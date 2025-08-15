Today I am providing my English translation of an article by ucdp, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Saturday 9th August 2025.

Karl Marx is an example of a member of the Jewish caste, which I referred to in the first part [translated here]. He made a significant contribution to “Jewish thought”, which has now become “Western thought”. For reasons of evolutionary social psychology, Jewish thought has prevailed in the Western mindset, leading us to where the West now falters. This is a drastic statement, but deconstructing the false myth of the Greco-Roman origins of Western civilisation and reconstructing a complex thesis that is still in progress would require too much space, even in quotations. It is the provisional conclusion of “my” deconstructive journey through “Western civilisation”.

I have already denied that there is such a thing as a Jewish people. Therefore, by “Jewish”, I mean human beings or groups of human beings with high IQs [Intelligence Quotients], high opportunism, high ruthlessness, high mafiosity, high spirit of revenge, and astute victimhood, who find their choice of life in “Jewish” utilitarianism. Nothing personal: just business. If such a “Jew” does not boast Jewish blood, he turns to Zionist Christianity or secular Zionism or realpolitik like Brzezinski and Kissinger, thus becoming “Jewish”. No hatred: admiration. I even admire the great Italian mafiosi, such as Lucky Luciano. Instead of “Jewish”, I could use the term “modern”. An example of a “modern” leader was Hitler. He was a bit Jewish, but that is irrelevant. He was a disciple of Anglo-American thought and a brilliant interpreter of modern methods of mass control. Another indigestible statement. To the discerning reader, I would just remind you how easily, during the Covid emergency, Nazi attitudes towards the resistance emerged. There were vaccinationists [pro-vax] who would have burned the hated “Jewish” deniers. A revealing outcome of a “modern” mentality. As for Westerners who roll their eyes at the decline of Western civilisation, they should remember that the gods drive those who commit the sin of hubris mad. Giving one's soul to Western Mephistophelean thinking, as Marx did, and as continues to be done in the “Western” system, leads to suicidal aberrations. Never mind the Satanism of the universal masters of the Western world. The whole pyramid is Satanic. We are all unwitting Satanists. Karl Marx helps us to realise this. Considering him with disenchantment helps us to recognise what we have become and to explain certain absurd paradoxes of the left. It explains what the Rothschilds are doing at the heart of communist ideology. A worm that has been gnawing away for years: how is it possible that the Davos programme is Trotskyist communism? What were all those Jews doing in the October Revolution? Who paid for that armoured train? Marx is the perfect case study for examining and explaining the Jewish, Marxist and Western questions together. Because every modern Westerner has their own “Jew” inside them. It even explains our weak reaction to the Palestinian genocide. The article that lifted Maja's veil on Marx is here. The book that confirmed my intuition about the Jew inside is Kevin MacDonald's The Culture of Critique.

Marx is a third cousin of the Rothschilds. His Jewish family had rabbinical ancestors. His maternal grandfather Isaac Pressburg was a rabbi. Marx belongs to the rabbinical caste I spoke ill of. However, influenced by Professor Bruno Bauer, an anti-Semite, he rejects the Jewish religion, and others; except one: the one that is said to have been rejected by Jesus in the temptations in the desert. Marx declares his pact with the devil in his early writings. Other clues confirm his sale of his soul to Lucifer. Translated: he resolves his adolescent crisis by sacrificing his soul to intellect. His intellectual output will be brilliant. His family life will be a disaster. But you can't ride two horses.

Taking into account the spiritual framework of the young Marx and knowing, as stated in the video accompanying the article, that at that age one's life is shaped, it can be deduced that subsequent intellectual developments must have been influenced by it. Just compare The Manifesto with the “spiritual” theme of adolescence. As a young man, disgusted with life, he wanted to destroy it. Favourite quote: “Everything that exists deserves to die”. Except that this is the conclusion of the Manifesto: “The communists declare that their aims can only be achieved through the violent overthrow of all existing social order”. Very adolescent and Mephistophelean. The Manifesto incites a radical break with all social relations, abolishing everything: the state, democracy, property, currency, the family and all differences. It is Trotsky's continuous revolution: fomenting and supporting all kinds of rebellion. It is not nihilism: it is admiring the devil as a rebellious hero, against all forms of social order. Lucifer is a deceitful and usurping spirit. The root of Jewish culture is also deceitful. The lineage of Jacob was born from betraying Esau's birthright. For the Jews, we, the goyim [gentile, i.e. non-Jew, in modern Hebrew and Yiddish], are the boorish heirs of Esau. And what is predatory capitalism if not theft, usurpation of the natural rights of common property?

