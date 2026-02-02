GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kotanraju Via Znanje's avatar
Kotanraju Via Znanje
11h

Interesting dynamic is comparing Italy to former Warsaw Pact countries; or former East Germany to former West Germany. By and large, the former Soviet satellites are opposed to the authoritarian tendencies of Brussels.

Reply
Share
Loam's avatar
Loam
12h

The US did not contribute to the liberation of Europe from Nazism; it imposed its modernized version.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ismaele
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ismaele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture