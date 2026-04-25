Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Jacopo Brogi, published on the Italian edition of Strategic Culture Foundation on Thursday 2nd April 2026.

(All formatting original, footnotes mine).

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth.

It is always us – the good guys – against the bad guys. Everything is based on the myth that pits good against evil. Armies are mobilised, economies are thrown into turmoil, millions upon millions of people are killed. People’s minds are manipulated to make them accept war, the sacrifices they are making and those yet to come. In the name of good. An invincible, imperial good. The Empire of Good.

We shall not dwell here on the countless times throughout human history, across every corner of the globe, that the purest and loftiest sentiment has been – and continues to be – exploited, only to be betrayed and lead to evil: power, the rule of the few over the many. At any price.

“War is the father of all things, the king of all things. It is war that destines some to be gods, others to be men: it is war that has made some slaves, others free”.

Heraclitus, at first glance, seems to have literally enshrined, millennia ago, our eternal destiny, that of mankind and civilisation.

An endless, centuries-long war, from which flows our present, steeped in conflict and perpetual crisis. “Oppressors and the oppressed have always been at odds with one another; they have waged an uninterrupted struggle, sometimes hidden, sometimes open: a struggle that always ended either in a revolutionary transformation of the whole of society or in the common ruin of the contending classes”. Marx and Engels and the driving force of history in the class struggle.

Let us be honest with ourselves: what is war really? We do not know. Even though we have been living it every day for decades: economic, psychological, cultural, domestic war.

Eastern Europe, Western Asia. The real bombs are close, yet far away: because our world has become Hollywood, we play video games of war, fighting tooth and nail over the latest splatter series on Netflix, eager for the thrill from our sofas or keyboards. We are the good guys despite everything, with a happy ending. After the credits, the adverts.

Yet we too live in a war: a fratricidal war of unbridled competition and loyalty to the hierarchy. Propaganda, cultural homogenisation, consumption and corporate obedience. “The boss is always right” [sic - in English in the original version] is the mantra of the new twenty-year era: “The boss is always right”. We know it, but we do not say it; we prove it.

In the US government, everyone wears the same shoes, just as Trump wants. The group photo of Trump’s yes men is worth a thousand words: a host of little soldiers under the command of the one true boss.

Getty Images.

Meanwhile, according to the newspaper Le Monde, “thanks to the simple tracking of a sports app used by one of its sailors, the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, the jewel in the crown of France’s force de frappe, could be easily tracked in real time in the eastern Mediterranean”.

Around the same time, the parents of a family from Trieste saw fit to leave their five minor children at home, pets included, and went off to enjoy themselves on the Red Sea, which has now become a flashpoint in the conflict. The two adults were tracked down because they were posting photos on social media whilst enjoying themselves on the beach in Sharm el-Sheikh. Their children have now been placed in a care home. The family, “it must be said, is by no means in financial difficulty”.

According to Prof. Andrea Maggi: “We are a nation of careless and distracted people. Each of us considers ourselves the centre of the universe, and this can be seen every time we go out on the street: from the driver speeding past at a hundred miles an hour over the pedestrian crossing, not giving a damn about the pedestrians, to the student who, at the end of the school day, walks in the middle of the road like an idiot, with headphones in their ears and their hood pulled over their head”.

In Italy too, there are increasingly frequent fatal accidents involving very young people detached from reality, lost in their own worlds and oblivious to their surroundings.

“A 14-year-old girl died after being hit by a train whilst crossing the railway tracks in Cesano Maderno. Initial reports rule out suicide, and it appears the young girl was wearing headphones to listen to music and did not notice the arrival of the regional train bound for Milan”.

“Even after listening, they remain in a state of incomprehension, like the deaf; the saying applies to them: though present, they are absent”.

Heraclitus could certainly not have foreseen advertising, radio, television, smartphones and social media. But he did foresee the human tendency of most people towards absence, even whilst being present. Absence in terms of reason, of Logos. Even though they possess the capacity for it.

“Most people do not truly understand the things they encounter, nor do they know them, even though they have been taught them, even though it seems so to them.”

