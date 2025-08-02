Today I am providing my English translation of a short article by Gilberto Trombetta, originally in Italian and published first in a post on his Telegram channel Lo Squillo di Gilberto Trombetta on Tuesday 29th July 2025 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 30th July 2025. (Italics original, bold emphasis and footnotes mine).

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R).

DELENDA EST

The unconditional surrender (because calling it an agreement would be an insult to intelligence) provides for 15% tariffs, the purchase of $750 billion of American LNG over 3 years, $600 billion of investment in the US, the purchase of American-made weapons, and 50% tariffs on aluminum and steel.

Tariffs on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals remain to be agreed upon. The EU had already exempted American multinationals that take advantage of European tax havens (which are the real culprits) from the global minimum tax.

In just a few days, von der Leyen was humiliated by China (on which she wanted to impose the rules of the game from the height of her nothingness and the nothingness she represents), by Qatar (on which she wanted to impose absurd green certifications), and by the US.

But it is not her fault. She is “just” a poor incompetent. Von der Leyen is the symptom, not the disease. The disease, which is fatal, is the European Union. The problem to be solved is the cause, not the effect.

The great EU that was supposed to “defend us from China” (because for a big wall, you need a big brush) has not only brought us poverty, deindustrialization, the breakdown of diplomatic relations with other countries, and an abnormal proliferation of useless or harmful rules, but has also been humiliated by the US by accepting an “agreement” worse than that reached by individual countries. Like the UK. Even San Marino has reached a better agreement.

For these and many other reasons (such as removing the alibi of external constraints from a political class, the Italian one, of sellouts and incompetents), it is not enough to leave the European Union. It must be destroyed and its ruins sprinkled with salt so that it never rises again.

Tip jar

Share

Share GeoPolitiQ

Leave a comment