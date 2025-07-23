GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
2h

An interesting article. I think both Netanyahu and Trump are bullies, and both Israel and the USA are aggressors on the rest of the world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Adam Frank's avatar
Adam Frank
1h

Hopefully, Netanyahu will be dead soon, and will be with his Father, the devil. Who gets their prostate removed for a urinary tract infection and then gets multiple colonoscopies? Could Netanyahu have had a prostate biopsy that spread the cancer to his colon?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ismaele
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ismaele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture