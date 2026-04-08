GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
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I look forward to what you have to say tomorrow, but by then it will have all changed. I am sure you do the best possible to give us the news directly from the interested parties whose voices are never heard in the West, but things are moving so fast! May we all still be here a bit longer on this beautiful planet.

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