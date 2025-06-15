Today I am providing my English translation of 5 short articles, all from Movisol.org and originally in Italian.

The first article was published yesterday, Saturday 14th June 2025. (All emphasis mine).

It is not too late to avoid an “apocalyptic scenario” in the Middle East

Helga Zepp-LaRouche.

While Iran counterattacked with massive missile strikes against Tel Aviv in response to Israel's dawn attack on 13th June [2025] against Iran's nuclear programme and scientific and military command structure, an urgent and wide-ranging political discussion was underway among leading US and international strategic analysts at the 106th consecutive weekly meeting of the International Peace Coalition (IPC).

The IPC was founded over two years ago by Schiller Institute founder Helga Zepp-LaRouche. Participants included M.K. Bhadrakumar, retired ambassador and career diplomat with thirty years of service in the Indian Foreign Ministry, also in Moscow; Dr. Theodore Postol, professor emeritus of Science, Technology and International Security at MIT; Larry Johnson, former CIA officer and prominent member of the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) association; Ray McGovern, former senior CIA analyst and founding member of VIPS; and Helga Zepp-LaRouche.

There was extensive discussion of Mrs LaRouche's call for the creation of a new international security and development architecture that would guarantee the security and development of {all} nations, not just a few. We need a totally new approach to create a new paradigm to replace the moribund system based on British geopolitics, she said. This is the only viable policy to avoid war.

M.K. Bhadrakumar proposed that the whole issue of uranium enrichment—the alleged basis for Israel's illegal war of aggression against Iran—could be resolved by creating a regional consortium of countries to enrich uranium and allow all countries, including Iran, access to the peaceful use of nuclear technology. This could be done under strict international supervision to ensure that no enrichment for military use takes place. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his country's good offices to facilitate such an agreement. And indeed, when Putin spoke with President Donald Trump on 4th June [2025], at the height of the crisis created by Ukraine's provocative drone attack on Russia's fleet of strategic bombers, he offered to help Trump find a negotiated solution to the Iranian crisis in this and other ways.

If Trump and Putin worked together on this, Bhadrakumar pointed out, it would still be possible to avoid an “apocalyptic scenario” in the Middle East.

Mrs LaRouche added that if Chinese President Xi Jinping was also involved in such a project through his talks with President Trump, it could lead to broader cooperation with the United States and regional powers such as Saudi Arabia to add to the mix of infrastructure projects for transport, water and other forms of energy. This could lay the foundation for the new security and development architecture needed in the region.

In her speech, Mrs LaRouche framed the broader context of the crisis and its solution:

We are on the brink of World War III. It may already have begun, and that is no exaggeration, because we are now in danger of a spiral of escalation which, if not changed by some intervention, could actually lead in a relatively short time to a global nuclear war in which all of humanity would disappear... This is the kind of situation where a completely different approach is needed. If you look at the broader context, we have recently witnessed a massive attack on the Global South, i.e. the BRICS countries, which are trying to form a new economic system based on economic justice and equal development opportunities for all countries. We have seen attacks on South Africa, Egypt, Brazil, Argentina (which is probably the most serious case) and, of course, Russia and China. The underlying problem is that the Global South is trying to create a new economic system... I think the reason behind many of these crises is the attempt to stop the rise of a new system, the BRICS+ and so on... I am sure that if it is not Ukraine, then it will be Iran or Israel or tomorrow Taiwan or China. [This will continue] until we resolve the underlying conflict and move towards establishing a new security and development architecture that, in the tradition of the Peace of Westphalia, takes into account the interests of each individual country.

The second article that follows was also published yesterday. (All emphasis mine).

The other Germany emerges timidly

Some seemingly unrelated signs, sometimes imperceptible but nonetheless crucial, indicate that the temperature beneath the surface in Germany is rapidly rising and that the German population, which until now seems to have accepted all the self-inflicted hardships, may soon say “enough is enough!” and turn the situation around in Europe's leading country.

On 7th June [2025], around 700 people gathered for a protest in Schrobenhausen (photo), a Bavarian town that could become infamous if the Merz government goes ahead with its war plans. Schrobenhausen is in fact the production site for Taurus missiles, which may already have been delivered to Kiev or are about to be. Such an act would make Germany a full-fledged belligerent and could expose it to Russian retaliation, in which case Schrobenhausen would become a prime target for Oreshnik hypersonic missiles, perhaps along with the Ukrainian command centre in Wiesbaden.

