Today I am providing my English translation of an article, originally in Italian and published first on OpinioJuris.it on Tuesday 28th October 2025 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 25th November 2025. (All formatting original, footnotes mine).

“Latin America & the Caribbean: «Dawn and Heart» of the new multipolar world” by Alessandro Fanetti (Eiffel edizioni, 2024 – Order here) is an essay that offers an in-depth and lucid reading of the geopolitical importance of Latin America and the Caribbean in the current context of transition towards a multipolar world. Fanetti analyses the history of this region, often marginalised in geopolitical analyses, and highlights its crucial role in global “geopolitical turmoil”.

The book stands out for its ability to place Latin American and Caribbean developments in the context of a “new world” that is expected to have multipolar characteristics, challenging the dominant unipolar order. In “Latin America & the Caribbean: «Dawn and Heart» of the new multipolar world”, Fanetti explores the internal dynamics of the countries in the region, their economic and political challenges, and their growing role in international relations. The region has in fact been placed at the centre of the international strategies of the United States’ main competitors: China and Russia. While Beijing is pushing for strategic and infrastructural cooperation, Moscow is seeking to balance US actions in Europe by infiltrating the Caribbean and South America. Interview with Alessandro Fanetti, geopolitical analyst specialising in Latin America and the former Soviet area and author of “Latin America & the Caribbean: «Dawn and Heart» of the new multipolar world”.

How are Latin America and the Caribbean influencing the transition to a multipolar world?

“First of all, I would like to sincerely thank the entire Opinio Juris community and its Director, Domenico Nocerino, for their interest in the text and for agreeing to do this interview.

Latin America and the Caribbean are a ‘geopolitical region’ of primary importance, even if little considered by the mainstream.

The entire region south of the Río Bravo, on the other hand, has been decisive in global geopolitical dynamics, at least since the European Great Powers began colonising it.

Since 1823, with the Monroe Doctrine, the US has considered it its “backyard” and has gradually managed to “expel” the Europeans. This led to a period of major regional restructuring, with various states gaining independence from the Old Continent on the one hand and Washington’s influence increasing on the other.

Today, the influence of the powerful northern neighbour is being undermined both by autonomous regional dynamics, such as the creation of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), and by the strengthened presence in this area of the two global competitors most disliked by the US, namely Russia and China (without forgetting the not insignificant role of actors such as Iran).

Like all great powers, the United States considers its ‘Near Abroad’ to be crucial to maintaining its status, and therefore a Latin American and Caribbean region that is, on the one hand, more independent and, on the other, made up of countries very close to Moscow and Beijing, is a decisive factor in the transition from a unipolar to a multipolar world.”

Fanetti, why did you choose the expression “Dawn and Heart” to describe this region?

“This region has ‘always’ represented an ecosystem devoted to multipolarism and, even today, without its independence, sovereignty and unity, the full realisation of this is essentially unachievable. First of all, I believe it is necessary to indicate, at least in broad terms, what can be meant by a multipolar world: the presence of various geopolitical ‘civilisation poles’, each with its own characteristics and capable of maintaining an acceptable level of coexistence among themselves.

Starting from this assumption, it is clear that even in pre-Columbian times, the existence of various civilisations in the region, each with its own characteristics, placed the latter in the ‘multipolar sphere’. Following colonisation, the greatness of the European powers (in particular Spain and Portugal) derived precisely from the riches taken from this land (and therefore still a decisive land in global geopolitical dynamics).

After the Monroe Doctrine and Washington’s subsequent ‘takeover’ of the region, the US managed to become a great power and gain a global projection capacity that would otherwise have been impossible (the third phase showing the importance of the Latin American and Caribbean region).

The revolutionary movements of the 20th century and the beginning of the second wave of decolonisation (with the creation of important links with the USSR), with all the widely predictable resistance from the powerful neighbour to the north, then gave way to a phase of promoting unity and independence in the region, following in the footsteps of great leaders of the past such as Simón Bolívar and José Martí (fourth phase).

Today, proposals such as CELAC and ALBA-TCP, as well as the presence of major powers unpopular with Washington, make the area the focal point of the struggle between unipolarism and multipolarism.

It is the centre of gravity because the decisive loss of ‘control’ by the US over the area would ‘force’ the White House, given the typical mindset of the Great Powers, to retreat to its own continent and no longer be able to project its power politics to the four corners of the globe.

For this reason, ‘Dawn and Heart’ responds precisely to these considerations: Dawn since pre-Columbian times and a ‘possible’ dawn even today – Heart as a fundamental and decisive area of multipolarism.

One final consideration: Washington’s recent pressure on Venezuela, as well as that exerted on Cuba for decades, is motivated precisely by the issues described above”.

What are the main internal challenges these countries face in consolidating their global position?

“Latin America and the Caribbean are under tremendous external pressure and, together with obvious internal difficulties (very diverse populations, strong ideological divisions, inequalities, etc.), this leads to problems in the region’s capacity for unity, independence and sovereignty. These issues in relations between the various countries in the region, despite significant progress (as mentioned above, for example with the creation of CELAC, the first organisation to bring together all the countries of the continent except the US and Canada), have certainly not yet been resolved and do not allow the entire area to play the autonomous role it should (and could) play. The main challenge is therefore to succeed in creating greater and more concrete cooperation between the various countries in the region, without unwanted external influences, which guarantees a sovereign and unified ‘geopolitical weight’ for the entire area”.

Let’s talk about the main objectives of China and Russia and how Beijing and Moscow are trying to expand in the region...

“Russia, thanks in large part to the legacy of the USSR, has strong alliances in this area, as well as a sense of friendship felt by large sections of the population, at least in countries with historical ties (e.g. Cuba). China, on the other hand, has only managed to play a major role in recent decades, primarily by promoting highly attractive economic ties within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative. Both countries are well aware that the US’s global projection capacity lies also and above all in this area, thanks to its wealth and the ‘non-dangerousness’ of the region (for example, there is no country with nuclear weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean). Therefore, together with their aspirations to create ties with countries with vast raw materials and/or ‘ideological sharing’, Moscow and Beijing are also trying to ‘force’ the US to focus more on its own ‘backyard’ rather than on areas of primary geopolitical interest (the ‘former USSR’ area for Moscow and the Indo-Pacific for Beijing)”.

You write that the new Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region is becoming aware that it can represent a pole with its own unified, autonomous, sovereign and independent vision. However, do you not think that this may be an overly optimistic vision, considering the concrete difficulties facing the macro-region? For example, the persistence of drug trafficking in Mexico and Colombia, tensions on the borders between Venezuela and Colombia or between Haiti and the Dominican Republic, and the continuing political and economic influence of external powers such as the US, China and Russia seem to be significant obstacles to real regional autonomy and cohesion. How can this prospect of unity be reconciled with such critical issues?

“I confirm that there are objective difficulties and that the path to full unity, independence and sovereignty is far from easy. After all, voices and proposals in this regard have been raised since the European invasion, but so far, its ‘final construction’ has never been achieved. However, today there are objective facts that show not so much that there are no concrete difficulties in achieving this, but that there is a greater awareness than in the past that without achieving this goal, the region will not be able to spread its wings fully. In this regard, as already mentioned above, the birth of CELAC is an epoch-making event, as is ALBA-TCP. And so are the overtures made, even by politically dissimilar governments, to collaborate with countries such as Russia and China (see Brazil’s presence in BRICS even during Jair Bolsonaro’s presidency or the maintenance of the Chinese base in Patagonia even during Mauricio Macri’s government)”.

To what extent can the Trump administration’s policies be seen as a revisiting of the Monroe Doctrine, and what implications does this have for the region?

“US President Trump is following what Washington has always pursued since the enactment of the Monroe Doctrine: America for Americans. Where Americans means the US. I see no difference between past US policies towards LAC and today’s policies.

The policy of maximum pressure on Venezuela is the most striking example of this today, as are the blockade on Cuba and the threats reported a few months ago on the Panama Canal.

The implications are therefore always the same, and in my opinion the most significant one is this: the difficulty for LAC to carry out a decisive project of unity and sovereignty, managing to fully deploy its immense potential”.

In recent weeks, we have been witnessing a dangerous escalation between the United States and Venezuela. What is happening?

“As I mentioned above, in my opinion, this is nothing more than the “grounding” of the Monroe Doctrine, as we have seen dozens of times in the past. Venezuela “floats” on oil, is a country that plays a significant role in regional geopolitics and is the land of the “leftist turn” brought about by the late President [Hugo] Chávez. Caracas “saved” Cuba from the terrible “Período Especial” and has signed significant agreements with Moscow, Beijing and Tehran.

All things unacceptable to Washington, therefore to be undermined in the wake of the Monroe Doctrine”.

How do you imagine Latin America and the Caribbean evolving in the coming decades?

“Latin America and the Caribbean are a decisive land in global geopolitical dynamics and will continue to be so in the future. The LAC is an area with immense potential, as well as the eyes of the global superpowers focused on it. I believe that, at least in the near future, this struggle will continue between the powers that aspire to unity and sovereignty in the area within the framework of the new multipolar world and those that favour maintaining the unipolar order with Washington at the helm.

I do not believe that the time is yet ripe for a full transformation of LAC into a sovereign and unified pole, but there is no doubt that such proposals have achieved unprecedented results”.

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