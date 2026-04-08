Fires at the SABIC petrochemical facility in Jubail (Saudi Arabia) - from Middle East Spectator .

You are probably up to speed with events in the Middle East, however, as you know, I am always ~24 hours behind: there are a couple of reasons for it and I will explain them tomorrow! For now just pay attention to the words of Iranian officials. So, let’s continue from where we stopped last time, i.e. from the night between Monday 6th and Tuesday 7th April 2026, when Iran targeted the SABIC petrochemical facility in the Jubail region of Saudi Arabia, the largest in the region and the 4th largest globally (after DuPont, BASF and Sinopec), with drones and missiles, causing massive fires, as shown in the photo above and in the video (no sound) below from Middle East Spectator (MES) and RNN Mirror:

Here the footage capturing the moment of impact of two Iranian missiles on the Al-Jubail Industrial City (from MES):

Iranian missiles rained also in Israel (source: MES):

However, USrael was on the attack as well and even targeted the Rafi Nia Jewish Synagogue in the Iranian capital, Tehran, reducing it to rubble, as shown in the photos and video below from MES (1 and 2), RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen:

What is left of the Rafi Nia Jewish Synagogue in Tehran (Iran) - from MES.

Homayoun Sameh Najafabadi, representative of the Jewish community in Iran’s parliament and head of the Jewish Association in Tehran, stated:

During our religious holidays [Passover], the Israeli entity targeted us and showed no mercy, even to Jews in Iran. The synagogue was completely destroyed, leaving Torah scrolls under the rubble, an act that pains Jews around the world.

…echoed by Iran’s Jewish community, which issued a statement condemning the destruction of the Rafi Nia synagogue in Tehran (source: Al Mayadeen):

We, the Jews of Iran, condemn the brutal attacks carried out by the American-Zionist enemy against our dear homeland and the Rafi’-Nia synagogue. [The community stand] alongside the people and the system of the Islamic Republic of Iran [and would defend the country] until our last breath.

This clearly shows how Zionists are different from Jews and that the former hate Jews not residing in Israel and not supporting this artificial entity in the Middle East, even though the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) claimed that it was a “collateral damage”, as they were targeting an Iranian militia leader nearby (see the article I translated here about Jews in Iran and this other article by Richard Silverstein for further details of the destruction of the Rafi Nia Synagogue).

USrael also targeted bunkers and defensive installations on Kharg Island, according to MES, with Al Mayadeen confirming that oil facilities were spared. Other strikes hit residential areas in eastern and western Tehran, the Mehrabad Airport, a power substation in western Tehran, shops in the Molavi area of the capital, as well as a key bridge outside the city of Qom and a railway bridge in Kashan (see RNN Mirror), triggering the suspension of “all railway operations across the country to preserve the safety of passengers and staff”, as per MES:

Meanwhile, the the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) announced that the strikes on Saudi Arabia and Israel, in addition to other targets in the region, were part of the 99th wave of Operation True Promise 4 (OTP4), as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (all emphasis added):

The bases and interests of the United States in the Persian Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz, and the centers of military concentration and command control in the occupied Palestinian territories were subjected to the strikes of Wave 99. The naval and aerospace forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, since dawn today in Wave 99 of Operation True Promise 4, under the blessed code name “O Fatima Al-Zahra (PBUH)” and dedicated to the martyrs of the Jewish and Christian communities of the imposed wars, during a combined operation in response to the enemy’s crimes in attacking the Asaluyeh petrochemical power plants and part of their facilities, struck the bases and interests of the United States in the Persian Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz, and centers of military concentration and command control in the occupied Palestinian territories with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and attack drones. In the first part of the attacks, the largest petrochemical complex belonging to the American companies Sadara, ExxonMobil, and Dow Chemical, located in the “Al-Jubail” region of Saudi Arabia, and the large petrochemical complex of the American company “Chevron Phillips,” located in “Al-Ju’aymah” in Saudi Arabia, were effectively targeted with medium-range missiles and several suicide drones. A container ship belonging to the “israeli” regime, which was tasked with delivering necessary military equipment to the “israeli” regime by land using the port of Khorfakkan in the UAE, without passing through the Strait of Hormuz, was precisely hit by the fighters of Islam during an intelligence operation and missile attack. The destruction of this ship is a warning to all ships that seek to cooperate with the “israeli” regime and America in any way. The position of the American terrorists’ “CVN 72” [USS Abraham Lincoln] aircraft carrier strike group in the depths of the Indian Ocean was also attacked using long-range naval cruise missiles. The foolish American leaders, who have poured all their interests at the feet of the zionists, do not even have the power to calculate what important assets of theirs are within the range of our fighters in response to an attack on our infrastructure. We declare once again that if the American terrorist army crosses the red lines, our response will be beyond the region. We have not been and will not be the starters of an attack on non-civilian [(?) - sic] targets; however, we will not hesitate to retaliate against despicable aggressions on civilian facilities. We will do something to the infrastructure of America and its partners that America and its allies will be deprived of oil and gas in the region for years to come. America’s regional partners should also know that until today, for the sake of good neighborliness, we have exercised much restraint and have had considerations in choosing targets for retaliation, but from now on, all these considerations have been removed.

