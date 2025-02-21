Yesterday, Thursday 21st February 2025, the Palestinian Resistance handed over the bodies of four captives, as reported also by Al Mayadeen. Hamas prepared quite a show, which, although it may look disrespectful to the dead, sent a powerful message - just look at the following photos:

The photos on the top row show a stage with a background picture featuring the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu depicted as Dracula, as well as the following message:

The War Criminal Netanyahu & His Nazi Army Killed Them with Missiles from Zionist Warplanes.

You can also see some fake missiles/bombs on the foreground of the photo on the top left and also on the photo on the bottom left, featuring the following text:

They were killed

by USA bombs.

The photo on the top right shows the coffins with the photos of the victims and of Netanyahu, under whom there is a red text saying “The Killer”.

Hamas also stated the following (all emphasis mine):

[We] were careful, during the ceremony of handing over the bodies of the prisoners, to respect the sanctity of the dead and the feelings of their families, despite the occupation army not respecting their lives while they were alive. We preserved the lives of the Israeli captives, provided them with what we could, and treated them humanely, but their army killed them along with their captors. The Zionist enemy army killed its prisoners by bombing their detention centers, and the Nazi occupation government bears full responsibility for repeatedly obstructing the exchange agreement. The criminal Netanyahu is crying today over the bodies of his prisoners who [are] returned to him in coffins, in a blatant attempt to evade responsibility for their killing before his supporters. The exchange is the only way to return the prisoners alive to their families, and any attempt to retrieve them by military force or return to war will only result in more losses among the prisoners.

Although we will probably never know if the Israeli hostages were really killed by an Israeli airstrike, it is very likely, considering the carpet bombing of Gaza for ~15 months, which destroyed houses, apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, mosques, churches, UN warehouses, etc. Hence, I tend to believe the message Hamas sent yesterday with this show… and most likely this sent some ripples to Israel.

So, I suspect that what’s happened today (see this Al Mayadeen article), with the communication from Israel that one of the body is not that of the of Shiri Bibas, the mother of the two babies who were also killed with her (Kfir and Ariel), is just a ruse by Netanyahu for “damage control”. After all, he and his Zionist fellows are in control of the narrative and we will never know if that’s true or not; however, in this way, he can divert the rage of Israelis from against him towards the Palestinian resistance.

What’s strange is that Netanyahu did not take advantage of this, using it as an excuse to thrash the ceasefire agreement; instead, he accepted the apology Hamas provided (a mix-up of remains after the Israeli bombing) and, despite vowing revenge, he agreed that he would proceed with the next swap (as per The Guardian), releasing 602 Palestinian prisoners and detainees in exchange of 6 living Israeli hostages tomorrow, Saturday 22nd February 2025.

It is also worth reporting about the explosions that targeted three buses in different areas of Tel Aviv yesterday, which were described by Israeli media, quoted by Al Mayadeen, as the “return of the nightmare of exploding buses”. I suspect that this is also a false flag, for a few reasons: first of all, the bombs went off when the buses were empty, allegedly because of a faulty timer (seriously?), and, secondly, no Palestinian Resistance factions has claimed responsibility for it. Even the Tel Aviv police chief was dismayed, lashing out at Shin Bet, Israel's internal security service:

This agency is responsible for thwarting attacks, so how did this happen? We will demand answers from the Shin Bet regarding this security lapse.

As aforementioned, I seriously doubt it was a security lapse, rather a false flag! In fact, soon after the incidents, Netanyahu held an emergency meeting with the Minister of Security, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, and the General Inspector of the police, as he instructed the military to carry out intensified operations in the West Bank.

Moving to Iran, a couple of days ago the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, issued the following stern warning to Iran’s adversaries, as reported by Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine):

If Iran's security is threatened, the security of the entire Southwest Asian region, the creators of insecurity and their regional allies will be threatened. In the case of any mistake by the enemy, the security of the Zionist regime and those who participated in its equipment and operational planning will be put in danger. Iran's air defense is at the apex of its preparedness. The minor damage it sustained has been fully repaired. [Referring to the Israeli attack on the country's air defense systems last October].

And today Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Secretary, stated the following, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

Day by day, we will witness that the people of Syria will liberate their country. Israel is now occupying defenseless Syria and this is not a victory. From the occupation of Syria today, a new resistance will emerge in this land. The enemy has become desperate with the culture of resistance. The Resistance has proven that it is not finite, but rather, it is born anew.

I suppose Iran has not given up on Syria!