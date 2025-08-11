Today I am providing my English translation of an article by ucdp, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Saturday 26th July 2025.

(All emphasis and footnotes mine, except for the first footnote).

Badge of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

There is a “people” whose violent, psychopathic, and narcissistic behavior recalls the dynamics of human development highlighted by psychoanalyst [Heinz] Kohut. Children behave aggressively after repeated failures in emotional connection. If the empathetic response is weak or non-existent, empathy is blocked and vindictive and destructive anger is triggered. If you want a ruthless “people,” you make them beaten and isolated from the world. The “Jewish people” behave like Jews because that is how they are conditioned. Conditioning a people rather than a child requires a greater investment, but the result pays off. After educating and maintaining a “people” to think violently, psychopathically, and narcissistically, mass hypnosis is self-perpetuating.

The quotation marks refer to the fact that there is no Jewish people, according to a sea of evidence. There are heterogeneous peoples who have converted to Judaism, ending up trapped in dynamics that have been structured around this core identity. Conversely, Jewish dynasties have converted to Christianity for business opportunism. Like certain Italian banking families. “Italian” has a geographical meaning: what matters is thinking like a “Jew”. [Niccolò] Machiavelli was apparently not Jewish, but he thought like a Jew, and was praised by distinguished Jews for this very reason. The Italian or Jewish people are misleading inventions. It is better to adopt a framework of class struggle between a caste, which reproduces itself on the basis of accumulated wealth and negotiated marriages, and the subordinate classes, who live their entire lives in the conditions of Plato's cave. Then the patrician castes compete with each other on the basis of economic investment policies and control over the lower classes. The policy of training, seduction, division, and control of the lower classes, typical of the Jewish caste, is a model that has proven to be very effective.

I have used the term “lineage” to adhere to reality. “People” is a word suitable for the common people. Dynasty, lineage, and ancestry are words that better describe the ruling class of the rich, the educated, the rabbis, the politicians, the businessmen, and the bankers. Functions that in ancient times were often included in a single person. The rabbi wrote the law, applied it, lent money, and traded. But his technique was more cunning: he wrote the Mosaic law against usury, violated it with clever tricks, and then, through the mouths of the prophets, condemned himself! Little has changed since then.

The history of the “Jewish people” is the history of a caste of wealthy merchants who wrote theological texts dedicated to the common people from whom they had emerged. Not by raising better livestock, but by trading and providing services to the powerful figures of the time. This was the period when monotheistic religions were born, which was the most efficient way to control more or less sedentary peoples from a distance. Putting oneself at the service of the kings of the time meant being deported to the capital to integrate with the dominant culture and putting oneself at the service of controlling the populations of origin. Not only with the local religion, but above all with tax collection, the judiciary, censuses, politics, and intelligence services. A few decades later, we find the same type of service, with the added bonus of bank advance [payments]. The king granted the Jewish caste a monopoly on tax collection. Jewish bankers advanced the agreed capital and then devoted themselves to recovery, with the accompanying seizure of assets from insolvent debtors. This practice was indistinguishable from usury, except that the debtor was the “state”.

By “Jewish thinking” I mean the art of the Jewish caste of governing peoples in general, not only “Jews”, but also those whose kings they served. The “Jewish” methods were hated by the populations concerned but appreciated by the rulers. If only for the increase in state revenue they produced. If a pogrom broke out, the caste disappeared elsewhere, while the “Jews” took the blame. It was not the caste's fault: it was God's punishment. A refined way of training “biting peoples,” making them victims, but proud to be destined for final redemption.

At this point, I would like to mention what I would call a resurgence of the Jewish method of government. Up to a certain point, the religion invented by the rabbinical caste aimed to expand in order to increase the power of the caste itself. But Paul's Christianity responded better to the needs of the time and stole the Roman Empire market from Judaism. For some, Christianity was simply a variant more suited to the common people and the cosmopolitan imperial context. There was no real defeat of the caste, and Judaism continued, cloaking itself in religious garb more suited to the circumstances. From the point of view of the narrative reserved for the “Jewish people,” there was a change: proselytism was over. Hard-line nationalism began. Those who convert remain goyim. Meanwhile, Jews who convert to other religions or integrate with other peoples are enemies of their own people: they deserve death. There is a resurgence of warmongering nationalism that generates divisions both within the “Jews” (internal pogroms) and with regard to the host peoples. Universal Christian empathy is totally rejected. The Christian caste adapts to spontaneous pogroms and prescribes official ones. Supremacist hatred becomes mutual and the castes gloat. The pogroms inside and outside the “Jews” are the Hobbesian climate desired by the business caste (Catholic or Jewish) to continue the policy of divide and rule. It is a vicious circle that is self-perpetuating and generates the aggressive supremacist victimhood typical of the “Jewish peoples” but also of the “Christian” ones. The victimhood dynamic triggers a compensatory reaction that can turn the frail or the polio-stricken into Olympic champions. Therefore, we must be cautious in predicting the moral suicide of the Jews. The genocide of Native Americans (90 million!) did not cause Europeans, and in particular Jewish emigrants to America, all the moral damage they deserved. I will try to explain this paradox later.

