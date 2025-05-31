Today I am providing my English translation of 4 short articles, all from Movisol.org and originally in Italian. (All emphasis mine in all articles).

The first one was published on Monday 26th May 2025.

It's the British, stupid! EIR told you before

The key role played by the British in sabotaging the peace efforts in Ukraine has opened the eyes of many to the interventions of Her Majesty's governments not only in Ukraine, but also globally, to destabilise nations around the world.

Everyone knows that it was former Prime Minister Boris Johnson who prevented the implementation of the peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia negotiated in Istanbul in 2022. The British are still at it, having recently sent Jonathan Powell, National Security Advisor to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, to Kiev before the Istanbul talks on 16th May [2025] to provide “basic advice” on how Zelenskyy should handle the meeting, as The Guardian reported on 14th May [2025].

And in the Gaza crisis, they seem to have managed to infiltrate Tony Blair into the team of US special envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Telegraph, the American “hired the former prime minister as part of his network of advisers”. Listening to Tony Blair, the man who has in the past openly denounced and repudiated the Westphalian foundations of Western civilisation and invented the formula of “responsibility to protect” to justify military interventions in sovereign countries, can only lead to undermining solutions to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Readers of the EIR [Executive Intelligence Review] are familiar with the role played by the British, both before and after the loss of the empire. Their overt role in the Ukrainian crisis convinced more than a few that the EIR, its founder Lyndon LaRouche and the Schiller Institute were not exaggerating. One of these is Ray McGovern (photo), a founding member of VIPS. At the International Peace Coalition meeting on 16 May, he admitted with a hint of humour that: “I have always been reluctant to identify with anything the Schiller Institute has said about Britain... But now, I subscribe! And none other than Jeffrey Sachs has put it all into brilliant perspective”.

McGovern was referring to a speech by economist Jeffrey Sachs in Cyprus on 3rd May [2025] (link) in which he said that “all the world's problems go back to the British. It is true in Gaza, it is true in China, it is true in Pakistan-India, it is true throughout the Middle East, it is true here. The British made the biggest mess in the world because they were the most powerful empire for 200 years and they left conflicts everywhere and... even today Starmer acts like an imperialist. He has nothing to back him up, even though he has some nuclear weapons that could destroy the world”.

The British role, of course, does not go unnoticed by the Russians. “The British are behind all moves aimed at the West's escalation: from supplying offensive weapons to the Kiev army, to the use of Western long-range missiles against civilians deep inside Russian territory”, the Russian embassy in London wrote on 17th May [2025]. In an extraordinary speech given on 6th May [2025] and quoted by RT, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov strongly denounced Britain's treacherous role, both historically (including Churchill's “Operation Unthinkable” of 1945 [link to Wikipedia]) and today, in attempting to destroy Russia or the former Soviet Union.

The second article that follows was published on Wednesday 28th May 2025.

Where to find a source of optimism to face current horrors

Helga Zepp-LaRouche.

On 24-25 May [2025], an international conference of the Schiller Institute was held near New York, focusing on the urgent need to create a new paradigm in international relations and a world community that is “worthy of man's dignity and the potential beauty of his soul”. Opening the proceedings via a live link from Germany, Helga Zepp-LaRouche (photo) urged the rejection of “any ‘practical’ approach to politics and this vision!”

Of course, today's world looks very different from this view, Zepp-LaRouche said. “We have already gone very far in regressing to barbarism, tolerating in Gaza what has even been described by former [Israeli] Prime Minister Olmert as ‘close to war crimes’, and an ongoing genocide by the International Court of Justice”, a genocide that has imprinted “a horrible stain on all humanity”.

Furthermore, while regarding the war in Ukraine, “the Presidents of the United States and Russia are trying to find a peace agreement, which any sane person should be happy about, some Europeans, the so-called ‘Coalition of the Willing’, are trying to sabotage these efforts and prolong the war”, even though the Ukrainian military and population are no longer able to sustain the effort and European economies are collapsing due to this self-inflicted crisis. And looming over their rearmament plans is the danger of an imminent explosion of the entire transatlantic financial and banking system.

However, in the countries of the global South, which represent by far the majority of humanity, there is a completely different reality. They reject the NATO narrative about Russia and China and seek to emulate the “greatest economic miracle in history”, the one performed by China over the past 40 years. Western nations need only abandon geopolitics and join this dynamic to ensure their own survival.

This Schiller Institute conference was special in that it explicitly emphasised the need to make Lyndon LaRouche's valuable legacy more widely known around the world, including through the growth of an international youth movement: his philosophical writings, his economic theory, his defence of classical culture and, not to be forgotten, the development of individual creativity.

