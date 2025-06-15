GeoPolitiQ

Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
2m

Thanks so much for these important translations, Ismaele.

Democracy. Now wouldn't that be a radical notion for the west? “Politicians are elected to represent us, we should be the ones telling them what to do.”

Nice to see this spelled out.

"“The financial system of that neoliberal apparatus is about to collapse. It is in an unmanageable situation, with the United States in debt to the tune of $37 trillion. But even more important is the derivatives market, which has reached $2 quadrillion and is like a powder keg. Unwilling to change this system, based on maximising profits for a small class of billionaires and millionaires at the expense of billions of people around the world, war has become the driving force.”

As long as this oligarchy continues to try to feed this rotten system “with one bubble after another”, Helga Zepp-LaRouche concluded, we will remain in the danger zone of a thermonuclear war. But there is a way out, she stressed. It is necessary to recognise the defeat of the “unipolar world” and work towards the implementation of a completely new international security and development architecture, as proposed by the Schiller Institute."

And Tony Blair shouldn't be in charge of anything. He's such a war monger!

