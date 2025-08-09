There have been several big developments across the world in the last couple of days, so here we go with another long article, where I try to connect the dots, as I suspect that new war fronts may open sooner or later, possibly merging with existing ones!

Let’s start in the Middle East…

In the early morning of yesterday, Friday 8th August 2025, the Israeli security cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to occupy Gaza City after more 10 hours of deliberations, as reported by Al Mayadeen, quoting a senior Israeli official, according to whom this could be “the first phase of a broader military operation that could extend to the entire Gaza Strip”, and the following statement from the Prime Minister Office (PMO):

An overwhelming majority of cabinet ministers believed that the alternative plan presented to the cabinet [by the IDF] would not achieve the defeat of Hamas or the return of the hostages.

Apparently, extremist Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich voted against the cabinet’s decision: the former because he objected to any humanitarian aid reaching Gaza, whereas the latter “pushed for a clause ensuring the military operation would continue unconditionally, even if Israeli captive negotiations begin”.

A senior Israeli official said that…

The goal is to evacuate all Palestinian civilians from Gaza City to the central camps and other areas by 7th October [2025]. A siege will be imposed on the Hamas militants who remain in Gaza City, and at the same time, a ground offensive will be carried out in Gaza City.

According to the PMO, the Israeli cabinet adopted the following 5 key principles for ending the “war” in Gaza:

disarming Hamas, securing the return of all captives (both living and dead), full demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, maintaining complete Israeli security control over Gaza after the war, establishing a new civilian administration excluding both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.

It is expected that the upcoming military operation to seize Gaza City will take several months and displace ~1 million Palestinians.

Of course, Hamas slammed Netanyahu’s plans, stating:

Netanyahu's plans to expand the aggression confirm that he seeks to get rid of his captives and sacrifice them to serve his personal interests.

…adding that they amount to a “coup” against the ceasefire negotiations and that Gaza will resist occupation, refusing any guardianship over it, and that any expansions of the aggression will not be a “walk in the park”, but it will come at heavy price for the Israeli military, as per Al Mayadeen. Hamas also called on Arab and Islamic countries as well as the international community to take urgent action to halt the aggression and end the occupation, holding “the enemy's leaders accountable for their ongoing crimes against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip”.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz - from Al Mayadeen .

Interestingly, yesterday German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that his country will suspend all approvals for military equipment exports that could be used in Gaza, expressing growing concern over the deepening humanitarian crisis, but remaining committed to supporting Israel’s right to disarm Hamas and secure the release of captives, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

The German government believes that the even tougher military action in the Gaza Strip decided upon by the Israeli cabinet last night makes it increasingly difficult to see how these goals can be achieved. Under these circumstances, the German government will not approve any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice.

If Merz really keeps his word and it is not just electoral propaganda (Merz has a 29% approval rating, as per Deutschland Wählt), this would mark a significant change in German policy towards Israel: this would be a real, practical step towards the disarmament of Israel and halting the Zionist genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, considering that Germany is second biggest arm suppliers to Israel after the Outlaw US Empire.

I wonder if the Slovenian ban of weapon trade with Israel (which I covered in the article in the link below) pushed Merz to take this decision… and not just the Israeli cabinet’s resolution to occupy Gaza city.

Of course, Iran condemned the Israeli plan to occupy Gaza city, with Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei stating yesterday that this…

is further proof of the entity’s intent to commit ethnic cleansing and genocide against the Palestinian people

…and that the United Nations (UN)…

bears direct responsibility for stopping the criminal acts committed by Israel

…as the catastrophe in Gaza…

has shaken the foundations of law, standards, and ethics in human civilization.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which also reported that Iran called on the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) to hold an emergency meeting, urging united action by Muslim countries in support of Palestinian people against on the ongoing Zionist aggression.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Yemeni Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi - from Al Mayadeen .

On a similar note, speaking on Thursday 7th August 2025 (before the Israeli security cabinet’s decision to occupy Gaza), Yemeni Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi denounced the siege on Gaza, commented on the ongoing YAF military operations in support of Palestinians and rejected disarmament of resistance groups (Hamas and other Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon - on the latter, please see my previous original article), as reported by Al Mayadeen and Saba. Here are some highlights from his televised speech (all emphasis mine):

The blockade on the enemy’s navigation is ongoing, effective, impactful, and successful. Um al-Rashrash port, which the enemy calls Eilat, is closed and shut down. We targeted al-Lydd Airport and enemy targets in Yafa, Haifa, and Askalan, as well as naval operations in the far northern Red Sea. The suffering of the Palestinian people continues to worsen for the fifth consecutive month, ever since aid was blocked from reaching them. The siege on Gaza was done with the collusion of some Arab and Western countries, which helped create an unprecedented famine disaster. Every hour, the number of martyrs from starvation in Gaza increases, foremost among them are infants and children of all ages [while] aid blocked by the Israeli enemy remains stacked at the crossing gates. The percentage of martyrs and wounded in American and Israeli death traps is very high, and these are among the ugliest crimes. There are Americans carrying weapons and participating in the war on Gaza, something even US officers have admitted. An American officer described the work of these traps as being designed from the ground up with the aim of being traps to kill the Palestinian people, and with the severe famine of the Palestinian people, some of the people of the Gaza Strip are forced to go to them to get food under the pressure of severe starvation. The Israeli enemy will fail to consolidate its occupation and total control of Gaza. It will not settle the battle. The mujahideen in Gaza continue their heroic jihadist operations with unmatched dedication and bravery. [The Zionist regime] has been expressing disappointment at the effectiveness and impact of the resistance actions in the Strip. [Israeli violations at the al-Aqsa Mosque are] a disgrace upon Muslims and a betrayal of a sacred responsibility. [The Zionist regime is] seeking to impose new realities in the temporal and spatial division of al-Aqsa […] a very dangerous step. This week, the Israeli enemy removed some of the imams of prayer and preachers in the city of al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque. The silence regarding violations and desecration of Al-Aqsa is a source of shame. The settler gangs have a broad program under the direct protection of the criminal gangs he calls the “Israeli army”. The scale of attacks in the West Bank is large, reaching more than 1,800 attacks according to some statistics. [Any Israeli escalation] comes with American authorization, which means full partnership and support. The Holy Quran revealed that the Jews do not fulfill any covenants, obligations, or agreements with them at all. If the enemy proceeds with the complete occupation of the entire Gaza Strip, this will have its costly and great losses, and the Israeli enemy says that it has obtained permission from the American for escalation in the Gaza Strip, and this means the continuation of all forms of American support for the enemy. There are frank confessions that the Israeli army's situation is not qualified to complete the occupation of the Gaza Strip with ease and without a heavy cost, and senior criminals in the Israeli army admit that they do not expect to completely occupy the Gaza Strip with stability and without the resistance continuing. Among the negative Arab positions is the “two-state solution” conference, which included demands to hand over the resistance's weapons and others, and the Arab confusion of abandonment and the adoption of American and Western proposals towards the Palestinian injustice is a shameful and scandalous situation among all nations on earth. The two-state solution has always been a trap, aimed at deceiving people and preventing any real Palestinian or Arab movement against the occupation. The genius of some Arabs in the face of Zionist crimes was to conclude that the solution lies in disarming Hamas, the Palestinian factions, and Hezbollah. It is utter foolishness to tell the oppressed, whose land is occupied, that their country should be without weapons, that even basic arms should be taken from them. The Zionist Jews are completely unrestrained, ferocious, and criminal without any controls, and in return, some say: You must be stripped of any capabilities that represent strength to deter this danger. Military strength is a basic necessity to confront enemies and repel criminals, the only deterrent preventing the Israeli enemy from reoccupying Lebanon has been the resistance and its weapons. The whole world knows that military power and capability are among the first requirements and necessities to confront enemies and dangers and deter criminals, tyrants, and occupiers. The call to disarm is an American-Israeli demand that some Arabs are tragically trying to fulfill. The Americans are not neutral, they are partners in the injustice, with no concern for the interests of the Ummah. The Americans consider supporting the Israeli enemy an honor. They support criminality, tyranny, and injustice. From the American perspective, the land that belongs to the Jews isn’t just Palestine, it includes the entire region. The Israeli and American powers are genocidal in their ideology, behavior, and practice. They are a danger to all human societies. If there had been widespread popular movements across Arab and Muslim countries, it would have influenced the decisions and positions of rulers and regimes. If the Arabs had moved from the beginning to build the Palestinian people to be strong and possess military power, the situation would have been completely different. Nations went silent when regimes began to suppress them, and so the Ummah of two billion Muslims accepted to remain in a disgraceful state. All Muslims need to have a correct vision of the nature of the conflict with the enemy and its arms that are working to implement the Zionist plan, and ignoring the nature of the conflict and its circumstances with the Israeli enemy is one of the catastrophic reasons for the foolish choices of some regimes, governments, and elites. When the Israeli and American submit a request, it is from the perspective of pure Israeli interest, and the Israeli enemy is not a fair enemy that takes everyone's interests into account. The Jews' view of the rest of the peoples, especially the Islamic and Arab ones, is that they are not even at the level of humans, but in some texts of the Talmud, they are of a lower rank than dogs and pigs, and they consider all Arabs and Muslims to be a cursed nation that must be exterminated. The Zionist vision comes within the framework of owning the whole world through this center in this region as a home for a government that controls the world, and the ambitions and appetite of the Zionist Jews are limitless. The statements of the American ambassador to the enemy entity that “we have a considerable number of allies, but in fact we have only one true partner, Israel”, and thus he does not consider the rest to be partners, but in reality considers them to be slaves and servants. The American ambassador falsely claims before God that He chose the Jewish people and the mission He gave them to be a light to the nations and gave them the land, and through them the divine truth will appear, while the Arabs go to the American to beg him to return Palestine! The American who supports Israeli criminality and injustice and lies about God, he proceeds from a deep-rooted habit they have and an inheritance they inherited within the deviant direction throughout history, and with all his savagery and criminality, he has not apologized until today to Japan for exterminating its citizens with atomic bombs. The American and Israeli are the ones who should be told that your weapons pose a danger to people, not the oppressed and attacked who possess humanitarian and ethical controls, and this is the reality that the Arabs are blind to. All the visions and directions of some Arab regimes, elites, and personalities that contradict the Holy Quran are blind, dark, and false, and they inflict a lot of losses on the nation. The Israeli enemy expresses its disappointment in what testifies to the effectiveness and impact of the mujahideen's resistant action in the Gaza Strip, and its disappointment was expressed by the former head of Israeli military intelligence, Amos Yadlin, by saying that Israel is facing attrition, is drowning in Gaza, and is approaching a deep strategic defeat. It is assumed that all European governments should take a step like Slovenia's if they are sincere in their expression of sympathy for the Palestinian people. If the American, Israeli occupation, and even European regimes noticed the popular reaction among the peoples in the Arab and Islamic countries, like the situation in Yemen, of a complete state of mobilization and widespread recruitment, with mosques, universities, schools, and all segments of the people moving, that would have frightened them and they would have taken that into account. If they saw that there was a state of overwhelming anger among the nation, they would have expressed it and translated it practically even at the level of the regimes' positions, but some regimes and rulers tend to freeze the peoples, to be silent, so they were silent, and to be sitting, so they sit, and they are hundreds of millions, and with this, the nation of two billion Muslims was shackled in a very shameful state and a scandal among the nations and before God Almighty, and a terrible shame and a great sin. At the level of human feelings, our people have human feelings, they are sad and pained when they see the suffering of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