All videos of the conference are available at: https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/2025/03/01/conference-invitation/

The third article that follows was published on Thursday 29th May 2025.

Pandor, Zhang, Ramotar, Chumakov, Matlock, Freeman, McGovern and Ritter at the SI conference

Speaking at the first session of the Schiller Institute conference, former South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor denounced the “very difficult and toxic geopolitical environment” that threatens the achievements of civilisation and the rights of humanity. Together, we must restore multipolarism and focus on “global challenges, which are poverty, underdevelopment, oppression, insecurity, climate degradation and the growing arms race that threatens world peace”. Particularly tragic, she said, is that “we have allowed the massacre of Palestine to continue for over 18 months”. Pandor endorsed the Schiller Institute's Oasis Plan and hoped that the BRICS would adopt it.

Speaking of the BRICS, the next speaker, Professor Zhang Weiwei of Fudan University in China, pointed out that the total GDP of the group's member countries is now larger than that of the G7, but the world order does not reflect this proportion. In his view, the last four decades in Asia have been a “win-win” success, based on the following factors: development, political security and respect for sovereignty, civil dialogue and peaceful resolution of disputes.

Former Guyanese President Donald Ramotar denounced NATO's interventionist policy of trying to save “an obsolete socio-economic system”, which is neo-colonialism.

Dmitry Chumakov, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, also spoke of the need for a new global financial framework that includes “unconditional credit agreements”. Professor Dmitri Trenin, academic supervisor at the Moscow School of Economics, was scheduled to speak, but it was not possible to establish an Internet connection from where he was at the time.

In addition, participants were very happy to hear from some American “dissidents”, who represent the “anti-imperial” face of the United States and who strongly denounced the “policy of permanent war” and the hegemonic policy that has dominated Washington for many decades now. Among the distinguished guests were former Ambassador Jack Matlock (photo, posted to Moscow from 1987 to 1991) and diplomat Chas Freeman, who also served as Assistant Secretary of Defence. On behalf of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS), Ray McGovern and Scott Ritter encouraged the audience to mobilise together with the Schiller Institute.

The fourth and final article was published on Friday 30th May 2025.

LaRouche's Oasis Plan: How to Overcome Imperial Geopolitics

Defenders of the Netanyahu regime's ongoing massacre of Palestinian civilians hide behind the formal argument that it does not meet the “legal definition” of genocide. Meanwhile, the death toll rises. The leaders of the United Kingdom, France and Canada have warned Israel that they will take “concrete action” if the “shameful” expansion of military operations in Gaza is not halted, yet the killings continue. And Donald Trump, at the end of his trip to the Persian Gulf, blurted out: “Many people are starving. Many people. Many bad things are happening” and he pledged to do something about it.

Yet in Gaza, while those who do not die under the bombs die of hunger, despair is growing. Netanyahu and his fanatical allies are sticking to their announced plan to eliminate the Palestinians from the land they have occupied and claim as a gift from God. The hope for a “political solution”, to which some cling, is fading in the face of the stubbornness with which Zionist extremists continue to refuse to negotiate, sticking instead to the prophecy of the “Iron Wall” launched by the founder of Zionist revisionism, Vladimir Jabotinsky, in 1923, according to which military superiority will force the Palestinians into total submission or to abandon their homeland.

In the tradition of Lyndon LaRouche, the Schiller Institute (SI) has renewed its strategy for peace between Palestinians and Israelis, centred on the “Oasis Plan”, a major water and energy infrastructure project to supply water and electricity to Israel and Palestine and their Arab neighbours. This “LaRouche Plan” was the focus of the third session of the Schiller Institute conference last weekend, which placed it in the Westphalian tradition of mutual economic benefit. This formula was in fact incorporated into the Peace of Westphalia treaties, which ended the Thirty Years' War in 1648.

LaRouche emphasised that joint economic development projects offer a physical incentive for peace and are the only way to overcome the divide-and-rule geopolitical strategy that has underpinned British imperial rule over South-West Asia since the end of the First World War. The implementation of regional development programmes of this magnitude, such as the Oasis Plan, requires the rejection of the Malthusian plundering mechanisms of the modern British imperial system and their replacement with a Hamiltonian credit system to channel investment into modern technologies that will increase the productivity of all the nations involved.

How to do this was one of the main topics of discussion at the Schiller conference. While EU bureaucrats and neocon warmongers from both US parties fan the flames of conflict, the Schiller Institute is organising a genuine peace process. The outlines of this process were visible at the conference, which was attended by influential representatives from many countries and featured an in-depth discussion on overcoming the disease of geopolitics. As opposition to the war crimes committed by the Netanyahu regime grows, the LaRouche Plan represents the only solution.