GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Cary's avatar
John Cary
39m

Excellent, Brutal, Brief and to the Point, thank you Ismaele 🙏🙏🙏

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ismaele
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
3m

Those numbers of people killed by the so-called good guys is staggering.

It is astounding to hear the propaganda told from the perspective of the so-called bad guys. I appreciate how Iranian Professor Marandi deconstructs this. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvNHRluUVjs

Thanks for this excellent article, Ismaele.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ismaele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture