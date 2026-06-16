GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
21m

Thanks for letting us know about this important ruling, Ismaele. I hope lots of other countries come up with similar safeguards.

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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
40m

American workers will be given AI layoff notices and a lifetime supply of their choice of opioid drugs to live out the remainder of their Epstein Island soap opera-style lives.

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