This statement came after Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), had “called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to prevent their territories from being used in actions against the Islamic Republic” earlier in the day, as per Al Mayadeen.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Army also issued the following communique in addition to the above from the IRGC (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror):

Continuation of the Army’s drone attack on the petrochemical industries of the “israeli” regime The Islamic Republic of Iran Army targeted the petrochemical industries of the “israeli” regime near “Dimona” and the headquarters of the terrorist US army in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait with drone attacks.

…while the IRGC Aerospace Force Commander posted a video on his account on the Upscrolled app saying (source: RNN Mirror):

And now, the new phase of the war, using newly deployed dual-launch systems for Fateh and Kheibar Shekan missiles: all previous strikes ×2.

It is also worth mentioning that in the morning Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian tweeted on X that he “registered himself for the ‘Jan Fada’ campaign to sacrifice his life fighting for Iran if necessary”, as per MES:

…while senior Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei stated (source: Al Mayadeen):

Iran will manage navigation in the Strait according to its own laws, in cooperation and coordination with Oman. The history of the Strait of Hormuz will be divided into before and after the aggression against Iran. No hostile vessel will be allowed to pass through the Strait.

…adding that “Iran’s parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Committee is currently reviewing a strategic draft aimed at safeguarding the security of the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf”. He also tweeted (see also Al Mayadeen):

On the other hand, the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime, Donald J. Trump, threatened on his Truth social to wipe out the millenarian civilization of Iran/Persia from the face of the earth (as I also reported here yesterday)

…with The Guardian reporting on “increasing fears within Trump’s current and former advisory circle that the President may consider ordering a nuclear strike on Iran” (source: MES):

Soon after this, IRIB (the Iranian State TV) announced Iran’s decision to cancel all diplomatic and indirect channels of communication with the Outlaw US Empire, as well as the suspension of any and all message exchanges (source: MES), as confirmed also by the New York Times (source: MES)…

…while Iran's First Vice President, Mohammad Reza Aref responded to Trump with the following tweet (see also Al Mayadeen):

…echoed by Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani, who stated:

There are no threats capable of undermining a civilization rooted in the legacy of Cyrus and the spirit of Islam. National security remains a top priority for the government, and all matters are being managed with utmost precision.

…whereas Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani, the Chairman of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council, warned (all emphasis mine):

War is not confined to Iran’s borders, but is part of a Zionist-American project aimed at reshaping the region. This war is by no means limited to Iran; it is a major Zionist-American project to engineer the entire region and establish a Greater Israel. Some states have placed themselves in a security trap by offering their territory for US bases. They should understand that the cost of aligning with the enemy in this game is high, and that security cannot be achieved by leasing land to foreigners.

Meanwhile, Iranians “gathered on bridges and power plants across the country […] determined to protect the infrastructure of their country by any means necessary”, as per MES and RNN Mirror (see videos below):

This despite the Iranian government urged its people not to approach power stations, according to MES. Demonstrations in support of the Islamic Republic continued until late in the night, while waiting for Trump’s ultimatum to expire (source: MES - click on the link to see more videos in the Telegram post):

In the meantime, a senior Iranian source quoted by Al Mayadeen warned the enemy of the consequences in case of further escalations:

There are no negotiations with the US, which wants Iran to surrender under pressure. [Iran] will not open [the Strait of Hormuz] in exchange for “empty promises”. If the US attacks Iran’s power plants, the entire region and Saudi Arabia will fall into complete darkness. If the situation gets out of control, Iran's allies will also close Bab al-Mandab waterway.