First historical point: the authentic Jewish [Hebrew] people are nomads. The name “Hebrew” (ibriu) meant “migrants” in ancient Sumerian. They have never been a sedentary people. The biblical narrative is typical of nomadic peoples who need a shared memory to appeal to in order to feel like a people. This is a need that sedentary peoples would not have, as their land is the memory that gives meaning to their being a people. When today's Jews define themselves as a people without a land, they are referring to this aspect of their mentality, not to the historical falsehood that they were ever expelled.

If there is an original ethnic core (unproven, despite extensive research), when I speak of the Jewish people, I am speaking of an identification mediated by the biblical narrative. Such identification is almost always an exercise of power by the usual elite. Even when other distant peoples converted to Judaism, the operation was always mediated by Jewish state advisors. Those who, due to personal circumstances, develop a personality with problems of empathic development, which leads them to invest in a materialistic and utilitarian vision, may be attracted to the Jewish psychopathological core and thus easily convert to Judaism or Zionist Christianity. Puritanical Calvinist Zionist Yankee Christianity is Judaism for gentiles, for goyim.

When speaking of Jews, a distinction should be made between the people, however one understands them, and the priestly class that conditions and exploits them. They are still Jews, but it is crucial to distinguish between the rich and educated elite, heirs of the ancient priestly caste, and those who, seduced by Jewish narcissistic victimhood, agree to move to the colony of Palestine, where they do the dirty work of genocide and get slaughtered for the stateless “Zionist” elites, who are careful not to go to Palestine themselves. This distinction was also relevant at the time of the Babylonian exile, when only the priestly and intellectual class left, while the “Jewish” people remained in Palestine to work the land. Let us not be seduced by biblical stories, invented by the rabbinical caste for their own purposes. The kings described in the Bible were not real kings. The exodus of the Jewish people was not a real exodus. The Mosaic code of holiness, which prohibited internal usury and prescribed external usury, was written for the common people. The wealthy and educated priestly caste did not care. The Bible is full of anti-Semitic invectives against “those” who betrayed the code of Moses. Could the caste that wrote the Bible write against itself? It is the golden rule of dissimulation! It still works: see the case of the current American president who denounces the caste or the deep state, even though he is its expression.

Keeping in mind the class context, it is clear who the victims and who the perpetrators are in the Jewish question: both during the frequent anti-Jewish pogroms in Europe, during the Holocaust, and today in Palestine. The Palestinian populations massacred today by the settlers (a typical colonial dynamic) and the settlers themselves sent to do the dirty work are victims. Most Palestinians are the historical heirs of the peoples who have always lived there, even when the priestly class was transferred to Babylon, as a typical measure of conquest. Transferring the priestly class in order to use it was a way of taking control of the local populations. This is not exile and diaspora. If a large part of the inhabitants of Palestine have become Islamized, this does not make them Arabs [only Muslim]. The diaspora of the “Jewish people” is a victimizing fairy tale, used to prepare for their psychopathic megalomania. The diaspora is, if anything, that of the rich and educated caste that followed the smell of money and moved first to Rome, then to the maritime republics, then to Holland, the East India Company, England, the City, Wall Street in America, and today Tel Aviv. The Islamized Jews who remained in Palestine were exterminated by settlers recruited from all over by the Jewish colonial caste. In this context, the religions of the Book and all their variants, Sunni, Shiite, Wahhabi, Kharigite, Alawite, Druze & Roman Catholic, Orthodox, Coptic, etc., are tools of local intellectual castes to create and control their own followers. There are also variations of the Jewish “religion,” which is not a religion at all. They developed in northern Europe and America, until they gained the enormous power of the Zionist method of government. Zionist texts are manuals for deceiving and making “peoples” ruthless and aggressive so that they will do the dirty work for businessmen.

