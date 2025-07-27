GeoPolitiQ

ann watson
4h

wow - what a long article - its all so interesting but my ability to screen read is not high.

this sentence is about where I got to with full attention - "That’s why the corrupt governments of Saudi Arabia and Jordan will never let Yemenis go through their countries." Those countries around Palestine are not only corrupt, they're zionist. SA is crypto jews...likewise Egypt and Jordan. sickening. And the East Europeans are killing the ancestors of Christ in Palestine. Yeah, He was jewish, but after the fall of the Temple in 70AD the jews just mostly faded back into the landscape of the people living there. Some might have stayed jewish - but they actually hated their religion for the most part. Except the evil pharisees and the money changers.

dennis hanna
42m

Zionism and Zionist existed more than 50 years before the so-called "Holocaust," Nazi Holocaust.

Please read, among other books and papers.

"The Palestine Papers: 1917-1922: Seeds of Conflict”.

by Doreen Ingrams

1st edition (January 1, 1973)

The Hundred Years War on Palestine

Rashid Khalidi

State of Terror: How Terrorism Created Modern Israel

by Thomas Suarez

Napoleon’s Egypt,

Invading the Middle East

by Juan Cole

THE COMPLETE DIARIES OF THEODOR HERZL. Edited by Raphael Patai; translated by Harry Zohn. New York and London: Herzl Press and Thomas Yoseloff, 1961. 5 vols. 1960 pp.

As to Palestine, Herzl wrote in his diary,

"We must expropriate gently the private property on the estates assigned to us. We shall try to spirit the penniless population across the border by procuring employment for it in the transit countries, while denying it employment in our own country The property owners will come over to our side. Both the process of expropriation and the removal of the poor must be carried out discreetly and circumspectly."

In 1896, Herzl published the pamphlet Der Judenstaat, in which he elaborated his visions of a Jewish homeland. His ideas attracted international attention and rapidly established Herzl as a major figure in the Jewish world.

In 1897, Herzl convened the First Zionist Congress in Basel, Switzerland, and was elected president of the Zionist Organization. He began a series of diplomatic initiatives to build support for a Jewish state, appealing unsuccessfully to German emperor Wilhelm II and Ottoman sultan Abdul Hamid II.

Theodor Herzl wrote in his diary entry of September 3, 1897, he predicted that he will have created a Jewish State in 50 years.

On November 29, 1947 the United Nations partitioned Palestine, the so-called "Palestine Mandate," thus beginning the ethnic cleansing and genocide of Palestine and the Palestinian People.

Israel declared Statehood on May 14, 1948. 

dennis hanna

*An illegal occupier,* the Zionist entity, Israel, has no legal right, absolutely no legal right, to a defense.

Israel, an illegal occupier, has no legal right, absolutely no legal right, to a defense.

Legal authority:

United States Constitution, International law, United Nations Charter (Article 51), reason, logic and common sense.

dennis hanna

*Why is Israel an illegal occupier?

“The Palestine Papers: 1917-1922: Seeds of Conflict”.

by Doreen Ingrams

1st edition (January 1, 1973)

The official British Government records in this book prove clearly that during and after the First World War British Government ministers and officials intentionally rather than negligently created the groundwork for a Jewish state in Palestine, while deliberately keeping the British Government's intentions from the indigenous population of Palestinians and the surrounding countries of Arabs. The official British government documents with the words of the elected British Government officeholders and appointed officials, Ms. Ingrams shows clearly and unequivocally the deceit with which British Ministers at that time and subsequently committed themselves to the creation of a Jewish state in Palestine, with a total and deliberate disregard for the rights and interests of the Palestinian Arabs.

The population of Palestine at the time numbered more than 92 per cent Arab.

Doreen Ingrams brings to life the forgotten pages of history back to passionate life. Doreen Ingrams has sieved through secret British cabinet documents, Foreign and War office memoranda and their cryptic annotations, to observe the creation of a Zionist homeland out of the Palestine Protectorate.

Read Curzon, Churchill, Weizmann, Balfour, T.E. Lawrence, and others in their own words.

First, but not the earliest, documents, official government documents, of "Great Britain" show in the "first person words of Prime Ministers," that it was clear intention of "Great Britain" to take Palestine from Turkey (Ottoman Empire) and the Palestinians and give Palestine to "Zionists." To steal and occupy Palestine by the British Empire was 10s of years before the first Zionist Conference in 1897.

(Please see; also, The Hundred Years' War on Palestine

A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917–2017

by Rashid Khalidi)

Second, even before the British Empire's intention to steal and illegally occupy Palestine, the French Empire invaded and illegally occupied Palestine for France and Zionists to create a homeland for Zionists, Israel. Israel, however, was to be a free and independent country, but under the political and diplomatic control of the French Empire.

(Please see; Napoleon’s Egypt,

Invading the Middle East

by Juan Cole)

Third, the Balfour Declaration of 1917 through the British Mandate of 1922-1948, working largely from British Government archives, the action, words and records show a Zionist elite determined from the beginning to turn all of Palestine into a Jewish state in which the local non-Jewish Arab population would be either subjugated, expelled or eliminated.

The Zionists were quite willing to use violence and terrorism to achieve their aim.

The Zionist policy is made clear in this quote before the creation of the Zionist entity, Israel, from Menachem Begin, the former leader of the Zionist terrorists gang Irgun

and later a Prime Minister of Israel:

"We intend to attack, conquer and keep until we have the whole of Palestine and Transjordan in a Greater Jewish State."

(Please see; State of Terror: How terrorism created modern Israel, by Thomas Suárez)

Lastly, What did David Ben-Gurion say?

“If I were an Arab leader, I would never sign an agreement with Israel. It is normal; we have taken their country. It is true God promised it to us, but how could that interest them? Our God is not theirs. There has been Anti-Semitism, the Nazis, Hitler, Auschwitz, but was that their fault? They see but one thing: we have come and we have stolen their country. Why would they accept that?”

 David Ben-Gurion (the first Israeli Prime Minister): Quoted by Nahum Goldmann in Le Paraddoxe Juif (The Jewish Paradox), pp121.

Simply, if an individual or group of people were to invade and illegally occupy your home, rape, sodomize and murder your [ wife, ] [ husband,] murder and mutilate some of your children and chase off the rest of your children and family members, then would the illegal occupier or occupiers have a right, a legal right, to a defense?

“I cannot teach anybody anything. I can only make them think.” [ask them to think.]

Socrates, 470 B.C.E. - 399 B.C.E.

dennis hanna