The Schiller Institute promoted the demonstration, which was joined by other peace groups. The demonstration was important not so much for its size, which was certainly modest, but for its quality, which reflected a growing awareness among the population of the need to take matters into their own hands. “Politicians are elected to represent us, we should be the ones telling them what to do”, was the general mood. Werner Zuse of the Schiller Institute called on citizens to grow in the crisis and become world historical individuals, following the teaching of Friedrich Schiller. A new and just economic order is necessary, he argued; colonialism must become a stinking relic of the past, and the BRICS are the future, he explained. Florian Pfaff, a retired Bundeswehr officer, attacked the blind trust of German citizens in NATO, despite all its failures, while Rainer Rothfuß, a member of the AfD in the Bundestag, emphasised that Russia will be part of Europe forever.

Another promising sign is that the wall of containment built by the establishment around Schiller Institute founder and president Helga Zepp-LaRouche is beginning to crumble. On 8th June [2025], popular blogger Dominik Kettner published a 70-minute interview with Zepp-LaRouche, allowing her to address all the major strategic and economic issues, internationally and nationally, under the title “How the Deep State is dragging us into war”. Due to media suppression, it is rare for German citizens to hear, without filters and without slander, the analyses and solutions of the Schiller Institute's founder. When this happens, as in this case, they find universal approval. Helga warned in detail about the current dangers, including, in particular, nuclear war and the unsustainability of the financial system, and outlined the alternative of a new economic system based on cooperation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U2aV7L9IO2A&t=3654s

But the key to the future of Germany and other European nations, she emphasised, is the revitalisation of the great classical culture, which has been methodically sidelined in favour of a decadent and destructive popular culture. She cited the example of some Asian people she spoke to who complained that they could hardly find anyone in Germany who still knew Schiller or Beethoven. This is a tragedy, he said, because dialogue between cultures is the basis for world peace, but such dialogue must start at the highest level of national cultures.

Unsurprisingly, many of the comments on the interview expressed the wish that Helga could become Chancellor or Foreign Minister!

The third article was published on Thursday 12th June 2025. (All emphasis mine).

How much of the "Deep State" is still in power under Donald Trump?

US President Donald J. Trump.

Since the drone attack on Russian airports and infrastructure, hailed by fanatics as a “turning point” for Ukraine in the war against Russia, one question has been repeatedly raised: Was and is the President of the United States aware of everything? If his claim that he was not informed in advance is not true, it would destroy his credibility as someone who is trying to end the fighting. If he was not informed, meaning that the attack was carried out without his knowledge, it raises an even more worrying question: who is making these decisions in the West?

And that raises a further question: if the operation was conducted without Trump's knowledge and/or approval, does that not imply that a coup is underway in Washington to remove him and thus disrupt any coordination between the United States and Russia?

In such a crisis, the “strategic ambiguity” approach, while praised by some as a legitimate part of hybrid warfare, is irresponsible and dangerous, especially if those involved in such deception are in the midst of negotiations, as Trump is. Transparency, the knowledge that one can trust the leader with whom one is engaged in diplomacy, is an indispensable requirement.

When Joe Biden was in the White House, it was clear to Russian intelligence and military circles that he was incapable of making decisions. The term used by some well-informed Russian media outlets to express this concept was “the Biden collective”, referring to the networks trained by the Russophobe Zbigniew Brzezinski, which were headed by Biden's Secretary of State, Tony Blinken. Since taking office, Donald Trump has moved to normalise relations with Russia, with several long telephone conversations with Vladimir Putin and meetings between the two presidents' envoys, fuelling hopes that America could use its influence to end the war and achieve sustainable peace.

The issue facing Trump today is even more acute, given the presence in Kiev during the attacks of American agents provocateurs: Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, as well as former CIA director and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; as well as Graham's invective on “tougher than ever” sanctions against Moscow, which he introduced in the Senate. Although he initially threatened further sanctions if Putin did not agree to a ceasefire, Trump then backtracked and, according to some sources, is pressuring Republicans to block Graham's sanctions bill.

Russian leaders are convinced that the planning of the 1st June [2025] attacks involved agents from the British MI6 and a certain level of the CIA, but they emphasise London's growing role in promoting the war in general. To dispel doubts about the White House's role, Trump should clearly state that Ukraine's actions are acts of terrorism and cut off military and financial aid to the current NATO puppet regime in Kiev. But more importantly, he should clearly repudiate the British Empire's Great Game.

The fourth article that follows was published on Wednesday 11th June 2025. (Bold emphasis original, italics mine).

Who is fanning the flames of war madness?

Helga Zepp-LaRouche.

The spectacular attacks launched by Ukraine on 1st June [2025] against one of the components of Russia's nuclear triad clearly crossed a “red line” established by that country's nuclear doctrine, especially since the operation could not have been carried out without the involvement of one or more NATO member states. Although several Russian officials have made it clear that an appropriate response is inevitable, the Kremlin has not yet reacted accordingly. Last week, we stressed the urgency of President Trump contacting President Putin immediately to clarify the dangers, which he did on 4th June [2025]. The US leader assured his Russian counterpart that he had not been informed in advance, nor involved in any way in the attacks.

