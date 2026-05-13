What follows is my English translation of a short article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 7th May 2026. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

Contrary to what one might have expected, there has been little interest among analysts and the public in determining whether the latest alleged attempt on [US President Donald J.] Trump’s life was genuine, a farce, or a genuine farce. In fact, the most frequently asked question has not been the classic “cui prodest?” but the even more classic “who cares?”. In short, almost no one cares about Trump’s fate; if anything, significant lexical questions arise. Based on precedents set by the Trump administration itself, we need to figure out how to classify any attempt to eliminate the current President. As an assassination attempt, or as a “decapitation strike”?

No international body has issued a formal condemnation of the kidnapping of [Venezuelan President Nicolas] Maduro or the assassination of [the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali] Khamenei, and the US is a permanent member of the UN Security Council; therefore, given these precedents, eliminating heads of State or government can no longer be considered an illegal or terrorist act, but rather a normal political practice.

On the other hand, one might wonder whether the term “decapitation” could apply to the potential elimination of Trump. The doubt is legitimate, and not only because Trump appears out of his mind, but above all because of the growing evidence that Trump is not the “leader”. Much of the media narrative over the past year has presented as a surprise the fact that Trump speaks and acts like a neoconservative, and that neoconservatives like Lindsey Graham are instrumental in dictating his agenda. In reality, the dependence of Trump’s messaging on neocon frameworks was already evident from the start, as demonstrated by the 2017 articles by economist Thomas Palley. It was not difficult to see that Trump’s anti-globalism was just a media circus to capture the votes of workers and former workers.

From the neocon narrative, Trump has adopted above all the rejection of any sense of limits, and thus the belief that problems are caused by “too much do-goodism” and by having tied one’s own hands for the sake of political correctness. Put simply, this is the usual bully’s victimhood, whereby every act of aggression committed is supposed to be compensation for imaginary wrongs suffered in the past. A ludicrous argument, but entirely functional to what the neocons need to do, namely business lobbying for arms contracts and for the money-laundering circuit involving public and private funds channelled towards Israel. Political science has always taken it for granted that States and governments are political-institutional entities definable on the basis of a legal-rational or ideological framework. Lobbying disproves this axiom, showing how a network forms around a business deal that functions like an automatic, one-way mechanism. Lobbying is a predatory activity; but, unlike a bank robbery, it does not require a pre-planned scheme or a fixed number of gang members. The ecosystem of lobbying is confusion, the dissolution of institutional roles, and also of the boundaries between public and private, and between legal and illegal. Lobbying is pervasive and reproduces itself through conformism and imitation; consequently, it does not even require a full level of awareness, to the extent that it represents and perceives itself as if in a commercial. To understand what a lobbyist’s communication entails, one need only listen to Lindsey Graham: no reference to facts or chronologies of events, only slogans and, as the sole concrete reference, the mechanism of money to be set in motion.

The trouble, however, is that one ends up living solely within one’s own commercial, and this explains the neocon and Trump camp’s intolerance towards international organisations, which would otherwise remain an indispensable cornerstone of US imperialism. For example, in the 1990s the US imposed the establishment of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). In the name of a supposed “freedom of trade”, until 2019 the WTO functioned as a sham arbitration body, based on tying the hands of some and leaving others free. The Trumpian myth is that, with its “rules”, the WTO has facilitated China’s economic rise [broken link]. In 2019, Trump blocked the WTO’s supposed arbitration activities, as well as violating its rules by imposing tariffs. Over these seven years, however, China has continued to grow industrially, while the US has continued to decline. The WTO is therefore irrelevant, and US deindustrialisation is due to the tax and financial privileges enjoyed by corporations.

Unfortunately, in recent years a counter-narrative of “opposition” has emerged, interpreting US schizophrenia as a reaction (whether disorganised or particularly astute, depending on one’s assessment) to a supposed “multipolar challenge” from the so-called BRICS. If one steps back from the smoke and mirrors of this suggestion and looks at the actual behaviour of the individual countries that make up the BRICS, one realises that the reality is the exact opposite; that there has never been any multipolar challenge, and that the BRICS countries collaborate with one another as little as possible, merely to survive the dissociated and aggressive behaviour of the US. Modern apps to facilitate international payments were already technically available before 2019; but it took the US’s sanction-driven and predatory fury over the last five years for the decision to be taken to launch an international BRICS Pay system.

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