Thousands of years have passed, but – in essence – what has really changed?

“It is astonishing that the rulers of Europe and America give no thought whatsoever to this progressive dumbing down of their peoples and do not care, in any way, to stem or delay it.” Thus warned the writer Giovanni Papini in 1951, even before the advent of television.

[Pier Paolo] Pasolini added fuel to the fire in 1975: “In just a few years, Italians have become a degenerate, ridiculous, monstrous, criminal people.” According to the Friulian writer and director, Mussolini’s fascism had dressed the people in black shirts, but had not affected their conscience. This was being achieved by consumer society, by the cultural homogenisation of the market, by transnational capitalism: Western globalisation. That which is being fought against today in Donbass, in Gaza, in Havana and in Tehran.

The war of the good against the bad: sovereign nations that do not want to be annihilated as happened to us, peoples on the side of the good.

Pasolini explains to us how it went, before he was killed: “This new fascism, this consumer society, has profoundly transformed young people; it has touched them to the core, given them different feelings, different ways of thinking and living, different cultural models. It is no longer, as in Mussolini’s era, a superficial, theatrical deregulation, but a real deregulation that has stolen and altered their very souls. Which means, ultimately, that this ‘consumer society’ is a dictatorial civilisation. In short, if the word fascism signifies the arrogance of power, the ‘consumer society’ has successfully realised fascism.

In my view, Italy is experiencing something akin to what happened in Germany at the dawn of Nazism. In Italy too, we are currently witnessing those phenomena of standardisation and the abandonment of the old peasant, traditional, particularistic and regional values, which formed the fertile ground on which Nazi Germany grew.

There is a huge mass of people who find themselves adrift, in a state of moral uncertainty, but who have not yet acquired the new values born of industrialisation. It is the people who are becoming the petty bourgeoisie but who are neither one thing nor the other.

In my view, the core of the Nazi army was made up precisely of this hybrid mass; this was the human material from which the Nazis emerged in Germany. And Italy is facing precisely this danger”.

Paolo Pasolini had already staged Epstein’s island decades earlier, depicting it in “Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom”. The leading figures, the frontmen of Power – political, economic, judicial and ecclesiastical – shut themselves away in a villa and abuse and torture a group of young people in every conceivable way, with this awareness stated in no uncertain terms: “the only true anarchy is that of Power”.

Schools, hospitals, universities, entire residential areas, journalists. From Palestine, to Lebanon, all the way to Tehran. The United States and Israel, running amok in a frenzy of omnipotence, are attempting to create a scorched-earth policy ahead of the invasion. They want control of the entire Middle East and are aiming for global chaos. For the great unipolar reset.

In a month of war, the IDF claims to have dropped “more than 12,000 bombs across Iran and 3,600 bombs on Tehran alone”. US Central Command states it has struck more than 9,000 targets across the country.

The anarchy of the “good guys” in power knows no bounds. But the “bad guys” are no longer willing to suffer:

The Iranian ambassador to Rome Mohammad Reza Sabouri is clear: “Iran is today the only remaining force to counter the expansion of evil. This is not a slogan: in practice, Iran represents a barrier against the hegemony of the most evil individuals and Epstein’s followers. We are faced with the perpetrators and supporters of genocide. It is clear that world public opinion fully understands this reality and recognises Iran’s legitimacy in the face of the forces of evil. The anti-war demonstrations in various cities around the world bear witness to this legitimacy”.

General Carl von Clausewitz wrote: “War is the continuation of politics by other means.”

And Anglo-American globalisation, the opening of markets to their multinationals, certainly did not arise spontaneously; it was conquered with the blood of the vanquished, but also of the victors.

Some figures, incidentally introduced by the renowned US political scientist John Mearsheimer in a lecture at the University of Chicago on 5th March [2026]:

“As for American exceptionalism, it can be defined in many different ways. Most Americans define it as the fact that America is a noble country, the “city upon a hill”. For those who study foreign policy and deal with realism, it is difficult to view the United States in these terms. I think we are an incredibly ruthless country. The amount of killing and chaos we have caused around the world is simply incredible. I was looking at a study published by Lancet in November 2025. It examines US sanctions from 1971 to 2021 and asks what the consequences have been. We have killed 38 million people. 38 million people.

