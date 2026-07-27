GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
4h

This is an excellent example of how corporations are superseding state power, siphoning off sovereign power and accumulating more capital than entire nations, all while feeding on those nations’ internal profit by being beneficiaries of debt interest payments. How long before names of nations are changed to reflect their corporate ownership? Or corporations simply buy out entire states in the Global South as resource colonies?

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Ed Welch's avatar
Ed Welch
4h

The Jews take their half of the road out of the middle. "If we're not making money, we're losing money!"

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