YAF spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth reporting that yesterday the UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) of the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) conducted 3 military operations with 3 drones targeting Lod (Ben Gurion) Airport in the Yafa (Tel Aviv) region and two “vital targets” in the Bir al-Sabee (Beersheba) and Askalan (Ashkleon) regions, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Saba, quoting the YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree as saying (all emphasis mine):

To the members of our Arab and Islamic nation, we say: If you do not stand with your people in Palestine today, and they suffer from the starvation that the whole world is witnessing, when will you stand? When will you be victorious for your religion, your morals, your humanity, your instinct? We are facing a crime of annihilation that history will definitely not forget, and history will certainly not forget the stances of the laggards, and the stances of the accomplices, the conspirators participating in the execution of the crime. The Yemeni armed forces renew their warnings to all companies that deal with the ports of occupied Palestine that their ships will be targeted, regardless of their destination, and that they must be quickly stopped any dealings with these ports in order to preserve the safety of their ships and the safety of their crews.

Head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc Loyalty to the Resistance Mohammad Raad (in the centre) - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Lebanon and following up on my previous original article, the head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc Loyalty to the Resistance, Mohammad Raad, told Al-Manar TV that disarming Hezbollah would be a “suicide” for Lebanon, as it would expose the country to Israeli interference, endanger its sovereignty and threaten national stability, as reported also by Al Mayadeen. Here are some highlights from Mohammad Raad’s interview with Al-Manar TV (all emphasis mine):

The Americans and the Israelis insist on a set timetable to implement what they have dictated to the government, because time is not in their favor. In reality, the presence of the resistance is what truly spoils their plans. On Tuesday [5th August 2025], diplomats under US pressure contacted some figures to call the president and congratulate him. The decision is hasty and dangerous, undermines sovereignty, and exposes to the enemy a new arena for destabilizing the country from within. The aim of this decision may be to turn the problem into an internal one instead of a Lebanese–Israeli conflict. The state, with its own capabilities, can ensure its authority, but it cannot confront the enemy. The resistance’s weapons have protected Lebanon from 1982 to 2025, liberated and triumphed, created a balance of deterrence, and brought down the enemy’s expansionist project. To say “hand over your arms” is to say “hand over your honor”. Handing over our arms is suicide, and we do not intend to commit suicide. Ask the army if they would hand over their arms, which is their honor. Would they invite the world to betray us by giving up their arms? If we hand over our arms, who will safeguard our sovereignty and protect our country? Even if we fell short, is it not shameful to deny the role of the resistance and the martyrs? We asked for guarantees to implement the clauses in the American paper, but none were given. We are with extending the authority of the state and limiting arms to it when it is capable of forcing the occupation to withdraw and protecting the country. If we hand over our arms, can you guarantee that the Israelis will not demand something else? They told me, “When that time comes, we’ll see”. I want security and stability, but under the government’s decision, there can be no guarantees for anything. The political decision-maker bears responsibility for every consequence of the decision. We tried to correct the decision but found insistence. We accepted the ministers’ return to correct it, but they insisted on discussing Barrack’s paper so the Americans would approve of them as obedient. There are problems within the authority, and intervention from an American envoy, and others with more influence inside the authority. Those who contributed to approving the disarmament are either foolish, acted irresponsibly, or committed a sin that pushes us towards difficult choices. Hezbollah has not taken any decision yet. We are keen on peace, but after this decision, we do not know what the guarantee of civil peace is. The decision is dangerous, and how can we guarantee its repercussions? [This is quite a strong statement, as it does not rule out a civil war in Lebanon to avoid the disarmament of Hezbollah!] We do not change our principles, while many in the world change theirs like changing clothes. In the shared space, you have attacked our share, which is our security. How can the army, whose salaries are paid from abroad, protect us? [Remember that the Outlaw US Empire pays part of the salary of the Lebanese army - see for instance this Reuters article] The moment the ceasefire happened, we had proven on the battlefield that the Israelis could not advance on the ground, and we did it for the sake of our partners in this country. The decision [on disarmament] could have been delayed. After the martyrdom of the honorable highest martyr (The Master of the Ummah’s Martyrs His Eminence Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah), our attachment and love for Speaker Nabih Berri increased, and coordination with him grew. The Master of the Ummah’s Martyrs (His Eminence Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah) is a message and a divine blessing, and may Allah grant us success to remain true to our pledge to him. The Supreme martyr was like a brother, a father, a leader, an inspirer, an adviser, and an ideal model for us. He was like a canopy under which we took shelter. I say death rather than handing over the weapons — let them try the impossible. [This is even a stronger statement than the previous one, as it says the Hezbollah is ready to fight to death against the Anglo-Zionists and their local puppets, if push comes to shove, even at cost of a civil war!] The relationship with the Master of the Ummah’s Martyrs on a personal level is mission-driven, and on the practical level, we discuss matters comfortably, despite knowing the soundness of his opinion. The martyr His Eminence Sayyed Al-Hashimi was the best support, confidant, and helper. He was a director, helper, planner, compassionate, loving toward the families of martyrs and the oppressed, and keen on Hezbollah’s weapons. I envy His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem for his courage which qualified him to confront the position of the general secretariat, and I will stand by his side to remain true to the pledge. The families of the martyrs set the highest example of sacrifice. The wounded of the pagers are the most insightful among us at this stage. The enemy has not been able to resolve even one front it has opened. Its decision to occupy Gaza means it has opened a new file against itself.

Before leaving Lebanon, it is worth reporting that Lebanese people have already made clear who they trust and support: Hezbollah, not the Lebanese government and the regular army!

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

As you may know, following a meeting earlier this week between US Special Envoy Steve Whitkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the latter and US President Donald J. Trump agreed to meet in Alaska next Friday, 15th August 2025, as announced by the former in a statement on his Truth Social and confirmed also by Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, who said:

It seems quite logical that our delegation should simply fly across the Bering Strait, and that such an important and long-awaited summit between the leaders of the two countries should be held there.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen and TASS.

However, as I already pointed out at the end of my previous original article, I do not expect a peace settlement in Ukraine or an improvement in the relationship between the West and Russia any time soon, at least not with the current political class and governments in Western countries: they have invested too much in the ongoing war against Russia and BRICS+ more in general (Iran and China, on top). I really cannot see how NATO and European governments, which have kept pushing for a fully fledged war against Russia, may change tune all of a sudden. In fact, both Ukraine and EU countries are trying to throw a spanner in the works (see for instance these articles from The New York Times, Reuters and Ukrainska Pravda).

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev (L), US President Donald J. Trump (C) and Armenian President Nikol Pashinian (R) - from Sonar21.com .

After all, a new opportunity for the Outlaw US Empire and its NATO vassal states is opening in the Caucasus, now that US President Donald Trump announced a new peace declaration between Armenia and Azerbaijan that will establish a special transit corridor in Zangezur granting Azerbaijan access to its exclave, Nakhichevan, and through it to Turkey (a NATO country, with the 2nd largest army after the Outlaw US Empire).

The Zangezur corridor will now be “the basis for a long-term US-Armenia partnership, potentially lasting up to 99 years”, as per Al Mayadeen, which also reported that new bilateral deals between the Outlaw US Empire on one side and both Armenia and Azerbaijan on the other will be signed “to strengthen cooperation in trade, energy, and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence”.

You can expect that military cooperation will also be on the table, so that the Outlaw US Empire can use Armenians, Azeris and Turks as new proxies in its war against Russia, Iran and, indirectly, China.

Actually, in his latest blog post former CIA analysts Larry C. Johnson reported that the Outlaw US Empire had “secretly promised NATO membership to Armenia and Azerbaijan for signing on to this deal” and that Armenia is planning to withdraw from CSTO by early next year (2026), with US troops already expected to be deployed in Armenia very soon.

I am pretty sure that Putin is following closely all these developments and, though he may meet Trump next week (I would not be surprised if it is cancelled last minute, to avoid going on enemy soil!), this meeting will probably be kabuki theatre from both sides: both will be pretending to seek peace and cooperation, while, on one hand, the Outlaw US Empire plans to open a new warfront against Russia in the Caucasus and, on the other, Russia is planning to continue its Special Military Operation in Ukraine until all its goals have been achieved (demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine).

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova - from Al Mayadeen .

On this matter, it is worth reporting the following statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova (source: TASS - all emphasis mine):

