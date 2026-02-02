Today I am providing my English translation of a short article by Sira Beker, originally in Italian and first published on kulturjam.it on Sunday 7th December 2025 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 16th December 2025.

(All formatting original, footnotes mine).

Post-1943 Italy: delegated sovereignty

There is a curious paradox that runs through every Italian discussion on “international law”: those who invoke it most fervently often belong to a country that, for eighty years, has renounced exercising its supposed prestige. This is not due to cultural apathy or an intrinsic Mediterranean penchant for theatricality, but rather to a specific political-military structure modelled after the collapse of 1943.

After the overthrow of fascism, Italy did not rise again as a fully sovereign entity: it was administered, supervised and guided by the Allied Control Commission. Once the war was formally over, Rome did not regain control of foreign policy; it merely sat in the passenger seat. The archives show this with disarming clarity: Italy was not “liberated”, it was reallocated.

In 1949, entry into NATO sanctioned the transformation of the national territory into an advanced platform for the United States. Military airports, naval bases and nuclear depots did not answer to Rome, but to Washington. Aviano, Sigonella, Camp Darby, Naples: rather than Italian infrastructure, they were nodes in an American strategic network. There is no sovereignty when another state stores atomic weapons within your borders without the possibility of veto.

It was in this context that the Italian model of institutional subordination took root: fragile governments, foreign policy impervious to popular vote, ministers informed after the fact of decisions already taken elsewhere. Operation Gladio, admitted by Parliament, confirmed the existence of parallel centres of command: a democracy monitored from within and without.

Long Atlantic obedience: wars, doctrines and collective amnesia

In the following decades, Italy oscillated between governments of all colours, but its international trajectory did not change one iota. In 1948, US funding prevented the PCI from winning; during the Cold War, the “strategy of tension” turned the country into a political laboratory useful for the balance of the Western bloc; in the 1990s and 2000s, Rome slavishly followed every NATO military projection.

The most revealing example remains 1999: while the Alliance bombed Yugoslavia without a UN mandate, Italian airports were the main operational platforms. Italy also supported the separation of Kosovo, redefined with a semantic virtuosity worthy of the best geopolitical marketing: not “illegal annexation”, but “humanitarian intervention”.

In 2003, it was Iraq’s turn. Despite the opposition of millions of citizens, Italian soldiers were sent to Nassiriya to support a war based on fabricated evidence.

In 2011, Libya: Italy contributed to the bombings that would destroy the North African state and, ironically, also wipe out the energy contracts that had sustained the Italian economy for decades.

All this while domestic politics changed with every season, but the strategic alignment remained unchanged. You can elect a technocrat, a populist, an “anti-system” party: the direction of travel does not change. It is not a conspiracy. It is a geopolitical infrastructure.

The latest illusion: international morality as a mask

Yet Italy continues to impart lessons in “international legality” with the zeal of someone who wants to be admitted to the big boys’ table. It judges Russia, it judges anyone who escapes the Euro-Atlantic orbit, but it does not judge its own eighty years of systemic obedience.

What sovereignty can a country claim when it cannot remove a nuclear weapon from its airports or oppose a military intervention decided overseas?

What autonomy can a nation exhibit whose governments fear NATO more than their voters, and which have supported wars deemed illegal by the law they now claim to want to defend?

The embarrassing but documented truth is that Italian foreign policy is not a project: it is a delegation. Delegated to Washington, to Brussels, to the integrated security apparatus.

And as long as this dynamic remains untouchable, the appeal to “international law” can only appear for what it is: not a principle, but a ritual. Not an act of sovereignty, but an act of obedience.

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