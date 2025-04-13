"A vision for humanity in times of great turbulence!"
+ Jacques Cheminade on the conviction of Marine Le Pen
Today I am providing my English translation of 4 short articles, all from Movisol.org and originally in Italian. (All emphasis mine in all of them).
The first article was published on Wednesday 9th April 2025.
“A vision for humanity in times of great turbulence!”
This week the strategic news was dominated by two major events. The first was Donald Trump's announcement of generalised tariffs on imports into the US, which caused the stock market to plummet in a mixture of justified and unwarranted warnings about the collapse of the entire globalised system. The duties, which take effect on 9th April [2025], come on top of decades of “outsourcing” of Western production and further impoverishment of poor nations, along with the deliberate dismantling of the US, Europe and other so-called “advanced” economies. A key factor will be the reaction of China, which is among the hardest hit by the tariff hike, but which supplies indispensable goods for the US real economy.
Equally dangerous, however, is the threat that the US may launch a major military intervention against Iran, incited by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. It was therefore a relief to hear President Trump declare on 8th April [2025] that “direct talks” would take place between US and Iranian officials “at the highest level” starting on 12th April [2025]. No further details were given. This announcement is all the more significant as it was made in the presence of Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House, who has consistently sabotaged all attempts at diplomacy in the region.
After the breakdown of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the Israel Defence Forces launched a new offensive in Gaza and are now estimated to control over 50% of the Strip. The Palestinian population has been ordered to evacuate the central area of the strip to avoid genocide, but where should they go?
A glimmer of hope for the region came from the meeting held on the same day, 8th April [2025], in Cairo between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, King Abdullah II of Jordan, and French President Emmanuel Macron. At the end of the meeting, the three issued a statement calling for emergency humanitarian aid for Gaza and support for the reconstruction plan for Palestinians in Gaza, which Egypt made public in early March [2025]. According to a Jordanian official, Donald Trump made a joint phone call with the three leaders shortly before receiving Netanyahu.
We would like to remind our readers that an international conference of the Schiller Institute on “A beautiful vision for humanity in times of great turbulence!” will be held on 24th-25th May [2025], where these issues will be discussed (registration at https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/2025/03/01/conference-invitation/).
The second one was published on Sunday 6th April 2025.
Jacques Cheminade on the conviction of Marine Le Pen
In a long-awaited verdict, a Paris court ruled on 31st March [2025] that Marine LePen, the leader of France's Rassemblement Nationale (RN), is guilty of misappropriation of public funds and banned her from running for public office for a period of five years, effective immediately. LePen immediately announced that she would appeal what she called a “politically motivated sentence”. However, as things stand, she will not be able to run in the 2027 presidential elections, as the ban applies immediately, even before the appeal process has run its course. The RN is currently the largest party in the current French parliament and Marine LePen is among the very few leaders who have a good chance of winning the 2027 presidential elections.
We asked Jacques Cheminade, president of the French party Solidarité et Progrès, for a warm reaction. His response:
Marine Le Pen's conviction is not a surprise. However, the fact that the sentence of ineligibility is immediately enforceable, even before she has a chance to appeal, has all the characteristics of an interference of the judiciary in politics. Previously, the indictment and conviction of [conservative leader] François Fillon had created the same unease. Moreover, in many Western countries we are witnessing what is not a “government of judges”, but rather the way in which judges act opportunistically in relation to electoral processes. Thus, Marine Le Pen, who according to the polls would get around 37% of the vote in the presidential elections, would be prevented in principle from running for office. This raises deep doubts about the principle of the separation of powers, and a danger for democracy.
I do not share the ideas of Marine Le Pen, Nicolas Sarkozy or Jean-Luc Mélenchon, but, except for cases of blatant calls for hatred and threats to human life, the role of the courts is not to serve one party or the other. Similarly, it is for the people to decide whether Emmanuel Macron meets the conditions of presidential legitimacy.
Finally, the RN candidate who would probably replace Marine Le Pen is Jordan Bardella. He has just returned from Israel and it would be a good thing if doubts about his anti-Semitism were dispelled, but the circumstances of the trip place him in the camp of Netanyahu and his flankers. He assured Amikazi Chikli, the head of the Israeli diaspora, that he has “the same enemy”. Chikli has spread the idea of the ethnic cleansing of Gaza and its recolonisation on numerous occasions. Bardella had an hour and a half of unfiltered exchanges with Benjamin Netanyahu, which ended with a firm handshake. I think such a trip disqualifies the person who made it.
I firmly believe that battles must be fought in the political arena, without complacency. The cause we defend everywhere must be that of justice and the right of peoples to self-determination. Domestically, we must protect all those on our national territory, in the name of the Republic.
Whether it is Govts in France, Germany, the UK (and all of the others in NATO) that give lip service to defense of "values" like Democracy and Freedom, lies and retaining power substitute for principle.
The loss of the PRETENSE of Democracy with the EU, and with Lawfare in the US, Romania, France, etc. is apparently not enough to motivate Regime Change by the People.
Apparently Color Revolution (foreign funding to hiring masses of protestors, inciting violence) is much more effective than Regime Change motivated by the loss of democracy, ubiquitous propaganda, jailing people for thought crimes, and official lies and distortions that add up to hate/war mongering.