The signing and entry into force of the agreement on peace and establishment of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be of crucial importance in establishing peace between the two South Caucasian republics. Reconciliation between the two countries should be integrated into the regional context and based on a balance of interests and unconditional respect for the priorities of the parties and neighboring states. The involvement of non-regional players should work to strengthen the peace agenda and not create additional difficulties and dividing lines. I would like to avoid the sad experience of Western assistance in conflict resolution in the Middle East. One example in the South Caucasus is the presence of the EU observation mission in Armenia, whose activities constantly irritate other regions. [The current stage of the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization] started with the direct assistance and central role of Russia with the adoption of the trilateral summit statement of 9th November 2020 on the cessation of fire and all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. A Russian peacekeeping contingent was deployed in the region, which made an irreplaceable contribution to the stabilization of the situation. We will always remember our peacekeepers who died in the line of duty. The Russian Federation is interested in forming a zone of stability and prosperity in the South Caucasus. One of the most important conditions is a comprehensive normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, based on consideration of the interests of the peoples of both countries. We consistently support all efforts contributing to the achievement of this key goal for regional security. In this regard, the meeting of the leaders of the South Caucasian republics in Washington, with the mediation of the American side, deserves a positive assessment. [Positive? For Russia?! I hope this is just PR ahead of the Putin’s meeting with Trump!] We hope that this step will help advance the peace agenda. [Russia] will additionally analyze Washington's statements regarding the unblocking of regional communications. Trilateral agreements involving Russia remain relevant in this area, from which none of the parties has withdrawn. It is also important to take into account the factor of Armenia's membership in the common customs space of the EAEU [EurAsian Economic Union], in particular with regard to the organization of transit cargo transportation through the territory of the republic. We cannot ignore the fact that Armenia's border with Iran is guarded by Russian border guards stationed in accordance with the interstate agreement of 30th September 1992.

In a separate statement, Maria Zakharova condemned the Israeli plan to expand its military operation in the Gaza Strip, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Iranian flag - From IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency).

Earlier today the Iranian Foreign Ministry also reacted to the Trump-brokered peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan with the following statement, welcoming the agreement, but, at the same time, expressing concern about negative consequences of foreign interference near common borders (source: IRNA):

The Islamic Republic of Iran is closely monitoring current developments in the South Caucasus region and remains in contact with both neighboring countries, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, regarding these developments. Undoubtedly, peace and stability in the Caucasus region benefit all countries in this region. The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the finalization of the peace agreement between the two countries and considers it an important step toward achieving lasting peace in the region.

Ali Akbar Velayati, senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from Tasnim .

In a less diplomatic tone, Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, said that “Iran will prevent the creation of an American corridor in the Caucasus region no matter whether Moscow will join Tehran or not”, as per Tasnim News Angecy, which interviewed him on several topics (all emphasis mine):

As a result, Iran has insisted that it will move in line with the security of South Caucasus, with or without Russia. We believe that Russia is also strategically opposed to that corridor. Apart from Turkey, which is a member of NATO, other NATO countries want to be present in this region too. NATO wants to lie between Iran and Russia like a viper, but Iran will not permit it. We believe that prevention is better than treatment. The equations and arrangements of this region are not confined to the two countries of Azerbaijan and Armenia. A geopolitical change in the region will relocate the borders of Iran too. Therefore, we have the right to defend our interests quite strongly. [Regarding the disarmament attempt of Hezbollah in Lebanon] This is not the first time that such discussions are raised in Lebanon. Such anti-Lebanese plots were futile in the past and they will not get anywhere this time either. Resistance will stand against these plots. The Lebanese nation and the regional nations wonder if the government of Lebanon has any concerns about protecting its country and nation as it is proposing such plans. The Islamic Republic of Iran is certainly opposed to the disarmament of Hezbollah, because Iran has always assisted the Lebanese nation and resistance and will continue such assistance at present. [Regarding the US plot to disarm Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU)] Mr. [Nouri al] Maliki [Iraqi Prime Minister] and I have emphasized that both Iran and Iraq will oppose and stand against disarmament, be it the disarmament of Lebanese Hezbollah or Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi. The Yemenis have frustrated the Zionist regime and the US. The resistance of Syria will be rising in future as well and thwart the Israeli plots.

However, interestingly, yesterday Tehran Times reported that “both Iran and the US are willing to kickstart new negotiations”, with Norway a likely candidate to mediate potential talks between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire, following Norway's Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Kravik’s visit in Tehran earlier this week to meet with Iranian top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi. Neither government has confirmed the rumour, though. I wonder if the Outlaw US Empire is trying to lure both Russia and Iran into a dangerous trap…

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoy my articles, please consider a monthly/yearly pledge to support my work or leave a tip for my efforts here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415

Tip jar

Share

Share GeoPolitiQ

Leave a comment