arthur brogard
The EU never had the people onboard, in mind. It always was a ruling class, bureaucracy, snot nosed bullshit brained thing.

A haven for exactly the people you see there now.

The day of the people is coming.

Nobody in the west can see it. The people in the west having been downtrodden for so long.

Downtrodden by propaganda and icecream and hollywood, marginalised, no longer of any significance in the affairs of their nations.

While in China and Russia and India and Cuba and Brazil and on and on and on the people are still of utmost importance.

Those places are alive with people.

The west is dead but has coiffed heads of utter moronic murderous twerps walking like zombies pretending to represent it.

All over the world there are clubs and associations for everything from home knitters to quantum physicists and they all know and we all know they are particular to themselves, exist for themselves. They don't pretend to have anything much to do with us. Though we can join if we wish, very often.

The EU was/is a club for sinecured egomaniacal twerps and - if you are 'people' - you cannot join, by definition. They 'manage' 'the people'. They are not 'of the people'. From the word 'go'.

Our people are STILL almost completely ignorant: comatose. Still. But it is wakeup time. They either wake up now and put themselves 'under new management' - 'self management' as is the conceit of 'democracies' - or new managers will move in from the dynamic 'outer world' where reality reigns.

And instead of being managed by our own oligarchs and our own zionists and the MIC and big Pharma, etc, all born in our nations and speaking English - we'll be managed by foreigners from anywhere, everywhere. For they all do it better.

The EU bureaucrats are destroying the EU.

1 reply by Ismaele
