moral and human principles, international law, and the Charter of the UN. The attempt by the US Department of State to conceal these violations under the hypocritical pretext of “concern for the Iranians” is mendacious and cheap; illegal sanctions against the Iranians and unlawful restrictions on their representatives at the UN directly violate fundamental human rights and established diplomatic norms. Such conduct demonstrates the misuse of the UN's host status as an instrument of a bullying foreign policy aimed at intimidating Member States through the harassment of their representatives. Compliance with the obligations of hosting the United Nations is not a favor, but a legal and binding duty under the 1946 Headquarters Agreement.

It is also worth quoting in full the following speech that Gholamhossein Darzi, Iran’s Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, gave last Thursday at the high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) to commemorate and promote the “International Day Against Colonialism in All its Forms and Manifestations” (source: Tasnim - all emphasis mine):

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful Madam President, At the outset, my delegation reiterates its alignment with the statements delivered by the Republic of Uganda, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, and Sierra Leone on behalf of the Non‑Aligned Movement, the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, and the Special Committee on Decolonization (C-24), respectively. We welcome the convening of this High‑Level Meeting, pursuant to resolution 80/106, as an opportunity to renew our collective commitment to the complete eradication of colonialism, and to acknowledge the unfinished nature of decolonization and its contemporary manifestations. Madam President, Distinguished Delegates, As we mark the first commemoration of this International Day, my delegation recalls that colonialism has not disappeared but has instead transformed into insidious and harmful forms of subjugation, manifested through unjust political, economic, and social pressures that steadily erode the sovereignty of the independent States. These practices, rooted in the legacy of former colonial powers and perpetuated by their followers, assert illegitimate dominance and advance narrow interests at the expense of justice and multilateralism. In our time, colonialism reveals itself not only through military aggression and foreign occupation, but also through economic coercion and the manipulation of structural power in global finance and trade. It is evident in the conditionalities of development assistance, the exploitative appropriation of natural resources, and restrictions on access to markets and essential services. It further appears in interference in the internal affairs of states and in the politicization of human rights, particularly through country‑specific mechanisms. While reaffirming its unwavering commitment to sovereign equality and respect for territorial integrity, the Islamic Republic of Iran stresses that all forms of colonialism—whether through economic exploitation, restrictions on development, denial of resources, or the imposition of Unilateral Coercive Measures—must be unequivocally condemned and rejected. Finally, Madam President, my delegation reiterates that conflicts rooted in colonial and occupational policies gravely threaten international peace and security. This reality affects not only the peoples of remaining Non-Self-Governing Territories but all people subjected to such policies, above all the Palestinian people. We stress that resolving the Question of Palestine must remain a central UN priority as long as occupation endures and legitimate struggles are suppressed. I thank you.

Iranian Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref (centre) - from IRNA .

Noteworthy are also the following remarks by Iranian Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref at the committee meeting for the 1500th anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad last Friday (source: IRNA - all emphasis added):

We have nothing to do with violence and do not endorse any individual or country. But if we compare the West’s behavior toward refugees and the people of Gaza with its behavior toward Ukraine, it becomes clear how these so‑called civilized countries deal with wars. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Revolution are far from the concepts of violence and extremism, and extremism has no connection with the Prophet or the religion of Islam. Today more than ever we need unity between Shia and Sunni Muslims. We must see how much we have acted upon these important slogans, and this occasion can help strengthen unity in the Islamic world. As the Supreme Leader [Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei] has emphasized, if the Islamic world truly believed in unity today, the usurping Zionist regime, which represents global arrogance, would not dare to commit crimes in Gaza. Our struggle today is between two ways of thinking: the thought of justice and morality versus the Zionist ideology, which are completely opposed to one another.

On a separate occasion yesterday, Aref also described the 12-day war as “a battle of science against science and advanced technology against advanced technology” and stated that Iran is accelerating the country’s scientific and technological development in order to close the gap and even overtake regional rivals within the next 3 years, as reported by IRNA and Al Mayadeen.

Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Brig. Gen. Ahmad Vahidi - from Mehr News Agency .

On the other hand, yesterday Iranian Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, commented on Netanyahu’s upcoming visit to Washington D.C., where is reportedly going to convince US President Donald J. Trump of the necessity of a new attack against Iran. As reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Mehr, Brig. Gen. Ahmad Vahidi said that the Zionist regime, increasingly isolated, “is facing serious and evident challenges and has failed to achieve its objectives”, including those set for the 12-day war back in June 2025, and that it is trying to make up for these difficulties with threats, media campaigns, political manoeuvres and psychological warfare aimed at Iran, while Tehran “is carefully tracking all developments and assessing the situation with full awareness”.

