Earlier this week Mahdi al-Mashat, the President of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council, called on all Arab and Islamic nations to adopt a firm and unified stance towards the ongoing Israeli siege and starvation campaign targeting Palestinians in Gaza, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying (all emphasis mine):

We must let the world hear us—this world that has been silenced by Zionist propaganda and lies. The Israeli entity is the problem, and chasing the illusion of solutions with it is a path to confusion and loss. Anyone not moved by the tragic scenes of children dying from starvation in Gaza has lost their dignity, their faith, their Islam, and their humanity. The Ummah is in desperate need of a strong, unified position to confront this imminent danger [the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza] before it reaches everyone. Those without a stance on Gaza and Palestine will not be able to shield themselves when danger arrives at their own gates. We await formal signals from Arab and Islamic governments. If you are unable to act, then let the people act. And if the people do not act, the consequences of silence and inaction will reach every nation of this Ummah. And Allah is our witness.

The Yemeni leader of the Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, was even bolder in his weekly speech last Thursday, 24th July 2025, asking “the governments of countries geographically located between Yemen and Palestine to ‘open passageways for our people’, so that Yemenis mobilize in the hundreds of thousands in support of Gaza”, as per Al Mayadeen, which reported the following statements (all emphasis mine):

Opening those corridors is something we wish for and continue to pursue. With Gaza under siege and famine spreading, it is a huge disgrace that the international community and Islamic institutions remain inactive. The responsibility lies with them before anyone else. [Calling for an “unprecedented” mass mobilization for the million-man marches across Yemen in support of Palestinians] This must be a historic turnout, especially in light of the disgraceful silence and complicity of most Islamic governments.

Indeed, Arab and Islamic countries interposed between Yemen and Palestine should at the very least open their borders to Yemeni fighters and allow them to fight the Zionists face to face in support of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, if they do not want to fight the Zionists by themselves. But the governments of those countries are complicit of Israeli crimes with their inaction, as much as Western governments, which are now hypocritically calling for “an immediate end to the humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza and urging Israel to lift the aid restrictions, while doing absolutely nothing concrete to stop the man-made famine and the ongoing Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. In fact, just a few days ago, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz issued a joint statement (the usual empty words) saying:

Withholding essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable. Israel must uphold its obligations under international humanitarian law.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, while talking of airdrops in Gaza (source: The Guardian), though they are “expensive, inefficient & can even kill starving civilians”, as stated by Philippe Lazzarini, head of UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East), in a tweet yesterday, Saturday 26th July 2025.

Just a few “minor” observations about those three hypocrites:

Friedrich Merz is the same disgusting person who, on 17th June 2025 (during the 12-day war between Israel and Iran), said that “Israel is doing the dirty work for us”, as I reported at the end of this article; Keir Starmer is the same disgusting person who, in October 2023, admitted on camera that Israel has the right to siege Gaza and cut off power and water: Regarding Emmanuel Macron, his announcement regarding his intention to officially recognize the State of Palestine at the UNGA (United Nations General Assembly) in September (source: Al Mayadeen), when hundreds, if not thousands more Palestinians will have died at the hands of Israelis, is too little and too late, as it does literally nothing to stop the famine in Gaza and the ongoing Israeli genocide of Palestinians. Plus, most likely his decision is closely linked to the strengthening of the Franco-Saudi economic axis: in fact, in December 2024, France and Saudi Arabia signed a strategic partnership agreement providing for cooperation in key sectors such as defense, energy transition, culture, and mobility (source: Middle East Monitor), with France becoming the second largest foreign investor in Saudi Arabia, with direct investments exceeding €17 billion at the end of 2024 (source: Saudi Week, citing the Saudi Minister of Investment, Khalid Al-Falih). Though both countries are co-chairing the “High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Resolution of the Palestinian Question”, initially scheduled for June 2025, but postponed due to tensions between Iran and Israel, the issue is certainly not for humanitarian or ideological reasons, but for economic and geopolitical reasons deeply intertwined with the Saudi transformation goals.

If all these hypocrites really wanted to do something about the situation in Palestine, they could stop prosecuting pro-Palestine journalists and activists, listen to them, impose severe sanctions on Israel, halt the flow of arms and ammunition to Israel and, if necessary, take military action against it… but, of course, the so-called “Responsibility to Protect” (R2P) is only valid when they need an excuse to bomb a country whose government does not bend its knee to their will, e.g. Muammar Gaddafi’s Libya, the first case where the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) authorized a military intervention citing the R2P.

On the other hand, the Rest of the World is taking action against Israel: for instance, on 16th July 2025 The Hague Group held an emergency conference in Bogotà (Colombia) which concluded with a joint statement saying that 13 out of 30 participating states from across the world will implement the following measures (all emphasis original):

Prevent the provision or transfer of arms, munitions, military fuel, related military equipment, and dual-use items to Israel… Prevent the transit, docking, and servicing of vessels at any port…. in all cases where there is a clear risk of the vessel being used to carry arms, munitions, military fuel, related military equipment, and dual-use items to Israel Prevent the carriage of arms, munitions, military fuel, related military equipment, and dual-use items to Israel on vessels bearing our flag… and ensure full accountability, including de-flagging, for non-compliance with this prohibition. Commence an urgent review of all public contracts, to prevent public institutions and funds from supporting Israel’s illegal occupation of the Palestinian Territory and entrenching its unlawful presence. Comply with obligations to ensure accountability for the most serious crimes under international law, through robust, impartial and independent investigations and prosecutions at national or international levels, to ensure justice for all victims and the prevention of future crimes. Support universal jurisdiction mandates, as and where applicable in national legal frameworks and judiciaries, to ensure justice for victims of international crimes committed in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

YAF spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree - from Al Mayadeen .

However, it must be said that, at the moment, Yemen is the only country that is effectively doing something concrete in support of Palestinians by conducting military operations Israel, the latest of which were carried out by the missile force of the YAF (Yemeni Armed Forces) against “a strategic Israeli target in the occupied Beer al-Sabe' area” with a Palestine 2 ballistic missile and by the UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) force of the YAF against “strategic sites in Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat), Askalan, and Khodeira (Hadera), located just south of Haifa” on Friday 25th July, as reported by Al Mayadeen, quoting the Yemeni military spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, as saying:

Our operations will not stop until the aggression on Gaza ends and the siege is lifted. We will not retreat from our steadfast position in supporting the oppressed Palestinian people, regardless of the consequences.

Think that the Houthis managed to defeat first Saudi Arabia, armed to the teeth by Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire), and then the latter earlier this year. Imagine what could happen if they were allowed to fight the Zionists in Palestine, side to side with Hamas and the other factions of the Palestinian Resistance: Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) could be truly defeated! That’s why the corrupt governments of Saudi Arabia and Jordan will never let Yemenis go through their countries.

Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali al-Sistani - from Al Mayadeen .

Yemeni leaders are not the only ones calling for other countries, Arab and Islamic nations in particular, to act immediately to end the famine and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. Also Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali al-Sistani, the top Shia cleric of Iraq, issued a statement last Friday saying:

After nearly two years of relentless killing and destruction that have left hundreds of thousands dead or wounded, and devastated cities and residential areas, the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza are now enduring horrific conditions. Severe food shortages, widespread famine, and starvation are affecting everyone, including children, the sick, and the elderly. If nothing is expected from the occupation forces except this monstrous brutality in their attempts to uproot the Palestinian people, then it is expected from the countries of the world, especially Arab and Islamic nations, that they must not allow this great humanitarian tragedy to continue. Rather, they must redouble their efforts to end this tragedy and do everything within their power to compel the Israeli regime and its supporters to allow the swift entry of food and essential supplies for innocent civilians. The horrifying images of widespread starvation in Gaza, circulated by the media, leave no person of conscience able to enjoy food or drink.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) and Tasnim.

Indeed, there is an urgency to act NOW, as soon as possible, not only because of the terrible images of starving children coming from Gaza, but also because Little Satan is accelerating its evil plans for Gaza and the West Bank, even though they are allegedly allowing humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip (more on this later).

In fact, last Wednesday, 23rd July 2025, the Israeli Knesset passed a symbolic, non-binding resolution today declaring the West Bank “an inseparable part of the Land of Israel”, with 71 members voting in favour and 13 against, as reported in this Al Maydeen article.

Of course, the resolution was strongly condemned by the Palestinian Authority, whose deputy President, Hussein al-Sheikh, called it a “dangerous escalation that undermines the prospects for peace, stability, and the two-state solution” and “a direct assault on the rights of the Palestinian people”, while Palestinian Resistance movements, such as Fatah, Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), declared it “legally and morally null and void”, having no legitimacy and being a direct challenge to international resolutions, as reported in this other Al Mayadeen article. On the other hand, in the Outlaw US Empire, several Republican-led states (Utah, Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana, Idaho, Iowa, and Oklahoma) “have moved forward with legislation compelling the official use of the term ‘Judea and Samaria’ instead of the West Bank” and “declaring the West Bank as the biblical cradle of the Jewish people”, following a bill passed in Arkansas last month. A “similar move is underway at the federal level” too, with Brian Mast, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, announcing that his committee intends to adopt the historical terms promoted by Yossi Dagan, head of a regional council representing Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli resolution on the annexation of the West Bank was condemned also by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, which stated:

Approving this measure while genocide continues in Gaza and human rights abuses persist in the West Bank exposes the reality that this entity is bent on the total elimination of Palestine, its land, people, and sovereignty, with no regard for borders, international law, or even the most basic respect for UN resolutions. All nations and international bodies have a legal, ethical, and political obligation to support the Palestinian people in realizing their right to self-determination and freeing themselves from occupation and apartheid.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which also reported the following statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry:

Moscow proceeds from the assumption that the adopted declaration will not entail practical measures on the part of the Israeli government aimed at its actual implementation. Otherwise, such actions will inevitably lead to an even greater escalation of tension in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone with difficult-to-predict consequences for both Israel itself and the entire Middle East.

Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

As if the above was not enough, last Thursday Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu pushed for the ethnics cleansing of the Gaza Strip, stating:

The government is racing ahead for Gaza to be wiped out. Thank God, we are wiping out this evil. We are pushing this population that has been educated on Mein Kampf. All Gaza will be Jewish. There’s no hunger in Gaza. But we don’t need to be concerned with hunger in the Strip. Let the world worry about it. We are at war and trying to kill “these monsters”.

…describing the international concern over food shortages as “a campaign against Israel”, as per Al Mayadeen, which reported that even opposition leader Yair Lapid called Eliyahu’s remarks “morally repugnant and strategically damaging”, saying:

His words are a moral attack and a propaganda disaster. Israel will never convince the world of the justice of our war against terror as long as we are led by an extremist minority government with ministers who sanctify blood and death. IDF soldiers do not fight, are killed, and injured to wipe out a civilian population. They fight to return the kidnapped and ensure Israel’s security.

On the other hand, during a Knesset conference titled “Riviera in Gaza – From Vision to Reality” that included “sitting government ministers, Knesset members, heads of illegal settlement councils, military personnel stationed near Gaza, and relatives of captives still held in the Strip”, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated:

The chief of staff told me a week ago that the northern border of the Gaza Strip needs to be annexed for security reasons.

…while Gilad Kariv, a Knesset member from the center-left Labor Party, condemned the statements made by both Eliyahu and Smotrich:

Their positions are not aligned with any government or Knesset decisions, nor are they part of the war objectives set by the cabinet. In fact, the leaders of the defense establishment oppose them. Their words endanger IDF [Israel “Defense” Forces] soldiers and commanders, inflict strategic harm on Israel’s global standing, erode social cohesion within the country...

Well… Gilad Kariv can say whatever he wants, but the actions of the IDF soldiers across Palestine (both Gaza and the West Bank) and the wider Middle East (Lebanon, Syria and Iran) speak volume!

Please do not fall prey to Israeli propaganda (hasbara), primarily intended for people following Western MSM and who do not go beyond scratching the surface: the IDF this morning announced a 10-hour “tactical suspension” of military actions in some areas of Gaza, allegedly to allow humanitarian aid through Rafah and Karem Abu Salem crossings, as reported by Al Mayadeen. I am afraid that this may have a double purpose: give some breath to the IDF soldiers, who recently have suffered several casualties at the hands of Hamas (the latest this morning, as per Al Mayadeen), and lure hungry Palestinians in deadly traps, with the IDF soon bombing places where the Palestinians are gathering to collect some badly needed food, as it happened many times in the past, one of the latest being the shelling by Israeli tanks of a crowd of Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid in Khan Younis in southern Gaza on 20th July 2025, resulting in the killing of 59 deaths and 220 wounded. Also, what can a few trucks of aid delivered over 10 hours accomplish after months and months of starvation? Not much, it is just a drop in the ocean, it is like giving a sip of water to a person who has been beaten to death by a band of criminals before giving the final blow. What is needed is bringing the dying person to the hospital before it dies, that is: implementing a true permanent ceasefire and allowing thousands and thousands of trucks of humanitarian aid in Gaza, as well as its reconstruction, something that Little Satan and its accomplices/enablers will probably never allow, unfortunately!

Russian Soyuz rocket carrying Iranian Nahid-2 satellite among others into space - from Al Mayadeen .

In the meantime, the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) successfully launched the home-grown Nahid-2 satellite into space aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket from Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome last Friday, entering the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) at an altitude of ~500 km, as per Tasnim and Al Mayadeen, whose article provides additional details of the Iranian satellite. IRNA also reported that ISA had received the first telemetry from the Nahid-2 satellite, thus confirming that the correct functioning of the satellite.

On the same day Iranian diplomats met in Istanbul (Turkey) with their E3 counterparts from France, Germany and UK for the first nuclear talks since the 12-day war between Israel and Iran, in order to prevent the triggering of the so-called “snapback mechanism” of the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), which would entail the re-enforcement of European sanctions against Iran, as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Tasnim, which quoted Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, as stating:

Together with Dr. Takht Ravanchi, we held a serious, frank, and detailed discussion with the E3/EU PDs. The latest developments regarding the issue of sanctions lifting and the nuclear issue were discussed and reviewed. Both sides came to the meeting with specific ideas, the various aspects of which were examined. It was agreed that consultations on this matter will continue We have warned them [the E3 diplomats] of the risks [of the “snapback mechanism”], but we are still seeking common ground to manage the situation.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Majid Takht-Ravanchi - from Al Mayadeen .

Very few details have emerged from the meeting, but, in an interview with Turkey's Khabar Turk channel yesterday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, who was also part of the Iranian delegation, “confirmed that uranium enrichment on Iranian soil remains a non-negotiable element in any future agreement”, adding that “date and location of the next round of talks have yet to be determined”, though Istanbul remains the preferred option for both parties, while messages are being exchanged between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire via intermediary states, as per Al Mayadeen.

Yesterday morning Iran was rocked by a terrorist attack conducted by three armed militants from the terrorist group Jaish al-Zolm against the Sistan and Balouchestan provincial courthouse in Zahedan, in southeast Iran, resulting in 6 deaths (including a 7-month-old child) and 15 wounded. The terrorists were killed by IRGC Quds Base personnel, as reported by Tasnim. The people killed by the terrorist were laid to rest in a funeral ceremony this morning, with mourners chanting “Death to terrorists!” and “Death to Israel!” during the procession to Zahedan’s cemetery, as per IRNA. If Little Satan and Great Satan are behind this terrorist attack, they clearly have not learnt any lesson from the 12-day war, which united the Iranian people against their common enemies and rallied them around their leaders. In fact, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf called the terrorist attack…

a retaliatory act against a nation that has stood united in the face of Zionist and American aggression. The criminal Zionist gang has once again proven that terrorism is an inseparable part of its nature.

…describing Israel as “an illegitimate offspring and a cancerous tumor of the Western world”, responsible for “one of the greatest humanitarian tragedies in history”, as quoted by Al Mayadeen (see also IRNA and Tasnim).

As a reminder to all terrorists and traitors, earlier today two members of the terrorist Mojahedin-e Khalq Organization (MEK or MKO), Mahdi Hassani and Behrouz Ehsani, operating under the alias Fardin and Behzad, were sentenced to death and hanged for “attacking residential, training and service centers with handmade mortars”, as reported by Tasnim and Al Mayadeen.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from Khamenei.ir .