…while Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters, announced the final results of wave 99 of OPT4 (source: RNN Mirror):

The naval and aerospace forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, from the dawn of today, in Wave 99 of Operation True Promise 4, with the blessed code name “O Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH)”, in response to the enemy’s crimes in attacking the country’s infrastructure, targeted “US” bases and interests in the region, as well as command centers and gatherings of zionist military personnel in the occupied territories, under the strikes of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and attack drones. […] Valiant men of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in response to the American-”israeli” enemy attacks, have targeted the “US Navy maintenance and repair center in the port of Jebel Ali in the UAE” and radar systems and centers where US forces are stationed at the Ahmed Al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait with heavy drone attacks since last night. The defenders of Iran’s skies in the Army and the IRGC, under the guidance and control of the country’s integrated air defense network, shot down one “israeli” Orbiter drone in Tabriz, 2 cruise missiles in Tehran and Hamadan, and 6 cruise missiles in Qazvin during the past hours.

…while “Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, urged Trump to extend the deadline by two weeks” and “requested ‘the dear Iranian brothers’ to please open the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks as a gesture of goodwill”, as per MES (1 and 2) and Al Mayadeen, citing the following tweet:

…while CNN reported (source: MES):

We will stop here for now and we will continue the chronicles of Wednesday 8th April 2026 in my next article.

Among other developments yesterday (Tuesday 7th April 2026), it is worth mentioning the veto of Russia and China on a Bahrain-drafted resolution at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that would authorize member States to use “all defensive means necessary and commensurate with the circumstances, in the Strait of Hormuz and adjacent waters, including within the territorial waters of littoral States within or bordering the Strait of Hormuz, to secure transit passage and to deter attempts to close, obstruct or otherwise interfere with international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz” (source: Al Mayadeen). Of course, Iravani thanked the Russians and Chinese for their veto on the UNSC draft resolution, as quoted by Al Mayadeen:

We express our appreciation to China and the Russian Federation for the responsible conduct, for their constructive approach, and for exercising the veto in a manner consistent with the principle of the UN Charter. Their action today prevented the Security Council from being misused to legitimize aggression. In fact, Russia and China ensured the Security Council would not be instrumentalized to legitimize aggression.

Lebanese frontline

Moving to the Lebanese war front, last night Al Mayadeen reported on a successful large-scale ambush by Hezbollah fighters on Israeli troops (joint unit combining the 890th Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade and the elite Yahalom engineering unit) attempting to execute a river crossing operation “between the Mhaysibat area in the town of Taybeh and Qantara (Baydar al-Nahr), leaving one Israeli soldier [a sergeant] dead and around 20 troops and officers wounded”, thus leading to the failure of what was described by Israeli media as a sensitive military mission and halting efforts to expand operations beyond the Litani River. Senior Israeli military officials had to acknowledge that the ambush in the town of al-Taybeh, near the Litani River in southern Lebanon, represented “one of the most serious failures in the current war” (source: Al Mayadeen).

Hezbollah executed a total of 87 military operations against the Israeli enemy - see summary on Al Mayadeen and the statistics below from RNN Mirror (1 and 2):

From RNN Mirror.

Daily summary of the Islamic Resistance operations on 07/04/2026: Total Operations: 87 • 38 inside occupied Palestinian territories • 49 inside Lebanese territories • Depth of targeting: 20 km Targets • 4 military barracks • 30 cities and settlements • 45 advancing operations repelled • 5 border sites • 3 aircraft and drones Weapons Used (number of times used) • 66 rocket and qualitative weapons • 10 drones and quadcopters • 11 artillery shells • 1 light and medium weapons • 5 direct and guided missiles • 4 surface-to-air Enemy Losses • 48 bunkers and fortifications • 21 settlement units • 6 tanks • 4 artillery positions

Below the footage showing the launch of a Fateh-313 ballistic missile at Krayot settlement in Israel last week (source: MES):

In addition to the usual Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon (see Al Mayadeen), Hezbollah had also to deal with the judiciary arresting resistance fighters, triggering rallies and protests in Beirut outside the military court, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted National Banner Party leader Ali Hijazi as saying:

We say clearly that whoever pursues and holds a Resistance fighter accountable is no different from what the Israeli enemy does. We will not accept that the judiciary be used to settle political scores.

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Iraqi frontline

Moving briefly to the Iraqi war front, it is worth reporting that an USraeli attack on the 45th Brigade of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) within the al-Jazira Operations Sector in al-Qaim District, al-Anbar Governorate, resulted in the death of one fighter, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror. On the other hand, “the Islamic Resistance in Iraq carried out nineteen operations over the past twenty-four hours, using dozens of drones against enemy bases in Iraq and the region”, as per RNN Mirror.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf:

Reverse blow - from Cartoon Movement .

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