Former Iranian Ambassador to Venezuela, Mostafa Alaei - from IRNA .

In an interview with IRNA yesterday, Saturday 20th December 2025, Mostafa Alaei, former Iranian ambassador to Venezuela, revealed that US hostilities against his country and Venezuela are part of an “interconnected project”:

Tehran has repeatedly condemned any military intervention or threat of force, and called for resolving disputes within the framework of dialogue, international law, and respect for national sovereignty. Not only Iran but also other countries should have a single voice to confront the US's aggressive actions against Venezuela. If the United States controls Venezuela's vast oil resources, it will use them as a tool for war, influence, geopolitical competition, and even regional and global diplomacy.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil Pinto and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi - from IRNA .

…while this morning (Sunday 21st December 2025) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with his Venezuelan counterpart Yván Gil Pinto, discussing bilateral relations and the recent developments in the Caribbean, as reported by IRNA, Tasnim, Mehr and Al Mayadeen. In particular, Araghchi condemned the recent US threats and actions, described as “a blatant violation of the fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter”, and expressed unwavering support for Venezuela, while highlighting the responsibility of the international community to “firmly confront these illegal and unilateral US measures that pose a clear threat to peace and stability in the region and the world”.

By the way, Araghchi was recently interviewed by Russia Today (RT), focussing on: Iran’s nuclear issue, negotiations with the Outlaw US Empire, the Palestinian problem and Iranian relations with Russia and Saudi Arabia. I strongly recommend that either watch the ~30-minute interview on RT or read the transcript on Tasnim. Here are some highlights from IRNA (all emphasis mine):

We are ready for a fair and balanced deal, a negotiated deal, but we are not prepared for a diktat. So, if they [the US administration] approach us for a fair and balanced idea, for a negotiated solution which is based on mutual benefits of both sides, then we would consider. We introduced good ideas, but they were all rejected. And then after that, we came to the conclusion that enough is enough. They are not prepared for a fair deal. So, we must wait until that come to the point and then, we can talk. There is also another fact that our technology is still there and technology cannot be bombed, and our determination is also there. We have a very legitimate right for peaceful use of nuclear technology, including enrichment, and we want to exercise our right. We cannot give our right up, but at the same time, we are prepared to give full confidence that our program is peaceful and would remain peaceful forever. The best way to prevent the war is to be prepared for that, and we are fully prepared and we have actually recovered everything which was damaged in the past aggression… If they want to repeat the same failed experience, [they are free to do that,] but they [w]on’t get any better results.

War in Venezuela soon?

Moving to Venezuela, yesterday the “Pirates of the Caribbean”, i.e. the US Navy, seized a Panamanian-flagged Venezuelan oil tanker owned by China, “Centuries”, in international waters, despite the fact that it is not on the list of ships sanctioned by the Outlaw US Empire, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2) and TeleSur, citing the following statement by the Venezuelan government:

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela denounces and categorically rejects the theft and hijacking of a new private vessel carrying Venezuelan oil, as well as the enforced disappearance of its crew, committed by United States military personnel in waters international.

…warning that these US actions will not be left unpunished and that it “will exercise all the corresponding actions, including denunciation before the UN Security Council, other multilateral agencies and governments of the world”, though they are all controlled by the Outlaw US Empire and its vassal states!

The “Centuries” is the second vessel intercepted by the Outlaw US Empire in the Caribbean, following the seizure of the ship “Skipper” last week (see my article here), and apparently a third one is being pursued by the US Coast Guard in international waters near Venezuela, as reported Al Mayadeen.

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

This follows a statement last Thursday by US President Donald J. Trump saying that he does not rule out the possibility of war with Venezuela, while speaking on the phone with NBC News, as reported also by Al Mayadeen:

I don’t rule it out, no. If they’re foolish enough to be sailing along, they’ll be sailing along back into one of our harbors. [Referring to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro] He knows exactly what I want. He knows better than anybody.

Obviously, Trump is trying to provoke Maduro with his words and actions in the Caribbean, hoping that he overreacts, so that he can have an excuse to start military operations in Venezuela!

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio - from Al Mayadeen .