It is also worth reporting the following speech by the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei on the occasion of the 40th day since the martyrdom of Iranian citizens, military commanders, and nuclear scientists at the hands of the criminal Zionist regime during the 12-day war (from Khamenei.ir - a summary can be found also on Al Mayadeen and IRNA):

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful To the noble nation of Iran! Today marks the 40th day since the martyrdom of a number of our dear compatriots, among whom were competent military commanders and prominent nuclear scientists. This blow was inflicted by the ruling evil, criminal Zionist regime, which is the vile, vicious enemy of the Iranian nation. Without a doubt, the loss of commanders such as Martyrs Bagheri, Salami, Rashid, Hajizadeh, Shadmani, and other military personnel, as well as scientists such as Martyrs Tehranchi, Abbasi, and others, is a heavy loss for any nation. However, the foolish, shortsighted enemy failed to achieve its goal. The future will show that both our military and scientific advancements will move forward with greater momentum than before toward lofty horizons, God willing. Our martyrs themselves had chosen a path on which the likelihood of attaining the lofty status of martyrdom wasn't improbable. Ultimately, they reached that which is the aspiration of all those who are devoted to sacrifice. Congratulations to them. Nonetheless, the pain of this loss for the Iranian nation – especially for the families of the martyrs and those who knew them personally – is difficult, bitter, and greatly felt. In this tragic event, there are also shining points that are clearly evident. First, there's the endurance, patience, and spiritual fortitude of the bereaved families, which is to such an extent that hasn't been seen except in the developments of the Islamic Republic of Iran.Second, there's the resilience and stability of the institutions that were under the command of the martyrs. They didn't allow this heavy blow to strip away opportunities or interrupt their movement.And third, there's the glory of the Iranian nation's miraculous steadfastness, which is manifested in their unity, spiritual strength, and firm resolve to stand together as one in the field. In this tragic event, Islamic Iran has once again demonstrated the strength of its foundations. Iran's enemies are hammering on cold iron (and their actions are useless). With God's grace, Islamic Iran will grow stronger day by day, God willing. What's important is that we mustn't ignore this reality, nor the responsibility it places on us. Preserving national unity is the duty of each and every one of us. It's the duty of scientific scholars to accelerate the speed of progress in science and technology in all sectors. Safeguarding the dignity and honor of the country and the nation is a duty of our speakers and writers that mustn't be ignored. Continually equipping the country with the means to protect its national security and independence is the duty of our military commanders. Diligence, following up on matters, and finishing the tasks of the country are the duties of all responsible executive bodies. Providing spiritual guidance, enlightening people’s hearts, and encouraging people to be patient, calm, and steadfast is the duty of our esteemed clerics. And maintaining a Revolutionary fervor, passion, and consciousness is the duty of each and every one of us, especially the youth. May God, the Mighty and Merciful, grant success to everyone. My greetings to the nation of Iran; and peace be upon the martyred youth, the martyred women and children, all the martyrs, and those who mourn them. May God’s greetings and mercy be upon you.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf - from Tasnim .

Finally, I will conclude with the beautiful words of Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, as he addressed a ceremony in Tehran last Thursday, praising the IRGC (Islamic Revolution Guards Corps) Aerospace Force’s performance during the 12-day war with Israel and Operation True Promise III, consisting of 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes (source: Tasnim):

You hit wherever you wanted and made the land and air of the occupied (Palestinian) territory unsafe for them (Israeli regime). The children of Gaza saw the fire of our missiles from the ruins (of the Gaza Strip) and (smiled) with satisfaction, and in this way you defended the oppressed. You warriors were swordsmen who became the cause of the enemy’s misery. In this war, we saw how you stood by the (missile) launchers to defend this nation. Our warriors, by sacrificing their lives, rendered the efforts of the (Israeli) F-35s meaningless, and our warriors took revenge on this brutal regime. Arash the Archer was a legend of our nation who was the guardian of Iran’s spirit, and today, at this point in history, we saw that our Arash archers in the IRGC Aerospace Force were able, despite all odds, to place their long-range arrows on the bow of faith and life, and shoot them towards the sky and the enemy, crossing countries, becoming a source of pride for the Islamic Ummah, and landing on the occupied (Palestinian territories), taking sleep away from their eyes. The basis of our power is the hearts of each of our people, and in the recent war, we saw how God transformed these hearts and shaped the scene. While we lost some of our figures and commanders, this nation made us proud. America, England, and Israel are upset with a strong Iran and are angry with the Iranian nation; the enemies are upset with the Islamic Republic, which arose from the hearts and minds of the people.