Was Marx a racist? He had everything else: could he not have racism? He manifested it above all towards blacks, Slavs and Russians. The chosen races were the Jews and the Germans. Were they all racists at that time? Nationalists, yes. They became racists because of the racism of the Jews themselves, who ghettoised themselves and harassed their host populations because of their supremacist religion.

The Manifesto is not a political programme but the road paved with good intentions that leads to hell. Does it perhaps focus on redistribution and a strategy to achieve it in a realistic and stable way? The Manifesto is a proclamation to establish tyranny, a typical method of government in Mediterranean city-states. The tyrant was a member of a wealthy mafia family who usurped the position of an adversary, promising to redistribute the land stolen through the usury that enriched him! Populist, yes, but without changing the system. Redistribution took place, but the mafia usury system, which allowed theft and usurpation, remained. Then, the violent method of populist revolution led to wars, necessary to distract attention from the failure of the “revolution” itself. Plato (via Socrates) says so in The Republic, describing tyranny. That mafia usurious mentality was the mentality of the Phoenicians who, after the end of Carthage, converted to Judaism. It was the mother of the tyranny of the proletariat: that is, the tyranny of the Jewish communist nomenklatura, which lived off the proletariat, just as Marx dreamed of living: staying in the library cultivating his genius, being supported by others. This was his life. The colour revolution of the Manifesto inoculated precisely these outcomes in hated Russia. Then today we are scandalised by Russophobia?

“By their fruits ye shall know them”, says Jesus. To understand what Marxism is, let us consider its fruits. Marxism today has abandoned class struggle and economism. It seeks alternative “victims” to construct puppet enemies against whom to rail. Because the myth underlying the Manifesto is the biblical one of Cain and Abel. The essence of diabolical thinking is to separate by defaming: “dia - ballein”. To create victims and executioners, to trigger a vicious cycle of violence. Are you black? Ergo, you are a victim. While all white people are executioners. If a white person lives on the street, well, screw them! They are an executioner inside. Marxism relaunches the conflict by insulting and dividing on the basis of any nonsense. Any fracture is good for inducing people to identify themselves as either the victim or the oppressor. Once identification kicks in, the war machine starts generating wars, reproducing itself. It is like nuclear fission, which generates unstable energy that self-maintains the atomic explosion. The victim becomes the perpetrator, justified by being a victim. The oppressor creates victims, but is in turn created and justified by them. The heirs of the Marxists are always on the hunt for victims, widening the war. This explains how someone on the left becomes right-wing: they create the victim to be defended with violence, then to stabilise an unstable result, or to distract from failure, they must double down on control and violence, becoming fascist. Marxism has never had any impact on oppression because it is diabolical and irredeemable. Conceived in a “spiritual” framework, it can only be understood within that framework. As Marx himself declares at the beginning of the Manifesto: “A spectre is haunting Europe”. A spectre!? But do we finally want to read what he writes in the Manifesto? The same goes for Capital: do we want to understand what is written at the beginning? Do we want to understand when Marx writes that his most important discovery is right there, at the beginning? A book could be written on that subject. But I will be brief: Marx made brilliant philosophical discoveries. He made a masterful critique of political economy (second and third books), ignored by Marxists. We should not throw the baby out with the bathwater, even if Marx was truly dirty. It is better to think of him as Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. Does it mean anything that, faced with his nascent Marxism, he denied being a Marxist? If we want to enjoy his genius and the genius of other soulless Jews, such as Einstein, another intellectual genius in a human disaster, we must suspend judgement.

Incidentally, Judaism lacks a soul! It lacks a sense of guilt, except as a whole people. It lacks Paradise. There is only material wealth for the elect, firmly faithful to the biblical dictates.

Marx is a perfect case study for understanding what emerges as madness in Western civilisation today. Not only does he embody it, but he is lucid enough to describe it. Genius and madness overlap. Let us not be deceived by Jewish/Western thought, which speaks well in order to act badly.

With the gratitude I owe to Marx for illuminating the root of modern madness, I now have the words and living example of the psychodynamics of the Jewish question, grafted onto the question of Western civilisation. Instead of wondering why Jews are so powerful in America, even though they are a minority, we would do better to recognise our Western roots in Jewish thought. Rather than thought, it would be more accurate to speak of modern Western secular religion. But to open that door, we must address a burning issue. I will pull the chestnuts out of the fire another time.

