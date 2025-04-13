Today I am providing my English translation of 4 short articles, all from Movisol.org and originally in Italian. (All emphasis mine in all of them).

The first article was published on Wednesday 9th April 2025.

“A vision for humanity in times of great turbulence!”

This week the strategic news was dominated by two major events. The first was Donald Trump's announcement of generalised tariffs on imports into the US, which caused the stock market to plummet in a mixture of justified and unwarranted warnings about the collapse of the entire globalised system. The duties, which take effect on 9th April [2025], come on top of decades of “outsourcing” of Western production and further impoverishment of poor nations, along with the deliberate dismantling of the US, Europe and other so-called “advanced” economies. A key factor will be the reaction of China, which is among the hardest hit by the tariff hike, but which supplies indispensable goods for the US real economy.

Equally dangerous, however, is the threat that the US may launch a major military intervention against Iran, incited by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. It was therefore a relief to hear President Trump declare on 8th April [2025] that “direct talks” would take place between US and Iranian officials “at the highest level” starting on 12th April [2025]. No further details were given. This announcement is all the more significant as it was made in the presence of Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House, who has consistently sabotaged all attempts at diplomacy in the region.

After the breakdown of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the Israel Defence Forces launched a new offensive in Gaza and are now estimated to control over 50% of the Strip. The Palestinian population has been ordered to evacuate the central area of the strip to avoid genocide, but where should they go?

A glimmer of hope for the region came from the meeting held on the same day, 8th April [2025], in Cairo between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, King Abdullah II of Jordan, and French President Emmanuel Macron. At the end of the meeting, the three issued a statement calling for emergency humanitarian aid for Gaza and support for the reconstruction plan for Palestinians in Gaza, which Egypt made public in early March [2025]. According to a Jordanian official, Donald Trump made a joint phone call with the three leaders shortly before receiving Netanyahu.

We would like to remind our readers that an international conference of the Schiller Institute on “A beautiful vision for humanity in times of great turbulence!” will be held on 24th-25th May [2025], where these issues will be discussed (registration at https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/2025/03/01/conference-invitation/).

The second one was published on Sunday 6th April 2025.

Jacques Cheminade on the conviction of Marine Le Pen

In a long-awaited verdict, a Paris court ruled on 31st March [2025] that Marine LePen, the leader of France's Rassemblement Nationale (RN), is guilty of misappropriation of public funds and banned her from running for public office for a period of five years, effective immediately. LePen immediately announced that she would appeal what she called a “politically motivated sentence”. However, as things stand, she will not be able to run in the 2027 presidential elections, as the ban applies immediately, even before the appeal process has run its course. The RN is currently the largest party in the current French parliament and Marine LePen is among the very few leaders who have a good chance of winning the 2027 presidential elections.

We asked Jacques Cheminade, president of the French party Solidarité et Progrès, for a warm reaction. His response: