Today I am providing my English translation of a short article by Gilberto Trombetta, originally in Italian and published first in a post on his Telegram channel Lo Squillo di Gilberto Trombetta on Tuesday 29th July 2025 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 30th July 2025. (Italics original, bold emphasis and footnotes mine).
DELENDA EST1
The unconditional surrender (because calling it an agreement would be an insult to intelligence) provides for 15% tariffs, the purchase of $750 billion of American LNG over 3 years, $600 billion of investment in the US, the purchase of American-made weapons, and 50% tariffs on aluminum and steel.
Tariffs on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals remain to be agreed upon. The EU had already exempted American multinationals that take advantage of European tax havens (which are the real culprits) from the global minimum tax.
In just a few days, von der Leyen was humiliated by China (on which she wanted to impose the rules of the game from the height of her nothingness and the nothingness she represents), by Qatar (on which she wanted to impose absurd green certifications), and by the US.
But it is not her fault. She is “just” a poor incompetent. Von der Leyen is the symptom, not the disease. The disease, which is fatal, is the European Union. The problem to be solved is the cause, not the effect.
The great EU that was supposed to “defend us from China” (because for a big wall, you need a big brush2) has not only brought us poverty, deindustrialization, the breakdown of diplomatic relations with other countries, and an abnormal proliferation of useless or harmful rules, but has also been humiliated by the US by accepting an “agreement” worse than that reached by individual countries. Like the UK. Even San Marino has reached a better agreement.
For these and many other reasons (such as removing the alibi of external constraints from a political class, the Italian one, of sellouts and incompetents), it is not enough to leave the European Union. It must be destroyed and its ruins sprinkled with salt so that it never rises again.
Latin phrase, most famously part of “Carthago delenda est”, meaning “Carthage must be destroyed”. This phrase is attributed to Cato the Elder, a Roman politician and orator who repeatedly ended his speeches with this declaration, advocating for the complete destruction of Carthage.
Slogan for an old Italian TV advertisement of brushes.
The EU never had the people onboard, in mind. It always was a ruling class, bureaucracy, snot nosed bullshit brained thing.
A haven for exactly the people you see there now.
The day of the people is coming.
Nobody in the west can see it. The people in the west having been downtrodden for so long.
Downtrodden by propaganda and icecream and hollywood, marginalised, no longer of any significance in the affairs of their nations.
While in China and Russia and India and Cuba and Brazil and on and on and on the people are still of utmost importance.
Those places are alive with people.
The west is dead but has coiffed heads of utter moronic murderous twerps walking like zombies pretending to represent it.
All over the world there are clubs and associations for everything from home knitters to quantum physicists and they all know and we all know they are particular to themselves, exist for themselves. They don't pretend to have anything much to do with us. Though we can join if we wish, very often.
The EU was/is a club for sinecured egomaniacal twerps and - if you are 'people' - you cannot join, by definition. They 'manage' 'the people'. They are not 'of the people'. From the word 'go'.
Our people are STILL almost completely ignorant: comatose. Still. But it is wakeup time. They either wake up now and put themselves 'under new management' - 'self management' as is the conceit of 'democracies' - or new managers will move in from the dynamic 'outer world' where reality reigns.
And instead of being managed by our own oligarchs and our own zionists and the MIC and big Pharma, etc, all born in our nations and speaking English - we'll be managed by foreigners from anywhere, everywhere. For they all do it better.
The EU bureaucrats are destroying the EU.