Since then, there has been much discussion in Russia about Britain's role in orchestrating and executing both the 1st June [2025] drone attacks and the sabotage of two bridges on Russian territory within the same 24 hours.

At the International Peace Coalition meeting on 6th June [2025], Helga Zepp-LaRouche emphasised that the danger of an escalation of the situation is by no means averted, given the determination of many Western forces to “dismantle Russia”, a geopolitical objective that dates back at least to the British Empire's Great Game.

One must ask, Ms LaRouche said, what the objectives of these forces actually are: “Why have continental Europeans, or at least those in the Coalition of the Willing, never proposed a diplomatic alternative? Why have they pursued the goal, as Annalena Baerbock said, of weakening and destroying Russia from the outset? Why have they never even considered diplomacy as a means of resolving the conflict, especially when dealing with the strongest nuclear power on the planet? What is the reason for this madness?

“I believe the simplest answer is that when empires collapse, they tend to react violently. I am not referring to Trump's America, but to the British Empire, which does not exist in the form of nations, but as an oligarchic financial structure based in the City of London and Wall Street, to which we could add Silicon Valley and the famous MICIMATT [acronym standing for Military-Industrial Complex expanded to include Intelligence services, Media And Think-Tanks].

“The financial system of that neoliberal apparatus is about to collapse. It is in an unmanageable situation, with the United States in debt to the tune of $37 trillion. But even more important is the derivatives market, which has reached $2 quadrillion and is like a powder keg. Unwilling to change this system, based on maximising profits for a small class of billionaires and millionaires at the expense of billions of people around the world, war has become the driving force.”

As long as this oligarchy continues to try to feed this rotten system “with one bubble after another”, Helga Zepp-LaRouche concluded, we will remain in the danger zone of a thermonuclear war. But there is a way out, she stressed. It is necessary to recognise the defeat of the “unipolar world” and work towards the implementation of a completely new international security and development architecture, as proposed by the Schiller Institute.

Save the date! Schiller Institute International Conference: “man is not a wolf to man”. Berlin, 12-13 July. Register here: https://schillerinstitute.com/de/der-mensch-ist-nicht-des-menschen-wolf-3/

The fifth and last article was published on Monday 9th June 2025. (All emphasis mine).

Tony Blair and Jonathan Powell do the dirty work of the Empire

Diane Sare (left) and Vanessa Beeley (right).

Syria expert and journalist Vanessa Beeley strongly denounced Britain's central role in bringing Al Qaeda to power in Syria, both in an article published on 27th May [2025] in UK Column and during a debate on 30th May [2025] with the LaRouche organisation's Weekly Symposium, together with Diane Sare (photo). Beeley correctly traces Britain's role in the entire region back to the then-secret Sykes-Picot Agreement of 1916, which divided the crumbling Ottoman Empire into British and French spheres of influence.

More recently, the Anglo-American alliance between British Prime Minister Tony Blair, US President George W. Bush and MI6 was responsible for launching the invasion of Iraq and the overthrow and killing of Saddam Hussein in 2003. Beeley demonstrates that, after destroying the Iraqi nation, the same networks worked to do the same to Syria, finally succeeding last December in forcing President Assad to flee the country, after selecting, preparing and “cleaning up” Al Qaeda and ISIS agent al-Jolani, to install him as head of state under his real name, Ahmad al-Sharaa. As observers at the time are aware, key elements in this operation were Tony Blair and his then chief of staff, Jonathan Powell. EIR [Executive Intelligence Review] has been denouncing the murky role of both for decades.

For ten years (1997-2007), Powell was Tony Blair's chief of staff and right-hand man and was heavily involved in the mass destruction weapons hoax used to justify the war against Iraq. In 2011, Powell founded Inter-Mediate (IM), an organisation ostensibly created to mediate conflicts around the world. According to Beeley, it was through IM that Powell worked to transform al-Sharaa, the man who led the armed group Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (successor to Al Qaeda) from 2017 to 2025, into the president of Syria.

In fact, as Beeley points out, leaked emails addressed to and from then-US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, dating back to March 2012, confirm that American officials were informed by Powell of efforts to organise an insurrection in Syria. The Obama administration supported them.

Six months ago, a few days before Assad's fall, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer appointed Jonathan Powell as his national security adviser. From this position, Powell continues to propagate Blair's insidious doctrine.

As for Tony Blair, it is extremely disturbing that he has just been appointed “special adviser on the Middle East” to US special envoy Steve Witkoff, who is working hard on behalf of President Trump to promote solutions to the conflicts in both Ukraine and Palestine. It should be remembered that Blair, more than anyone else, is responsible not only for the destruction of Iraq, but also for the doctrine known as the “responsibility to protect”, which aims to replace the principle of national sovereignty and the very foundations of the Westphalian order.