The Bible is a narrative with which the Jewish caste, in the axial age, and in the absence of earthly royal power – the spiritual king was Yahweh, created by the caste itself – created a religion that would form a people, its own people, seeking proselytes, as did the elite castes that built the Christian and Islamic religions. Up to a certain point, this expansion campaign took root, due to the advantages it brought. The peoples who converted (Ashkenazim, Africans, Phoenicians) are called Jews, even though they have nothing to do with the lineage of Abraham. It would be like saying that Christians are a nation. What put an end to proselytism was the success of Christianity. It responded better to the needs brought about by the Roman imperial revolution. Among the causes of failure, we must also consider the dark soul of the Jewish caste, which induced ambivalent attitudes. Jews were very useful and very hated. They enjoyed rights denied to settled peoples because they crossed borders for commercial purposes. Freedom that was denied to settled peoples for reasons of registration and taxation. Jews were tax collectors and moneylenders. They were hated because they refused to integrate, because they were ruthless businessmen, because they considered settled peoples to be subhuman. This fueled pogroms and, in reaction, the “Jewish” character. On the other hand, Jews, especially the more educated ones, and therefore the caste of rabbis, judges, doctors, merchants, etc., were sought after because they brought money to the state coffers and government know-how. When a pogrom broke out, the cost was paid by the “Jews”, while the caste slipped away elsewhere.

Faced with such cyclical “defeats,” the caste developed and refined a materialistic, business-minded, opportunistic mentality: every impasse could be exploited as an opportunity. It did so with the Persian Empire. It did so with the Roman Empire. It probably did so with the hatred of Christians towards them. Roman Catholic Christianity, if not actually built from scratch by the Jew Paul, was infiltrated and transformed into the instrumentum regni of their creature Yahweh. Then, with the explosion of the religion of the god of money, the caste heir to the ancient caste, which had always worshipped Mammon rather than the Mosaic code of holiness, settled in the temple of the god of money, the international banking system, in the City of London and Wall Street. Orthodox Christianity, on the other hand, moved east: to Byzantium, the second Rome, and then to Moscow, the third Rome.

How did the Jewish caste transform the defeat of proselytism into an opportunity? For the simple-minded, with the seduction of supremacy and the driving force of guilt and revenge. For the more evolved class, with the supremacy given by the god of money. But also with the seduction of a Jewish “theology”, perfect for seducing the elites of the various potentates they encountered. There is no personal soul to build for a better future life. So there is no burden of ethical conscience. There is no afterlife. There is only material wealth in this life. The theme of death is overcome in the immanent concept of eternity that concerns belonging to the caste itself. The caste of Yahweh's creators would be the earthly, omnipotent, omniscient, eternal entity, in the biological sense of the term. Obviously, it cannot be said openly that the people of Yahweh are the caste that invented him and transformed him over the centuries. For the people, the narrative of the people chosen by God applies, who, in order to be eternal, must remain pure by practicing endogamy. With this invention, which resolves the defeat of proselytism, Jewish theology becomes closed, supremacist, and ruthless towards non-Jews: the goyim. Does this remind you of anything? It reminds me of the Aryan myth. If this reconstruction smacks of persecutory conspiracy theory, just ask yourself how it is possible that a God of love, such as the Christian God, can be the same God of armies who orders genocide? A God who changes his mind? Or the hidden maneuvering of a stateless, transformative caste?

The rabbinical narrative changes: from inclusive and expansive, it becomes exclusive, endogamous, nationalist, and now, without hesitation, victimist and supremacist. The exact opposite of an empathetic development, preparatory to democracy, freedom, equality, and brotherhood. Jewish paranoia destroys imperial society (which is why it must be isolated in ghettos) but is perfect for penetrating the empire at the highest level, because it does not demand loyalty, but rather unscrupulous calculation, psychopathic indifference, and an absence of guilt. Getting rich is the tangible sign of divine approval. It is even written on dollar bills: “annuit coeptis” (“he approved the undertakings”). There is a religion of the Book, suitable for large populations, and an initiatory religion that says the opposite, destroying the empire from within but allowing the powerful and eternal caste to survive, guiding it through monopolies. This scenario describes the existing situation too well to be dismissed as conspiracy theory.

