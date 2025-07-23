What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 17th July 2025. (All emphasis mine).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and US President Donald Trump (R).

There are clichés that resist any refutation by experience. In particular, the false belief survives that states regulate their policies through decision-making processes, which may be transparent or obscure depending on the case. Fortunately, however, every now and then someone comes along and tells us how things really work. In the Times of Israel newspaper on 18th May [2025], a certain Lazar Berman entertained readers on the issue of the apparent impasse for Israel caused by some of Trump's behaviour, as he seemed intent on prioritising multi-billion-dollar deals with the Gulf monarchies over Netanyahu's wishes, which represent a heavy cost for the US. However, the article reached a reassuring conclusion for the Zionist reader: beyond Trump's personal desires, Israel could ultimately assert its point of view simply by taking the initiative, i.e. presenting everyone with a fait accompli. It is as if states were not real political entities, and everything functioned like a group of teenagers, in which the bully is in charge and everyone else tries to climb the hierarchy by competing to please him.

Berman's article proved to be well-founded and even prescient, in the sense that less than a month later, Israel was able to blow up the negotiating table between the US and Iran by launching an attack and attempting to decapitate the Tehran regime. As predicted by the author of the article, Trump was unable to oppose the fait accompli and even rushed to take credit for an initiative that was being touted as a triumph. Ultimately, Trump could not risk not jumping on the bandwagon, let alone risking finding himself against AIPAC [American Israel Public Affairs Committee], which got him elected; nor could he find himself against the media, which is controlled by the neoconservatives. In fact, Netanyahu seems to have settled into the White House, and it is probably Trump who has to sleep on the sofa. According to Berman's article, there are complaints in Israel that Netanyahu has staged a “one-man show” in the US without leaving any limelight for other members of the regime; so Trump even risks ending up camping on the White House lawn.

According to an article in Le Monde on 23rd June [2025], the Gulf monarchies have discovered that it is not Iran but Israel that is destabilising the region. In reality, Saudi Arabia and the Emirates had long since made this obvious discovery; the point is that the petro-monarchies had deluded themselves that Trump could realise his pornographic dream of mega-business deals with them; instead, he even risked the commercial catastrophe of closing the Strait of Hormuz in order to please Israel.

The rich are not rich because of their own merits, but because of the relational machinery they are part of; this explains why Trump is only capable of desiring and not of willing. After all, if Trump were not so insubstantial, he would not have been put in the presidency. The presidential institution itself no longer plays a prominent role in US foreign policy, which is dominated by the most bullying figure, according to the emergency-driven approach of presenting everyone with a fait accompli; that is, relaunching by bypassing everyone else each time under the pretext of the threat posed by the villain of the moment. Power does not function legally but through abuses of power. The alpha bully to whom others conform is now Senator Lindsey Graham, who has taken the place of the late John McCain (the one who harangued the crowds in Maidan Square during the 2014 coup in Kiev). Graham, like McCain before him, pursues his own foreign policy; he travels, meets heads of state and government, makes hyperbolic statements and unrealistic commitments on behalf of the US, both on Ukraine and on Israel, whose “security” is identified tout court with that of the US, so that American patriotism is measured by loyalty to a foreign state. Instead of reacting to these encroachments, Trump is embarrassed and constantly forced to play catch-up.

It is therefore not business in general that drives politics, but business that is compatible with bullying and the practice of fait accompli. Israel is a business that does not create new trade or new value, but weighs exclusively on US public money, which is what pays for arms contracts with the IDF. If we add to this all the non-profit foundations that channel tax-free money to Israel, we realise that a circle of legalised tax evasion and money laundering has consolidated around Zionism. Neocons like Graham do not represent an ideology; in reality, they engage in military and financial lobbying, complete with advertising hype. Since these are inferior weapons and financial products that do not create new wealth but only concentrate wealth, the advertising must also be misleading.

It is therefore a completely parasitic kleptocracy that weighs heavily on taxpayers, those who pay for weapons and interest on public debt. The notion of “taxpayer” is increasingly less classist, tending to identify with the poorest classes. Trump has confirmed and expanded the tax cuts for “investors”, i.e. the rich, which he already introduced in 2017; obviously, there have also been cuts in health coverage for the poorest. The funny thing is that last May, the media spread the “news” that Trump was planning to raise taxes on the richest, but this technique of media intoxication is now well established.

Despite the flood of weapons and money pouring into it, Israel cannot achieve its goals, because these goals are not at all precise. The same article by Lazar Berman cites sources who say that for Israel, the game in Syria is not over at all and that the current regime will not last, because history teaches us that before the Assad regime in Syria, there was a succession of coups. So, in Assad's time, the threat to Israel was Syria's stability; now that Assad is gone, the threat is Syria's instability. In fact, after Assad's fall, Israeli bombing of Syria has not decreased but increased. A BBC report, although entirely favourable to Israel, acknowledges not only that there have been hundreds of bombings since Assad's fall, but also that when Trump asks Netanyahu to stop the attacks, he says yes and then resumes bombing. As the saying goes, if you are a hammer, the whole world will be a nail for you; if you are a bully, everything will be an excuse to attack.

