Today I am providing my English translation of a short, but important article by Laura Biarella, originally in Italian and published first on AltaLex.com on Monday 4th May 2026 on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 12th May 2026. (All emphasis mine).

The Hangzhou Intermediate People’s Court has ruled that replacing a worker with Artificial Intelligence [AI] systems does not constitute a legitimate ground for dismissal.

The ruling, published on 30th April 2026 by the Xinhua News Agency [link] on the eve of International Workers’ Day, sets a significant precedent in the era of business automation and strikes a balance between technological innovation and the protection of workers’ rights. The case, included in the Hangzhou court’s collection of “typical cases” for the protection of the rights of businesses and workers in the AI sector, sends a clear message: the adoption of Artificial Intelligence also entails social responsibilities.

The central figure in the dispute is Zhou, who was hired in November 2022 by a tech company operating in the Artificial Intelligence sector. Zhou held the role of quality control supervisor, with a monthly salary of 25,000 Yuan, verifying the accuracy of outputs generated by LLMs [Large Language Models], filtering out illegal or privacy-invasive content, and ensuring the overall reliability of automated systems.

With the progressive advancement of AI technologies, the company considered that many of the tasks entrusted to Zhou could be carried out directly by LLMs. The employee was therefore offered a redeployment to a lower-level position, with a salary reduction of around 40%. Zhou rejected the offer, deeming it unfair.

What does Chinese employment law provide for in the event of corporate restructuring?

The company opted for dismissal, justifying it on the grounds of corporate restructuring and staff reductions linked to technological developments, offering a severance payment of just over 300,000 Yuan. The employee challenged the decision by taking the matter to arbitration, which ruled the dismissal unlawful and awarded him additional compensation.

Following the company’s appeal, the dispute reached the Hangzhou Intermediate People’s Court, one of the main centres for AI in China, in Zhejiang province. The crux of the judgement concerned the interpretation of the concept of “substantial change in objective circumstances”, provided for in Chinese labour contract law as a possible justification for unilateral termination of the employment relationship.

The legal principle of the Hangzhou judgement

The judges rejected the company’s argument, ruling that the replacement of human labour with AI does not fall within the category of “substantial change in objective circumstances”. In the court’s view, this term generally refers to exceptional and structural events, such as mergers, relocations of headquarters or situations that make the performance of the employment contract objectively impossible. In Zhou’s case, conditions of this kind had not been proven.

The Hangzhou AI ruling also clarifies that a proposal for redeployment accompanied by a significant pay cut cannot be considered reasonable. Offers of this kind, according to the court, do not fulfil the employer’s obligation to find fair solutions in the event of technological reorganisation.

What are companies’ responsibilities when adopting artificial intelligence?

A clear principle emerges from the ruling: AI can improve business efficiency, but the costs of technological transformation cannot be unilaterally passed on to workers. The decision to adopt advanced systems remains a business decision and, as such, also entails corporate social responsibility.

The ruling strikes a balance between innovation and rights, offering protection to workers and clear guidance to companies called upon to tackle the digital transition responsibly. Automation does not automatically justify redundancies: technological progress must develop within a legal framework that continues to recognise the centrality of human labour.

How will the future of work change with artificial intelligence?

The Hangzhou case is not an isolated one. Similar decisions in previous arbitration cases have reaffirmed that automation and worker protection must go hand in hand.

In a country like China, which aims for widespread adoption of AI by 2030, the message from the courts is that technological progress must develop whilst ensuring the protection of workers’ rights in the context of Artificial Intelligence.

The verdict offers a model for balancing innovation and protection, signalling to businesses that responsible adoption of Artificial Intelligence requires not only operational efficiency but also respect for workers’ fundamental rights. Digital transformation must be accompanied by upskilling policies, social dialogue and fair solutions that do not penalise those who have contributed to the company’s success.

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