The closure to the Other [sic, with first capital letter] of post-Christian rabbinical culture creates Jewish enclaves that tend to be rejected by the indigenous peoples. When things go well, there are ghettos. When things go badly, there are pogroms. The ghetto is perfect for usury, business, trade, and organizing overseas colonies. Jews who observe the Torah, but in particular the Sabbath rule, which forbids helping the goyim if they need help on the Sabbath, and the rule of using usury without guilt to increase the power of the Jewish people, sooner or later suffer social expulsion. In cities, the subject loses the tribe: he conceives of himself as an individual, which opens him up to empathy. The observant Jew, on the other hand, is rooted in a mythical tribe that makes him unavailable for empathic development. This generates social condemnation and pogroms. Expulsion then fuels victimhood and compensatory supremacism. Jews who do not follow the Torah, or rather its radical, exclusivist, and autistic observance, are seen as traitors to the Jewish people who deserve the fate of the goyim when necessary. This attitude describes the behavior of the American Jewish elite towards naturalized German Jews in mixed marriages. German Jews who had betrayed the Jewish nation by becoming Germans in all respects were sent to the Holocaust by Jews who followed the paranoid and psychopathic version of the Torah. This passage, ignored by mainstream history, is denounced with a wealth of historical documents, even by Orthodox rabbis. At the outbreak of World War II, which was in turn desired by the American Jewish elite, paid front-page articles appeared, heavily attacking the Jew Hitler, with the aim of enraging him against German Jews. Then, at the height of the Shoah and the confiscation of Jewish money, Hitler asked for ships and destinations to get rid of them, with the mediation of German Jews who advocated this solution, but the Zionist Jews said no. The genocidal solution took over. When this was already in operation and everyone knew about it, many letters testify to the pleas of German Jews to American Jews for a more humane solution. The written and documented response was still no. All German Jews knew this. The passivity that characterized their attitude toward their fate is explained precisely by this awareness. Their people had abandoned them because they were guilty of their ethnic “suicide”. The dynamics of the pogroms and the Holocaust are similar. A Jewish caste creates the conditions for the Holocaust in order to fuel a victim mentality that foments the aggressive, determined, and ruthless compensation that would result. It is a perfect tool for conquest, genocide, and colonial exploitation around the world. Precedents for this attitude can be seen in the East India Company, slavery, and the genocidal conquest of the American continent itself. This explains the curious support that this method of occult government finds today in American Zionist Christianity. Zionist Christianity is supremacist, millenarian, and many other things typical of the Jewish-Christian caste which, following the smell of money, landed in America, passing through Protestantism, Calvinism, and other independent variants. Zionist Christians demonstrate how effective Jewish penetration is.

The paradoxical aspect I mentioned still remains to be clarified (if it can ever be done): the advantage conferred by the sense of guilt for the crimes that “Jewish thinking” induces in the perpetrators, the instigators, but also in the observers, whether passive or indignant. Can those within the system who condemn it wash their hands of it? They should at least declare a conflict of interest.

In the Mediterranean basin, people worshipped a god who demanded the sacrifice of children to appease him. The children were burned completely (holocaust) on his altar during collective rituals. The story of Abraham and Isaac has deep roots in every Christian and Jew. The God of the Jews and Christians asks them to kill and burn their children in order to receive his blessing. The same God of Abraham and Paul demands the sacrifice of one's son to pay off the debt that all humanity owes him for having been created out of nothing (just like fiat currency!). Sacrificing children is the ritual of guilt and atonement for the debt that created and strengthened the community. Sacrificing children in war is the holocaust that creates and unites a people. See the Redipuglia cemetery for Italians. The Zionists wanted the holocaust of the German Jews so that the smoke from the crematoria would rise up to Yahweh to please him. Once they obtained Israel, they continued to sacrifice their children to justify the Palestinian genocide (cf. the rave party episode).

There are other examples that could be given, but there is no point in insisting: the shame is deeply rooted and it is too embarrassing to acknowledge it. It is the most powerful tool of cohesion for any community. It is the shared guilt that makes Christians, believers in the God who sent his son to die for them, a cohesive community. It is the guilt for today's genocide that strengthens the Jews. There is no Israeli suicide. If anything, a holocaust is underway (in ancient times, many peoples sacrificed prisoners of war) for a “biblical” goal. There is no scandal in the silence of the West. Christian or patriotic roots recognize themselves! Those who hope that Israel's moral suicide will lead to its defeat are perhaps naive optimists. Whatever happens to the Israeli colonial settlement, the caste will know how to turn it into a substantial victory. It has the best minds at its disposal to do so.

How to get out of it? The same way that countries scarred by colonial wounds are getting out of it: awareness.