The amount of devastation we have caused in the Middle East in recent years is staggering. Think of the consequences of the war in Iraq, or what we do in places like Venezuela, Cuba and Iran.

Essentially, we are using this enormous economic leverage to starve people and inflict punishment so that they rebel against their government. This is what we were doing in Venezuela and Iran. Given all this, I find it very difficult to speak of the United States as a noble country. I simply do not believe we are exceptionally virtuous when it comes to foreign policy. The only thing I will say is that I thank my lucky stars for being born in liberal America. I love living in a liberal democracy, but I do not believe that this necessarily makes us exceptional.”

So “the good guys” have killed 38 million people? That is not the case.

It is not just that.

Doing a quick calculation: according to the figures from The Lancet, 38 million are the deaths of the “bad guys” caused by economic sanctions imposed by the “good guys”. To this must be added the “bad guys” slaughtered in wars imposed by the “good guys”, either before or after the sanctions.

So, updating this slightly… these are, roughly speaking, the overall figures for the “good guys”:

According to estimates produced by the Ibon Foundation, between 1945 and 2024, between 13 and 23 million people died as a result of US wars of aggression in at least 28 countries.

According to figures from the Lancet study: 38 million people died in 152 countries between 1971 and 2021.

According to the Pentagon, taking into account US military personnel killed since 11 September 2001 alone, the figure stands at 7,070 soldiers killed (as of 2025).

According to Brown University (US), to this figure must also be added around 8,000 deaths among contractors. As for civilians: between 4.5 and 4.7 million people. Deaths due to disease, malnutrition and the collapse of healthcare infrastructure are estimated at between 3.6 and 3.8 million. The number of people forced to flee their homes as refugees and displaced persons was at least 38 million.

October 2023 – 1st March 2026 – Gaza and the West Bank: over 216 Palestinians killed and 183,552 wounded thanks to the good Samaritans Israel and the US, in action against the bad guys.

Iran – from 28th September [2025] to 29th March 2026 over 2,000 Iranians killed since the start of the war waged by the “good guys” – the US and Israel – against the “bad guys”.

“As for the $200 billion, I think that figure could vary. Obviously, it takes money to kill the bad guys”. Do you remember US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth? “We will go back to Congress and its members to ensure we receive adequate funding for what has been done and for what we may have to do in the future.”

Perhaps a ground invasion, towards a vast 2026-style Vietnam.

We are at a turning point in history. Not everyone in the world wants to live like us, and we fail to understand that. Above all, not everyone in the world accepts the blackmail of slavery any longer. From Moscow, to Beijing, to Tehran. The example is spreading everywhere. And this is good news, even for those who, like us, are slaves. First and foremost, in their minds.

“The Weekend Snipers” (Ezio Gavazzeni, PaperFist, 2026) [link] has just been published, a journalistic investigation into human safaris during the war in the former Yugoslavia in the early 1990s. The rich, entrepreneurs, managers, influential people of all sorts and nationalities paid a fortune – just as they do today in Ukraine and Lebanon – to go and kill people, including children: “They cost more; you paid double”.

The reason that drives a person from a privileged class to become a killer on the front line in a war that is not their own is explained by the director of the documentary film Sarajevo Safari [link], Edin Subasic:

“The hunters/snipers have a personal, adrenaline-fuelled and emotional motive: they satisfy their secret urges and enjoy the power, experiencing the satisfaction of being masters of someone’s life”.

It takes money to kill the bad guys. Whether or not there are similarities between the micro and the macro, between the individual and the dominant System, is for the reader to judge.

But this is by no means the “war” Heraclitus had in mind:

“One must know that war is common, that conflict is justice, and that all things come into being through conflict and necessity.”

According to Heraclitus, war is a state of conflictual equilibrium, a form of harmony based on the mutual compensation of opposing tensions. That which brings the cosmos and Nature to life.

It is up to the righteous man to discover for himself where the Good lies and its universal law, which is certainly not the Power and thirst for domination craved by our rulers.

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