However, Venezuelan top diplomat Yván Gil Pinto and his Foreign Ministry are handling the matter diplomatically, though he recently did not mince words and called US Secretary of State Marco Rubio an “expert in promoting coups and regime change”, accusing him of forcing his country into wars that American people do not want and leaving behind “blood and death across different parts of the world”, as reported by Al Mayadeen and TeleSur referring to the following post on Yván Gil Pinto’s Telegram channel (translated from Spanish to English):

The press conference of Mr. Marco Rubio, to take stock of his administration, has left him in a very bad light, showing his dishonesty, insecurity, and the hatred he professes for Latin America and the Caribbean. Rubio spent 14 years as a senator and one year as Secretary of State without showing a single achievement in foreign policy. He is an expert in promoting coups, interventions, endless wars, and “regime changes”, and intends to drag the United States down that path, ignoring the majority opinion of the American people themselves, who reject these adventures. This policy has failed the US in the world and has left blood and death across the planet. Allied with the most corrupt Latin American far right, his hate speech against Latin America and the Caribbean is a resounding political and moral failure. Rubio does not serve the interests of Americans, he serves the Miami mafias that fund his lobby. That’s why he lies. The truth has already been exposed, by themselves explicitly: “... return to the United States of America all the oil, lands, and other assets that they previously stole from us...”. [See my previous article on this topic] All their attacks and “fake news” seek to steal Venezuela’s oil, land, minerals, and resources. From Venezuela, we join the outcry of the American people and say: No War for Oil! ¡No a la guerra por petróleo! No Blood for Oil! ¡No sangre por petróleo! Latin America and the Caribbean: a zone of peace.

Permanent Representative of Venezuela to the UN Samuel Moncada - from TeleSur .

Similarly, last Thursday the Permanent Representative of Venezuela to the UN, Samuel Moncada, blasted the Outlaw US Empire for its “gunboat diplomacy” during a speech at the UN session commemorating the “International Day against Colonialism in All its Forms and Manifestations” (source: TeleSur):

President Trump intends to turn back the clock of history and impose a colony on Venezuela. No legal instrument can stand against this monstrous declaration. Colonialism is a crime of aggression [and] must be defeated to protect all countries of the world. The continued existence of colonialism is incompatible with the Charter of the United Nations and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as it hinders social, cultural, and economic development and undermines the ideal of peace for nations. Gunboat diplomacy has no place in the 21st century.

Venezuelan Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez (centre) - from TeleSur .

…while “Venezuelan Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez demanded over $35 billion in reparations from the United States government for what she described as the theft and plundering of CITGO and the illegal withholding of its dividends since 2019”, as per Al Mayadeen and TeleSur, which quoted her as saying:

Washington owes the Bolivarian people. The nation’s hydrocarbons are not subject to negotiation under threats or foreign extortion schemes. National unity is the main shield against attempts to seize our energy resources.

US F-35 fighter jet - from Al Mayadeen .

Finally, it is worth mentioning a few near-misses that happened recently in the skies over the Caribbean: on Friday 12th December 2025, a JetBlue Airways flight departing Curaçao narrowly avoided a US Air Force (USAF) tanker aircraft that was flying without its transponder activated, as typical during reconnaissance or military missions; similarly, the day after, a private jet traveling from Aruba to Miami nearly collided with another US military tanker, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted Alan McPherson, a professor at Temple University specializing in US–Latin America relations, as saying:

These incidents are the result of an unusual and dramatic increase in military activity in the Caribbean, an airspace heavily trafficked by civilian aircraft. Mix that with secrecy, and you have a recipe for disaster. If these kill Americans or Venezuelans, they could inflame tensions on both sides and even precipitate a war.

…while John Mearsheimer, a non-resident fellow at the Quincy Institute, said:

The near mid-air collision between a JetBlue Airways pilot and a US military aircraft taking off from Curacao and heading toward Venezuelan airspace is a perfect metaphor for the lack of discipline and the recklessness in the execution of US foreign policy. The military aircraft headed for Venezuelan airspace, the zone of tension, was operating so dangerously that it nearly caused a civilian air disaster.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the USAF is actually doing this on purpose to fuel escalation with Venezuela!

Just to give you an idea of the US military air traffic over the Caribbean, look at the following screenshot from Flightradar24 (courtesy of SouthFront.press):

…and these are just US aircraft with the transponder on, imagine how many others there could be with the transponder off!

I will conclude this article with the following video from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) posted tonight on RNN Mirror Telegram channel:

From Palestine to Venezuela

One front, one battle, against imperialism

Until victory always 🚩Desde Palestina Hasta Venezuela

Un Solo Frente, Una Sola Lucha, Contra el Imperialismo

Hasta La Victoria Siempre 🚩من فلسطين إلى فنزويلا

جبهةٌ واحدة، معركةٌ واحدة، ضدّ الإمبريالية

حتى النصر دائمًا

Let’s globalize intifada against imperialism!

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoy my articles, please consider a monthly/yearly pledge to support my work or leave a tip for my efforts here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