Marx wanted a society free from money, trade, property, competition, hierarchy and religion. Was this a rational, feasible solution to the problems he would later highlight in Capital? Had he ever visited a factory or studied the conditions of workers in the field? Not at all! His radical vision was born in the daily context of his disastrous family life. “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs” can be read as the solution to his inability to support a family, full of envy and humiliation towards other families. So much so that as his situation became more humiliating, his communism became more radical. He considered the need to be frugal oppressive. This rejection stemmed from his Jewish identity: from his pride in belonging to the Jewish intellectual elite, composed of rabbis and political leaders destined to guide humanity, but also from his awareness of his intellectual talent. This led him to believe that his abilities deserved support a priori. This mentality was demonstrated by his extravagant spending, resentment and desire for revenge as an elite Jew forced to repress his identity and beg for money in a society of Christians, capitalists and bigots. Marx later masked his flaws by synthesising various influences into a pseudo-scientific eschatology. But he never freed himself from his Mephistophelean past. This is even demonstrated by the story of his semi-aborted masterpiece. As long as he could argue for revolution in the first book, he was doing great. As he tackled issues that contradicted Marxism, he lost his momentum, years before his death. We should compare that man's form to the Western mindset. We are Jewish Christians. We share the sin of having lived off the backs of colonised peoples. We wear fig leaves to cover our fundamental flaws. Like Marx. We are steeped in predatory, racist, colonialist, opportunistic, materialistic capitalism, etc. The emergence of gender ideology, paedophilia as a right, pre- and perinatal abortion to satisfy maternal desire, paid abortion to extract the cells needed to cultivate the virus to be inoculated into the masses, surrogate motherhood, changing skin and eye colour, whitening the anus, lifting buttocks, breast augmentation, flattening the stomach, lengthening height, implanting microchips everywhere: these are the icing on the cake of our civilisation. This is us. But it is wrong to abolish everything, as the young Marx wanted. It is impossible. We must proceed in the direction of time. Rather, let us find the courage to go all the way. As is routinely done when living human embryos are dismembered. The same courage is needed when dismantling the categories of our beloved modern worldview. Let us use reason to the full, until we see the fetishism of Reason, which makes us behave in this way. Marx did so, but he was unable to escape the seduction of the dialectical instrument. The fetishism of Reason is the disease that afflicted Marx, and with him all of us: the Enlightenment! Now the mother of the Enlightenment, of Capitalism, of Universal Rights, of Work, of Value, right down to the right to use or destroy what belongs to us, including our bodies (my body is mine and I manage it) and finally the gender option...

The mother of all this, but one could also say “the mother of all wars”, is always the same.

Gender, seen through modern eyes, is a property. It can be sold or bought, like any other commodity. If gender philosophy is aberrant, then all modernity is aberrant. Since we began to use critical reason, which separates subject from object (crino in Greek means “I separate”), to dominate the world and thus control Destiny, we have made an emancipatory choice, which has led us to believe that we can dominate everything, without limits. Kant gave a great impetus to the Enlightenment, yet he said that there are categorical imperatives to be respected. Useless: the light of reason became Enlightenment, that is, placing Reason above everything else. A fetishism that gave rise to the positive aspects of capitalist progress. But idolising Reason made it an autonomous Subject, which turned its own creator into an object. Today we have the privilege of seeing live the hell we have opened up. How can we get rid of it? By using reason again, but this time to the fullest.

If the rationalising machine we have created has turned against us, we can turn it against itself. This involves criticising criticism at its very root, dissociating ourselves from the categories of reason and recognising the damage that fetishism has caused. This is called categorical criticism. We are modern to the core! Let us plunge the scalpel of criticism into the flesh of modernity itself! Critical theory is a single existential judgement: the form of the commodity economy contains internal and external oppositions (to capitalism) relating to the historical moment, which intensify and, after a period of emancipatory growth, after an enormous expansion of man's power over nature, turn against development and lead humanity to barbarism (Horkheimer).

Commodification implies the subject-object conflict, Cain and Abel, the feud that leads us to barbarism. The socio-economic structure will collapse, but the internal structure, the commodity form, will remain within.

Both manifestations of the internalised commodity form must be managed. The economic and social crisis is managed with a policy guided by the above criticism. Here the Jews are masters! QED [Quod Erat Demonstrandum]. The inner crisis is managed with introspection that prepares the recovery of who we really are.

Philosophy is control. “The Matrix,” Morpheus says to Neo, “is control”. Ergo, philosophy is the Matrix. The mother of all wars. Commodifying one's own body, as in the gender revolution, or commodifying the bodies of others, as in racist colonialism, of which mass vaccinations are the ripe fruit, is commodity fetishism, which we ourselves create every time we see the world as a “commodity emporium”. A brilliant Jew embodied the problem but also revealed it. Now it's our turn.

